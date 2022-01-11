MQL5 Cookbook: Sviluppo di un indicatore di volatilità multi-simbolo in MQL5

Introduzione

In questo articolo, considereremo lo sviluppo di un indicatore di volatilità multi-simbolo. Lo sviluppo di indicatori multi-simbolo può presentare alcune difficoltà per gli sviluppatori MQL5 alle prime armi che questo articolo aiuta a chiarire. Le principali questioni che sorgono nel corso dello sviluppo di un indicatore multi-simbolo hanno a che fare con la sincronizzazione dei dati di altri simboli rispetto al simbolo corrente, con la mancanza di alcuni dati indicatori e con l'identificazione dell'inizio di barre "vere" di un determinato intervallo di tempo. Tutti questi problemi saranno attentamente considerati nell'articolo.

Otterremo i valori dell'indicatore ATR (Average True Range) già calcolati per ciascun simbolo in base alla maniglia. A scopo illustrativo, ci saranno sei simboli i cui nomi possono essere impostati nei parametri esterni dell'indicatore. I nomi inseriti verranno controllati per essere corretti. Se un determinato simbolo specificato nei parametri non è disponibile nell'elenco generale, non verranno effettuati calcoli per esso. Tutti i simboli disponibili verranno aggiunti alla finestra Market Watch, a meno che non siano già disponibili lì.

Nel precedente articolo intitolato "MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar" abbiamo già parlato della tela su cui è possibile stampare testo e persino disegnare. Questa volta, non disegneremo sulla tela, ma la useremo per visualizzare messaggi sui processi del programma corrente per far sapere all'utente cosa sta succedendo in un determinato momento.

Sviluppo dell'indicatore

Iniziamo lo sviluppo del programma. Utilizzando la procedura guidata MQL5, creare un modello di indicatore personalizzato. Dopo alcune modifiche, dovresti ottenere il codice sorgente come mostrato di seguito:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { }

Per implementare la nostra idea, riempiremo ulteriormente questo modello con tutto ciò che è richiesto. La necessità di un timer sarà spiegata più avanti nell'articolo. Aggiungiamo costanti all'inizio, subito dopo le proprietà specifiche dell'indicatore:

#define RESET 0 #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6

La costante LEVELS_COUNT contiene il valore del numero di livelli rappresentati da oggetti grafici di tipo "Linea orizzontale" (orizzontaleOBJ_HLINE). I valori di questi livelli possono essere specificati nei parametri esterni dell'indicatore.

Includiamo nel progetto un file con la classe per lavorare con la grafica personalizzata:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

Nei parametri esterni, specificheremo il periodo di media iATR i nomi dei simboli di cui deve essere visualizzata la volatilità e i valori di livello orizzontale. I simboli sono numerato a partire da 2 in quanto il primo simbolo è considerato quello al cui grafico è attaccato l'indicatore.

input int IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; sinput string dlm02= "" ; input int Level01 = 10 ; input int Level02 = 50 ; input int Level03 = 100 ; input int Level04 = 200 ; input int Level05 = 400 ; input int Level06 = 600 ;

Più avanti nel codice dovremmo creare tutte le variabili e gli array globali con cui lavorare in seguito. Tutti sono forniti nel codice sottostante con commenti dettagliati:

CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; struct buffers { double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_time { datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_atr { double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrRed , clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_subwindow_height = 0 ; int subwindow_center_x = 0 ; int subwindow_center_y = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "MS_ATR" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_invalid_handle = "Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..." ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; int terminal_max_bars= 0 ;

Quando si carica l'indicatore sul grafico, OnInit() eseguirà le seguenti azioni:

Proprietà comuni degli indicatori

determinazione delle matrici per disegnare serie di plottaggio;

inizializzazione degli array;

aggiunta di simboli specificati nei parametri esterni alla finestra Market Watch;

verificare la correttezza dei parametri e fare il primo tentativo di ottenere le maniglie degli indicatori.

