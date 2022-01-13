MQL5 Tarif Defteri MQL5'te Çok Sembollü Volatilite Göstergesi Geliştirme

Giriş

Bu makalede, çok sembollü bir volatilite göstergesinin geliştirilmesini ele alacağız. Çok sembollü göstergelerin geliştirilmesi, acemi MQL5 geliştiricileri için bazı zorluklar ortaya çıkabilir, bu makale de bunun açıklığa kavuşturulmasına yardımcı olur. Çok sembollü bir göstergenin geliştirilmesi sırasında ortaya çıkan önemli sorunlar, diğer sembollerin verilerinin mevcut sembole göre senkronize edilmesi, bazı gösterge verilerinin olmaması ve belirli bir zaman aralığının "true" çubuklarının başlangıcının tanımlanması ile ilgilidir. Bu konuların tamamı makalede yakından ele alınacaktır.

İşleyiciye göre her sembol için önceden hesaplanmış Ortalama Gerçek Aralık (ATR) göstergesinin değerlerini elde edeceğiz. Örnekleme amacıyla, adları göstergenin harici parametrelerinde ayarlanabilen altı sembol olacak. Girilen adların doğruluğu kontrol edilecek. Parametrelerde belirtilen belirli bir sembol genel listede mevcut değilse, bunun için hesaplama yapılmayacaktır. Tüm mevcut semboller, burada halihazırda mevcut değilse Piyasa İzleme penceresine eklenecektir.

"MQL5 Tarif Defteri: Gösterge Alt Pencere Kontrolleri - Kaydırma Çubuğu" makalesinde, metni yazdırabileceğiniz ve hatta çizim yapabileceğiniz tuval hakkında konuşmuştuk. Bu sefer, tuval üzerine çizim yapmayacağız, bunun yerine bunu, kullanıcının belirli bir zamanda neler olduğunu bilmesini sağlayan mevcut program süreçleri hakkında mesajlar görüntülemek için kullanacağız.

Gösterge Geliştirme

Hadi programın geliştirmeye başlayalım. MQL5 Sihirbazını kullanarak, özel bir gösterge şablonu oluşturun. Birkaç değişiklikten sonra, aşağıda gösterilen kaynak kodunu elde etmeniz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { }

Fikrimizi uygulamak için, bu şablonu gereken şeyler ile daha fazla dolduracağız. Zamanlayıcı ihtiyacı makalenin devamında açıklanacaktır. Sabitleri başta, belirli gösterge özelliklerinden hemen sonra ekleyelim:

#define RESET 0 #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6

LEVELS_COUNT sabiti, "Yatay Çizgi" türünde (OBJ_HLINE) grafik nesneleri ile temsil edilen seviye sayısının değerini içerir. Bu seviyelerin değerleri göstergenin harici parametrelerinde belirtilebilir.

Projeye özel grafikleri ile çalışma sınıfına sahip bir dosya ekleyelim:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

Harici parametrelerde, iATR ortalama dönemi, volatilitesi görüntülenmesi gereken sembollerin adları ve yatay seviye değerlerini belirteceğiz. Semboller, ilk sembol göstergenin eklendiği grafiğe sahip sembol olarak değerlendirildiğinden, 2'den başlayarak numaralandırılmıştır.

input int IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; sinput string dlm02= "" ; input int Level01 = 10 ; input int Level02 = 50 ; input int Level03 = 100 ; input int Level04 = 200 ; input int Level05 = 400 ; input int Level06 = 600 ;

Kodun devamında, daha sonra çalışmak için tüm global değişkenleri ve dizileri oluşturmalıyız. Bunların tamamı ayrıntılı yorumlar ile aşağıdaki kodda sağlanmaktadır:

CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; struct buffers { double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_time { datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_atr { double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrRed , clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_subwindow_height = 0 ; int subwindow_center_x = 0 ; int subwindow_center_y = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "MS_ATR" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_invalid_handle = "Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..." ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; int terminal_max_bars= 0 ;

Göstergeyi grafiğe yüklerken, OnInit() fonksiyonu aşağıdaki eylemleri gerçekleştirecektir:

gösterge özelliklerinin ayarlanması;

çizim serileri çizme dizilerinin belirlenmesi;

dizilerin başlatılması;

harici parametrelerde belirtilen sembollerin Piyasa İzleme penceresine eklenmesi;

penceresine eklenmesi; parametrelerin doğruluğunun kontrol edilmesi ve gösterge işleyicilerini elde etmek için ilk denemenin yapılması.

