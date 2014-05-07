Guía práctica de MQL5: Desarrollo de un indicador de volatilidad multisímbolo en MQL5

Introducción

En este artículo, trataremos el desarrollo de un indicador de volatilidad multisímbolo. El desarrollo de los indicadores multisímbolo puede presentar algunas dificultades para los desarrolladores novatos de MQL5 que este artículo ayudará a aclarar. Los temas importantes que aparecerán a lo largo del desarrollo de un indicador multisímbolo tendrán que ver con la sincronización de otros símbolos respecto al símbolo actual, la falta de algunos datos de los indicadores y la identificación del principio de las barras "true" (verdaderas) en un periodo de tiempo determinado. Se tendrán en cuenta de cerca todas estas cuestiones en este artículo.

Conseguiremos los valores del indicador Promedio del rango verdadero (ATR de sus siglas en inglés) calculado para cada símbolo en función del controlador. Para fines ilustrativos, habrá seis símbolos cuyos nombres se pueden ajustar en los parámetros externos del indicador. Se comprobará si los nombres introducidos son correctos. En caso de que un determinado símbolo especificado en los parámetros no esté disponible en la lista general, no se realizarán sus cálculos. Se añadirán todos los símbolos disponibles a la ventana de Observación del Mercado, a menos que ya estén disponibles allí.

En el artículo anterior "Guía práctica de MQL5: Controles de la subventana del indicador: Barra de desplazamiento" ya habíamos mencionado el lienzo donde puede representar textos e incluso dibujar. Esta vez, no vamos a utilizar el lienzo para dibujar si no que lo vamos a utilizar para mostrar mensajes acerca de los procesos actuales del programa que permitan al usuario saber lo que sucede en un punto dado del tiempo.

Desarrollo del Indicador

Empecemos con el desarrollo del programa. Usando MQL5 Wizard, cree una plantilla de indicadores personalizada. Después de algunas modificaciones, debe conseguir el siguiente código fuente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { }

Para poner en marcha nuestra idea, llenaremos aún más esta plantilla con todo lo que se solicita. Más adelante en este artículo, se explicará la necesidad de un temporizador. Agreguemos constantes al principio, justo después de las propiedades específicas del indicador:

#define RESET 0 #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6

La constante LEVELS_COUNT contiene el valor del número de niveles representados por objetos gráficos del tipo "Horizontal Line" (línea horizontal) (OBJ_HLINE). Se pueden especificar los valores de estos niveles en los parámetros externos del indicador.

Incluyamos en el proyecto un archivo con la clase para trabajar con gráficos personalizados:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

En los parámetros externos, especificaremos el período promedio de iATR, los nombres de símbolos cuya volatilidad hay que mostrar y los valores del nivel horizontal. Los símbolos se enumeran empezando desde el 2 ya que el indicador al cual está conectado el gráfico se considera como el primer símbolo.

input int IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; sinput string dlm02= "" ; input int Level01 = 10 ; input int Level02 = 50 ; input int Level03 = 100 ; input int Level04 = 200 ; input int Level05 = 400 ; input int Level06 = 600 ;

Más adelante, en el código deberíamos crear todas las variables y matrices para trabajar con ellas después. Se proporcionan todas en el siguiente código con comentarios detallados:

CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; struct buffers { double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_time { datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_atr { double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrRed , clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_subwindow_height = 0 ; int subwindow_center_x = 0 ; int subwindow_center_y = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "MS_ATR" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_invalid_handle = "Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..." ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; int terminal_max_bars= 0 ;

Al cargar el indicador en el gráfico, la función OnInit() realizará las acciones siguientes:

configurar las propiedades del indicador;

determinar las matrices para la elaboración de series de dibujo;

inicializar las matrices;

agregar símbolos especificados en los parámetros externos a la ventana Observación del Mercado ;

; comprobar que los parámetros con correctos y hacer el primer intento para conseguir los controladores del indicador.

