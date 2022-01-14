MetaTrader 5 / Örnekler
MQL5 Yemek Kitabı - Çok Para Birimli Expert Advisor ve MQL5'te Bekleyen Talimatlarla Çalışma

Örnekler
Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

Giriş

Bu sefer, bekleyen Satın Al Durdur ve Sat Durdur talimatlarıyla çalışmayı temel alan bir alım satım algoritmasına sahip çok para birimli bir Expert Advisor oluşturacağız. Oluşturacağımız formasyon gün içi alım satım/testler için tasarlanacaktır. Makale aşağıdaki konuları ele almaktadır:

  • Belirli bir zaman aralığında alım satım. Alım satımın başlangıç ve bitiş zamanını ayarlamamızı sağlayacak bir özellik oluşturalım. Örneğin Avrupa veya Amerika alım satım seanslarının zamanı olabilir. Expert Advisor'ın parametrelerini optimize ederken elbette en uygun zaman aralığını bulma fırsatı olacaktır.
  • Bekleyen talimatları yerleştirme/değiştirme/silme.
  • Alım satım olaylarının işlenmesi: Son pozisyonun Kar Al veya Zarar Durdur'da kapatılıp kapatılmadığını kontrol etme ve her bir sembol için yatırımların geçmişi üzerinde kontrol.


Expert Advisor Geliştirme

MQL5 Yemek Kitabı: Çoklu Para Birimi Expert Advisor - Basit, Düzgün ve Hızlı yaklaşım makalesindeki kodu şablon olarak kullanacağız. Formasyonun temel yapısı aynı kalacak olsa da, bazı önemli değişiklikler yapılacaktır. Expert Advisor, gün içi alım satım için tasarlanacaktır ancak bu mod, ihtiyaç duyulduğunda kapatılabilir. Bu durumda, bir pozisyon kapatılmışsa bekleyen talimatlar her zaman hemen (Yeni Çubuk olayında) verilecektir.

Expert Advisor harici parametreleriyle başlayalım. İlk başta, Enums.mqh ekleme dosyasında yeni bir numaralandırma ENUM_HOURS oluşturacağız. Bu numaralandırmadaki tanımlayıcıların sayısı, bir gündeki saat sayısına eşittir:

//--- Hours Enumeration
enum ENUM_HOURS
  {
   h00 = 0,  // 00 : 00
   h01 = 1,  // 01 : 00
   h02 = 2,  // 02 : 00
   h03 = 3,  // 03 : 00
   h04 = 4,  // 04 : 00
   h05 = 5,  // 05 : 00
   h06 = 6,  // 06 : 00
   h07 = 7,  // 07 : 00
   h08 = 8,  // 08 : 00
   h09 = 9,  // 09 : 00
   h10 = 10, // 10 : 00
   h11 = 11, // 11 : 00
   h12 = 12, // 12 : 00
   h13 = 13, // 13 : 00
   h14 = 14, // 14 : 00
   h15 = 15, // 15 : 00
   h16 = 16, // 16 : 00
   h17 = 17, // 17 : 00
   h18 = 18, // 18 : 00
   h19 = 19, // 19 : 00
   h20 = 20, // 20 : 00
   h21 = 21, // 21 : 00
   h22 = 22, // 22 : 00
   h23 = 23  // 23 : 00
  };

Ardından, harici parametreler listesinde bir zaman aralığında alım satımla ilgili dört parametre oluşturacağız:

  • TradeInTimeRange modu etkinleştirme/devre dışı bırakma. Daha önce de belirtildiği gibi, Expert Advisor'ın çalışmasını sadece belirli bir zaman aralığında değil, aynı zamanda günün her saatinde yani sürekli modda mümkün kılacağız.
  • 1>StartTrade - bir alım satım oturumunun başladığı saat. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olur olmaz, Expert Advisor, TradeInTimeRange modunun açık olması şartıyla bekleyen talimatları verecektir.
  • StopOpenOrders - talimat vermenin bitiş saati. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olduğunda, bir pozisyon kapalıysa Expert Advisor bekleyen talimat vermeyi durdurur.
  • EndTrade - bir alım satım seansının durduğu saat. Sunucu süresi bu değere eşit olduğunda, Expert Advisor alım satımı durdurur. Belirtilen sembol için açık bir pozisyon kapatılacak ve bekleyen talimatlar silinecektir.

Harici parametrelerin listesi aşağıda gösterildiği gibi görünecektir. Verilen örnek iki sembol içindir. PendingOrder parametresinde, mevcut fiyattan puan olarak bir mesafe belirledik.

//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor 
sinput long       MagicNumber       = 777;      // Magic number
sinput int        Deviation         = 10;       // Slippage
//---
sinput string delimeter_00=""; // --------------------------------
sinput string     Symbol_01            ="EURUSD";  // Symbol 1
input  bool       TradeInTimeRange_01  =true;      // |     Trading in a time range
input  ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_01        = h10;      // |     The hour of the beginning of a trading session
input  ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_01    = h17;      // |     The hour  of the end of placing orders
input  ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_01          = h22;      // |     The hour of the end of a trading session
input  double     PendingOrder_01      = 50;       // |     Pending order
input  double     TakeProfit_01        = 100;      // |     Take Profit
input  double     StopLoss_01          = 50;       // |     Stop Loss
input  double     TrailingStop_01      = 10;       // |     Trailing Stop
input  bool       Reverse_01           = true;     // |     Position reversal
input  double     Lot_01               = 0.1;      // |     Lot
//---
sinput string delimeter_01=""; // --------------------------------
sinput string     Symbol_02            ="AUDUSD";  // Symbol 2
input  bool       TradeInTimeRange_02  =true;      // |     Trading in a time range
input  ENUM_HOURS StartTrade_02        = h10;      // |     The hour of the beginning of a trading session
input  ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders_02    = h17;      // |     The hour  of the end of placing orders
input  ENUM_HOURS EndTrade_02          = h22;      // |     The hour of the end of a trading session
input  double     PendingOrder_02      = 50;       // |     Pending order
input  double     TakeProfit_02        = 100;      // |     Take Profit
input  double     StopLoss_02          = 50;       // |     Stop Loss
input  double     TrailingStop_02      = 10;       // |     Trailing Stop
input  bool       Reverse_02           = true;     // |     Position reversal
input  double     Lot_02               = 0.1;      // |     Lot