Tüm bu eylemler, ayrı fonksiyonlarda düzenlenirse daha uygun bir şekilde ele alınacaktır. Bunun sonucunda, OnInit() fonksiyonu kaynak kodunun anlaşılması aşağıda gösterildiği şekilde çok kolay hale gelecektir:

int OnInit () { if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitLevels(); GetIndicatorHandles(); SetIndicatorProperties(); terminal_max_bars= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Yukarıdaki kodda kullanılan özel fonksiyonlara daha yakından bakalım. CheckInputParameters() fonksiyonunda, harici parametrelerin doğruluğunu kontrol ederiz. Bizim durumumuzda, sadece bir parametreyi kontrol ederiz: ATR gösterge dönemi. Kısıtlama değerini 500olarak ayarladım. Yani, dönem değerini belirtilen değerden daha yüksek ayarlarsanız, gösterge çalışmayı durduracaktır ve programın sonlandırılma nedenine dair mesajı günlüğe ve grafik yorumuna yazdıracaktır. CheckInputParameters() fonksiyon kodu aşağıda verilmiştir.

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (IndicatorPeriod> 500 ) { Comment ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: " ,IndicatorPeriod, "; Limit: 500;" ); printf ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;" ,IndicatorPeriod, 500 ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Bu arada, belirli bir fonksiyon tanımına hızlı bir şekilde geçmemiz gerekirse, imleci fonksiyon adının üzerine yerleştirmeniz ve içerik menüsünü çağırmak için fonksiyon üzerinde Alt+G tuşlarına basmanız veya sağ tıklamanız ve "Tanıma Git" seçeneğini seçmeniz gerekir. Fonksiyon başka bir dosyada tanımlanmışsa, bu dosya düzenleyicide açılacaktır. İçerik kitaplıklarını ve sınıfları da açabilirsiniz. Bu oldukça kullanışlıdır.

Daha sonra üç dizi başlatma fonksiyonuna geçiyoruz: InitArrays(), InitSymbolNames() ve InitLevels(). İlgili kaynak kodları aşağıda verilmektedir:

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch( _Symbol ); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 5 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[ 0 ]=Level01; indicator_levels[ 1 ]=Level02; indicator_levels[ 2 ]=Level03; indicator_levels[ 3 ]=Level04; indicator_levels[ 4 ]=Level05; indicator_levels[ 5 ]=Level06; }

InitSymbolNames() fonksiyonunda, başka bir özel fonksiyonu -AddSymbolToMarketWatch()- kullanıyoruz. Bu, sembol adını alır ve bu sembol genel listede mevcutsa, Piyasa İzleme penceresine eklenir ve fonksiyon sembol adına sahip dizeyi döndürür. Bu sembol mevcut değilse, fonksiyon "BOŞ" dizesini döndürür ve diğer fonksiyonlarda kontroller çalıştırılırken semboller dizisinde bu öğe için başka hiçbir eylem gerçekleştirilmez.

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch( string symbol) { int total= 0 ; string name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return (empty_symbol); total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name= SymbolName (i, false ); if (name==symbol) { SymbolSelect (name, true ); return (name); } } return (empty_symbol); }

GetIndicatorHandles() gösterge başlatmada çağrılan başka bir fonksiyondur. Belirtilen her sembol için ATR gösterge işleyicilerini elde etmeye çalışır. İşleyici bir sembol için elde edilmemişse, fonksiyon false değerini döndürür, ancak işleyici kullanılabilirliği programın diğer kısımlarında kontrol edileceğinden bu, OnInit() içinde hiçbir şekilde işlenmeyecektir.

bool GetIndicatorHandles() { bool valid_handles= true ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { symbol_handles[s]= iATR (symbol_names[s], Period (),IndicatorPeriod); if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) valid_handles= false ; } } } if (!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } return (valid_handles); }

ShowCanvasMessage() fonksiyonu, tuval ile çalışmaya yönelik diğer fonksiyonlar ile birlikte biraz daha sonra incelenecektir.