Se tratarán todas estas acciones de una forma más conveniente si se organizan en funciones separadas. Como consecuencia, el código fuente de la función OnInit() será muy fácil de comprender como se muestra a continuación:

int OnInit () { if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitLevels(); GetIndicatorHandles(); SetIndicatorProperties(); terminal_max_bars= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Echemos un vistazo más de cerca a las funciones personalizadas utilizadas en el código antes mencionado. En la función CheckInputParameters(),comprobamos si los parámetros externos son correctos. En nuestro caso, sólo comprobamos un parámetro; el período del indicador ATR. He puesto 500 como valor de restricción. Es decir, si pone el valor del período más alto que el valor especificado, el indicador dejará de funcionar e imprimirá el mensaje sobre el motivo de la finalización del programa para el registro y los comentarios del gráfico. El código de la función CheckInputParameters() se proporciona a continuación.

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (IndicatorPeriod> 500 ) { Comment ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: " ,IndicatorPeriod, "; Limit: 500;" ); printf ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;" ,IndicatorPeriod, 500 ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Por cierto, para pasar rápidamente a una cierta definición de la función, debe colocar el cursor sobre el nombre de la función y presionar Alt+G o hacer clic con el botón derecho en la función para llamar el menú contextual y seleccionar "Go to Definition" (ir a la definición). Si la función es definida en otro archivo, ese archivo se abrirá en el editor. También puede abrir las librerías y clases de inclusión. Esto es muy conveniente.

Luego tenemos tres funciones para inicializar las matrices: InitArrays(), InitSymbolNames() e InitLevels(). Se proporcionan sus respectivos códigos fuente a continuación:

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch( _Symbol ); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 5 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[ 0 ]=Level01; indicator_levels[ 1 ]=Level02; indicator_levels[ 2 ]=Level03; indicator_levels[ 3 ]=Level04; indicator_levels[ 4 ]=Level05; indicator_levels[ 5 ]=Level06; }

En la función InitSymbolNames(), utilizamos otra función personalizada; AddSymbolToMarketWatch(). Recibe el nombre del símbolo y si este símbolo está disponible en la lista general, se añadirá a la ventana Observación del Mercado y la función devolverá la cadena con el nombre del símbolo. Si ese símbolo no está disponible, la función volverá a la cadena "EMPTY" y no se realizará ninguna acción más para este elemento en la matriz de símbolos al ejecutar comprobaciones en otras funciones.

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch( string symbol) { int total= 0 ; string name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return (empty_symbol); total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name= SymbolName (i, false ); if (name==symbol) { SymbolSelect (name, true ); return (name); } } return (empty_symbol); }

GetIndicatorHandles() es otra función a la que se llama en la inicialización del indicador. Procura conseguir los controladores del indicador ATR para cada símbolo especificado. Si no se ha obtenido el controlador para algún símbolo, la función devolverá falso pero esto no se va a procesar de ninguna forma en OnInit() ya que la disponibilidad del controlador será comprobada en otras partes del programa.

bool GetIndicatorHandles() { bool valid_handles= true ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { symbol_handles[s]= iATR (symbol_names[s], Period (),IndicatorPeriod); if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) valid_handles= false ; } } } if (!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } return (valid_handles); }

La función ShowCanvasMessage() será comprobada poco después junto con otras funciones para trabajar con el lienzo.

Se ajustan las propiedades del indicador en la función SetIndicatorProperties(). Dado que las propiedades para cada serie de trazado son similares, es más conveniente ajustarlas utilizando bucles:

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,atr_buffers[s].data, INDICATOR_DATA ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , "ATR (" + IntegerToString (s)+ ", " +symbol_names[s]+ ")" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Después de inicializar el programa con éxito, debemos hacer la primera llamada a la función OnCalculate(). El valor de la variable prev_calculated es cero en la primera llamada de la función. También se pone a cero por el terminal cuando se carga un historial más profundo o se llenan los vacíos en el historial. En tales casos, los buffers del indicador se calculan de nuevo completamente. Si este valor de parámetro no es cero, es decir el resultado anteriormente devuelto por la misma función, que es el tamaño de las series cronológicas de entrada, es suficiente para actualizar solamente los últimos valores de los buffers.

No siempre se logra hacer todos los cálculos correctamente en el primer intento. En este caso, para el retorno utilizaremos la constante RESET que contiene el valor cero. En la siguiente llamada de OnCalculate() (por ejemplo en el siguiente punto), el parámetro prev_calculated contendrá el valor cero, que significa que deberemos hacer un intento más para hacer todos los cálculos necesarios antes de mostrar las series gráficas del indicador en el gráfico.