Ayrıca, harici parametrelerin değerleriyle doldurulacak diziler listesinde ilgili değişiklikler yapılmalıdır:

//--- Arrays for storing external parameters
string     Symbols[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];          // Symbol
bool       TradeInTimeRange[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS]; // Trading in a time range
ENUM_HOURS StartTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];       // The hour of the beginning of a trading session
ENUM_HOURS StopOpenOrders[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];   // The hour  of the end of placing orders
ENUM_HOURS EndTrade[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];         // The hour of the end of a trading session
double     PendingOrder[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];     // Pending order
double     TakeProfit[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];       // Take Profit
double     StopLoss[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];         // Stop Loss
double     TrailingStop[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];     // Trailing Stop
bool       Reverse[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];          // Position Reversal
double     Lot[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];              // Lot

Şimdi ters çevirme modunda (Ters parametre değeri doğru) bekleyen talimatlardan biri tetiklendiğinde karşıdaki bekleyen talimatın silinmesini ve yeniden verilmesini ayarlayacağız. Bekleyen talimatın fiyat seviyelerini (talimat fiyatı, Zararı Durdur, Kar Al) değiştirmesi durumunda yapacağımız gibi hacmini değiştiremeyiz. Bu nedenle, onu silmeli ve gerekli hacimde yeni bir bekleyen talimat vermeliyiz.

Ayrıca, aynı anda tersine çevirme modu etkinleştirilirse ve Takip Durdurma seviyesi ayarlanırsa, bekleyen talimat fiyatı takip eder. Bunun üzerine Zararı Durdur verilirse bekleyen talimata göre fiyat değeri hesaplanacak ve belirlenecektir.

Global kapsamda, bekleyen talimat yorumları için iki dize değişkeni oluşturalım:

//--- Pending order comments 
string comment_top_order    ="top_order";
string comment_bottom_order ="bottom_order";

Expert Advisor yüklemesi sırasında OnInit() işlevindeki başlatmada, harici parametrelerin doğruluğunu kontrol edeceğiz. Değerlendirme kriterleri aşağıdaki gibidir. TradeInTimeRange modu etkinleştirildiğinde, bir alım satım seansının başlangıç saati, bekleyen talimatların verme bitiş saatinden bir saatten az olmamalıdır. Bekleyen talimat verme bitiş saati, bir alım satım seansının bitiş saatinden bir saattem daha az olmamalıdır. Böyle bir kontrolü yapacak CheckInputParameters() işlevini yazalım:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks external parameters                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckInputParameters()
  {
//--- Loop through the specified symbols
   for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++)
     {
      //--- If there is no symbol and the TradeInTimeRange mode is disabled, move on to the following symbol.
      if(Symbols[s]=="" || !TradeInTimeRange[s])
         continue;
      //--- Check the accuracy of the start and the end of a trade session time
      if(StartTrade[s]>=EndTrade[s])
        {
         Print(Symbols[s],
               ": The hour of the beginning of a trade session("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+") "
               "must be less than the hour of the end of a trade session"("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+")!");
         return(false);
        }
      //--- A trading session is to start no later that one hour before the hour of placing pending orders.
      //    Pending orders are to be placed no later than one hour before the hour of the end  of a trading session.
      if(StopOpenOrders[s]>=EndTrade[s] ||
         StopOpenOrders[s]<=StartTrade[s])
        {
         Print(Symbols[s],
               ": The hour of the end of placing orders ("+IntegerToString(StopOpenOrders[s])+") "
               "is to be less than the hour of the end ("+IntegerToString(EndTrade[s])+") and "
               "greater than the hour of the beginning of a trading session  ("+IntegerToString(StartTrade[s])+")!");
         return(false);
        }
     }
//--- Parameters are correct
   return(true);
  }

Bu formasyonu uygulamak için alım satım ve bekleyen talimatlar vermek için belirtilen zaman aralıklarında kalmak amacıyla kontrolleri gerçekleştirecek işlevlere ihtiyacımız olacak. Bu işlevleri IsInTradeTimeRange() ve IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange() olarak adlandıracağız. İkisi de aynı şekilde çalışır, tek fark kontrol edilen aralığın üst sınırındadır. İleride bu işlevlerin nerede kullanılacağını göreceğiz.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if we are within the time range for trade                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsInTradeTimeRange(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- If TradeInTimeRange mode is enabled
   if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number])
     {
      //--- Structure of the date and time
      MqlDateTime last_date;
      //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set
      TimeTradeServer(last_date);
      //--- Outside of the allowed time range
      if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] ||
         last_date.hour>=EndTrade[symbol_number])
         return(false);
     }
//--- Within the allowed time range
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks if we are within the time range for placing orders        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- If the TradeInTimeRange mode if enabled
   if(TradeInTimeRange[symbol_number])
     {
      //--- Structure of the date and time
      MqlDateTime last_date; 
      //--- Get the last value of the date and time data set
      TimeTradeServer(last_date);
      //--- Outside the allowed time range
      if(last_date.hour<StartTrade[symbol_number] ||
         last_date.hour>=StopOpenOrders[symbol_number])
         return(false);
     }
//--- Within the allowed time range
   return(true);
  }

Önceki makaleler, pozisyon, sembol ve yatırım geçmişi özelliklerini almak amacıyla işlevleri hali hazırda ele alınmıştı. Bu makalede, bekleyen bir talimatın özelliklerini almak için benzer bir işleve ihtiyacımız olacak. Enums.mqh ekleme dosyasında, bekleyen bir talimatın özelliklerini içeren bir numaralandırma oluşturacağız:

