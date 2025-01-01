MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria Standard3D graphicsCCanvas3DAmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorGet
- AmbientColorSet
- Attach
- Create
- Destroy
- DXContext
- DXDispatcher
- InputScene
- LightColorGet
- LightColorSet
- LightDirectionGet
- LightDirectionSet
- ObjectAdd
- ProjectionMatrixGet
- ProjectionMatrixSet
- Render
- RenderBegin
- RenderEnd
- ViewMatrixGet
- ViewMatrixSet
- ViewPositionSet
- ViewRotationSet
- ViewTargetSet
- ViewUpDirectionSet
AmbientColorGet
Ottiene il colore e l'intensità dell'illuminazione a tutto tondo ambientale.
void AmbientColorGet(
Parametri
&ambient_color
[out] Colore di illuminazione a tutto tondo.
Valore di Ritorno
No
Nota
L'intensità è memorizzata nel canale alfa della struttura DXColor.