Tutte queste azioni saranno trattate in modo più conveniente se disposte in funzioni separate. Di conseguenza, le funzioni di gestione degli eventi: il codice sorgente della funzione OnInit() diventerà molto facile da capire come mostrato di seguito:

int OnInit () { if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitLevels(); GetIndicatorHandles(); SetIndicatorProperties(); terminal_max_bars= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Diamo un'occhiata più da vicino alle funzioni personalizzate utilizzate nel codice sopra. Nella funzione CheckInputParameters() controlliamo la correttezza dei parametri esterni. Nel nostro caso, controlliamo solo un parametro: il periodo dell'indicatore ATR. Ho impostato il valore di restrizione di 500. Cioè, se si imposta il valore del periodo superiore al valore specificato, l'indicatore cesserà il suo funzionamento e stamperà il messaggio sul motivo della cessazione del programma nel registro e nel commento del grafico. Il codice di funzione CheckInputParameters() è fornito di seguito.

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (IndicatorPeriod> 500 ) { Comment ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: " ,IndicatorPeriod, "; Limit: 500;" ); printf ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;" ,IndicatorPeriod, 500 ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

A proposito, per passare rapidamente a una determinata definizione di funzione, è necessario posizionare il cursore sul nome della funzione e premere Alt + G o fare clic con il pulsante destro del mouse sulla funzione per chiamare il menu di scelta rapida e selezionare " Vai a definizione". Se la funzione è definita in un altro file, tale file verrà aperto nell'editor. Puoi anche aprire librerie e classi di include. Questo è molto conveniente.

Quindi passiamo a tre funzioni di inizializzazione dell'array: InitArrays(), InitSymbolNames() e InitLevels(). I rispettivi codici sorgente sono forniti di seguito:

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch( _Symbol ); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 5 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[ 0 ]=Level01; indicator_levels[ 1 ]=Level02; indicator_levels[ 2 ]=Level03; indicator_levels[ 3 ]=Level04; indicator_levels[ 4 ]=Level05; indicator_levels[ 5 ]=Level06; }

Nella funzione InitSymbolNames(), utilizziamo un'altra funzione personalizzata - AddSymbolToMarketWatch(). Riceve il nome del simbolo e se questo simbolo è disponibile nell'elenco generale, verrà aggiunto alla finestra Market Watch e la funzione restituirà la stringa con il nome del simbolo. Se tale simbolo non è disponibile, la funzione restituirà la stringa "EMPTY" e non verrà eseguita alcuna azione per questo elemento nella matrice di simboli durante l'esecuzione di controlli in altre funzioni.

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch( string symbol) { int total= 0 ; string name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return (empty_symbol); total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name= SymbolName (i, false ); if (name==symbol) { SymbolSelect (name, true ); return (name); } } return (empty_symbol); }

GetIndicatorHandles() è un'altra funzione chiamata all'inizializzazione dell'indicatore. Tenta di ottenere le maniglie dell'indicatore ATR per ogni simbolo specificato. Se l'handle non è stato ottenuto per qualche simbolo, la funzione restituirà false ma questo non verrà elaborato in alcun modo nelle OnInitOnInit() poiché la disponibilità dell'handle verrà verificata in altre parti del programma.

bool GetIndicatorHandles() { bool valid_handles= true ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { symbol_handles[s]= iATR (symbol_names[s], Period (),IndicatorPeriod); if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) valid_handles= false ; } } } if (!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } return (valid_handles); }

La funzione ShowCanvasMessage() verrà rivista un po 'più tardi insieme ad altre funzioni per lavorare con il canvas.

