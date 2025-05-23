MetaTrader 5 / Örnekler
Uzman Danışmanlara göstergeler eklemek için hazır şablonlar (Bölüm 3): Trend göstergeleri

Uzman Danışmanlara göstergeler eklemek için hazır şablonlar (Bölüm 3): Trend göstergeleri

İçindekiler


Giriş

Uzman Danışmanlarda göstergelerin kullanımına yönelik hazır şablonlar oluşturma konusuna devam ediyoruz. Osilatörleri ve hacim ve Bill Williams göstergelerini Uzman Danışmanlara bağlamak için şablonları halihazırda gördük.
Bu makalede, trend göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasını ve kullanımını ele alacağız. Önceki makalelerde olduğu gibi, göstergelerden alınan verileri bu serinin ilk makalesinde oluşturulan bilgi panelinde görüntüleyeceğiz.

Makale, sunum açısından öncekilerden farklı olmayacaktır - her bir trend göstergesine kısa bir genel bakış ve devamında Uzman Danışmana bağlamak ve kullanmak için kısa kodlar.

Söz konusu her gösterge için, makalede kendi programlarınızda kullanabileceğiniz hazır şablonlar sunulacaktır:

  • Girdi ve global değişkenler,
  • Değişkenleri başlatma ve bir gösterge tanıtıcısı oluşturma,
  • Sonlandırma,
  • Uzman Danışmanda göstergeden veri alma,
  • Elde edilen verilerin bilgi panelinde görüntülenmesine bir örnek.

Makale, içindeki kodları kendi geliştirmelerinizde Kopyala-Yapıştır olarak kullanma fırsatı sağladığı için pratik açıdan oldukça kullanışlıdır.


Adaptive Moving Average

Adaptive Moving Average (AMA), fiyat serilerinin gürültülerine karşı düşük hassasiyete sahip bir hareketli ortalama elde etmek için kullanılır ve trend tespitinde minimum gecikmeye sahip olması ile karakterizedir. Bu gösterge Perry Kaufman tarafından "Smarter Trading" kitabında geliştirilmiş ve açıklanmıştır.

Fiyat serilerine uygulanan farklı yumuşatma algoritmalarının dezavantajlarından biri, rastgele fiyat sıçramalarının yanlış trend sinyallerine neden olabilmesidir. Ayrıca, yumuşatma, trendleri tahmin etmede kaçınılmaz olarak gecikmeye de yol açar. Bu gösterge, bu iki dezavantajın üstesinden gelmek için geliştirilmiştir.



Parametreler

iAMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Adaptive Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int  iAMA(
   string              symbol,             // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,             // period
   int                 ama_period,         // AMA period
   int                 fast_ma_period,     // fast Moving Average period
   int                 slow_ma_period,     // slow Moving Average period
   int                 ama_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price       // price type or handle
   );

symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

ama_period

[in] Verimlilik oranının hesaplanması için periyot.

fast_ma_period

[in] Piyasa hızlı hareket ettiğinde yumuşatma katsayısının hesaplanması için hızlı periyot.

slow_ma_period

[in] Trend olmadığında yumuşatma katsayısının hesaplanması için yavaş periyot.

ama_shift

[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

applied_price

[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 TestTrendAMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod      =  9;             /* Period         */
input uint                 InpPeriodFast  =  2;             /* Fast EMA Period*/
input uint                 InpPeriodSlow  =  30;            /* Slow EMA Period*/
input int                  InpShift       =  0;             /* AMA Shift      */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice       =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // AMA calculation period
int      period_fast=0;          // Fast EMA calculation period
int      period_slow=0;          // Slow EMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

ENUM_LINE_STATE numaralandırması, bir gösterge çizgisinin durumunu (başka bir göstergenin çizgisine veya herhangi bir seviyeye göre şekli ve konumu) elde etmeyi basitleştirmek için oluşturulmuştur.
Osilatörlerle ilgili makaledeki ATR gösterge parametreleri bölümünden numaralandırma hakkında daha fazla bilgi edinebilirsiniz.

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 TestTrendAMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod      =  9;             /* Period         */
input uint                 InpPeriodFast  =  2;             /* Fast EMA Period*/
input uint                 InpPeriodSlow  =  30;            /* Slow EMA Period*/
input int                  InpShift       =  0;             /* AMA Shift      */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice       =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // AMA calculation period
int      period_fast=0;          // Fast EMA calculation period
int      period_slow=0;          // Slow EMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 9 : InpPeriod);
   period_fast=int(InpPeriodFast<1 ? 2 : InpPeriodFast);
   period_slow=int(InpPeriodSlow<1 ? 30 : InpPeriodSlow);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("AMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period,period_fast,period_slow);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,period_fast,period_slow,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 9 : InpPeriod);
   period_fast=int(InpPeriodFast<1 ? 2 : InpPeriodFast);
   period_slow=int(InpPeriodSlow<1 ? 30 : InpPeriodSlow);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("AMA(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period,period_fast,period_slow);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,period_fast,period_slow,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:



TestTrendAMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Average Directional Movement Index

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) teknik göstergesi, fiyat trendinin olup olmadığını belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Welles Wilder tarafından geliştirilmiş ve "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır.

