- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
LightColorGet
Ermittelt die Farbe und Intensität einer gerichteten Lichtquelle.
|
void LightColorGet(
Parameter
&light_color
[out] Richtung des Lichts der Farben und Intensität.
Rückgabewert
Keiner.
Hinweis
Die Intensität wird im Alphakanal der Struktur DXColor gespeichert.