Le proprietà dell'indicatore sono impostate nella funzione SetIndicatorProperties(). Poiché le proprietà per ogni serie di plottaggio sono simili, è più conveniente impostarle usando i loop:

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,atr_buffers[s].data, INDICATOR_DATA ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , "ATR (" + IntegerToString (s)+ ", " +symbol_names[s]+ ")" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Dopo aver inizializzato correttamente il programma, dobbiamo effettuare la prima chiamata delle funzioni di OnCalculate() funzione. Il valore della variabile prev_calculated è zero alla prima chiamata di funzione. Viene anche azzerato dal terminale quando viene caricata una storia più profonda o vengono riempite lacune nella cronologia. In questi casi, i buffer degli indicatori vengono completamente ricalcolati. Se questo valore del parametro è diverso da zero, cioè il risultato precedentemente restituito dalla stessa funzione, che è la dimensione delle serie temporali di input, è sufficiente aggiornare solo gli ultimi valori dei buffer.

Potresti non riuscire sempre a fare tutti i calcoli correttamente al primo tentativo. In questo caso, per restituire useremo la costante RESET che contiene valore zero. Alla successiva chiamata delle funzioni di OnCalculate() (ad esempio al segno di spunta successivo), il parametro prev_calculated conterrà valore zero, il che significa che dovremo fare un altro tentativo per eseguire tutti i calcoli necessari prima di visualizzare la serie di plottaggio dell'indicatore nel grafico.

Ma il grafico rimarrà vuoto quando il mercato è chiuso e non ci sono nuovi tick o a seguito di calcoli infruttuosi. In questo caso, puoi provare un modo semplice per dare un comando per fare un altro tentativo, modificando manualmente l'intervallo di tempo del grafico. Ma useremo un approccio diverso. Questo è il motivo per cui all'inizio abbiamo aggiunto il timer, le OnTimer() funzione, al nostro modello di programma e impostato l'intervallo di tempo di 1 secondo nelle funzioni di gestione degli OnInit() funzione.

Ogni secondo il timer controllerà se la OnCalculate() ha restituito zero. A tale scopo, scriveremo una funzione CopyDataOnCalculate() che copierà tutti i parametri dalle OnCalculate() alle variabili globali con nomi e matrici corrispondenti con il prefisso OC_ .

void CopyDataOnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy (OC_time,time); ArrayCopy (OC_open,open); ArrayCopy (OC_high,high); ArrayCopy (OC_low,low); ArrayCopy (OC_close,close); ArrayCopy (OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy (OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy (OC_spread,spread); }

Questa funzione deve essere chiamata all'inizio delle funzioni di OnCalculate() corpo della funzione. Inoltre, all'inizio dovremmo anche aggiungere un'altra funzione personalizzata, ResizeCalculatedArrays(), che imposterà la dimensione sugli array per la preparazione dei dati prima di inserirli nei buffer degli indicatori. La dimensione di queste matrici deve essere uguale alla dimensione delle serie temporali di input.

void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize (tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }

Inoltre, verrà creata una funzione ZeroCalculatedArrays() che inizializza le matrici per la preparazione dei dati a zero prima di inviarle al grafico.

void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (tmp_atr_values[s].value, EMPTY_VALUE ); } }

La stessa funzione sarà richiesta per i buffer preliminari degli indicatori di zero out. Chiamiamolo ZeroIndicatorBuffers().

void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Il codice corrente delle funzioni di OnCalculate() sarà come mostrato di seguito. Ho anche fornito commenti per le principali operazioni da compilare in seguito (commenti e punti sotto).

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit= 0 ; CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); ResizeCalculatedArrays(); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; return (rates_total); }

Attualmente, il codice della funzione OnTimer() è il seguente:

void OnTimer () { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Ora, consideriamo altre funzioni che verranno utilizzate quando la variabile prev_calculated è uguale a zero. Queste funzioni:

caricheranno e genereranno la quantità necessaria di dati (barre);

verificheranno la disponibilità di tutte le maniglie;

verificheranno la prontezza della quantità richiesta di dati;

sincronizzeranno i dati con il server;

determineranno le barre da cui verranno disegnate le serie di plottaggio.

