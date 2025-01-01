- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
LightColorGet
Ottiene il colore e l'intensità di una sorgente luminosa diretta.
void LightColorGet(
Parametri
&light_color
[out] Colore e intensità dell'illuminazione direzionale.
Valore di Ritorno
Nessuno.
Nota
L'intensità è memorizzata nel canale alfa della struttura DXColor.