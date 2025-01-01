DocumentazioneSezioni
LightColorGet

Ottiene il colore e l'intensità di una sorgente luminosa diretta.

void  LightColorGet(
   DXColor  &light_color      // colore ed intensità dell'illuminazione direzionale
   );

Parametri

&light_color

[out]  Colore e intensità dell'illuminazione direzionale.

Valore di Ritorno

Nessuno.

Nota

L'intensità è memorizzata nel canale alfa della struttura DXColor.