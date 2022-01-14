MQL5 Yemek Kitabı - Çok Para Birimli Expert Advisor ve MQL5'te Bekleyen Talimatlarla Çalışma

Giriş

Bu sefer, bekleyen Satın Al Durdur ve Sat Durdur talimatlarıyla çalışmayı temel alan bir alım satım algoritmasına sahip çok para birimli bir Expert Advisor oluşturacağız. Oluşturacağımız formasyon gün içi alım satım/testler için tasarlanacaktır. Makale aşağıdaki konuları ele almaktadır:

Belirli bir zaman aralığında alım satım. Alım satımın başlangıç ve bitiş zamanını ayarlamamızı sağlayacak bir özellik oluşturalım. Örneğin Avrupa veya Amerika alım satım seanslarının zamanı olabilir. Expert Advisor'ın parametrelerini optimize ederken elbette en uygun zaman aralığını bulma fırsatı olacaktır.

Bekleyen talimatları yerleştirme/değiştirme/silme.

Alım satım olaylarının işlenmesi: Son pozisyonun Kar Al veya Zarar Durdur'da kapatılıp kapatılmadığını kontrol etme ve her bir sembol için yatırımların geçmişi üzerinde kontrol.





Expert Advisor Geliştirme

MQL5 Yemek Kitabı: Çoklu Para Birimi Expert Advisor - Basit, Düzgün ve Hızlı yaklaşım makalesindeki kodu şablon olarak kullanacağız. Formasyonun temel yapısı aynı kalacak olsa da, bazı önemli değişiklikler yapılacaktır. Expert Advisor, gün içi alım satım için tasarlanacaktır ancak bu mod, ihtiyaç duyulduğunda kapatılabilir. Bu durumda, bir pozisyon kapatılmışsa bekleyen talimatlar her zaman hemen (Yeni Çubuk olayında) verilecektir.

Expert Advisor harici parametreleriyle başlayalım. İlk başta, Enums.mqh ekleme dosyasında yeni bir numaralandırma ENUM_HOURS oluşturacağız. Bu numaralandırmadaki tanımlayıcıların sayısı, bir gündeki saat sayısına eşittir:

enum ENUM_HOURS { h00 = 0 , h01 = 1 , h02 = 2 , h03 = 3 , h04 = 4 , h05 = 5 , h06 = 6 , h07 = 7 , h08 = 8 , h09 = 9 , h10 = 10 , h11 = 11 , h12 = 12 , h13 = 13 , h14 = 14 , h15 = 15 , h16 = 16 , h17 = 17 , h18 = 18 , h19 = 19 , h20 = 20 , h21 = 21 , h22 = 22 , h23 = 23 };

Ardından, harici parametreler listesinde bir zaman aralığında alım satımla ilgili dört parametre oluşturacağız:

TradeInTimeRange modu etkinleştirme/devre dışı bırakma. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, Expert Advisor'ın çalışmasını sadece belirli bir zaman aralığında değil, aynı zamanda günün her saatinde yani sürekli modda mümkün kılacağız.

modu etkinleştirme/devre dışı bırakma. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, Expert Advisor'ın çalışmasını sadece belirli bir zaman aralığında değil, aynı zamanda günün her saatinde yani sürekli modda mümkün kılacağız. 1>StartTrade - bir alım satım oturumunun başladığı saat. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olur olmaz, Expert Advisor, TradeInTimeRange modunun açık olması şartıyla bekleyen talimatları verecektir.

- bir alım satım oturumunun başladığı saat. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olur olmaz, Expert Advisor, TradeInTimeRange modunun açık olması şartıyla bekleyen talimatları verecektir. StopOpenOrders - talimat vermenin bitiş saati. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olduğunda, bir pozisyon kapalıysa Expert Advisor bekleyen talimat vermeyi durdurur.

