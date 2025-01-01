DokümantasyonBölümler
VolumeInitial

Emrin başlangıç hacim değerini alır.

double  VolumeInitial() const

Dönüş değeri

Emrin başlangıç hacim değeri.

Not

Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir.