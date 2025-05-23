Uzman Danışmanlara göstergeler eklemek için hazır şablonlar (Bölüm 3): Trend göstergeleri
İçindekiler
- Giriş
- Adaptive Moving Average
- Average Directional Movement Index
- Average Directional Movement Index Wilder
- Bollinger Bands®
- Double Exponential Moving Average
- Envelopes
- Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
- Moving Average
- Parabolik SAR
- Standard Deviation
- Triple Exponential Moving Average
- Variable Index Dynamic Average
- Sonuç
Giriş
Uzman Danışmanlarda göstergelerin kullanımına yönelik hazır şablonlar oluşturma konusuna devam ediyoruz. Osilatörleri ve hacim ve Bill Williams göstergelerini Uzman Danışmanlara bağlamak için şablonları halihazırda gördük.
Bu makalede, trend göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasını ve kullanımını ele alacağız. Önceki makalelerde olduğu gibi, göstergelerden alınan verileri bu serinin ilk makalesinde oluşturulan bilgi panelinde görüntüleyeceğiz.
Makale, sunum açısından öncekilerden farklı olmayacaktır - her bir trend göstergesine kısa bir genel bakış ve devamında Uzman Danışmana bağlamak ve kullanmak için kısa kodlar.
Söz konusu her gösterge için, makalede kendi programlarınızda kullanabileceğiniz hazır şablonlar sunulacaktır:
- Girdi ve global değişkenler,
- Değişkenleri başlatma ve bir gösterge tanıtıcısı oluşturma,
- Sonlandırma,
- Uzman Danışmanda göstergeden veri alma,
- Elde edilen verilerin bilgi panelinde görüntülenmesine bir örnek.
Makale, içindeki kodları kendi geliştirmelerinizde Kopyala-Yapıştır olarak kullanma fırsatı sağladığı için pratik açıdan oldukça kullanışlıdır.
Adaptive Moving Average
Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), fiyat serilerinin gürültülerine karşı düşük hassasiyete sahip bir hareketli ortalama elde etmek için kullanılır ve trend tespitinde minimum gecikmeye sahip olması ile karakterizedir. Bu gösterge Perry Kaufman tarafından "Smarter Trading" kitabında geliştirilmiş ve açıklanmıştır.
Fiyat serilerine uygulanan farklı yumuşatma algoritmalarının dezavantajlarından biri, rastgele fiyat sıçramalarının yanlış trend sinyallerine neden olabilmesidir. Ayrıca, yumuşatma, trendleri tahmin etmede kaçınılmaz olarak gecikmeye de yol açar. Bu gösterge, bu iki dezavantajın üstesinden gelmek için geliştirilmiştir.
Parametreler
iAMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Adaptive Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iAMA( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ama_period, // AMA period int fast_ma_period, // fast Moving Average period int slow_ma_period, // slow Moving Average period int ama_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ama_period
[in] Verimlilik oranının hesaplanması için periyot.
fast_ma_period
[in] Piyasa hızlı hareket ettiğinde yumuşatma katsayısının hesaplanması için hızlı periyot.
slow_ma_period
[in] Trend olmadığında yumuşatma katsayısının hesaplanması için yavaş periyot.
ama_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendAMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 9; /* Period */ input uint InpPeriodFast = 2; /* Fast EMA Period*/ input uint InpPeriodSlow = 30; /* Slow EMA Period*/ input int InpShift = 0; /* AMA Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // AMA calculation period int period_fast=0; // Fast EMA calculation period int period_slow=0; // Slow EMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
ENUM_LINE_STATE numaralandırması, bir gösterge çizgisinin durumunu (başka bir göstergenin çizgisine veya herhangi bir seviyeye göre şekli ve konumu) elde etmeyi basitleştirmek için oluşturulmuştur.
Osilatörlerle ilgili makaledeki ATR gösterge parametreleri bölümünden numaralandırma hakkında daha fazla bilgi edinebilirsiniz.