Inoltre, identificheremo la prima barra "vera" per ogni simbolo. Questo termine conciso è stato coniato per renderlo più conveniente in seguito. Ecco cosa significa. Tutti gli intervalli di tempo in MetaTrader 5 sono costruiti da dati minuti. Ma se, ad esempio, i dati giornalieri sul server sono disponibili dal 1993, mentre i dati dei minuti sono disponibili solo dal 2000, allora se selezioniamo, ad esempio, l'intervallo di tempo del grafico orario, le barre verranno costruite a partire dalla data in cui i dati dei minuti diventano disponibili, cioè dall'anno 2000. Tutto ciò che è precedente al 2000 sarà rappresentato da dati giornalieri o dai dati più vicini all'intervallo di tempo corrente. Pertanto, per evitare confusione, non è consigliabile visualizzare i dati degli indicatori per i dati non correlati all'intervallo di tempo corrente. Questo è il motivo per cui identificheremo la prima barra "vera" dell'intervallo di tempo corrente e la segneremo con una linea verticale dello stesso colore di quella del buffer dell'indicatore del simbolo.

L'identificazione delle barre "vere" è importante anche quando si sviluppano Expert Advisor perché se i parametri sono ottimizzati per un certo periodo di tempo, i dati di altri intervalli di tempo sarebbero in tal caso inappropriati.

Prima di eseguire i controlli di cui sopra, aggiungeremo il canvas alla sottofinestra dell'indicatore. Quindi prima dovremmo scrivere tutte le funzioni di cui avremo bisogno per gestire la tela. Prima di aggiungere l'area di lavoro alla sottofinefine, è necessario determinarne le dimensioni e le coordinate in base alle quali verranno visualizzati i messaggi di testo sulla finestra. A tale scopo, scriviamo una funzione GetSubwindowGeometry():

void GetSubwindowGeometry() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); subwindow_center_x=chart_width/ 2 ; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/ 2 ; }

Quando si ottengono le proprietà della sottofinefine, è possibile aggiungere l'area di disegno. Il suo sfondo sarà trasparente al 100%(opacità pari a 0), diventando visibile solo durante il caricamento e la generazione di dati per far sapere all'utente cosa sta succedendo attualmente. Quando visibile, l'opacità dello sfondo sarà uguale a 190. È possibile impostare il valore di opacità in un punto compreso tra 0 e 255. Per ulteriori informazioni, fare riferimento alla descrizione della funzione ColorToARGB() disponibile nella Guida .

Per impostare l'area di disegno, scriviamo una funzione SetCanvas():

void SetCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) { canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background, 0 )); canvas.Update(); } }

Avremo anche bisogno di una funzione che controlli se la sottofinestra dell'indicatore è stata ridimensionata. In tal caso, le dimensioni dell'area di lavoro verranno automaticamente regolate in base alle nuove dimensioni della sottofinela. Chiamiamo questa funzione OnSubwindowChange():

void OnSubwindowChange() { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if (! SubwindowSizeChanged() ) return ; if (subwindow_height< 1 || subwindow_center_y< 1 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }

Le funzioni evidenziate nel codice precedente possono essere esplorate di seguito. Si prega di notare i tipi di controlli che vengono eseguiti prima di ridimensionare la sottofinestra. Se una proprietà risulta errata, la funzione interrompe il suo funzionamento.

Il codice della funzione SubwindowSizeChanged() è il seguente:

bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { if (last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return ( false ); else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } return ( true ); }

Il codice della funzione ResizeCanvas() è il seguente:

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }

E infine, di seguito è riportato il codice della funzione ShowCanvasMessage () che abbiamo anche usato in precedenza quando abbiamo ottenuto le maniglie degli indicatori:

void ShowCanvasMessage( string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { if (message_text!= "" && subwindow_center_x> 0 && subwindow_center_y> 0 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas. TextOut (subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); canvas.Update(); } } }

La tela verrà eliminata con effetto di scomparsa. Per implementarlo, prima di eliminare il canvas, dobbiamo modificare gradualmente l'opacità dal valore corrente a zero in un ciclo, aggiornando al contempo il canvas ad ogni iterazione.

