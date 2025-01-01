Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarClases de comercioCHistoryOrderInfoPriceCurrent TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex PriceCurrent Obtiene el precio actual del símbolo de la orden. double PriceCurrent() const Valor devuelto Precio actual del símbolo de la orden. Nota La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice). TakeProfit PriceStopLimit