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendAMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 9; /* Period */ input uint InpPeriodFast = 2; /* Fast EMA Period*/ input uint InpPeriodSlow = 30; /* Slow EMA Period*/ input int InpShift = 0; /* AMA Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // AMA calculation period int period_fast=0; // Fast EMA calculation period int period_slow=0; // Slow EMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 9 : InpPeriod); period_fast=int(InpPeriodFast<1 ? 2 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow=int(InpPeriodSlow<1 ? 30 : InpPeriodSlow); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("AMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period,period_fast,period_slow); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,period_fast,period_slow,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 9 : InpPeriod); period_fast=int(InpPeriodFast<1 ? 2 : InpPeriodFast); period_slow=int(InpPeriodSlow<1 ? 30 : InpPeriodSlow); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("AMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period,period_fast,period_slow); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,period_fast,period_slow,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendAMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Average Directional Movement Index
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) teknik göstergesi, fiyat trendinin olup olmadığını belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Welles Wilder tarafından geliştirilmiş ve "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır.
Yönsel hareket sistemine dayalı en basit alım-satım yöntemi, iki yön göstergesinin karşılaştırılmasını dayanır: periyodu 14 olan +DI ve periyodu 14 olan -DI. Bunu yapmak için, gösterge grafikleri üst üste çizilir veya +DI -DI'den çıkarılır. W. Wilder, +DI, -DI'nin üzerine çıktığında alış yapmayı ve -DI, +DI'nin üzerine çıktığındaysa satış yapmayı önerir.
Bu basit alım-satım kuralına ek olarak, Wells Wilder uç noktalar kuralını da önermiştir. Yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırmak ve işlem sayısını azaltmak için kullanılır. Uç noktalar ilkesine göre, +DI ve -DI birbirini çaprazladığında "uç nokta" oluşur. +DI, -DI'nin üzerine çıkarsa, bu nokta, çaprazlamanın olduğu günün yüksek fiyatıdır. +DI, -DI'nin altına düşerse, bu nokta, çaprazlamanın olduğu günün düşük fiyatıdır.
Uç nokta daha sonra piyasaya giriş seviyesi olarak kullanılır. Bu nedenle, alış sinyalinden sonra (+DI -DI'nin üzerine çıktığında), fiyat uç noktanın üzerine çıkana kadar beklemeli ve ancak o zaman alış yapılmalıdır. Fiyat uç noktanın üzerine çıkamazsa, satış pozisyonu korunmalıdır.
Parametreler
iADX() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Average Directional Movement Index göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.
int iADX( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int adx_period // averaging period );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
adx_period
[in] Gösterge hesaplama periyodu.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendADX.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // ADX calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendADX.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // ADX calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("ADX(%lu)",period); ind_digits=2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iADX(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("ADX(%lu)",period); ind_digits=2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iADX(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,243); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the ADX line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MAIN_LINE); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the +DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText("+DI", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,PLUSDI_LINE); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the -DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText("-DI", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MINUSDI_LINE); string value_dim_str=(value_dim!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dim,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of +DI and -DI lines ratio panel.DrawText("+DI vs -DI", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineStateRelative(handle,index,1,value_dim,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,2)); string state_di_str=LineStateDescription(state); color clr=clrNONE; if(state==LINE_STATE_ABOVE) { state_di_str="+DI > -DI"; clr=clrGreen; } if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP) clr=clrGreen; if(state==LINE_STATE_UNDER) { state_di_str="+DI < -DI"; clr=clrRed; } if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN) clr=clrRed; panel.DrawText(state_di_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Bu gösterge çizgilerine ek olarak panel, esasen göstergenin sinyal çizgileri olan +DI ve -DI çizgilerinin birbirine göre durumunu da görüntüler.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendADX.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Average Directional Movement Index Wilder
Average Directional Movement Index Wilder (ADX Wilder), fiyat trendinin olup olmadığını belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Bu gösterge, Welles Wilder tarafından "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" kitabında açıklanan algoritmaya sıkı sıkıya bağlı olarak oluşturulmuştur.
Bu göstergenin alım-satım kuralları, Average Directional Movement Index'te açıklanmıştır.
Parametreler
iADXWilder() fonksiyonu, gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Return the handle of the Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder. int iADXWilder( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int adx_period // averaging period );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
adx_period
[in] Gösterge hesaplama periyodu.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendADXWilder.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // ADX Wilder calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendADXWilder.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // ADX Wilder calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("ADX Wilder(%lu)",period); ind_digits=2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iADXWilder(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("ADX Wilder(%lu)",period); ind_digits=2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iADXWilder(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,243); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the ADX line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MAIN_LINE); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the +DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText("+DI", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,PLUSDI_LINE); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the -DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText("-DI", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MINUSDI_LINE); string value_dim_str=(value_dim!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dim,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of +DI and -DI lines ratio panel.DrawText("+DI vs -DI", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineStateRelative(handle,index,1,value_dim,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,2)); string state_di_str=LineStateDescription(state); color clr=clrNONE; if(state==LINE_STATE_ABOVE) { state_di_str="+DI > -DI"; clr=clrGreen; } if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP) clr=clrGreen; if(state==LINE_STATE_UNDER) { state_di_str="+DI < -DI"; clr=clrRed; } if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN) clr=clrRed; panel.DrawText(state_di_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Panel, gösterge çizgilerinin verilerini ve esasen göstergenin sinyal çizgileri olan +DI ve -DI çizgilerinin birbirine göre durumunu görüntüler.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendADXWilder.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Bollinger Bands®
Bollinger Bands (BB) teknik göstergesi, Envelopes göstergesine benzerdir. Tek fark, Envelopes'un bantlarının hareketli ortalamadan sabit bir mesafe (%) uzağa çizilmesi, Bollinger Bands'ın bantlarının ise hareketli ortalamadan belirli bir standart sapma uzağa çizilmesidir. Standart sapma, volatilitenin bir ölçüsüdür, bu nedenle bantlar kendilerini piyasa koşullarına göre ayarlar. Piyasalar daha volatil hale geldiğinde, bantlar genişler, daha az volatil dönemlerde ise bantlar daralır.
Bollinger Bands genellikle fiyat grafiği üzerine çizilir, ancak gösterge grafiğine de eklenebilir. Envelopes'ta olduğu gibi, Bollinger Bands'ın yorumlanması, fiyatların bantların üst ve alt çizgisi arasında kalma eğiliminde olduğu gerçeğine dayanır. Bollinger Bands göstergesinin ayırt edici bir özelliği de, fiyatların volatilitesinden dolayı değişken genişliğidir. Önemli fiyat değişikliklerinin olduğu (yani yüksek volatilitenin olduğu) dönemlerde, bantlar genişler ve fiyatlara hareket etmek için çok yer bırakır. Düşük volatilitenin olduğu dönemlerde ise bantlar daralarak fiyatları kendi sınırları içerisinde tutar.
Aşağıdaki özellikler Bollinger Bands'a özgüdür:
- fiyatlarda ani değişiklikler, volatilitenin azalması nedeniyle oluşan bant daralmasından sonra meydana gelme eğilimindedir;
- fiyatlar bandın dışına çıkarsa, mevcut trendin devam etmesi beklenir;
- bandın dışındaki pik/dip ve çukurları bandın içindeki pik/dip ve çukurlar takip ediyorsa, trend tersine dönebilir;
- bantların birinden başlayan fiyat hareketi genellikle diğer banda ulaşır.
Son özellik, fiyat hedeflerini tahmin etmek için kullanışlıdır.
Parametreler
iBands() fonksiyonu, gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Bollinger Bands® göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.
int iBands( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int bands_period, // central line calculation period int bands_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator double deviation, // number of standard deviations ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
bands_period
[in] Göstergenin ana çizgisinin hareketli ortalama periyodu.
bands_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
deviation
[in] Ana çizgiden sapma miktarı.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendBands.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 20; /* Period */ input double InpDeviation= 2.0; /* Deviation */ input int InpShift = 0; /* Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Bollinger Bands calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendBands.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 20; /* Period */ input double InpDeviation= 2.0; /* Deviation */ input int InpShift = 0; /* Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Bollinger Bands calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Bands(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Bands(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,225,243); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,110); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,110); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Bands Upper line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Upper", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_BAND); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the Bands Lower line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Lower", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_BAND); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the Bands Middle line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Middle", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index,BASE_LINE); string value_dim_str=(value_dim!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dim,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendBands.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Double Exponential Moving Average
Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) teknik göstergesi, Patrick Mulloy tarafından geliştirilmiş ve Şubat 1994'te "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" dergisinde yayınlanmıştır. Fiyat serilerini yumuşatmak için kullanılır ve doğrudan finansal enstrümanın fiyat grafiğine uygulanır. Ayrıca, diğer göstergelerin değerlerini yumuşatmak için de kullanılabilir.
Bu göstergenin avantajı, testere dişi fiyat hareketi sırasındaki yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırması ve güçlü bir trend sırasında pozisyonun korunmasına yardımcı olmasıdır.
