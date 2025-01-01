MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoPriceCurrent TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex PriceCurrent Emir sembolünün mevcut fiyatını alır. double PriceCurrent() const Dönüş değeri Emir sembolünün mevcut fiyatı. Not Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir. TakeProfit PriceStopLimit