- talimat vermenin bitiş saati. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olduğunda, bir pozisyon kapalıysa Expert Advisor bekleyen talimat vermeyi durdurur. EndTrade - bir alım satım seansının durduğu saat. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olduğunda, Expert Advisor alım satımı durdurur. Belirtilen sembol için açık bir pozisyon kapatılacak ve bekleyen talimatlar silinecektir.

Harici parametrelerin listesi aşağıda gösterildiği gibi görünecektir. Verilen örnek iki sembol içindir. PendingOrder parametresinde, mevcut fiyattan puan olarak bir mesafe belirledik.

sinput long MagicNumber = 777 ; sinput int Deviation = 10 ; sinput string delimeter_00= "" ; sinput string Symbol_01 = "EURUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_01 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01 = h22; input double PendingOrder_01 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_01 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_01 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_01 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_01 = true ; input double Lot_01 = 0.1 ; sinput string delimeter_01= "" ; sinput string Symbol_02 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool TradeInTimeRange_02 = true ; input ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02 = h10; input ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02 = h17; input ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02 = h22; input double PendingOrder_02 = 50 ; input double TakeProfit_02 = 100 ; input double StopLoss_02 = 50 ; input double TrailingStop_02 = 10 ; input bool Reverse_02 = true ; input double Lot_02 = 0.1 ;

Ayrıca, harici parametrelerin değerleriyle doldurulacak diziler listesinde ilgili değişiklikler yapılmalıdır:

string Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; bool Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; double Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Şimdi ters çevirme modunda (Ters parametre değeri doğru) bekleyen talimatlardan biri tetiklendiğinde karşıdaki bekleyen talimatın silinmesini ve yeniden verilmesini ayarlayacağız. Bekleyen talimatın fiyat seviyelerini (talimat fiyatı, Zararı Durdur, Kar Al) değiştirmesi durumunda yapacağımız gibi hacmini değiştiremeyiz. Bu nedenle, onu silmeli ve gerekli hacimde yeni bir bekleyen talimat vermeliyiz.

Ayrıca, aynı anda tersine çevirme modu etkinleştirilirse ve Takip Durdurma seviyesi ayarlanırsa, bekleyen talimat fiyatı takip eder. Bunun üzerine Zararı Durdur verilirse bekleyen talimata göre fiyat değeri hesaplanacak ve belirlenecektir.

Global kapsamda, bekleyen talimat yorumları için iki dize değişkeni oluşturalım:

string comment_top_order = "top_order" ; string comment_bottom_order = "bottom_order" ;

Expert Advisor yüklemesi sırasında OnInit() işlevindeki başlatmada, harici parametrelerin doğruluğunu kontrol edeceğiz. Değerlendirme kriterleri aşağıdaki gibidir. TradeInTimeRange modu etkinleştirildiğinde, bir alım satım seansının başlangıç saati, bekleyen talimatların verme bitiş saatinden bir saatten az olmamalıdır. Bekleyen talimat verme bitiş saati, bir alım satım seansının bitiş saatinden bir saattem daha az olmamalıdır. Böyle bir kontrolü yapacak CheckInputParameters() işlevini yazalım:

bool CheckInputParameters() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" || !TradeInTimeRange[s]) continue ; if (StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session(" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ") " "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"(" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } if (StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] || StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s]) { Print (Symbols[s], ": The hour of the end of placing orders (" + IntegerToString (StopOpenOrders[s])+ ") " "is to be less than the hour of the end (" + IntegerToString (EndTrade[s])+ ") and " "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session (" + IntegerToString (StartTrade[s])+ ")!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Bu formasyonu uygulamak için alım satım ve bekleyen talimatlar vermek için belirtilen zaman aralıklarında kalmak amacıyla kontrolleri gerçekleştirecek işlevlere ihtiyacımız olacak. Bu işlevleri IsInTradeTimeRange() ve IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange() olarak adlandıracağız. İkisi de aynı şekilde çalışır, tek fark kontrol edilen aralığın üst sınırındadır. İleride bu işlevlerin nerede kullanılacağını göreceğiz.

