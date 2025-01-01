DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCHistoryOrderInfoSelectByIndex 

SelectByIndex

Wählt eine historische Order nach den Index aus um mit ihr weiter zu arbeiten.

bool  SelectByIndex(
   int  index      // Index der Order
   )

Parameter

index

[in]  Der Index der historischen Order.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true zurück, oder false wenn keine Order ausgewählt ist.