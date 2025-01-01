DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoTypeTime 

TypeTime

Zaman-aşımı anında emir tipini alır.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  TypeTime() const

Dönüş değeri

Zaman-aşımı anındaki emir tipi (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir.