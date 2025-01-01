DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DAmbientColorGet 

AmbientColorGet

Gets the color and intensity of the ambient all-round lighting.

void  AmbientColorGet(
   DXColor  &ambient_color      // all-round lighting color and intensity
   );

Parameters

&ambient_color

[out]  All-round lighting color.

Return Value

No

Note

Intensity is stored in the alpha channel of the DXColor structure.