Parametreler
iDEMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Double Exponential Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iDEMA( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ma_period
[in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı).
ma_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendDEMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* DEMA Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // DEMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendDEMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* DEMA Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // DEMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("DEMA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iDEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("DEMA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iDEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendDEMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz
Envelopes
Envelopes teknik göstergesi, biri yukarı, diğeri aşağı kaydırılmış iki hareketli ortalamadan oluşur. İki çizginin kayma düzeyi, piyasa volatilitesiyle belirlenir: volatilite ne kadar yüksekse, kayma da o kadar fazla olur.
Envelopes, fiyat dalgalanmaları aralığının üst ve alt sınırlarını tanımlar. Fiyat aralığının üst sınırına ulaştığında satış sinyali, alt sınırına ulaştığında da alış sinyali oluşur.
Envelopes göstergesinin kullanımı, piyasa davranışının doğal mantığına dayanır: aşırı istekli alıcı ve satıcıların baskısıyla fiyat aşırı uç değerlere (yani, fiyat aralığının üst ve alt sınırlarına) ulaştığında, fiyat bu aşırı uç değerlerden genellikle daha gerçekçi seviyelere geri dönerek dengelenir. Aynı prensip Bollinger Bands® (BB) yorumlanırken de kullanılır.
Parametreler
iEnvelopes() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Envelopes göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.
int iEnvelopes( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // central line calculation period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, // price type or handle double deviation // deviation of channel borders from the central line );
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ma_period
[in] Göstergenin ana çizgisinin hareketli ortalama periyodu.
ma_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
ma_method
[in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
deviation
[in] Ana çizgiden sapma miktarı.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendEnvelopes.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input double InpDeviation= 0.1; /* Deviation */ input int InpShift = 0; /* Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; /* Method */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Envelopes calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendEnvelopes.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input double InpDeviation= 0.1; /* Deviation */ input int InpShift = 0; /* Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; /* Method */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Envelopes calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Envelopes(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iEnvelopes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Envelopes(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iEnvelopes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,257,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,126); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,126); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Envelopes Upper line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Upper", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_LINE); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the Envelopes Lower line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Lower", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_LINE); string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendEnvelopes.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA) teknik Göstergesi, John Ehlers tarafından geliştirilmiştir. Bu gösterge, fiyat serisinin mevcut fraktal boyutuna göre yumuşatma faktörünün hesaplandığı Exponential Moving Average algoritmasına dayanır. FrAMA göstergesinin avantajı, güçlü trend hareketlerini karakteristik olarak takip etme ve fiyat konsolidasyonu anlarındaysa yeterince yavaşlama yeteneğidir.
Hareketli ortalamalar için kullanılan her türlü analiz bu göstergeye de uygulanabilir.
Parametreler
iFrAMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Fractal Adaptive Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iFrAMA( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ma_period
[in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı).
ma_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendFRAMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* FRAMA Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // FRAMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendFRAMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* FRAMA Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // FRAMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("FRAMA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFrAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("FRAMA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFrAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendFRAMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo teknik göstergesi, piyasa trendini, destek ve direnç seviyelerini belirlemek ve alım-satım sinyalleri oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır. Gösterge en iyi haftalık ve günlük grafiklerde çalışır.
Parametreler tanımlanırken, farklı uzunluktaki dört periyot kullanılır. Bu göstergeyi oluşturan her bir çizgi bu periyotlara dayanır:
- Tenkan-sen, ilk periyodun ortalama fiyatını (bu periyottaki yüksek ve düşük fiyatlarının toplamı) ikiye bölerek gösterir;
- Kijun-sen, ikinci periyodun ortalama fiyatını gösterir;
- Senkou Span A, ikinci periyot kadar ileriye kaydırarak önceki iki çizgi arasındaki mesafenin ortasını gösterir;
- Senkou Span B, ikinci periyot kadar ileriye kaydırarak üçüncü periyodun ortalama fiyatını gösterir.
Chikou Span, ikinci periyot kadar geriye kaydırarak mevcut mumun kapanış fiyatını gösterir. Senkou çizgileri arasındaki mesafe farklı bir renkle taranır ve "bulut" olarak adlandırılır. Fiyat bu çizgiler arasındaysa, piyasa trend dışı olarak kabul edilir ve bulutun kenarları da destek ve direnç seviyelerini oluşturur.