Pero el gráfico se quedará vacío cuando el mercado esté cerrado y no haya nuevos puntos o cálculos posteriores fallidos. En este caso, puede intentar una forma sencilla de dar una orden para hacer otro intento; cambiando manualmente el gráfico del periodo de tiempo. Pero utilizaremos un enfoque diferente. Es por eso que al principio añadimos el temporizador, la función OnTimer(), a nuestra plantilla del programa y pusimos el intervalo de tiempo de 1 segundo en la función OnInit().

Cada segundo, comprobará el temporizador si la función OnCalculate() ha devuelto a cero. Para este fin, escribiremos una función CopyDataOnCalculate() que copiará todos los parámetros de OnCalculate() a las variables globales con los correspondientes nombres y matrices con el prefijo OC_.

void CopyDataOnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy (OC_time,time); ArrayCopy (OC_open,open); ArrayCopy (OC_high,high); ArrayCopy (OC_low,low); ArrayCopy (OC_close,close); ArrayCopy (OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy (OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy (OC_spread,spread); }

Esta función se debería llamar al principio del cuerpo del código de la función OnCalculate(). Además, al principio también, deberíamos agregar otra función personalizada, ResizeCalculatedArrays(), que establecerá el tamaño de las matrices para preparar los datos antes de colocarlos en los buffers del indicador. El tamaño de estas matrices debe ser igual al tamaño de las series de tiempo de entrada.

void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize (tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }

Además, vamos a crear la función ZeroCalculatedArrays() que inicializa las matrices para preparar la puesta a cero de los datos antes de su representación en el gráfico.

void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (tmp_atr_values[s].value, EMPTY_VALUE ); } }

Se requiere la misma función para los buffers de indicadores preliminares con salida cero. La vamos a llamar ZeroIndicatorBuffers().

void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); }

El código correspondiente a la función OnCalculate() es el siguiente. También he proporcionado comentarios para las principales operaciones para que se llenen más tarde (comentarios y puntos suspensivos).

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit= 0 ; CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); ResizeCalculatedArrays(); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; return (rates_total); }

El código de la función de OnTimer() es:

void OnTimer () { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Ahora, consideremos otras funciones que se van a utilizar cuando la variable prev_calculated sea igual a cero. Estas funciones:

cargarán y generarán la cantidad necesaria de datos (barras);

comprobarán la disponibilidad de todos los controladores;

comprobarán la preparación de la cantidad necesaria de datos;

sincronizarán los datos con el servidor;

determinarán las barras a partir de las cuales se dibujarán las series de trazado.

Además, identificaremos la primera barra "true" (verdadera) para cada símbolo. Este término conciso ha sido acuñado para hacerlo más conveniente más tarde. Esto es lo que significa. Todos los periodos de tiempo en MetaTrader 5 se construyen a partir de los datos de los minutos. Pero si, por ejemplo, los datos diarios en el servidor están disponibles desde 1993, mientras que los datos del minuto están sólo disponibles desde el 2000, entonces si seleccionamos, digamos, el periodo de tiempo del gráfico a cada hora, las barras se construirán comenzando desde la fecha a partir de la cual están disponibles los das datos del minuto, es decir desde el año 2000. Todo lo anterior al 2000 o será representado por los datos diarios o por los datos más cercanos al periodo de tiempo actual. Por lo tanto, para evitar la confusión no, debería mostrar los datos del indicador para los datos que no estén relacionados con el periodo de tiempo actual. Este es el motivo por el que vamos a identificar la primera barra "verdadera" del periodo de tiempo actual y la marcaremos con una línea vertical del mismo color como la del buffer del indicador del símbolo.

La identificación de barras "verdaderas" es también importante cuando se desarrolle el Asesor Experto, puesto que si se optimizan los parámetros para un cierto periodo de tiempo, los datos de otros periodos de tiempo en este caso serían inapropiados.