//--- Enumeration of the properties of a pending order 
enum ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES
  {
   O_SYMBOL          = 0,
   O_MAGIC           = 1,
   O_COMMENT         = 2,
   O_PRICE_OPEN      = 3,
   O_PRICE_CURRENT   = 4,
   O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT = 5,
   O_VOLUME_INITIAL  = 6,
   O_VOLUME_CURRENT  = 7,
   O_SL              = 8,
   O_TP              = 9,
   O_TIME_SETUP      = 10,
   O_TIME_EXPIRATION = 11,
   O_TIME_SETUP_MSC  = 12,
   O_TYPE_TIME       = 13,
   O_TYPE            = 14,
   O_ALL             = 15
  };

Daha sonra, TradeFunctions.mqh ekleme dosyasında bekleyen bir talimatın özelliklerine sahip bir yapı yazmamız ve ardından onu başlatmamız gerekiyor:

//-- Properties of a pending order
struct pending_order_properties
  {
   string            symbol;          // Symbol
   long              magic;           // Magic number
   string            comment;         // Comment
   double            price_open;      // Price specified in the order
   double            price_current;   // Current price of the order symbol
   double            price_stoplimit; // Limit order price for the Stop Limit order
   double            volume_initial;  // Initial order volume
   double            volume_current;  // Current order volume
   double            sl;              // Stop Loss level
   double            tp;              // Take Profit level
   datetime          time_setup;      // Order placement time
   datetime          time_expiration; // Order expiration time
   datetime          time_setup_msc;  // The time of placing an order for execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
   datetime          type_time;       // Order lifetime
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE   type;            // Position type
  };
//--- Variable of the order features
pending_order_properties ord;

Bekleyen bir talimatın bir özelliğini veya hatta tüm özelliklerini almak için GetPendingOrderProperties() işlevini yazacağız. Bekleyen talimat seçildikten sonra talimatın özelliklerini almak için bu işlevi kullanabiliriz. Bunu yapmanın yolu aşağıda daha ayrıntılı olarak açıklanacaktır.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retrieves the properties of the previously selected pending order|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetPendingOrderProperties(ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTIES order_property)
  {
   switch(order_property)
     {
      case O_SYMBOL          : ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);                              break;
      case O_MAGIC           : ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);                               break;
      case O_COMMENT         : ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT);                            break;
      case O_PRICE_OPEN      : ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);                      break;
      case O_PRICE_CURRENT   : ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);                break;
      case O_PRICE_STOPLIMIT : ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);            break;
      case O_VOLUME_INITIAL  : ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);              break;
      case O_VOLUME_CURRENT  : ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);              break;
      case O_SL              : ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);                                      break;
      case O_TP              : ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);                                      break;
      case O_TIME_SETUP      : ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP);           break;
      case O_TIME_EXPIRATION : ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION); break;
      case O_TIME_SETUP_MSC  : ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);   break;
      case O_TYPE_TIME       : ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME);             break;
      case O_TYPE            : ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);                break;
      case O_ALL             :
         ord.symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);
         ord.magic=OrderGetInteger(ORDER_MAGIC);
         ord.comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT);
         ord.price_open=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
         ord.price_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);
         ord.price_stoplimit=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);
         ord.volume_initial=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL);
         ord.volume_current=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT);
         ord.sl=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);
         ord.tp=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);
         ord.time_setup=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP);
         ord.time_expiration=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION);
         ord.time_setup_msc=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);
         ord.type_time=(datetime)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME);
         ord.type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);                                      break;
         //---
     default: Print("Retrieved feature of the pending order was not taken into account in the enumeration "); return;
     }
  }

Şimdi bekleyen talimatları yerleştirmek, değiştirmek ve silmek için temel işlevleri yazacağız. SetPendingOrder() işlevi bekleyen bir talimat verir. Bekleyen talimat verilemediyse söz konusu işlev, bir hata kodunu ve açıklamasını günlüğe girecektir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Places a pending order                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetPendingOrder(int                  symbol_number,   // Symbol number
                     ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      order_type,      // Order type
                     double               lot,             // Volume
                     double               stoplimit_price, // Level of the StopLimit order 
                     double               price,           // Price
                     double               sl,              // Stop Loss
                     double               tp,              // Take Profit
                     ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,       // Order Expiration
                     string               comment)         // Comment
//--- Set magic number in the trade structure
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber);
//--- If a pending order failed to be placed, print an error message  
   if(!trade.OrderOpen(Symbols[symbol_number],
                       order_type,lot,stoplimit_price,price,sl,tp,type_time,0,comment))
      Print("Error when placing a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
  }

ModifyPendingOrder() işlevi bekleyen bir talimatı değiştirir. Talimatın sadece fiyatını değil, hacmini de değiştirebileceğimiz ve işlevin son parametresi olarak geçebileceğimiz şekilde düzenleyeceğiz. Geçilen hacim değeri sıfırdan büyükse, bekleyen talimatın silinmesi ve gerekli hacim değerine sahip yeni bir talimatın verilmesi gerektiği anlamına gelir. Diğer tüm durumlarda, basitçe fiyat değerini değiştirerek mevcut talimatı değiştiririz.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifies a pending order                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ModifyPendingOrder(int                  symbol_number,   //Symbol number
                        ulong                ticket,          // Order ticket
                        ENUM_ORDER_TYPE      type,            // Order type
                        double               price,           // Order price
                        double               sl,              // Stop Loss of the order
                        double               tp,              // Take Profit of the order
                        ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time,       // Order expiration
                        datetime             time_expiration, // Order expiration time
                        double               stoplimit_price, // Price
                        string               comment,         // Comment
                        double               volume)          // Volume
  {
//--- If the passed volume value is non-zero, delete the order and place it again
   if(volume>0)
     {
      //--- If the order failed to be deleted, exit
      if(!DeletePendingOrder(ticket))
         return;
      //--- Place a pending order
      SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,type,volume,0,price,sl,tp,type_time,comment);
      //--- Adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order
      CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type);
     }
//--- If the passed volume value is zero, modify the order
   else
     {
      //--- If the pending order failed to be modified, print a relevant message
      if(!trade.OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,type_time,time_expiration,stoplimit_price))
         Print("Error when modifying the pending order price: ",
         GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      //--- Otherwise adjust Stop Loss of position as related to the order
      else
         CorrectStopLossByOrder(symbol_number,price,type);
     }
  }

Yukarıdaki kodda vurgulanan iki yeni işlev DeletePendingOrder() ve CorrectStopLossByOrder(). İlki bekleyen bir talimatı siler, ikincisi ise bekleyen talimatla ilgili olarak pozisyonun Zararı Durdur'unu ayarlar.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes a pending order                                          | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeletePendingOrder(ulong ticket)
  {

//--- If a pending order failed to get deleted, print a relevant message
   if(!trade.OrderDelete(ticket))
     {
      Print("Error when deleting a pending order: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifies StopLoss of the position as related to the pending order|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CorrectStopLossByOrder(int             symbol_number, // Symbol number
                            double          price,         // Order Price
                            ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)          // Order Type
  {
//--- If Stop Loss disabled, exit
   if(StopLoss[symbol_number]==0)
      return;
//--- If Stop Loss enabled
   double new_sl=0.0; // New Stop Loss value
//--- Get a Point value
   GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_POINT);
//--- Number of decimal places
   GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_DIGITS);
//--- Get Take Profit of position
   GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_TP);
//--- Calculate as related to the order type
   switch(type)
     {
      case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP  :
         new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         break;
      case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP :
         new_sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         break;
     }
//--- Modify the position
   if(!trade.PositionModify(Symbols[symbol_number],new_sl,pos.tp))
      Print("Error when modifying position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
  }

Bekleyen bir talimat vermeden önce, aynı yorumlara sahip bekleyen bir talimat olup olmadığını da kontrol etmek gerekir. Bu makalenin başında belirtildiği gibi, en üstteki Satın Almayı Durdur talimatını "top_order" yorumuyla ve Satışı Durdur talimatını "bottom_order" yorumuyla vereceğiz. Böyle bir kontrolü kolaylaştırmak için CheckPendingOrderByComment() adında bir işlev yazalım:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks existence of a pending order by a comment                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckPendingOrderByComment(int symbol_number,string comment)
  {
   int    total_orders  =0;  // Total number of pending orders
   string order_symbol  =""; // Order Symbol
   string order_comment =""; // Order Comment
//--- Get the total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Loop through the total orders
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //---Select the order by the ticket
      if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0)
        {
         //--- Get the symbol name
         order_symbol=OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the symbols are equal
         if(order_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
           {
            //--- Get the order comment
            order_comment=OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT);
            //--- If the comments are equal
            if(order_comment==comment)
               return(true);
           }
        }
     }
//--- Order with a specified comment not found
   return(false);
  }

Yukarıdaki kod, toplam talimat sayısının OrdersTotal() sistem işlevi kullanılarak elde edilebileceğini gösterir. Ancak, belirli bir sembol için toplam bekleyen talimat sayısını elde etmek için kullanıcı tanımlı bir işlev yazacağız. Adını OrdersTotalBySymbol() koyacağız:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the total number of orders for the specified symbol      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OrdersTotalBySymbol(string symbol)
  {
   int   count        =0; // Order counter
   int   total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders
//--- Get the total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Loop through the total number of orders
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- If an order has been selected
      if(OrderGetTicket(i)>0)
        {
         //--- Get the order symbol
         GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the order symbol and the specified symbol are equal
         if(ord.symbol==symbol)
            //--- Increase the counter
            count++;
        }
     }
//--- Return the total number of orders
   return(count);
  }

Bekleyen bir talimat vermeden önce bunun için bir fiyat ve gerekirse Zararı Durdur ve Kar Al seviyelerini hesaplamak gerekir. Geri dönüş modu etkinleştirilirse Takip Durdurma seviyelerini yeniden hesaplamak ve değiştirmek için ayrı kullanıcı tanımlı işlevlere ihtiyacımız olacaktır.

Bekleyen bir talimat fiyatını hesaplamak için CalculatePendingOrder() işlevini yazalım:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates the pending order level(price)                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculatePendingOrder(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)
  {
//--- For the calculated pending order value
   double price=0.0;
//--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated
   if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
     {
      //--- Calculate level
      price=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //--- Return calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stops level
      //    If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value
      return(price<symb.down_level ? price : symb.down_level-symb.offset);
     }
//--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated
   if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
     {
      //--- Calculate level
      price=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of Stops level
      //    If the value is equal or less, return the adjusted value
      return(price>symb.up_level ? price : symb.up_level+symb.offset);
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

Aşağıda, bekleyen bir talimatta Zararı Durdur ve Kar Al seviyelerini hesaplamak için işlev kodu bulunmaktadır.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates Stop Loss level for a pending order                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price)
  {
//--- If Stop Loss is required
   if(StopLoss[symbol_number]>0)
     {
      double sl         =0.0; // For the Stop Loss calculated value
      double up_level   =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels
      double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels
      //--- If the value for BUY STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define lower threshold
         down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate level
         sl=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the lower limit of Stop level
         //    If the value is equal or greater, return the adjusted value
         return(sl<down_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
      //--- If the value for the SELL STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define the upper threshold
         up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate the level
         sl=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(StopLoss[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value.
         return(sl>up_level ? sl : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates the Take Profit level for a pending order             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(int symbol_number,ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double price)
  {
//--- If Take Profit is required
   if(TakeProfit[symbol_number]>0)
     {
      double tp         =0.0; // For the calculated Take Profit value
      double up_level   =0.0; // Upper limit of Stop Levels
      double down_level =0.0; // Lower limit of Stop Levels
      //--- If the value for SELL STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define lower threshold
         down_level=NormalizeDouble(price-symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate the level
         tp=NormalizeDouble(price-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is less than the below limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is greater or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(tp<down_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(down_level-symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
      //--- If the value for the BUY STOP order is to be calculated
      if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
        {
         //--- Define the upper threshold
         up_level=NormalizeDouble(price+symb.stops_level*symb.point,symb.digits);
         //--- Calculate the level
         tp=NormalizeDouble(price+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TakeProfit[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- Return the calculated value if it is greater than the upper limit of the Stops level
         //    If the value is less or equal, return the adjusted value
         return(tp>up_level ? tp : NormalizeDouble(up_level+symb.offset,symb.digits));
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

