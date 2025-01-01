DokumentationKategorien
PriceCurrent

Erhält den aktuellen Preis des Symbols der Order.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Rückgabewert

Der aktuelle Preis des Symbols der Order.

Hinweis

Eine historische Order muss vorher mit der Zugriffsmethode Ticket (nach Ticket) oder SelectByIndex (nach Index) ausgewählt werden.