Gösterge özellikleri SetIndicatorProperties() fonksiyonunda ayarlanır. Her çizim serisinin özellikleri benzer olduğundan, bunları döngüler kullanarak ayarlamak daha uygundur:

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,atr_buffers[s].data, INDICATOR_DATA ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , "ATR (" + IntegerToString (s)+ ", " +symbol_names[s]+ ")" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Programın başarıyla başlatılmasının ardından, OnCalculate() fonksiyonunun ilk çağrısını yapmamız gerekir. prev_calculated değişkeninin değeri ilk fonksiyon çağrısında sıfırdır. Bu aynı zamanda, daha derin bir geçmiş yüklenirken veya tarihteki boşluklar doldurulurken terminal tarafından sıfırlanır. Bu tür durumlarda, gösterge tamponları bütünüyle yeniden hesaplanır. Bu parametre değeri sıfır dışındaysa, yani giriş zaman gerisinin boyutu olan aynı fonksiyon tarafından daha önce döndürülen sonuç, tamponların yalnızca son değerlerini güncelleştirmek yeterlidir.

İlk denemede tüm hesaplamaları doğru şekilde yapmayı başaramayabilirsiniz. Bu durumda, geri dönmek için, sıfır değerini içeren RESET sabitini kullanacağız. OnCalculate() fonksiyonunun sonraki çağrısında (örneğin sonraki tikte), prev_calculated parametresi sıfır değerini içerecektir; bu, grafikte göstergenin çizim serilerini görüntülemeden önce gerekli hesaplamaların tamamını bir kez daha yapmaya çalışacağımız anlamına gelir.

Ancak piyasa kapalı olduğunda ve yeni tikler olmadığında veya başarısız hesaplamaların ardından grafik boş kalacaktır. Bu durumda, grafik zaman aralığını manuel olarak değiştirerek başka bir deneme yapma komutu vermenin basit bir yolunu deneyebilirsiniz. Ancak biz farklı bir yaklaşım kullanacağız. Bunun için, en başta, program şablonumuza zamanlayıcıyı -OnTimer() fonksiyonu - ekledik ve OnInit() fonksiyonunda 1 saniyelik zaman aralığı ayarladık.

Her saniye, zamanlayıcı OnCalculate() fonksiyonunun sıfır değeri döndürüp döndürmediğini kontrol edecektir. Bunun için, OnCalculate() fonksiyonundan tüm parametreleri OC_ ön eki ile ilgili adlara ve dizilere sahip global değişkenlere kopyalayacak CopyDataOnCalculate() fonksiyonunu yazacağız.

void CopyDataOnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy (OC_time,time); ArrayCopy (OC_open,open); ArrayCopy (OC_high,high); ArrayCopy (OC_low,low); ArrayCopy (OC_close,close); ArrayCopy (OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy (OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy (OC_spread,spread); }

Bu fonksiyon, OnCalculate() fonksiyonu gövdesinin en başında çağrılmalıdır. Ayrıca, en başta, bunları gösterge tamponlarına yerleştirmeden önce boyutu veri hazırlama dizilerine ayarlayacak başka bir özel fonksiyon olan ResizeCalculatedArrays() fonksiyonunu eklemeliyiz. Bu dizilerin boyutu giriş zaman serisinin boyutuna eşit olmalıdır.

void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize (tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }

Ayrıca, veri hazırlama dizilerini, bunları grafiğe çıkarmadan önce sıfıra başlatan bir ZeroCalculatedArrays() fonksiyonu oluşturacağız.

void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (tmp_atr_values[s].value, EMPTY_VALUE ); } }

Aynı fonksiyon, gösterge tamponlarını ön sıfırlamak için de gerekli olacaktır. Buna ZeroIndicatorBuffers()diyelim.

void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); }

OnCalculate() fonksiyonunun mevcut kodu aşağıda gösterildiği gibi olacaktır. Daha sonra doldurulacak ana işlemler için yorumlar da sağladım (yorumlar ve altındaki noktalar).

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit= 0 ; CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); ResizeCalculatedArrays(); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; return (rates_total); }

Şu anda OnTimer() fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

void OnTimer () { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Şimdi, prev_calculated değişkeni sıfıra eşit olduğunda kullanılacak diğer fonksiyonları değerlendirelim. Bu fonksiyonlar şunları yapacaktır:

gerekli miktarda veri (çubuk) yüklemek ve oluşturmak;

tüm işleyicilerin kullanılabilirliğini kontrol etmek;

gerekli miktarda verinin hazır olup olmadığını kontrol etmek;

verileri sunucu ile eşitlemek;

çizim serisinin çizileceği çubukları belirlemek.

