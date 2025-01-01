DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoTypeFilling 

TypeFilling

Emir uygulama türünü alır.

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING  TypeFilling() const

Dönüş değeri

Emir uygulama türü (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING sayımının değerlerinden biri).

Not

Geçmiş emir, Ticket (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemleri ile seçilmelidir.