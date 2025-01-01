MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalMagic BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection Magic "Magic" parametresinin değerini ayarlar. void Magic( int value // yeni değer ) Parametreler value [in] "Magic" (Uzman Danışman tanımlayıcısı) parametresinin yeni değeri. Dönüş değeri Yok. Expiration ValidationSettings