Antes de ejecutar las comprobaciones antes mencionadas, agregaremos el lienzo a la subventana del indicador. De modo que primero deberíamos escribir todas las funciones que necesitaremos para controlar el lienzo. Antes de añadir el lienzo a la subventana, debemos determinar su tamaño, así como las coordenadas basadas en los mensajes de texto que se mostrarán en el lienzo. Para este fin, escribiremos una función GetSubwindowGeometry():

void GetSubwindowGeometry() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); subwindow_center_x=chart_width/ 2 ; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/ 2 ; }

Una vez obtenidas las propiedades de la subventana, puede añadir el lienzo. Su fondo será 100% transparente (opacidad igual a 0), sólo llega a ser visible al cargar y generar los datos para permitir que el usuario sepa lo que sucede actualmente. Cuando esté visible, la opacidad del fondo será igual a 190. Puede asignar cualquier valor entre 0 y 255 a la opacidad. Para más información, consulte la descripción de la función ColorToARGB() disponible en la Ayuda.

Para establecer el lienzo, vamos a escribir la función SetCanvas():

void SetCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) { canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background, 0 )); canvas.Update(); } }

También necesitaremos una función que compruebe si la subventana del indicador ha sido redimensionada. Si lo ha sido, el tamaño del lienzo se ajustará automáticamente al nuevo tamaño de la subventana. Llamemos a esta función OnSubwindowChange():

void OnSubwindowChange() { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if (! SubwindowSizeChanged() ) return ; if (subwindow_height< 1 || subwindow_center_y< 1 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }

Se pueden examinar a continuación las funciones resaltadas en el código anterior. Por favor tome nota de las clases de comprobaciones que funcionan antes de redimensionar la subventana. Si cualquier propiedad es incorrecta, la función se detiene.

El código de la función SubwindowSizeChanged() es el siguiente:

bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { if (last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return ( false ); else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } return ( true ); }

El código de la función ResizeCanvas() es el siguiente:

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }

Y por último, a continuación está el código de la función ShowCanvasMessage() que hemos usado anteriormente para conseguir el controlador del indicador:

void ShowCanvasMessage( string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { if (message_text!= "" && subwindow_center_x> 0 && subwindow_center_y> 0 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas. TextOut (subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); canvas.Update(); } } }

Se borrará el lienzo con un efecto que hace que vaya desapareciendo poco a poco. Para implementarlo, justo antes de borrar el lienzo, tenemos que cambiar gradualmente la opacidad en un bucle de su valor actual a cero, mientras se actualiza el lienzo en cada repetición.

El código de la función DeleteCanvas() es el siguiente:

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) { for ( int i=canvas_opacity; i> 0 ; i-= 5 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,( uchar )i)); canvas.Update(); } canvas.Destroy(); } }

A continuación, echemos un vistazo a las funciones necesarias para comprobar la disponibilidad de los datos antes de colocarlos en buffers de indicadores y mostrarlos en el gráfico. Empecemos con la función LoadAndFormData(). La utilizamos para comparar el tamaño de la matriz actual del símbolo con los datos disponibles para otros símbolos. Si fuera necesario, se cargarán los datos del servidor. Se proporciona el código de la función con comentarios detallados para su estudio.

void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts = 0 ; int array_size = 0 ; datetime firstdate_server = NULL ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_server); msg_last=msg_load_data= "Loading and generating data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); while (array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server> PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=- 1 ) { if (copied_time[ 0 ]- PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count<OC_time[ 0 ]) break ; if ( ArraySize (copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; else array_size= ArraySize (copied_time); if (attempts== 100 ) { attempts= 0 ; break ; } } if (!(array_size% 2000 )) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

Después del intento para cargar la cantidad necesaria de datos, comprobamos una vez los controladores del indicador. Para ello, utilizamos la función GetIndicatorHandles() vista antes.

Una vez comprobado el controlador, el programa comprueba la disponibilidad de los datos especificados de los símbolos y los valores del indicador para cada símbolo que utiliza la función CheckAvailableData(). A continuación puede ver más de cerca cómo se hace esto:

bool CheckAvailableData() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; datetime time[]; int calculated_values = 0 ; int available_bars = 0 ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; calculated_values= BarsCalculated (symbol_handles[s]); firstdate_terminal=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),firstdate_terminal, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=available_bars) break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[s], 0 , 0 ,calculated_values,data)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (data)>=calculated_values) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)<available_bars || ArraySize (data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } return ( true ); }

La función CheckAvailableData() no permitirá hacer cálculos adicionales hasta que estén listos los datos para todos los símbolos. El funcionamiento de todas las funciones de comprobación sigue una pauta similar.

