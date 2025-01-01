ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoSelectByIndex 

SelectByIndex

注文をインデックスで選択しプロパティにアクセスします。

bool  SelectByIndex(
  int index   // 注文インデックス
  ）

戻り値

成功の場合は true、注文が選択できなかった場合は false