Il codice della funzione DeleteCanvas() è il seguente:

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) { for ( int i=canvas_opacity; i> 0 ; i-= 5 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,( uchar )i)); canvas.Update(); } canvas.Destroy(); } }

Successivamente, diamo un'occhiata alle funzioni necessarie per verificare la prontezza dei dati prima di inserirli in buffer di indicatori e visualizzarli sul grafico. Iniziamo con la funzione LoadAndFormData(). Lo usiamo per confrontare la dimensione dell'array di simboli corrente con i dati disponibili per altri simboli. Se necessario, i dati vengono caricati dal server. Il codice funzione viene fornito con commenti dettagliati per la vostra considerazione.

void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts = 0 ; int array_size = 0 ; datetime firstdate_server = NULL ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_server); msg_last=msg_load_data= "Loading and generating data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); while (array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server> PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=- 1 ) { if (copied_time[ 0 ]- PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count<OC_time[ 0 ]) break ; if ( ArraySize (copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; else array_size= ArraySize (copied_time); if (attempts== 100 ) { attempts= 0 ; break ; } } if (!(array_size% 2000 )) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

Dopo il tentativo di caricare la quantità richiesta di dati, controlliamo ancora una volta le maniglie degli indicatori. A tale scopo, utilizziamo la funzione GetIndicatorHandles() considerata sopra.

Una volta che le maniglie sono state controllate, il programma verifica la disponibilità dei dati dei simboli specificati e dei valori degli indicatori per ciascun simbolo utilizzando la funzione CheckAvailableData(). Di seguito puoi dare un'occhiata più da vicino a come viene fatto:

bool CheckAvailableData() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; datetime time[]; int calculated_values = 0 ; int available_bars = 0 ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; calculated_values= BarsCalculated (symbol_handles[s]); firstdate_terminal=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),firstdate_terminal, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=available_bars) break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[s], 0 , 0 ,calculated_values,data)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (data)>=calculated_values) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)<available_bars || ArraySize (data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } return ( true ); }

La funzione CheckAvailableData() non consentirà di effettuare ulteriori calcoli fino a quando i dati per tutti i simboli non saranno pronti. Il funzionamento di tutte le funzioni di controllo segue uno schema simile.

La funzione successiva è necessaria per monitorare l'evento di caricamento di una cronologia più approfondita delle citazioni. Chiamiamolo CheckEventLoadHistory(). Se viene caricata una maggiore quantità di dati, l'indicatore deve essere completamente ricalcolato. Il codice sorgente di questa funzione è fornito di seguito:

bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded= false ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]== NULL ) series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { Print ( "(" ,symbol_names[s], "," ,TimeframeToString( Period ()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: " , series_first_date_last[s], " > " ,series_first_date[s]); series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded= true ; } } } } if (loaded) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Scriviamo un'altra funzione per verificare la sincronizzazione tra i dati nel terminale e sul server. Questo controllo verrà eseguito solo se viene stabilita la connessione al server. Il codice della funzione CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() è fornito di seguito:

bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (! SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return ( false ); } } } } return ( true ); }

La funzione per la conversione dell'intervallo di tempo in una stringa sarà presa da articoli precedenti della serie "MQL5 Cookbook":

string TimeframeToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str= "" ; if (timeframe== WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL ) timeframe= Period (); switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str= "M1" ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : str= "M2" ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : str= "M3" ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : str= "M4" ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : str= "M5" ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : str= "M6" ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : str= "M10" ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : str= "M12" ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : str= "M15" ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : str= "M20" ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : str= "M30" ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : str= "H1" ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : str= "H2" ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : str= "H3" ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : str= "H4" ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : str= "H6" ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : str= "H8" ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : str= "H12" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : str= "D1" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : str= "W1" ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : str= "MN1" ; break ; } return (str); }