- Fiyat bulutun üzerindeyse, üst çizgi birinci destek seviyesini, ikinci çizgi ise ikinci destek seviyesini oluşturur;
- Fiyat bulutun altındaysa, alt çizgi birinci direnç seviyesini, ikinci çizgi ise ikinci direnç seviyesini oluşturur;
- Chikou Span çizgisi, fiyat grafiğini aşağıdan yukarıya doğru çaprazlıyorsa, bu alış sinyalidir. Chikou Span çizgisi, fiyat grafiğini yukarıdan aşağıya doğru çaprazlıyorsa, bu satış sinyalidir.
Kijun-sen, piyasa hareketinin göstergesi olarak kullanılır. Fiyat bu çizginin üzerindeyse, fiyat muhtemelen yükselmeye devam edecektir. Fiyat bu çizgiyi çaprazladığında, trendin yakında değişebileceğine işaret eder. Kijun-sen'in kullanımının başka bir yolu da sinyal sağlamasıdır. Alış sinyali, Tenkan-sen çizgisi Kijun-sen'i aşağıdan yukarıya doğru çaprazladığında oluşur. Satış sinyali de, Tenkan-sen çizgisi Kijun-sen'i yukarıdan aşağıya doğru çaprazladığında oluşur. Tenkan-sen, piyasa trendinin göstergesi olarak kullanılır. Bu çizgi artıyor veya azalıyorsa, trend vardır. Yatay ilerlediğindeyse piyasa kanala girmiş demektir.
Parametreler
iIchimoku () fonksiyonu, gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.
int iIchimoku( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int tenkan_sen, // Tenkan-sen period int kijun_sen, // Kijun-sen period int senkou_span_b // Senkou Span B period );
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
tenkan_sen
[in] Tenkan Sen hareketli ortalama periyodu.
kijun_sen
[in] Kijun Sen hareketli ortalama periyodu.
senkou_span_b
[in] Senkou Span B hareketli ortalama periyodu.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - TENKANSEN_LINE, 1 - KIJUNSEN_LINE, 2 - SENKOUSPANA_LINE, 3 -SENKOUSPANB_LINE, 4 - CHIKOUSPAN_LINE.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendIchimoku.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodTenkan= 9; /* Tenkan-sen */ input uint InpPeriodKijun = 26; /* Kijun-sen */ input uint InpPeriodSpanB = 52; /* Senkou Span B */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_tenkan=0; // Tenkan-sen line calculation period int period_kijun=0; // Kijun-sen line calculation period int period_spanb=0; // Senkou Span B line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendIchimoku.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodTenkan= 9; /* Tenkan-sen */ input uint InpPeriodKijun = 26; /* Kijun-sen */ input uint InpPeriodSpanB = 52; /* Senkou Span B */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_tenkan=0; // Tenkan-sen line calculation period int period_kijun=0; // Kijun-sen line calculation period int period_spanb=0; // Senkou Span B line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_tenkan=int(InpPeriodTenkan<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodTenkan); period_kijun=int(InpPeriodKijun<1 ? 26 : InpPeriodKijun); period_spanb=int(InpPeriodSpanB<1 ? 52 : InpPeriodSpanB); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iIchimoku(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_tenkan=int(InpPeriodTenkan<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodTenkan); period_kijun=int(InpPeriodKijun<1 ? 26 : InpPeriodKijun); period_spanb=int(InpPeriodSpanB<1 ? 52 : InpPeriodSpanB); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iIchimoku(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,261); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,5,2,18,112); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Get the indicator buffers data double tenkan=IndicatorValue(handle,index,TENKANSEN_LINE); // Tenkan Sen line double kijun =IndicatorValue(handle,index,KIJUNSEN_LINE); // Kijun Sen line double spana =IndicatorValue(handle,index,SENKOUSPANA_LINE); // Senkou Span A line double spanb =IndicatorValue(handle,index,SENKOUSPANB_LINE); // Senkou Span B line double chikou=IndicatorValue(handle,index,CHIKOUSPAN_LINE); // Chikou Span line color clr=clrNONE; //--- Display the Tenkan Sen line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string tenkan_str=StringFormat("Tenkan-sen(%lu)",period_tenkan); panel.DrawText(tenkan_str, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); string value_str=(tenkan!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(tenkan,ind_digits) : " "); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tenkan=LineStateRelative(handle,index,TENKANSEN_LINE,kijun,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,KIJUNSEN_LINE)); clr=(state_tenkan==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_tenkan==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display the Kijun Sen line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string kijun_str=StringFormat("Kijun-sen(%lu)",period_kijun); panel.DrawText(kijun_str, panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); value_str=(kijun!