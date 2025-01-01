MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoVolumeCurrent TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex VolumeCurrent Emrin karşılanmayan hacim miktarını alır. double VolumeCurrent() const Dönüş değeri Emrin karşılanmamış hacim miktarı (kalan). Not Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir. VolumeInitial PriceOpen