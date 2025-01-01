MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCHistoryOrderInfoSelectByIndex TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex SelectByIndex Selects a historical order by index. bool SelectByIndex( int index // order index ) Parameters index [in] Historical order index. Return Value true – success, false – unable to select order. Ticket CPositionInfo