La siguiente función es necesaria para supervisar el caso de la carga de un historial de cotizaciones más profundo. La llamaremos ZeroIndicatorBuffers(). Si se carga una cantidad más grande de datos, habrá que volver a calcular el indicador por completo. El código fuente de esta función se proporciona a continuación:

bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded= false ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]== NULL ) series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { Print ( "(" ,symbol_names[s], "," ,TimeframeToString( Period ()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: " , series_first_date_last[s], " > " ,series_first_date[s]); series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded= true ; } } } } if (loaded) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Escribamos otra función para comprobar la sincronización entre los datos en el terminal y en el servidor. Esta comprobación sólo funcionará si se establece la conexión con el servidor. El código de la función CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() se proporciona a continuación:

bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (! SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return ( false ); } } } } return ( true ); }

La función para la conversión del periodo de tiempo a una cadena se cogerá de los artículos anteriores de la serie "Guía práctica de MQL5":

string TimeframeToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str= "" ; if (timeframe== WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL ) timeframe= Period (); switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str= "M1" ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : str= "M2" ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : str= "M3" ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : str= "M4" ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : str= "M5" ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : str= "M6" ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : str= "M10" ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : str= "M12" ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : str= "M15" ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : str= "M20" ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : str= "M30" ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : str= "H1" ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : str= "H2" ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : str= "H3" ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : str= "H4" ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : str= "H6" ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : str= "H8" ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : str= "H12" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : str= "D1" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : str= "W1" ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : str= "MN1" ; break ; } return (str); }

Y por último, debemos identificar y guardar la primera barra verdadera para cada símbolo marcándola en el gráfico con una línea vertical. Para hacer esto, escribamos una función DetermineFirstTrueBar() y una función auxiliar GetFirstTrueBarTime() que devuelve el tiempo de la primera barra verdadera.

bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; int available_bars= 0 ; if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period ()); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return ( false ); limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ,line_colors[s], false , TimeToString (limit_time[s]), "

" ); } return ( true ); } datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime( datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period = NULL ; int array_size = 0 ; array_size= ArraySize (time); ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); for ( int i= 1 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (time[i]-time[i- 1 ]== PeriodSeconds ()) { true_period=time[i]; break ; } } return (true_period); }

El tiempo de la primera barra verdadera está marcado en el gráfico con una línea vertical mediante la función CreateVerticalLine():

void CreateVerticalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, datetime time, string object_name, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, string description_text, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_VLINE ,window_number,time, 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,description_text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Las funciones de revisión están listas. Como resultado, la parte del código de la función OnCalculate(), cuando la variable prev_calculated es igual a cero, será la siguiente:

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); GetSubwindowGeometry(); SetCanvas(); LoadAndFormData(); if (!GetIndicatorHandles()) return (RESET); if (!CheckAvailableData()) return (RESET); if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) return (RESET); if (!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return (RESET); if (!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return (RESET); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }

Ahora, cada vez que una determinada comprobación falla, el programa dará un paso atrás para hacer otro intento en el próximo tick o evento del temporizador. En el temporizador, debemos ejecutar también la comprobación para cargar un historial más profundo fuera de la función OnCalculate():

void OnTimer () { if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Ahora, sólo debemos escribir dos bucles principales para colocarlos en la función OnCalculate():

El primer bucle preparará los datos basados en el principio de "conseguir el valor por todos los medios" para evitar huecos en las series de indicadores. La idea es sencilla: en caso de no obtener el valor se llevará a cabo un número determinado de intentos para conseguirlo. En este bucle, los valores del tiempo de los símbolos y el indicador de volatilidad ( ATR ) se guardarán en matrices independientes.

) se guardarán en matrices independientes. En el segundo bucle principal, al llenar los buffers del indicador, se requerirán las matrices de tiempo de otros símbolos para compararlas con el tiempo del símbolo actual y la sincronización de todas las series del trazado.

Se proporciona a continuación el código del primer bucle:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent= 0.0 ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" + IntegerToString (rates_total)+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+ ") - 00% ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); if (i% 1000 == 0 ) { ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

La función principal para copiar y guardar valores, PrepareData(), está resaltada en el código anterior. Hay también una nueva función que todavía no se ha tenido en cuenta; ProgressPercentage(). Calcula el porcentaje de progreso del funcionamiento actual para permitir que el usuario sepa cuánto tiempo durará.