bool IsInTradeTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange( int symbol_number) { if (TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number]) { MqlDateTime last_date; TimeTradeServer (last_date); if (last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] || last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number]) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Önceki makaleler, pozisyon, sembol ve yatırım geçmişi özelliklerini almak amacıyla işlevleri hali hazırda ele alınmıştı. Bu makalede, bekleyen bir talimatın özelliklerini almak için benzer bir işleve ihtiyacımız olacak. Enums.mqh ekleme dosyasında, bekleyen bir talimatın özelliklerini içeren bir numaralandırma oluşturacağız:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES { O_SYMBOL = 0 , O_MAGIC = 1 , O_COMMENT = 2 , O_PRICE_OPEN = 3 , O_PRICE_CURRENT = 4 , O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5 , O_VOLUME_INITIAL = 6 , O_VOLUME_CURRENT = 7 , O_SL = 8 , O_TP = 9 , O_TIME_SETUP = 10 , O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11 , O_TIME_SETUP_MSC = 12 , O_TYPE_TIME = 13 , O_TYPE = 14 , O_ALL = 15 };

Daha sonra, TradeFunctions.mqh ekleme dosyasında bekleyen bir talimatın özelliklerine sahip bir yapı yazmamız ve ardından onu başlatmamız gerekiyor:

struct pending_order_properties { string symbol; long magic; string comment; double price_open; double price_current; double price_stoplimit; double volume_initial; double volume_current; double sl; double tp; datetime time_setup; datetime time_expiration; datetime time_setup_msc; datetime type_time; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type; }; pending_order_properties ord;

Bekleyen bir talimatın bir özelliğini veya hatta tüm özelliklerini almak için GetPendingOrderProperties() işlevini yazacağız. Bekleyen talimat seçildikten sonra talimatın özelliklerini almak için bu işlevi kullanabiliriz. Bunu yapmanın yolu aşağıda daha ayrıntılı olarak açıklanacaktır.

void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property) { switch (order_property) { case O_SYMBOL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); break ; case O_MAGIC : ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); break ; case O_COMMENT : ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_OPEN : ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); break ; case O_PRICE_CURRENT : ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); break ; case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); break ; case O_VOLUME_INITIAL : ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); break ; case O_VOLUME_CURRENT : ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); break ; case O_SL : ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); break ; case O_TP : ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP : ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); break ; case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC : ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); break ; case O_TYPE_TIME : ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); break ; case O_TYPE : ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; case O_ALL : ord.symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); ord.magic= OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ); ord.comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); ord.price_open= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_OPEN ); ord.price_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT ); ord.price_stoplimit= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT ); ord.volume_initial= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL ); ord.volume_current= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT ); ord.sl= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_SL ); ord.tp= OrderGetDouble ( ORDER_TP ); ord.time_setup=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); ord.time_expiration=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION ); ord.time_setup_msc=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC ); ord.type_time=( datetime ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE_TIME ); ord.type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TYPE ); break ; default : Print ( "Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration " ); return ; } }

Şimdi bekleyen talimatları yerleştirmek, değiştirmek ve silmek için temel işlevleri yazacağız. SetPendingOrder() işlevi bekleyen bir talimat verir. Bekleyen talimat verilemediyse söz konusu işlev, bir hata kodunu ve açıklamasını günlüğe girecektir:

void SetPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double lot, double stoplimit_price, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, string comment) trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); if (!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number], order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time, 0 ,comment)) Print ( "Error when placing a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

ModifyPendingOrder() işlevi bekleyen bir talimatı değiştirir. Talimatın sadece fiyatını değil, hacmini de değiştirebileceğimiz ve işlevin son parametresi olarak geçebileceğimiz şekilde düzenleyeceğiz. Geçilen hacim değeri sıfırdan büyükse, bekleyen talimatın silinmesi ve gerekli hacim değerine sahip yeni bir talimatın verilmesi gerektiği anlamına gelir. Diğer tüm durumlarda, basitçe fiyat değerini değiştirerek mevcut talimatı değiştiririz.