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(kijun,ind_digits) : " "); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_kijun=LineState(handle,index,KIJUNSEN_LINE); clr= ( state_kijun==LINE_STATE_UP || state_kijun==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP ? clrBlue : state_kijun==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_kijun==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display the Senkou Span A line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText("Senkou Span A", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); value_str=(spana!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(spana,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the Senkou Span B line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string spanb_str=StringFormat("Senkou Span B(%lu)",period_spanb); panel.DrawText(spanb_str, panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); value_str=(spanb!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(spanb,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the Chikou Span line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText("Chikou Span", panel.CellX(1,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,4,0)+2); value_str=(chikou!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(chikou,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,4,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,4,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Tenkan-sen ve Kijun-sen çizgi değerlerinin rengi, birbirine göre konumlarına ve yönlerine bağlıdır.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendIchimoku.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Moving Average
Moving Average (MA) teknik göstergeleri, enstrümanın belirli bir periyot boyuncaki ortalama fiyatını gösterir. Hareketli ortalamalar hesaplanırken, bu periyot boyuncaki enstrüman fiyatının ortalaması alınır. Fiyat değiştikçe, hareketli ortalaması da artar ya da azalır.
Dört farklı hareketli ortalama türü vardır: Simple (Arithmetic olarak da adlandırılır), Exponential, Smoothed ve Linear Weighted. Açılış ve kapanış fiyatları, yüksek ve düşük fiyatları, işlem hacmi veya diğer göstergeler dahil olmak üzere herhangi bir sıralı veriler kümesi için hareketli ortalamalar hesaplanabilir. Hareketli ortalamaların kendilerinin hareketli ortalamaları da sıklıkla kullanılır.
Farklı türlerdeki hareketli ortalamaları birbirinden önemli ölçüde farklı kılan tek şey, en son verilere atanan ağırlık katsayılarının farklı olmasıdır. SMA (Simple Moving Average) söz konusu olduğunda, dikkate alınan periyodun tüm fiyatları eşit ağırlığa sahiptir. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) ve LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average), son fiyatları daha önemli hale getirir.
Hareketli ortalamaları yorumlamanın en yaygın yöntemi, hareketlerini fiyatın kendi hareketleriyle karşılaştırmaktır. Enstrümanın fiyatı hareketli ortalama değerinin üzerine çıktığında alış sinyali, altına düştüğündeyse satış sinyali oluşur.
Hareketli Ortalamalar, göstergelere de uygulanabilir. Buradaki yorumlama da, fiyatlara uygulanan hareketli ortalamaların yorumlanmasına benzer: gösterge hareketli ortalamanın üzerine çıkarsa, bu, göstergenin yukarı yönlü hareketinin devam edeceği anlamına gelir; gösterge hareketli ortalamanın altına düşerse, bu da, göstergenin aşağı yönlü hareketinin devam edeceği anlamına gelir.
Hareketli ortalamalar:
- Simple Moving Average (SMA)
- Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
- Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)
- Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)
Parametreler
iMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Return moving average indicator handle. Only one buffer. int iMA( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ma_period
[in] Hareketli ortalama periyodu.
ma_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
ma_method
[in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod= 10; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* MA Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA; /* Method */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // MA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod= 10; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* MA Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA; /* Method */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // MA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Panel, gösterge değerlerini ve çizginin durumunu görüntüler.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Parabolik SAR
Parabolik SAR teknik göstergesi, trend içerisinde olan piyasaları analiz etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Gösterge, fiyat grafiği üzerinde oluşturulur. Parabolik SAR, Moving Average'a benzerdir, tek fark Parabolik SAR'ın daha yüksek ivmeyle hareket etmesi ve fiyata göre konumunu değiştirebilmesidir. Boğa piyasası (yükseliş trendi) sırasında gösterge fiyatın altında, ayı piyasası (düşüş trendi) sırasında da gösterge fiyatın üzerindedir.
Fiyat Parabolik SAR'ı çaprazlarsa, gösterge tersine döner ve değerleri fiyatın diğer tarafında bulunur. Göstergenin terse dönüşünün ardından, başlangıç noktası önceki periyodun yüksek veya düşük fiyatı olur. Gösterge terse döndüğünde, trendin sona erdiğini (düzeltmeye veya yatay harekete geçiş) veya trendin terse döndüğünü bildirir.
Parabolik SAR, piyasadan çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için mükemmel bir göstergedir. Fiyat SAR çizgisinin altına düştüğünde alış pozisyonları, SAR çizgisinin üzerine çıktığındaysa satış pozisyonları kapatılmalıdır. Bu, Parabolik SAR'ın hareketinin izlenmesi ve açık pozisyonların yalnızca hareket yönünde tutulması gerektiği anlamına gelir. Gösterge genellikle bir takip eden durdurucu çizgisi şeklinde hizmet eder.
Alış pozisyonu açıksa (yani fiyat SAR çizgisinin üzerindeyse), fiyatların hangi yönde hareket ettiğinden bağımsız olarak SAR çizgisi yukarı hareket edecektir. Parabolik SAR çizgisinin hareket miktarı, fiyat hareketinin büyüklüğüne bağlıdır.
Parametreler
iSAR() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Parabolik SAR göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iSAR( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period double step, // price change step — acceleration factor double maximum // maximum step );
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
step
[in] Fiyat değişimi adımı, genellikle 0.02.
maximum
[in] Maksimum adım, genellikle 0.2.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendSAR.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input double InpStep = 0.02; /* Step */ input double InpMax = 0.2; /* Maximum */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // MA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendSAR.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input double InpStep = 0.02; /* Step */ input double InpMax = 0.2; /* Maximum */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // MA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("SAR(%.2f,%.2f)",InpStep,InpMax); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iSAR(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpStep,InpMax); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("SAR(%.2f,%.2f)",InpStep,InpMax); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iSAR(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpStep,InpMax); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display the header of the indicator line state description panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); //--- Save Close value on 'index' bar to the variable double close0=rates[0].close; //--- If failed to get bar data by index+1, leave if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index+1,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Save Close value on 'index+1' bar to the variable and get the indicator value on 'index+1' bar double close1=rates[0].close; double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); //--- Get and adjust the state of the indicator line ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); if(value<close0 && value1>close1) state=LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; if(state==LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN) state=LINE_STATE_UP; if(value>close0 && value1<close1) state=LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; if(state==LINE_STATE_STOP_UP) state=LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendSAR.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Standard Deviation
Standard Deviation (StdDev), piyasa volatilitesini ölçer. Bu gösterge, Moving Average'a göre fiyat değişimlerinin boyutunu karakterize eder. Dolayısıyla, gösterge değeri yüksekse, piyasa volatildir ve çubukların fiyatları hareketli ortalamaya göre oldukça dağınıktır. Gösterge değeri yüksek değilse, piyasa volatilitesinin düşük olduğu ve çubukların fiyatlarının hareketli ortalamaya oldukça yakın olduğu anlamına gelir.
Genellikle bu gösterge diğer göstergelerin bir bileşeni olarak kullanılır. Bollinger Bands® hesaplanırken, enstrümanın standart sapması, hareketli ortalamasına eklenir.
Piyasa hareketleri, yüksek alım-satım aktivitesi ile durgun piyasanın art arda değişmesinden oluşur. Bu nedenle, bu gösterge kolayca yorumlanabilir:
- Gösterge değeri çok düşükse, yani piyasa tamamen hareketsizse, yakında bir alım-satım aktivitesi patlaması beklemek mantıklıdır;
- Aksine, gösterge değeri aşırı yüksekse, büyük olasılıkla alım-satım aktivitesi yakında düşecektir.
Parametreler
iStdDev() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Standard Deviation göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iStdDev( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ma_period
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için hareketli ortalama periyodu.
ma_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
ma_method
[in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendStdDev.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod= 20; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* StdDev Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA; /* Method */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Standard Deviation calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendStdDev.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod= 20; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* StdDev Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod= MODE_SMA; /* Method */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Standard Deviation calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod<2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("StdDev(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iStdDev(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod<2 ? 2 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("StdDev(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iStdDev(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Panel, gösterge çizgisinin değerini ve durumunu görüntüler.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendStdDev.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Triple Exponential Moving Average
Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) teknik göstergesi, Patrick Mulloy tarafından geliştirilmiş ve "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" dergisinde yayınlanmıştır. Hesaplama prensibi, Double Exponential Moving Average'a (DEMA) benzerdir. "Triple Exponential Moving Average" adı, algoritmasını çok doğru bir şekilde yansıtmamaktadır. Bu, tekli, ikili ve üçlü üstel hareketli ortalamaların (sırasıyla EMA, DEMA ve TEMA) benzersiz bir karışımıdır ve her birinden ayrı daha düşük gecikme sağlar.