Ters çevrilmiş bekleyen bir talimatın Durdurma seviyesini (fiyatını) hesaplamak ve onu yukarı çekmek için aşağıdaki CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() ve ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop() işlevlerini yazacağız. İşlevlerin kodlarını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop() işlevinin kodu:

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculates the Trailing Stop level for the reversed order                  |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number,ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type)
  {
//--- Variables for calculation
   double    level       =0.0;
   double    buy_point   =low[symbol_number].value[1];  // Low value for Buy
   double    sell_point  =high[symbol_number].value[1]; // High value for Sell
//--- Calculate the level for the BUY position
   if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
     {
      //--- Bar's low minus the specified number of points
      level=NormalizeDouble(buy_point-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //---  If the calculated level is lower than the lower limit of the Stops level, 
      //    the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level
      if(level<symb.down_level)
         return(level);
      //--- If it is not lower, try to calculate based on the bid price
      else
        {
         level=NormalizeDouble(symb.bid-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- If the calculated level is lower than the limit, return the current value of the level
         //    otherwise set the nearest possible value
         return(level<symb.down_level ? level : symb.down_level-symb.offset);
        }
     }
//--- Calculate the level for the SELL position
   if(position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
     {
      // Bar's high plus the specified number of points
      level=NormalizeDouble(sell_point+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
      //--- If the calculated level is higher than the upper limit of the Stops level, 
      //    then the calculation is complete, return the current value of the level
      if(level>symb.up_level)
         return(level);
      //--- If it is not higher, try to calculate based on the ask price
      else
        {
         level=NormalizeDouble(symb.ask+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(PendingOrder[symbol_number]*symb.point),symb.digits);
         //--- If the calculated level is higher than the limit, return the current value of the level
         //    Otherwise set the nearest possible value
         return(level>symb.up_level ? level : symb.up_level+symb.offset);
        }
     }
//---
   return(0.0);
  }

ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop() işlevinin kodu:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modifying the Trailing Stop level for a pending order            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- Exit, if the reverse position mode is disabled and Trailing Stop is not set
   if(!Reverse[symbol_number] || TrailingStop[symbol_number]==0)
      return;
//--- 
   double          new_level              =0.0;         // For calculating a new level for a pending order
   bool            condition              =false;       // For checking the modification condition
   int             total_orders           =0;           // Total number of pending orders
   ulong           order_ticket           =0;           // Order ticket
   string          opposite_order_comment ="";          // Opposite order comment
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type    =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type

//--- Get the flag of presence/absence of a position
   pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]);
//--- If a position is absent
   if(!pos.exists)
      return;
//--- Get a total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Get the symbol properties
   GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL);
//--- Get the position properties
   GetPositionProperties(symbol_number,P_ALL);
//--- Get the level for Stop Loss
   new_level=CalculateReverseOrderTrailingStop(symbol_number,pos.type);
//--- Loop through the orders from the last to the first one
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- If the order selected
      if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         //--- Get the order symbol
         GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
         //--- Get the order comment
         GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT);
         //--- Get the order price
         GetPendingOrderProperties(O_PRICE_OPEN);
         //--- Depending on the position type, check the relevant condition for the Trailing Stop modification
         switch(pos.type)
           {
            case POSITION_TYPE_BUY  :
               //---If the new order value is greater than the current value plus set step then condition fulfilled 
               condition=new_level>ord.price_open+CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point);
               //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check.
               opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP;
               opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order;
               break;
            case POSITION_TYPE_SELL :
               //--- If the new value for the order if less than the current value minus a set step then condition fulfilled
               condition=new_level<ord.price_open-CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(TrailingStop[symbol_number]*symb.point);
               //--- Define the type and comment of the reversed pending order for check
               opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
               opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order;
               break;
           }
         //--- If condition fulfilled, the order symbol and positions are equal
         //    and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal
         if(condition && 
            ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number] && 
            ord.comment==opposite_order_comment)
           {
            double sl=0.0; // Stop Loss
            double tp=0.0; // Take Profit
            //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
            sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level);
            tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,opposite_order_type,new_level);
            //--- Modify order
            ModifyPendingOrder(symbol_number,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,new_level,sl,tp,
                               ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration,ord.price_stoplimit,ord.comment,0);
            return;
           }
        }
     }
  }

Bazen bir pozisyonun Zararı Durdur veya Kar Al'da kapatılıp kapatılmadığını öğrenmek gerekebilir. Bu özel durumda böyle bir gereksinimle karşılaşacağız. Bu nedenle son yatırım yorumu ile bu olayı tanımlayacak işlevleri yazalım. Belirtilen bir sembol için son yatırım yorumunu almak için GetLastDealComment() adında ayrı bir işlev yazacağız:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns a the last deal comment for a specified symbol           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetLastDealComment(int symbol_number)
  {
   int    total_deals  =0;  // Total number of deals in the selected history
   string deal_symbol  =""; // Deal symbol 
   string deal_comment =""; // Deal comment
//--- If the deals history retrieved
   if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
     {
      //--- Receive the number of deals in the retrieved list
      total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
      //--- Loop though the total number of deals in the retrieved list from the last deal to the first one.
      for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- Receive the deal comment
         deal_comment=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_COMMENT);
         //--- Receive the deal symbol
         deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(HistoryDealGetTicket(i),DEAL_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the deal symbol and the current symbol are equal, stop the loop
         if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
            break;
        }
     }
//---
   return(deal_comment);
  }