Ek olarak, her sembol için ilk "true" çubuğunu tanımlayacağız. Bu kısa terim, bunu daha sonra bağlama daha uygun hale getirmek için türetilmiştir. Anlamı şudur. MetaTrader 5'teki tüm zaman aralıkları dakika verilerinden oluşturulur. Ancak, örneğin sunucudaki günlük veriler 1993'ten itibaren kullanılabilirken, dakika verileri yalnızca 2000'den itibaren kullanılabilirse, bu durumda örneğin saatlik grafik zaman aralığını seçersek, çubuklar dakika verilerinin kullanılabilir olduğu tarihten başlayarak, yani 2000 yılından itibaren, oluşturulacaktır. 2000 öncesindeki her şey, günlük veriler veya mevcut zaman aralığına en yakın veriler ile temsil edilecektir. Dolayısıyla, kafanız karışmasın diye, gösterge verilerini mevcut zaman aralığı ile ilgili olmayan veriler için görüntülememelisiniz. İşte bu yüzden, mevcut zaman aralığının ilk "true" çubuğunu tanımlayacağız ve bunu, sembolün gösterge tamponuyla aynı renkte dikey bir çizgiyle işaretleyeceğiz.

Parametreler belirli bir zaman aralığı için optimize edilirse, diğer zaman dilimlerindeki verilerin bu durumda uygunsuz olacağından, "true" çubuklarının tanımlanması Uzman Danışmanlar geliştirilirken de önemlidir.

Yukarıdaki kontrolleri yapmadan önce, tuvali gösterge alt penceresine ekleyeceğiz. Bu yüzden, ilk olarak tuvali yönetmek için ihtiyacımız olacak tüm fonksiyonları yazmalıyız. Tuvali alt pencereye eklemeden önce, tuvalde hangi metin mesajlarının görüntüleneceğine dayalı olarak bunun boyutunu ve koordinatlarını belirlememiz gerekir. Bunun için getsubwindowGeometry() fonksiyonunu yazalım:

void GetSubwindowGeometry() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); subwindow_center_x=chart_width/ 2 ; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/ 2 ; }

Alt pencere özellikleri elde edildiğinde, tuvali ekleyebilirsiniz. Bunun arka planı %100 şeffaf (opaklık 0'a eşit) olacaktır ve kullanıcıya o anda ne olduğunu göstermek için yalnızca veri yüklenirken veya oluşturulurken görünür olacaktır. Görünür olduğunda arka plan opaklığı 190'a eşit olacaktır. Opaklık değerini 0 ve 255 arasında herhangi bir değere ayarlayabilirsiniz. Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen Yardım kısmından erişilebilir ColorToARGB() fonksiyonu açıklamasına bakın.

Tuvali ayarlamak için bir SetCanvas() fonksiyonu yazalım:

void SetCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) { canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background, 0 )); canvas.Update(); } }

Ayrıca, gösterge alt penceresinin yeniden boyutlandırılıp boyutlandırılmadığını kontrol eden bir fonksiyona ihtiyacımız olacaktır. Boyutlandırılmışsa, tuval boyutu otomatik olarak yeni alt pencere boyutuna ayarlanacaktır. Bu fonksiyona OnSubwindowChange() diyelim:

void OnSubwindowChange() { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if (! SubwindowSizeChanged() ) return ; if (subwindow_height< 1 || subwindow_center_y< 1 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }

Yukarıdaki kodda vurgulanan fonksiyonlar aşağıda incelenebilir. Lütfen alt pencereyi yeniden boyutlandırmadan önce çalıştırılan kontrol türlerine dikkat edin. Herhangi bir özellik yanlış çıkarsa, fonksiyon çalışmayı durdurur.

