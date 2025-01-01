DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıDirectX ile çalışmaDXShaderSetLayout 

DXShaderSetLayout

Köşe gölgelendirici için köşe düzenini ayarlar.

bool  DXShaderSetLayout(
   int                    shader,       // gölgelendirici tanıtıcı değeri
   const DXVertexLayout&  layout[]      // 
   );

Parametreler

shader

[in] DXShaderCreate()'te oluşturulan köşe gölgelendiricinin tanıtıcı değeri.

layout[]

[in]  Köşe alanları açıklamalarının dizisi. Açıklamalar DXVertexLayout yapısı tarafından ayarlanır:

struct DXVertexLayout
  {
   string         semantic_name;       // Gölgelendirici girdi imzasında bu elemanla ilişkili HLSL semantiği.
   uint           semantic_index;      // Elemanın semantik indeksi. Bir semantik dizin, semantiği bir tam sayı indeks numarasıyla değiştirir. Bir semantik dizine yalnızca aynı semantiğe sahip birden fazla elemanın olduğu bir durumda ihtiyaç duyulur.
   ENUM_DX_FORMAT format;              // Eleman verilerinin veri tipi.
  };

Geri dönüş değeri

Eğer yürütme başarılı olursa true, aksi takdirde false olarak geri döner. Bir hata kodu almak için, GetLastError() fonksiyonu çağrılmalıdır.

Not

Düzen, belirtilen köşe tamponundaki köşe tipiyle eşleşmelidir. Ayrıca, köşe gölgelendirici kodundaki giriş noktasında kullanılan köşe girdi tipleriyle de eşleşmelidir.

Gölgelendiricinin köşe tamponu DXBufferSet()'te ayarlanır.

DXVertexLayout yapısı, D3D11_INPUT_ELEMENT_DESC MSDN yapısının bir sürümüdür.