Magic

Emri yerleştiren Uzman Danışmanın tanımlayıcısını alır

long  Magic() const

Dönüş değeri

Emri yerleştiren Uzman Danışmanın tanımlayıcısı.

Not

Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir.