- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
Köşe gölgelendirici için köşe düzenini ayarlar.
|
bool DXShaderSetLayout(
Parametreler
shader
[in] DXShaderCreate()'te oluşturulan köşe gölgelendiricinin tanıtıcı değeri.
layout[]
[in] Köşe alanları açıklamalarının dizisi. Açıklamalar DXVertexLayout yapısı tarafından ayarlanır:
|
struct DXVertexLayout
Geri dönüş değeri
Eğer yürütme başarılı olursa true, aksi takdirde false olarak geri döner. Bir hata kodu almak için, GetLastError() fonksiyonu çağrılmalıdır.
Not
Düzen, belirtilen köşe tamponundaki köşe tipiyle eşleşmelidir. Ayrıca, köşe gölgelendirici kodundaki giriş noktasında kullanılan köşe girdi tipleriyle de eşleşmelidir.
Gölgelendiricinin köşe tamponu DXBufferSet()'te ayarlanır.
DXVertexLayout yapısı, D3D11_INPUT_ELEMENT_DESC MSDN yapısının bir sürümüdür.