DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoPriceCurrent 

PriceCurrent

Emir sembolünün mevcut fiyatını alır.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Dönüş değeri

Emir sembolünün mevcut fiyatı.

Not

Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir.