MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoSelectByIndex
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
SelectByIndex
注文をインデックスで選択しプロパティにアクセスします。
|
bool SelectByIndex(
戻り値
成功の場合は true、注文が選択できなかった場合は false