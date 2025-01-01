DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalTakeLevel 

TakeLevel

"TakeLevel" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.

void  TakeLevel(
   double    value         // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  "TakeLevel" parametresinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

"TakeLevel" değeri fiyat seviyesi birimlerinin cinsinden tanımlanır. Fiyat seviyesi biriminin sayısal değeri PriceLevelUnit() yöntemi ile alınır. "TakeLevel", Take Profit fiyatını açılış fiyatına göre tanımlamak için kullanılır.