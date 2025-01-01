DokumentationKategorien
Ermittelt die Farbe und Intensität einer gerichteten Lichtquelle.

void  LightColorGet(
   DXColor  &light_color      // Richtung des Lichts der Farben und Intensität
   );

Parameter

&light_color

[out]  Richtung des Lichts der Farben und Intensität.

Rückgabewert

Keiner.

Hinweis

Die Intensität wird im Alphakanal der Struktur DXColor gespeichert.