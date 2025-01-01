- BasePrice
TakeLevel
"TakeLevel" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.
|
void TakeLevel(
Parametreler
value
[in] "TakeLevel" parametresinin yeni değeri.
Dönüş değeri
Yok.
Not
"TakeLevel" değeri fiyat seviyesi birimlerinin cinsinden tanımlanır. Fiyat seviyesi biriminin sayısal değeri PriceLevelUnit() yöntemi ile alınır. "TakeLevel", Take Profit fiyatını açılış fiyatına göre tanımlamak için kullanılır.