El código de la función PrepareData() es el siguiente:

void PrepareData( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { int attempts= 100 ; datetime symbol_time[]; double atr_values[]; if (time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,symbol_time)== 1 ) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[ 0 ]; break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,atr_values)== 1 ) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[ 0 ]; break ; } } } else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

Este es el código de la función ProgressPercentage():

void ProgressPercentage( int bar_index, int symbol_number, double &percent) { string message_text= "" ; percent=( double (bar_index)/OC_rates_total)* 100 ; if (percent<= 9.99 ) message_text= "0" + DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else if (percent< 99 ) message_text= DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else message_text= "100" ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" +( string )OC_rates_total+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "(" +( string )(symbol_number+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") - " +message_text+ "% ... " ; }

Los buffers del indicador se llenan en el segundo bucle principal de la funciónOnCalculate():

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else { msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Updating indicator data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

La cadena resaltada del código anterior contiene la función FillIndicatorBuffers(). Esto es donde se llevan a cabo las operaciones finales antes de mostrar el trazado del indicador en el gráfico:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { bool check_value= false ; static int bars_count= 0 ; if (bar_index== 0 ) bars_count= 0 ; if (bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; if (bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { if (tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) { check_value= true ; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } if (!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

Al final de la función OnCalculate(), tenemos que borrar el lienzo, ajustar los niveles, poner a cero las variables de los mensajes y actualizar el gráfico. Por último, se devolverá el tamaño de la matriz rates_total, después del cual sólo se recalculará el último valor en cada tick o evento del temporizador en OnCalculate().

Estas son las cadenas de código que hay que insertar entre el segundo bucle principal y el valor devuelto por la función:

DeleteCanvas(); SetIndicatorLevels(); msg_last= "" ; msg_sync_update= "" ; ChartRedraw ();

El código de la función SetIndicatorLevels() para ajustar los niveles horizontales es el siguiente:

void SetIndicatorLevels() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine( 0 ,subwindow_number, prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" , CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]* _Point ), 1 , STYLE_DOT , clrLightSteelBlue , false , false , false , "

" ); } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value) { return ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? value*= 10 : value; }

El código de la función CreateHorizontalLine() para ajustar un nivel horizontal con las propiedades especificadas es el siguiente:

void CreateHorizontalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, string object_name, double price, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, bool selected, bool back, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_HLINE ,window_number, 0 ,price)) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selected); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Funciones para borrar objetos gráficos:

void DeleteLevels() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" ); } void DeleteVerticalLines() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" ); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Hay que añadir el siguiente código a la función OnDeinit():

Ahora todo está listo y se puede probar completamente. El número máximo de barras en la ventana se puede ajustar en la pestaña Gráficos de la configuración del terminal. La velocidad el indicador a la cual estará listo para funcionar está condicionada al número de barras en la ventana.





Fig. 1. Configuración del número máximo de barras en la configuración del terminal

Después de poner el número máximo de barras, se debe reiniciar el terminal para que el indicador recoja los cambios, de otro modo se usará el valor anterior.

Al cargar el indicador en el gráfico, puede ver el progreso de la preparación de los datos para todos los símbolos:





Fig. 2. El mensaje en el lienzo durante la preparación de los datos

A continuación, puede ver una captura de pantalla mostrando el indicador con un período de tiempo de 20 minutos:

Fig. 3. Indicador multisímbolo ATR en un periodo de tiempo de 20 minutos

El principio de barras "verdaderas" se marca en el gráfico con las líneas verticales. La siguiente captura de pantalla muestra que las barras verdaderas para NZDUSD (línea amarilla) empiezan desde el 2000 (servidor MetaQuotes-Demo), mientras que todos los otros pares de monedas de barras verdaderas aparecen desde principios de 1999, que es por lo que sólo se muestra una línea (todas están en la misma fecha). También podemos observar que los separadores del período tienen un intervalo más pequeño antes de 1999 y si analiza el tiempo de las barras, podrá ver que éstas son barras diarias.

Fig. 4. Las líneas verticales marcan el principio de las barras verdaderas para cada símbolo

Conclusión

Ya se puede dar por finalizado el artículo. El código fuente está adjunto al artículo para su descarga. En alguno de los siguientes artículos, trataremos de aplicar un sistema de trading que pueda analizar la volatilidad y ver lo que surge de la misma.