void ModifyPendingOrder( int symbol_number, ulong ticket, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, double price, double sl, double tp, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time, datetime time_expiration, double stoplimit_price, string comment, double volume) { if (volume> 0 ) { if (! DeletePendingOrder(ticket) ) return ; SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume, 0 ,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } else { if (!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price)) Print ( "Error when modifying the pending order price: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); else CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type); } }

Yukarıdaki kodda vurgulanan iki yeni işlev DeletePendingOrder() ve CorrectStopLossByOrder(). İlki bekleyen bir talimatı siler, ikincisi ise bekleyen talimatla ilgili olarak pozisyonun Zararı Durdur'unu ayarlar.

bool DeletePendingOrder( ulong ticket) { if (!trade.OrderDelete(ticket)) { Print ( "Error when deleting a pending order: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } void CorrectStopLossByOrder( int symbol_number, double price, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_sl= 0.0 ; GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP); switch (type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : new_sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); break ; } if (!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp)) Print ( "Error when modifying position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Bekleyen bir talimat vermeden önce, aynı yorumlara sahip bekleyen bir talimat olup olmadığını da kontrol etmek gerekir. Bu makalenin başında belirtildiği gibi, en üstteki Satın Almayı Durdur talimatını "top_order" yorumuyla ve Satışı Durdur talimatını "bottom_order" yorumuyla vereceğiz. Böyle bir kontrolü kolaylaştırmak için CheckPendingOrderByComment() adında bir işlev yazalım:

bool CheckPendingOrderByComment( int symbol_number, string comment) { int total_orders = 0 ; string order_symbol = "" ; string order_comment = "" ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { order_symbol= OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); if (order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { order_comment= OrderGetString ( ORDER_COMMENT ); if (order_comment==comment) return ( true ); } } } return ( false ); }

Yukarıdaki kod, toplam talimat sayısının OrdersTotal() sistem işlevi kullanılarak elde edilebileceğini gösterir. Ancak, belirli bir sembol için toplam bekleyen talimat sayısını elde etmek için kullanıcı tanımlı bir işlev yazacağız. Adını OrdersTotalBySymbol() koyacağız:

int OrdersTotalBySymbol( string symbol) { int count = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ( OrderGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==symbol) count++; } } return (count); }

Bekleyen bir talimat vermeden önce bunun için bir fiyat ve gerekirse Zararı Durdur ve Kar Al seviyelerini hesaplamak gerekir. Geri dönüş modu etkinleştirilirse Takip Durdurma seviyelerini yeniden hesaplamak ve değiştirmek için ayrı kullanıcı tanımlı işlevlere ihtiyacımız olacaktır.

Bekleyen bir talimat fiyatını hesaplamak için CalculatePendingOrder() işlevini yazalım:

double CalculatePendingOrder( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type) { double price= 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { price= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Aşağıda, bekleyen bir talimatta Zararı Durdur ve Kar Al seviyelerini hesaplamak için işlev kodu bulunmaktadır.

double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (StopLoss[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double sl = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); sl= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); } double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit( int symbol_number, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price) { if (TakeProfit[symbol_number]> 0 ) { double tp = 0.0 ; double up_level = 0.0 ; double down_level = 0.0 ; if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ) { down_level= NormalizeDouble (price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits)); } if (order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ) { up_level= NormalizeDouble (price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits); tp= NormalizeDouble (price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble (up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits)); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

Ters çevrilmiş bekleyen bir talimatın Durdurma seviyesini (fiyatını) hesaplamak ve onu yukarı çekmek için aşağıdaki CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() ve ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop() işlevlerini yazacağız. İşlevlerin kodlarını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() işlevinin kodu:

double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type) { double level = 0.0 ; double buy_point =low[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; double sell_point =high[symbol_number].value[ 1 ]; if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { level= NormalizeDouble (buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level<symb.down_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset); } } if (position_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { level= NormalizeDouble (sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); if (level>symb.up_level) return (level); else { level= NormalizeDouble (symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits); return (level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset); } } return ( 0.0 ); }

ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop() işlevinin kodu:

void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop( int symbol_number) { if (!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]== 0 ) return ; double new_level = 0.0 ; bool condition = false ; int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL); new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN); switch (pos.type) { case POSITION_TYPE_BUY : condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; break ; case POSITION_TYPE_SELL : condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point); opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; break ; } if (condition && ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { double sl= 0.0 ; double tp= 0.0 ; sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level); ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment, 0 ); return ; } } } }

Bazen bir pozisyonun Zararı Durdur veya Kar Al'da kapatılıp kapatılmadığını öğrenmek gerekebilir. Bu özel durumda böyle bir gereksinimle karşılaşacağız. Bu nedenle son yatırım yorumu ile bu olayı tanımlayacak işlevleri yazalım. Belirtilen bir sembol için son yatırım yorumunu almak için GetLastDealComment() adında ayrı bir işlev yazacağız:

string GetLastDealComment( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; string deal_comment = "" ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_comment= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_COMMENT ); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString ( HistoryDealGetTicket (i), DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) break ; } } return (deal_comment); }

Belirtilen sembol için son pozisyonun kapanma nedenini belirleyecek işlevleri yazmak artık çok kolay. IsClosedByTakeProfit() ve IsClosedByStopLoss() işlevlerinin kodları aşağıdadır:

bool IsClosedByTakeProfit( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "tp" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); } bool IsClosedByStopLoss( int symbol_number) { string last_comment= "" ; last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number); if ( StringFind (last_comment, "sl" , 0 )>- 1 ) return ( true ); return ( false ); }

Geçmişteki son yatırımın gerçekten belirtilen sembol için bir yatırım olup olmadığını belirlemek için başka bir kontrol yapacağız. Son yatırım biletini hafızada tutmak istiyoruz. Bunu başarmak için global kapsamda bir dizi ekleyeceğiz:

ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Son yatırım biletini kontrol etmek için IsLastDealTicket() işlevi aşağıdaki kodda gösterildiği gibi görünecektir:

bool IsLastDealTicket( int symbol_number) { int total_deals = 0 ; string deal_symbol = "" ; ulong deal_ticket = 0 ; if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { total_deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); if (deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) { if (deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]) return ( false ); else { last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } } } return ( false ); }

Mevcut zaman belirtilen alım satım aralığının dışındaysa pozisyon zararda veya kârda olsa da kapanmaya zorlanacaktır. Bir pozisyonu kapatmak için ClosePosition() işlevini yazalım:

void ClosePosition( int symbol_number) { pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) return ; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation)); if (!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number])) Print ( "Error when closing position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); }

Bir pozisyon alım satım zaman aralığının dışına çıkarak kapatıldığında, bekleyen tüm talimatlar silinmelidir. Yazmak üzere olduğumuz DeleteAllPendingOrders() işlevi, belirtilen sembol için bekleyen tüm talimatları silecektir:

void DeleteAllPendingOrders( int symbol_number) { int total_orders = 0 ; ulong order_ticket = 0 ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); } } }

Şimdi yapısal şema için gerekli tüm işlevlere sahibiz. Bazı önemli değişikliklerden geçen tanıdık TradingBlock() işlevine ve bekleyen talimatları yönetecek olan yeni ManagePendingOrders() işlevine bir göz atalım. Bekleyen talimatlarla ilgili mevcut durum üzerinde tam kontrol yapılacaktır.

