MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CHistoryOrderInfoPriceCurrent 

PriceCurrent

获取订单对应品种的当前价格。

double  PriceCurrent() const

返回值

订单对应品种的当前价格。

注释

历史订单必须先行使用 Ticket (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。