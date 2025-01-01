DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardClassi di TradeCHistoryOrderInfoPriceCurrent 

PriceCurrent

Ottiene il prezzo corrente del simbolo dell'ordine.

double  PriceCurrent() const

Valore di ritorno

Il prezzo attuale del simbolo dell' ordine.

Nota

L'ordine storico deve essere selezionato usando i metodi Ticket (per ticket) o SelectByIndex (per indice).