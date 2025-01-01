MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneStrateji ModülleriUzman Danışmanlar için temel sınıflarCExpertSignalBasePrice BasePriceUsedSeriesWeightPatternsUsageGeneralIgnoreInvertThresholdOpenThresholdClosePriceLevelStopLevelTakeLevelExpirationMagicValidationSettingsInitIndicatorsAddFilterCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShortOpenLongParamsOpenShortParamsCheckCloseLongCheckCloseShortCloseLongParamsCloseShortParamsCheckReverseLongCheckReverseShortCheckTrailingOrderLongCheckTrailingOrderShortLongConditionShortConditionDirection BasePrice Temel fiyat seviyesini ayarlar. void BasePrice( double value // yeni değer ) Parametreler value [in] Temel fiyat seviyesi için yeni değer. Dönüş değeri Yok. CExpertSignal UsedSeries