Belirtilen sembol için son pozisyonun kapanma nedenini belirleyecek işlevleri yazmak artık çok kolay. IsClosedByTakeProfit() ve IsClosedByStopLoss() işlevlerinin kodları aşağıdadır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the reason for closing position at Take Profit           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsClosedByTakeProfit(int symbol_number)
  {
   string last_comment="";
//--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol
   last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number);
//--- If the comment contain a string "tp"
   if(StringFind(last_comment,"tp",0)>-1)
      return(true);
//--- If the comment does not contain a string "tp"
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the reason for closing position at Stop Loss             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsClosedByStopLoss(int symbol_number)
  {
   string last_comment="";
//--- Get the last deal comment for the specified symbol
   last_comment=GetLastDealComment(symbol_number);
//--- If the comment contains the string "sl"
   if(StringFind(last_comment,"sl",0)>-1)
      return(true);
//--- If the comment does not contain the string "sl"
   return(false);
  }

Geçmişteki son yatırımın gerçekten belirtilen sembol için bir yatırım olup olmadığını belirlemek için başka bir kontrol yapacağız. Son yatırım biletini hafızada tutmak istiyoruz. Bunu başarmak için global kapsamda bir dizi ekleyeceğiz:

//--- Array for checking the ticket of the last deal for each symbol.
ulong last_deal_ticket[NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS];

Son yatırım biletini kontrol etmek için IsLastDealTicket() işlevi aşağıdaki kodda gösterildiği gibi görünecektir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the event of the last deal for the specified symbol      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsLastDealTicket(int symbol_number)
  {
   int    total_deals =0;  // Total number of deals in the selected history list
   string deal_symbol =""; // Deal symbol
   ulong  deal_ticket =0;  // Deal ticket
//--- If the deal history was received
   if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
     {
      //--- Get the total number of deals in the received list
      total_deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
      //--- Loop through the total number of deals from the last deal to the first one
      for(int i=total_deals-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- Get deal ticket
         deal_ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
         //--- Get deal symbol
         deal_symbol=HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);
         //--- If deal symbol and the current one are equal, stop the loop
         if(deal_symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
           {
            //--- If the tickets are equal, exit
            if(deal_ticket==last_deal_ticket[symbol_number])
               return(false);
            //--- If the tickets are not equal report it
            else
              {
               //--- Save the last deal ticket
               last_deal_ticket[symbol_number]=deal_ticket;
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

Mevcut zaman belirtilen alım satım aralığının dışındaysa pozisyon zararda veya kârda olsa da kapanmaya zorlanacaktır. Bir pozisyonu kapatmak için ClosePosition() işlevini yazalım:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Closes position                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePosition(int symbol_number)
  {
//--- Check if position exists  
   pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]);
//--- If there is no position, exit
   if(!pos.exists)
      return;
//--- Set the slippage value in points
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(Deviation));
//--- If the position was not closed, print the relevant message
   if(!trade.PositionClose(Symbols[symbol_number]))
      Print("Error when closing position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
  }

Bir pozisyon alım satım zaman aralığının dışına çıkarak kapatıldığında, bekleyen tüm talimatlar silinmelidir. Yazmak üzere olduğumuz DeleteAllPendingOrders() işlevi, belirtilen sembol için bekleyen tüm talimatları silecektir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes all pending orders                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteAllPendingOrders(int symbol_number)
  {
   int   total_orders =0; // Total number of pending orders
   ulong order_ticket =0; // Order ticket
//--- Get the total number of pending orders
   total_orders=OrdersTotal();
//--- Loop through the total number of pending orders
   for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- If the order selected
      if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
        {
         //--- Get the order symbol
         GetOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
         //--- If the order symbol and the current symbol are equal
         if(ord.symbol==Symbols[symbol_number])
            //--- Delete the order
            DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket);
        }
     }
  }

Şimdi yapısal şema için gerekli tüm işlevlere sahibiz. Bazı önemli değişikliklerden geçen tanıdık TradingBlock() işlevine ve bekleyen talimatları yönetecek olan yeni ManagePendingOrders() işlevine bir göz atalım. Bekleyen talimatlarla ilgili mevcut durum üzerinde tam kontrol yapılacaktır.

Geçerli formasyon için TradingBlock() işlevi aşağıdaki gibi görünür:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trade block                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TradingBlock(int symbol_number)
  {
   double          tp=0.0;                 // Take Profit
   double          sl=0.0;                 // Stop Loss
   double          lot=0.0;                // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed position
   double          order_price=0.0;        // Price for placing the order
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=WRONG_VALUE; // Order type for opening position
//--- If outside of the time range for placing pending orders
   if(!IsInOpenOrdersTimeRange(symbol_number))
      return;
//--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol
   pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[symbol_number]);
//--- If there is no position
   if(!pos.exists)
     {
      //--- Get symbol properties
      GetSymbolProperties(symbol_number,S_ALL);
      //--- Adjust the volume
      lot=CalculateLot(symbol_number,Lot[symbol_number]);
      //--- If there is no upper pending order
      if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_top_order))
        {
         //--- Get the price for placing a pending order
         order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP);
         //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
         sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price);
         tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,order_price);
         //--- Place a pending order
         SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_top_order);
        }
      //--- If there is no lower pending order
      if(!CheckPendingOrderByComment(symbol_number,comment_bottom_order))
        {
         //--- Get the price for placing the pending order
         order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP);
         //--- Get Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
         sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price);
         tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,order_price);
         //--- Place a pending order
         SetPendingOrder(symbol_number,ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,comment_bottom_order);
        }
     }
  }

