AmbientColorGet

Ottiene il colore e l'intensità dell'illuminazione a tutto tondo ambientale.

void  AmbientColorGet(
   DXColor  &ambient_color      // colore e intensità della luce a 360 gradi
   );

Parametri

&ambient_color

[out]  Colore di illuminazione a tutto tondo.

Valore di Ritorno

No

Nota

L'intensità è memorizzata nel canale alfa della struttura DXColor.