Infine, dobbiamo identificare e salvare la prima vera barra per ogni simbolo contrassegnandola nel grafico con una linea verticale. Per fare ciò, scriviamo una funzione DetermineFirstTrueBar() e una funzione ausiliaria GetFirstTrueBarTime() che restituisce l'ora della prima barra true.

bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; int available_bars= 0 ; if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period ()); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return ( false ); limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ,line_colors[s], false , TimeToString (limit_time[s]), "

" ); } return ( true ); } datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime( datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period = NULL ; int array_size = 0 ; array_size= ArraySize (time); ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); for ( int i= 1 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (time[i]-time[i- 1 ]== PeriodSeconds ()) { true_period=time[i]; break ; } } return (true_period); }

L'ora della prima barra reale è contrassegnata nel grafico con una linea verticale utilizzando la funzione CreateVerticalLine():

void CreateVerticalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, datetime time, string object_name, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, string description_text, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_VLINE ,window_number,time, 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,description_text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Le funzioni di controllo sono pronte. Di conseguenza, la parte delle OnCalculate() quando la variabile prev_calculated è uguale a zero verrà ora visualizzata come illustrato di seguito:

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); GetSubwindowGeometry(); SetCanvas(); LoadAndFormData(); if (!GetIndicatorHandles()) return (RESET); if (!CheckAvailableData()) return (RESET); if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) return (RESET); if (!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return (RESET); if (!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return (RESET); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }

Ora, ogni volta che un certo controllo fallisce, il programma farà un passo indietro per fare un altro tentativo al prossimo segno di spunta o evento timer. Nel timer, dovremmo anche eseguire il controllo per caricare una cronologia più approfondita al di fuori delle funzioni di OnCalculateOnCalculate() funzione:

void OnTimer () { if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Ora abbiamo solo bisogno di scrivere due loop principali da inserire nelle funzioni di gestione degli OnCalculate() funzione:

Il primo ciclo preparerà i dati in base al principio di "ottenere il valore a tutti i costi" per evitare lacune nelle serie di indicatori. L'idea alla base è semplice: un determinato numero di tentativi verrà effettuato in caso di mancato ottenimento del valore. In questo ciclo, i valori temporali dei simboli e dei valori dell'indicatore di volatilità (ATR) verranno salvati in matrici separate.

verranno salvati in matrici separate. Nel secondo ciclo principale, quando si riempiono i buffer degli indicatori, saranno necessarie matrici temporali di altri simboli per il confronto con l'ora del simbolo corrente e la sincronizzazione di tutte le serie di plottaggio.

Il codice del primo ciclo è fornito di seguito:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent= 0.0 ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" + IntegerToString (rates_total)+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+ ") - 00% ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); if (i% 1000 == 0 ) { ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

La funzione principale per la copia e il salvataggio dei valori, PrepareData(), è evidenziata nel codice precedente. C'è anche una nuova funzione che non è stata ancora presa in considerazione - ProgressPercentage(). Calcola la percentuale di avanzamento dell'operazione corrente per far sapere all'utente quanto durerà.

Il codice della funzione PrepareData() è il seguente:

void PrepareData( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { int attempts= 100 ; datetime symbol_time[]; double atr_values[]; if (time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,symbol_time)== 1 ) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[ 0 ]; break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,atr_values)== 1 ) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[ 0 ]; break ; } } } else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

Il codice della funzione ProgressPercentage() è il seguente:

void ProgressPercentage( int bar_index, int symbol_number, double &percent) { string message_text= "" ; percent=( double (bar_index)/OC_rates_total)* 100 ; if (percent<= 9.99 ) message_text= "0" + DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else if (percent< 99 ) message_text= DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else message_text= "100" ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" +( string )OC_rates_total+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "(" +( string )(symbol_number+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") - " +message_text+ "% ... " ; }