SubwindowSizeChanged() fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { if (last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return ( false ); else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } return ( true ); }

ResizeCanvas() fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }

Ve son olarak, aşağıda gösterge işleyicilerini elde ederken daha önce kullanılan ShowCanvasMessage() fonksiyon kodu yer almaktadır:

void ShowCanvasMessage( string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { if (message_text!= "" && subwindow_center_x> 0 && subwindow_center_y> 0 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas. TextOut (subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); canvas.Update(); } } }

Tuval, kaybolma efekti ile silinecektir. Bunu uygulamak için, tuvali silmeden önce, tuvali her yinelemede yenilerken, opaklığı bir döngüde kademeli olarak geçerli değerden sıfıra değiştirmemiz gerekir.

DeleteCanvas() fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) { for ( int i=canvas_opacity; i> 0 ; i-= 5 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,( uchar )i)); canvas.Update(); } canvas.Destroy(); } }

Daha sonra, bunları gösterge tamponlarına yerleştirmeden ve grafikte görüntülemeden önce verilerin hazır olup olmadığını kontrol etmek için gereken fonksiyonlara göz atalım. LoadAndFormData() fonksiyonu ile başlayalım. Bunu, mevcut sembol dizisinin boyutunu diğer semboller için kullanılabilir veriler ile karşılaştırmak için kullanırız. Veriler, gerekirse, sunucudan yüklenir. Fonksiyon kodu, değerlendirmeniz için ayrıntılı yorumlarla birlikte sağlanır.

void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts = 0 ; int array_size = 0 ; datetime firstdate_server = NULL ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_server); msg_last=msg_load_data= "Loading and generating data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); while (array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server> PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=- 1 ) { if (copied_time[ 0 ]- PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count<OC_time[ 0 ]) break ; if ( ArraySize (copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; else array_size= ArraySize (copied_time); if (attempts== 100 ) { attempts= 0 ; break ; } } if (!(array_size% 2000 )) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

Gerekli miktarda veriyi yükleme girişiminden sonra, bir kez daha gösterge işleyicilerini kontrol ediyoruz. Bunun için, yukarıda değerlendirilen GetIndicatorHandles() fonksiyonunu kullanıyoruz.

İşleyiciler kontrol edildikten sonra, program CheckAvailableData() fonksiyonunu kullanarak belirtilen sembollerin verileri ve her bir sembol için gösterge değerlerinin kullanılabilirliğini kontrol eder. Aşağıda bunun nasıl yapıldığını daha yakından görebilirsiniz:

bool CheckAvailableData() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; datetime time[]; int calculated_values = 0 ; int available_bars = 0 ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; calculated_values= BarsCalculated (symbol_handles[s]); firstdate_terminal=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),firstdate_terminal, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=available_bars) break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[s], 0 , 0 ,calculated_values,data)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (data)>=calculated_values) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)<available_bars || ArraySize (data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } return ( true ); }

CheckAvailableData() fonksiyonu, tüm semboller için veriler hazır oluncaya kadar daha fazla hesaplama yapılmasına izin vermeyecektir. Tüm kontrol fonksiyonlarının çalışması da benzer bir model izler.

Sonraki fonksiyon, kotasyonların daha derin bir geçmişini yükleme olayını görüntülemek için gereklidir. Buna CheckEventLoadHistory() diyelim. Daha büyük miktarda veri yüklenirse, gösterge tümüyle yeniden hesaplanmalıdır. Bu fonksiyonun kaynak kodu aşağıda verilmektedir:

bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded= false ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]== NULL ) series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { Print ( "(" ,symbol_names[s], "," ,TimeframeToString( Period ()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: " , series_first_date_last[s], " > " ,series_first_date[s]); series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded= true ; } } } } if (loaded) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Terminaldeki ve sunucudaki veriler arasındaki senkronizasyonu kontrol etmek için başka bir fonksiyon yazalım. Bu kontrol, sadece sunucu bağlantısı kurulursa çalıştırılır. CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() fonksiyon kodu aşağıda verilmektedir:

bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (! SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return ( false ); } } } } return ( true ); }

Zaman aralığını bir dizeye dönüştürme fonksiyonu "MQL5 Tarif Defteri" serisinin önceki makalelerinden alınacaktır:

string TimeframeToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str= "" ; if (timeframe== WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL ) timeframe= Period (); switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str= "M1" ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : str= "M2" ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : str= "M3" ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : str= "M4" ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : str= "M5" ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : str= "M6" ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : str= "M10" ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : str= "M12" ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : str= "M15" ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : str= "M20" ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : str= "M30" ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : str= "H1" ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : str= "H2" ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : str= "H3" ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : str= "H4" ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : str= "H6" ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : str= "H8" ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : str= "H12" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : str= "D1" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : str= "W1" ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : str= "MN1" ; break ; } return (str); }