Fiyat verilerini ve diğer göstergelerin değerlerini yumuşatmak için geleneksel hareketli ortalamalar yerine TEMA göstergesi kullanılabilir.
Parametreler
iTEMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Triple Exponential Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iTEMA( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ma_period
[in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı).
ma_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendTEMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod= 14; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* TEMA Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Triple Exponential Moving Average calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendTEMA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod= 14; /* Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* StdDev Shift */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // Triple Exponential Moving Average calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("TEMA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iTEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("TEMA(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iTEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Panel, gösterge çizgisi değerlerini ve durumunu görüntüler.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendTEMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Variable Index Dynamic Average
Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) teknik göstergesi Tushar Chande tarafından geliştirilmiştir. Dinamik olarak değişen ortalama hesaplama periyoduyla Exponential Moving Average'ı (EMA) hesaplamanın orijinal yöntemidir. Ortalama hesaplama periyodu piyasa volatilitesine bağlıdır; volatilite ölçüsü olarak Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) kullanılır. Bu osilatör, belirli bir periyod boyuncaki (CMO periyodu) pozitif hareketlerin toplamı ile negatif hareketlerin toplamı arasındaki oranı ölçer. CMO değeri, EMA yumuşatma faktörünün katsayısı olarak kullanılır. Bu nedenle VIDYA şu parametreleri ayarlamak zorundadır: CMO periyodu ve EMA periyodu.
Parametreler
iVIDyA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Variable Index Dynamic Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iVIDyA( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int cmo_period, // Chande Momentum period int ema_period, // smoothing factor period int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
cmo_period
[in] Chande Momentum Oscillator göstergesini hesaplamak için periyot (çubuk sayısı).
ema_period
[in] Yumuşatma faktörünü hesaplamak için EMA periyodu (çubuk sayısı).
ma_shift
[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendVIDYA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodCMO= 9; /* CMO Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* VIDYA Shift */ input uint InpPeriodEMA= 12; /* EMA Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_cmo=0; // CMO calculation period int period_ema=0; // EMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestTrendVIDYA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodCMO= 9; /* CMO Period */ input int InpShift = 0; /* VIDYA Shift */ input uint InpPeriodEMA= 12; /* EMA Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_cmo=0; // CMO calculation period int period_ema=0; // EMA calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period_cmo=int(InpPeriodCMO<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodCMO); period_ema=int(InpPeriodEMA<1 ? 12 : InpPeriodEMA); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("VIDYA(%lu,%lu)",period_cmo,period_ema); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVIDyA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_cmo,period_ema,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period_cmo=int(InpPeriodCMO<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodCMO); period_ema=int(InpPeriodEMA<1 ? 12 : InpPeriodEMA); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("VIDYA(%lu,%lu)",period_cmo,period_ema); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVIDyA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_cmo,period_ema,InpShift,InpPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Panel, gösterge çizgisi değerlerini ve durumunu görüntüler.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestTrendVIDYA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Sonuç
MetaTrader 5 terminalinde bulunan her türlü teknik göstergeye baktık, ayrıca bunların göstergeler ve Uzman Danışmanlarla bağlantılarını ve veri alımını değerlendirdik. Uzman Danışmanlarda ve göstergelerde çok sembollü, çok zaman dilimli göstergelerin kullanılması konusu açık kalmaya devam etmektedir. Bir sonraki makale, çok sembollü, çok zaman dilimli göstergeleri Uzman Danışmanlara ve göstergelere bağlamanın ve onlardan veriler ve sinyaller almanın araçlarını oluşturmaya ayrılacaktır.
Yukarıdaki tüm kodları 'olduğu gibi' kopyalayabilir ve geliştirmelerinizde kullanabilirsiniz. Dikkate alınan tüm test Uzman Danışmanları aşağıya eklenmiştir.
