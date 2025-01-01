DocumentaciónSecciones
PriceCurrent

Obtiene el precio actual del símbolo de la orden.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Valor devuelto

Precio actual del símbolo de la orden.

Nota

La orden se tiene que seleccionar con los métodos Ticket (por ticket) o SelectByIndex (por índice).