Geçerli formasyon için TradingBlock() işlevi aşağıdaki gibi görünür:

void TradingBlock( int symbol_number) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= WRONG_VALUE ; if (!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number)) return ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[symbol_number]); if (!pos.exists) { GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL); lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]); if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_top_order); } if (!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order)) { order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,order_price); SetPendingOrder(symbol_number, ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,comment_bottom_order); } } }

Bekleyen talimatları yönetmek için ManagePendingOrders() işlevinin kodu:

void ManagePendingOrders() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; pos.exists= PositionSelect (Symbols[s]); if (!pos.exists) { if (IsLastDealTicket(s) && (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s))) DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } ulong order_ticket = 0 ; int total_orders = 0 ; int symbol_total_orders = 0 ; string opposite_order_comment = "" ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type = WRONG_VALUE ; total_orders= OrdersTotal (); symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK); GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID); GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT); if (pos.comment==comment_top_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order; } if (pos.comment==comment_bottom_order) { opposite_order_type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ; opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order; } if (symbol_total_orders== 0 ) { if (Reverse[s]) { double tp= 0.0 ; double sl= 0.0 ; double lot= 0.0 ; double order_price= 0.0 ; order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type); sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price); lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot, 0 ,order_price,sl,tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,opposite_order_comment); CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type); } return ; } if (symbol_total_orders> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_orders- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((order_ticket= OrderGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL); GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT); if (ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && ord.comment==opposite_order_comment) { if (!Reverse[s]) DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket); else { double lot= 0.0 ; GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL); GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME); if (ord.volume_initial>pos.volume) break ; lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume* 2 ); ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type, ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp, ORDER_TIME_GTC ,ord.time_expiration, ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot); } } } } } } }

Şimdi ana program dosyasında sadece küçük ayarlamalar yapacağız. Alım satım olayları işleyicisi OnTrade()'i ekleyeceğiz. Alım satım olayına karşı bekleyen talimatlarla ilgili mevcut durumun değerlendirilmesi bu işlevde gerçekleştirilecektir.

void OnTrade () { ManagePendingOrders(); }

ManagePendingOrders() işlevi, OnChartEvent() kullanıcı olay işleyicisinde de kullanılacaktır:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (CheckTradingPermission()> 0 ) return ; if (lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK) { ManagePendingOrders(); CheckSignalsAndTrade(); return ; } } }

CheckSignalsAndTrade() işlevinde de bazı değişiklikler yapıldı. Aşağıdaki kodda, bu makalede ele alınan yeni işlevleri içeren dizeler vurgulanmıştır.

void CheckSignalsAndTrade() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++) { if (Symbols[s]== "" ) continue ; if (!CheckNewBar(s)) continue ; else { if (!IsInTradeTimeRange(s)) { ClosePosition(s); DeleteAllPendingOrders(s); continue ; } GetBarsData(s); TradingBlock(s); if (Reverse[s]) ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s); else ModifyTrailingStop(s); } }

Artık her şey hazır ve bu çoklu para birimi Expert Advisor'ın parametrelerini optimize etmeyi deneyebiliriz. Strateji test cihazını aşağıda gösterildiği gibi ayarlayalım:

Şek. 1 - Parametre optimizasyonu için test cihazı ayarları.

Önce EURUSD para birimi çifti için parametreleri optimize edeceğiz, sonra da AUDUSD için. Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsü EURUSD optimizasyonu için hangi parametreleri seçeceğimizi gösteriyor:





Şek. 2 - Çoklu para birimi Expert Advisor optimizasyonu için parametrelerin ayarlanması

EURUSD döviz çiftinin parametreleri optimize edildikten sonra, aynı parametreler AUDUSD için optimize edilmelidir. Aşağıda, birlikte test edilen her iki sembolün sonucu verilmiştir. Sonuçlar maksimum geri kazanım faktörüne göre seçilmiştir. Test için lot değeri her iki sembol için 1 olarak ayarlanmıştır.





Şek. 3 - iki sembolün birlikte test sonucu.





Sonuç

Hepsi bu kadar. Elinizin altındaki hazır işlevlerle, alıms atım kararları verme fikrini geliştirmeye odaklanabilirsiniz. Bu durumda, değişikliklerin TradingBlock() ve ManagePendingOrders() işlevlerinde uygulanması gerekecektir. Yakın zamanda MQL5 öğrenmeye başlayanlar için daha fazla sembol ekleme alıştırması yapmalarını ve alım satım algoritması şemasını değiştirmelerini öneririz.