ThresholdClose

"ThresholdClose" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.

void ThresholdOpen(
   long value      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value
[in]  "ThresholdClose" parametresinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.

Not

"ThresholdClose" parametresi 0 – 100 arası değerler alır. Pozisyon kapama koşulları değerlendirilirken (oylanırken) kullanılır.