PriceStopLimit

Emrin stop limit fiyatını alır.

double  PriceStopLimit() const

Dönüş değeri

Emrin stop limit fiyatı.

Not

Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir.