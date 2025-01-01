DokümantasyonBölümler
BasePrice

Temel fiyat seviyesini ayarlar.

void  BasePrice(
   double    value         // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

value

[in]  Temel fiyat seviyesi için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Yok.