Ve son olarak, her sembol için ilk true çubuğu, bunu grafikte dikey bir çizgi ile işaretleyerek tanımlamamız ve kaydetmemiz gerekir. Bunu yapmak için, bir DetermineFirstTrueBar() fonksiyonu ve ilk true çubuğun zamanını döndüren bir yardımcı GetFirstTrueBarTime() fonksiyonunu yazalım.

bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; int available_bars= 0 ; if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period ()); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return ( false ); limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ,line_colors[s], false , TimeToString (limit_time[s]), "

" ); } return ( true ); } datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime( datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period = NULL ; int array_size = 0 ; array_size= ArraySize (time); ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); for ( int i= 1 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (time[i]-time[i- 1 ]== PeriodSeconds ()) { true_period=time[i]; break ; } } return (true_period); }

İlk true çubuğun zamanı, CreateVerticalLine() fonksiyonu kullanılarak grafikte bir dikey çizgi ile işaretlenir:

void CreateVerticalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, datetime time, string object_name, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, string description_text, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_VLINE ,window_number,time, 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,description_text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Kontrol fonksiyonları hazırdır. Bunun sonucunda, OnCalculate() fonksiyon kodunun, prev_calculated değişkeni sıfıra eşit olduğundaki kısmı artık aşağıda gösterildiği gibi görünecektir:

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); GetSubwindowGeometry(); SetCanvas(); LoadAndFormData(); if (!GetIndicatorHandles()) return (RESET); if (!CheckAvailableData()) return (RESET); if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) return (RESET); if (!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return (RESET); if (!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return (RESET); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }

Şimdi, belirli bir kontrol her başarısız olduğunda, program bir sonraki tik veya zamanlayıcı olayında başka bir girişimde bulunmak için geri adım geri gidecektir. Zamanlayıcıda, OnCalculate() fonksiyonunun dışında daha derin bir geçmiş yüklemek için de kontrol yapmamız gerekiyor:

void OnTimer () { if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Şimdi, OnCalculate() fonksiyonuna yerleştirilecek iki ana döngüyü yazmamız gerekiyor:

İlk döngü, gösterge serilerindeki boşlukları önlemek için verileri, "değeri tüm araçlarla elde etme" ilkesine dayalı olarak hazırlayacaktır. Bunun arkasındaki fikir basittir: değerin elde edilememesi durumunda belirli sayıda girişimde bulunulacaktır. Bu döngüde, sembollerin zaman değerleri ve volatilite gösterge ( ATR ) değerleri ayrı dizilere kaydedilecektir.

) değerleri ayrı dizilere kaydedilecektir. İkinci ana döngüde, gösterge tamponları doldurulurken, diğer sembollerin zaman dizileri, mevcut sembol zamanı ile karşılaştırma ve tüm çizim serilerinin senkronizasyonu için gerekli olacaktır.

İlk döngünün kodu aşağıda verilmektedir:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent= 0.0 ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" + IntegerToString (rates_total)+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+ ") - 00% ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); if (i% 1000 == 0 ) { ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

Değerleri kopyalama ve kaydetme ana fonksiyonu PrepareData() yukarıdaki kodda vurgulanmıştır. Bir de henüz değerlendirilmeyen yeni bir fonksiyon vardır: ProgressPercentage(). Bu, kullanıcıya işlemin ne kadar süreceğini bildirmek için mevcut işlemin ilerleme yüzdesini hesaplar.

