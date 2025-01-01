MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoStopLoss TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex StopLoss Emrin Stop Loss fiyatını alır. double StopLoss() const Dönüş değeri Emrin Stop Loss fiyatı. Not Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir. PriceOpen TakeProfit