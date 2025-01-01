DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalIgnore 

Ignore

"Ignore" parametresinin değerini ayarlar.

void  Ignore(
   long    value         // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  "Ignore" parametresinin yeni değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.