PrepareData() fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

void PrepareData( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { int attempts= 100 ; datetime symbol_time[]; double atr_values[]; if (time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,symbol_time)== 1 ) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[ 0 ]; break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,atr_values)== 1 ) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[ 0 ]; break ; } } } else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

ProgressPercentage() fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

void ProgressPercentage( int bar_index, int symbol_number, double &percent) { string message_text= "" ; percent=( double (bar_index)/OC_rates_total)* 100 ; if (percent<= 9.99 ) message_text= "0" + DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else if (percent< 99 ) message_text= DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else message_text= "100" ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" +( string )OC_rates_total+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "(" +( string )(symbol_number+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") - " +message_text+ "% ... " ; }

Gösterge tamponları, OnCalculate() fonksiyonunun ikinci ana döngüsünde doldurulur:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else { msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Updating indicator data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

Yukarıdaki kodda vurgulanan dize FillIndicatorBuffers() fonksiyonunu içerir. Burası, göstergenin çizim serisini grafikte görüntülemeden önce son işlemlerin gerçekleştirildiği yerdir:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { bool check_value= false ; static int bars_count= 0 ; if (bar_index== 0 ) bars_count= 0 ; if (bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; if (bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { if (tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) { check_value= true ; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } if (!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

OnCalculate() fonksiyonunun sonunda, tuvali silmemiz, mesajların değişkenlerini sıfırlamamız ve çizelgeyi yenilememiz gerekir. Son olarak rates_total dizi boyutu döndürülecektir ve bunun ardından OnCalculate() fonksiyonunda sonraki her bir tik veya zamanlayıcı olayınca son değer yeniden hesaplanacaktır.

Bunlar, ikinci ana döngü ile fonksiyon tarafından döndürülen değer arasına yerleştirilecek kod dizeleridir:

DeleteCanvas(); SetIndicatorLevels(); msg_last= "" ; msg_sync_update= "" ; ChartRedraw ();

SetIndicatorLevels() yatay seviyeleri ayarlama fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

void SetIndicatorLevels() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine( 0 ,subwindow_number, prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" , CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]* _Point ), 1 , STYLE_DOT , clrLightSteelBlue , false , false , false , "

" ); } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value) { return ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? value*= 10 : value; }

CreateHorizontalLine() belirtilen özelliklere sahip bir yatay seviye ayarlama fonksiyon kodu aşağıdaki gibidir:

void CreateHorizontalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, string object_name, double price, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, bool selected, bool back, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_HLINE ,window_number, 0 ,price)) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selected); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Grafik nesnelerini silme fonksiyonları:

void DeleteLevels() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" ); } void DeleteVerticalLines() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" ); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Aşağıdaki kod OnDeinit() fonksiyonuna eklenmelidir:

Artık her şey hazırdır ve tam bir test yapılabilir. Penceredeki çubukların maksimum sayısı, terminal ayarlarının Grafikler sekmesinden ayarlanabilir. Göstergenin ne kadar hızlı çalışmaya hazır olacağı penceredeki çubuk sayısına bağlıdır.





Şekil 1. Terminal ayarlarında maksimum çubuk sayısını ayarlama

Maksimum çubuk sayısını ayarladıktan sonra, göstergenin değişiklikleri uygulaması için terminal yeniden başlatılmalıdır, aksi halde önceki değer kullanılacaktır.

Göstergeyi grafiğe yüklerken, tüm sembollerin veri hazırlığı ilerlemesini görebilirsiniz:





Şekil 2. Veri hazırlığı sırasında tuval üzerindeki mesaj

Aşağıda, göstergeyi 20 dakikalık bir zaman aralığında görüntüleyen ekran görüntüsünü görebilirsiniz:

Şekil 3. 20 dakikalık zaman aralığında çok sembollü ATR göstergesi

"True" çubuklarının başlangıcı grafikte dikey çizgiler ile işaretlenir. Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsü, NZDUSD (sarı çizgi) için true çubukların 2000'den (MetaQuotes-Demo sunucusu) itibaren başladığını, ancak diğer tüm döviz çiftleri true çubuklarının 1999'un başlarında göründüğünü, bu nedenle yalnızca bir çizginin görüntülendiğini göstermektedir (bunların tamamı aynı tarihtedir). Dönem ayırıcılarının 1999 öncesinde daha küçük bir aralığa sahip olduğunu da fark edebiliriz ve çubukların zamanını analiz ettiğinizde, bunların günlük çubuklar olduğunu görebilirsiniz.

Şekil 4. Dikey çizgiler her sembol için true çubukların başlangıcını işaretler

Sonuç

Makale burada bitirilebilir. Açıklanan kaynak kodu makaleye eklenmiştir ve buradan indirilebilir. Sonraki makalelerden birinde, volatiliteyi analiz edecek bir alım satım sistemi uygulamaya çalışacağız ve ortaya ne çıkacağına bakacağız.