Magic

"Magic" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.

void  Magic(
   int    value         // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  "Magic" (Uzman Danışman tanımlayıcısı) parametresinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.