Bekleyen talimatları yönetmek için ManagePendingOrders() işlevinin kodu:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Manages pending orders                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ManagePendingOrders()
  {
//--- Loop through the total number of symbols
   for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++)
     {
      //--- If trading this symbol is forbidden, go to the following one
      if(Symbols[s]=="")
         continue;
      //--- Find out if there is an open position for the symbol
      pos.exists=PositionSelect(Symbols[s]);
      //--- If there is no position
      if(!pos.exists)
        {
         //--- If the last deal on current symbol and
         //    position  was exited on Take Profit or Stop Loss
         if(IsLastDealTicket(s) && 
            (IsClosedByStopLoss(s) || IsClosedByTakeProfit(s)))
            //--- Delete all pending orders for the symbol
            DeleteAllPendingOrders(s);
         //--- Go to the following symbol
         continue;
        }
      //--- If there is a position
      ulong           order_ticket           =0;           // Order ticket
      int             total_orders           =0;           // Total number of pending orders
      int             symbol_total_orders    =0;           // Number of pending orders for the specified symbol
      string          opposite_order_comment ="";          // Opposite order comment
      ENUM_ORDER_TYPE opposite_order_type    =WRONG_VALUE; // Order type
      //--- Get the total number of pending orders
      total_orders=OrdersTotal();
      //--- Get the total number of pending orders for the specified symbol
      symbol_total_orders=OrdersTotalBySymbol(Symbols[s]);
      //--- Get symbol properties
      GetSymbolProperties(s,S_ASK);
      GetSymbolProperties(s,S_BID);
      //--- Get the comment for the selected position
      GetPositionProperties(s,P_COMMENT);
      //--- If the position comment belongs to the upper order,
      //    then the lower order is to be deleted, modified/placed
      if(pos.comment==comment_top_order)
        {
         opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP;
         opposite_order_comment =comment_bottom_order;
        }
      //--- If the position comment belongs to the lower order,
      //    then the upper order is to be deleted/modified/placed
      if(pos.comment==comment_bottom_order)
        {
         opposite_order_type    =ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP;
         opposite_order_comment =comment_top_order;
        }
      //--- If there are no pending orders for the specified symbol
      if(symbol_total_orders==0)
        {
         //--- If the position reversal is enabled, place a reversed order
         if(Reverse[s])
           {
            double tp=0.0;          // Take Profit
            double sl=0.0;          // Stop Loss
            double lot=0.0;         // Volume for position calculation in case of reversed positio
            double order_price=0.0; // Price for placing the order
            //--- Get the price for placing a pending order
            order_price=CalculatePendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type);
            //---Get Take Profit и Stop Loss levels
            sl=CalculatePendingOrderStopLoss(s,opposite_order_type,order_price);
            tp=CalculatePendingOrderTakeProfit(s,opposite_order_type,order_price);
            //--- Calculate double volume
            lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2);
            //--- Place the pending order
            SetPendingOrder(s,opposite_order_type,lot,0,order_price,sl,tp,ORDER_TIME_GTC,opposite_order_comment);
            //--- Adjust Stop Loss as related to the order
            CorrectStopLossByOrder(s,order_price,opposite_order_type);
           }
         return;
        }
      //--- If there are pending orders for this symbol, then depending on the circumstances delete or
      //    modify the reversed order
      if(symbol_total_orders>0)
        {
         //--- Loop through the total number of orders from the last one to the first one
         for(int i=total_orders-1; i>=0; i--)
           {
            //--- If the order chosen
            if((order_ticket=OrderGetTicket(i))>0)
              {
               //--- Get the order symbol
               GetPendingOrderProperties(O_SYMBOL);
               //--- Get the order comment
               GetPendingOrderProperties(O_COMMENT);
               //--- If order symbol and position symbol are equal,
               //    and order comment and the reversed order comment are equal
               if(ord.symbol==Symbols[s] && 
                  ord.comment==opposite_order_comment)
                 {
                  //--- If position reversal is disabled
                  if(!Reverse[s])
                     //--- Delete order
                     DeletePendingOrder(order_ticket);
                  //--- If position reversal is enabled
                  else
                    {
                     double lot=0.0;
                     //--- Get the current order properties
                     GetPendingOrderProperties(O_ALL);
                     //--- Get the current position volume
                     GetPositionProperties(s,P_VOLUME);
                     //--- If the order has been modified already, exit the loop.
                     if(ord.volume_initial>pos.volume)
                        break;
                     //--- Calculate double volume
                     lot=CalculateLot(s,pos.volume*2);
                     //--- Modify (delete and place again) the order
                     ModifyPendingOrder(s,order_ticket,opposite_order_type,
                                        ord.price_open,ord.sl,ord.tp,
                                        ORDER_TIME_GTC,ord.time_expiration,
                                        ord.price_stoplimit,opposite_order_comment,lot);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }

Şimdi ana program dosyasında sadece küçük ayarlamalar yapacağız. Alım satım olayları işleyicisi OnTrade()'i ekleyeceğiz. Alım satım olayına karşı bekleyen talimatlarla ilgili mevcut durumun değerlendirilmesi bu işlevde gerçekleştirilecektir.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Processing of trade events                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
//--- Check the state of pending orders
   ManagePendingOrders();
  }

ManagePendingOrders() işlevi, OnChartEvent() kullanıcı olay işleyicisinde de kullanılacaktır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| User events and chart events handler                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // Event identifier
                  const long &lparam,   // Parameter of long event type
                  const double &dparam, // Parameter of double event type
                  const string &sparam) // Parameter of string event type
  {
//--- If it is a user event
   if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Exit, if trade is prohibited
      if(CheckTradingPermission()>0)
         return;
      //--- If it is a tick event
      if(lparam==CHARTEVENT_TICK)
        {
         //--- Check the state of pending orders
         ManagePendingOrders();
         //--- Check signals and trade according to them
         CheckSignalsAndTrade();
         return;
        }
     }
  }

