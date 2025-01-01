MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoVolumeInitial TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex VolumeInitial Emrin başlangıç hacim değerini alır. double VolumeInitial() const Dönüş değeri Emrin başlangıç hacim değeri. Not Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir. PositionId VolumeCurrent