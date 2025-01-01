DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandard KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalThresholdClose 

ThresholdClose

"ThresholdClose" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.

void  ThresholdOpen(
   long    value         // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  "ThresholdClose" parametresinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

"ThresholdClose" parametresi 0 – 100 arası değerler alır. Pozisyon kapama koşulları değerlendirilirken (oylanırken) kullanılır.