CheckSignalsAndTrade() işlevinde de bazı değişiklikler yapıldı. Aşağıdaki kodda, bu makalede ele alınan yeni işlevleri içeren dizeler vurgulanmıştır.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checks signals and trades based on New Bar event                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckSignalsAndTrade()
  {
//--- Loop through all specified signals
   for(int s=0; s<NUMBER_OF_SYMBOLS; s++)
     {
      //--- If trading this symbol is prohibited, exit
      if(Symbols[s]=="")
         continue;
      //--- If the bar is not new, move on to the following symbol
      if(!CheckNewBar(s))
         continue;
      //--- If there is a new bar
      else
        {
         //--- If outside the time range
         if(!IsInTradeTimeRange(s))
           {
            //--- Close position
            ClosePosition(s);
            //--- Delete all pending orders
            DeleteAllPendingOrders(s);
            //--- Move on to the following symbol
            continue;
           }
         //--- Get bars data
         GetBarsData(s);
         //--- Check conditions and trade
         TradingBlock(s);
         //--- If position reversal if enabled
         if(Reverse[s])
            //--- Pull up Stop Loss for pending order
            ModifyPendingOrderTrailingStop(s);
         //--- If position reversal is disabled
         else
         //--- Pull up Stop Loss
            ModifyTrailingStop(s);
        }
     }
  

Artık her şey hazır ve bu çoklu para birimi Expert Advisor'ın parametrelerini optimize etmeyi deneyebiliriz. Strateji test cihazını aşağıda gösterildiği gibi ayarlayalım:

Şek. 1 - Parametre optimizasyonu için test cihazı ayarları.

Şek. 1 - Parametre optimizasyonu için test cihazı ayarları.

Önce EURUSD para birimi çifti için parametreleri optimize edeceğiz, sonra da AUDUSD için. Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsü EURUSD optimizasyonu için hangi parametreleri seçeceğimizi gösteriyor:

Şek. 2 - Çoklu para birimi Expert Advisor optimizasyonu için parametrelerin ayarlanması

Şek. 2 - Çoklu para birimi Expert Advisor optimizasyonu için parametrelerin ayarlanması

EURUSD döviz çiftinin parametreleri optimize edildikten sonra, aynı parametreler AUDUSD için optimize edilmelidir. Aşağıda, birlikte test edilen her iki sembolün sonucu verilmiştir. Sonuçlar maksimum geri kazanım faktörüne göre seçilmiştir. Test için lot değeri her iki sembol için 1 olarak ayarlanmıştır.

Şek. 3 - iki sembolün birlikte test sonucu.

Şek. 3 - iki sembolün birlikte test sonucu.


Sonuç

Hepsi bu kadar. Elinizin altındaki hazır işlevlerle, alıms atım kararları verme fikrini geliştirmeye odaklanabilirsiniz. Bu durumda, değişikliklerin TradingBlock() ve ManagePendingOrders() işlevlerinde uygulanması gerekecektir. Yakın zamanda MQL5 öğrenmeye başlayanlar için daha fazla sembol ekleme alıştırması yapmalarını ve alım satım algoritması şemasını değiştirmelerini öneririz.

Bu yazarın diğer makaleleri

Son yorumlar | Tartışmaya git (24)
Christian
Christian | 5 Nis 2020 saat 20:01
Yine de 2017'den kalma bir yedekte buldum.
Christian
Christian | 5 Nis 2020 saat 20:06

Otto ...şimdi onu kullanabilirsin :-)

Benim için ticaret yapıyor.

Otto Pauser
Otto Pauser | 5 Nis 2020 saat 20:56

Çok güzel bir cevap. Teşekkür ederim!

Ben sadece makalelerin yazarlarının bunlarla ilgilenmesi gerektiğini belirtmek istedim.

Tek yapmanız gereken 

CheckTradingPermission()
ve tüm MQL5xxx saçmalıkları ve çalışacaktır;)
Christian
Christian | 5 Nis 2020 saat 21:09
Otto Pauser:

Çok güzel bir cevap. Teşekkür ederim!

Ben sadece makalelerin yazarlarının bunlarla ilgilenmesi gerektiğini belirtmek istedim.

Mmmhhh ... evet, biliyoruz.

Ve ona biraz ifade verdim.

Böyle bir şey işe yarıyor, kimse bir şey söylemese bile başka yerlerde fark ediyorsunuz :-)

Otto Pauser
Otto Pauser | 6 Nis 2020 saat 01:23
Christian:

Mmmhhh ... evet, biliyoruz.

Ve bunu biraz ifade ettim.

Böyle bir şey işe yarıyor, kimse bir şey söylemese bile başka yerlerde fark ediyorsunuz :-)

Amacım MarketOrders'ı PendigOrders olarak yeniden programlamaktı.

Kim kullanabilirse, işte nasıl çalıştığına dair kod.

Bu kullanışlı bir EA değil, sadece nasıl hesaplanacağına dair bir örnek. Umarım doğrudur, test cihazında çalışır.

Ayrıca benim gerçek programlama tarzım değil, ama çok basit tutuldu.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade Trade;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input int    inp_Dist     =  120;   // Bekleyen emir mesafesi (puan)
input int    inp_Stop     =  125;   // SL (puan)
input int    inp_Take     =  150;   // TP (puan)
input double inp_Volume   = 0.01;   // Hacim

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double distPend = inp_Dist*_Point;
double distStop = inp_Stop*_Point;
double distTake = inp_Take*_Point;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool   done     = false;
double ask;
double bid;
double levelSell;
double levelBuy;
double stopSell;
double stopBuy;
double takeSell;
double takeBuy;

void OnTick()
{
   if(done)
      return;
   
   ask=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);
   bid=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);

   levelBuy =NormalizeDouble(bid-distPend,_Digits);
   levelSell=NormalizeDouble(ask+distPend,_Digits);

   stopBuy  =NormalizeDouble(levelBuy -distStop,_Digits);
   stopSell =NormalizeDouble(levelSell+distStop,_Digits);

   takeBuy  =NormalizeDouble(levelBuy +distTake,_Digits);
   takeSell =NormalizeDouble(levelSell-distTake,_Digits);

   SellLimit();
   BuyLimit();

   done=true;
}

bool BuyLimit()
{
   //return(Trade.BuyLimit (inp_Volume,levelBuy ));
   return(Trade.BuyLimit (inp_Volume,levelBuy ,_Symbol,stopBuy,takeBuy ));
}

bool SellLimit()
{
   //return(Trade.SellLimit(inp_Volume,levelSell));
   return(Trade.SellLimit(inp_Volume,levelSell,_Symbol,stopSell,takeSell));
}
