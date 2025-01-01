문서화섹션
방향이 있는 광원의 색상과 강도를 가져옵니다.

void  LightColorGet(
   DXColor  &light_color      // 방향성을 가진 라이팅 색상과 강도
   );

매개변수

&light_color

[out]  방향성을 가진 라이팅 색상과 강도.

값 반환

없음.

참고

명암은 DXColor 구조의 알파 채널에 저장됩니다.