I buffer degli indicatori vengono compilati nel secondo ciclo principale delle funzioni di oncalcola() funzione:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else { msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Updating indicator data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

La stringa evidenziata nel codice precedente contiene la funzione FillIndicatorBuffers(). È qui che vengono eseguite le operazioni finali prima di visualizzare le serie di plottaggio dell'indicatore nel grafico:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { bool check_value= false ; static int bars_count= 0 ; if (bar_index== 0 ) bars_count= 0 ; if (bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; if (bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { if (tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) { check_value= true ; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } if (!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

Al termine delle funzioni di OnCalculate() funzione, dobbiamo eliminare il canvas, impostare i livelli, azzerare le variabili dei messaggi e aggiornare il grafico. Infine, verrà restituita la dimensione della matrice rates_total, a seguito della quale verrà ricalcolato solo l'ultimo valore ad ogni successivo tick o evento timer in OnCalculate().

Queste sono le stringhe di codice da inserire tra il secondo loop principale e il valore restituito dalla funzione:

DeleteCanvas(); SetIndicatorLevels(); msg_last= "" ; msg_sync_update= "" ; ChartRedraw ();

Il codice della funzione SetIndicatorLevels() per l'impostazione dei livelli orizzontali è il seguente:

void SetIndicatorLevels() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine( 0 ,subwindow_number, prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" , CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]* _Point ), 1 , STYLE_DOT , clrLightSteelBlue , false , false , false , "

" ); } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value) { return ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? value*= 10 : value; }

Il codice della funzione CreateHorizontalLine() per l'impostazione di un livello orizzontale con le proprietà specificate è il seguente:

void CreateHorizontalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, string object_name, double price, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, bool selected, bool back, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_HLINE ,window_number, 0 ,price)) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selected); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Funzioni per l'eliminazione di oggetti grafici:

void DeleteLevels() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" ); } void DeleteVerticalLines() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" ); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Il codice seguente deve essere aggiunto alle OnDeinit() function:

Ora tutto è pronto e può essere testato a fondo. Il numero massimo di barre nella finestra può essere impostato nella scheda Grafici delle impostazioni del terminale. La velocità con cui l'indicatore sarà pronto per l'esecuzione dipende dal numero di barre nella finestra.





Fig. 1. Impostazione del numero massimo di barre nelle impostazioni del terminale

Dopo aver impostato il numero massimo di barre, il terminale deve essere riavviato affinché l'indicatore raccolga le modifiche, altrimenti verrà utilizzato il valore precedente.

Quando si carica l'indicatore sul grafico, è possibile vedere l'avanzamento della preparazione dei dati per tutti i simboli:





Fig. 2. Messaggio nell'area di disegno durante la preparazione dei dati

Di seguito puoi vedere lo screenshot che mostra l'indicatore in un intervallo di tempo di 20 minuti:

Fig. 3. Indicatore ATR multi-simbolo su un intervallo di tempo di 20 minuti

L'inizio delle barre "true" è contrassegnato nel grafico con le linee verticali. Lo screenshot qui sotto mostra che le barre vere per NZDUSD (linea gialla) iniziano dal 2000 (server MetaQuotes-Demo), mentre per tutte le altre coppie di valute le barre vere appaiono all'inizio del 1999, motivo per cui viene visualizzata solo una riga (tutte sono nella stessa data). Possiamo anche notare che i separatori di periodo hanno un intervallo più piccolo prima del 1999 e se analizzi il tempo delle barre, sarai in grado di vedere che si tratta di barre giornaliere.

Fig. 4. Le linee verticali segnano l'inizio delle barre vere per ogni simbolo

Conclusione

L'articolo può essere finito qui. Il codice sorgente descritto è allegato all'articolo ed è disponibile per il download. In uno dei prossimi articoli, cercheremo di implementare un sistema di trading che analizzi la volatilità e veda cosa ne esce.