Yönsel hareket sistemine dayalı en basit alım-satım yöntemi, iki yön göstergesinin karşılaştırılmasını dayanır: periyodu 14 olan +DI ve periyodu 14 olan -DI. Bunu yapmak için, gösterge grafikleri üst üste çizilir veya +DI -DI'den çıkarılır. W. Wilder, +DI, -DI'nin üzerine çıktığında alış yapmayı ve -DI, +DI'nin üzerine çıktığındaysa satış yapmayı önerir.

Bu basit alım-satım kuralına ek olarak, Wells Wilder uç noktalar kuralını da önermiştir. Yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırmak ve işlem sayısını azaltmak için kullanılır. Uç noktalar ilkesine göre, +DI ve -DI birbirini çaprazladığında "uç nokta" oluşur. +DI, -DI'nin üzerine çıkarsa, bu nokta, çaprazlamanın olduğu günün yüksek fiyatıdır. +DI, -DI'nin altına düşerse, bu nokta, çaprazlamanın olduğu günün düşük fiyatıdır.

Uç nokta daha sonra piyasaya giriş seviyesi olarak kullanılır. Bu nedenle, alış sinyalinden sonra (+DI -DI'nin üzerine çıktığında), fiyat uç noktanın üzerine çıkana kadar beklemeli ve ancak o zaman alış yapılmalıdır. Fiyat uç noktanın üzerine çıkamazsa, satış pozisyonu korunmalıdır.



Parametreler

iADX() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Average Directional Movement Index göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.

int  iADX(
   string           symbol,         // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,         // period
   int              adx_period      // averaging period
   );

symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

adx_period

[in] Gösterge hesaplama periyodu.

Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 TestTrendADX.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint  InpPeriod   =  14;   /* Period   */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // ADX calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 TestTrendADX.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint  InpPeriod   =  14;   /* Period   */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // ADX calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("ADX(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=2;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iADX(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("ADX(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=2;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iADX(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,243);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the ADX line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MAIN_LINE);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Display the +DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText("+DI", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,PLUSDI_LINE);
   string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Display the -DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText("-DI", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2);
   double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MINUSDI_LINE);
   string value_dim_str=(value_dim!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dim,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of +DI and -DI lines ratio
   panel.DrawText("+DI vs -DI", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineStateRelative(handle,index,1,value_dim,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,2));
   string state_di_str=LineStateDescription(state);
   color clr=clrNONE;
   if(state==LINE_STATE_ABOVE)
     {
      state_di_str="+DI > -DI";
      clr=clrGreen;
     }
   if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP)
      clr=clrGreen;
   if(state==LINE_STATE_UNDER)
     {
      state_di_str="+DI < -DI";
      clr=clrRed;
     }
   if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN)
      clr=clrRed;
   panel.DrawText(state_di_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Bu gösterge çizgilerine ek olarak panel, esasen göstergenin sinyal çizgileri olan +DI ve -DI çizgilerinin birbirine göre durumunu da görüntüler.

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendADX.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Average Directional Movement Index Wilder

Average Directional Movement Index Wilder (ADX Wilder), fiyat trendinin olup olmadığını belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Bu gösterge, Welles Wilder tarafından "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" kitabında açıklanan algoritmaya sıkı sıkıya bağlı olarak oluşturulmuştur.

Bu göstergenin alım-satım kuralları, Average Directional Movement Index'te açıklanmıştır.



Parametreler

iADXWilder() fonksiyonu, gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır: 

Return the handle of the Average Directional Movement Index by Welles Wilder.

int  iADXWilder(
   string           symbol,         // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,         // period
   int              adx_period      // averaging period
   );

symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

adx_period

[in] Gösterge hesaplama periyodu.

Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           TestTrendADXWilder.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint  InpPeriod   =  14;   /* Period   */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // ADX Wilder calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           TestTrendADXWilder.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint  InpPeriod   =  14;   /* Period   */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // ADX Wilder calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("ADX Wilder(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=2;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iADXWilder(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("ADX Wilder(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=2;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iADXWilder(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,243);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the ADX line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MAIN_LINE);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Display the +DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText("+DI", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,PLUSDI_LINE);
   string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Display the -DI line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText("-DI", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2);
   double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index,MINUSDI_LINE);
   string value_dim_str=(value_dim!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dim,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of +DI and -DI lines ratio
   panel.DrawText("+DI vs -DI", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineStateRelative(handle,index,1,value_dim,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,2));
   string state_di_str=LineStateDescription(state);
   color clr=clrNONE;
   if(state==LINE_STATE_ABOVE)
     {
      state_di_str="+DI > -DI";
      clr=clrGreen;
     }
   if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP)
      clr=clrGreen;
   if(state==LINE_STATE_UNDER)
     {
      state_di_str="+DI < -DI";
      clr=clrRed;
     }
   if(state==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN)
      clr=clrRed;
   panel.DrawText(state_di_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Panel, gösterge çizgilerinin verilerini ve esasen göstergenin sinyal çizgileri olan +DI ve -DI çizgilerinin birbirine göre durumunu görüntüler.

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:



TestTrendADXWilder.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Bollinger Bands®

Bollinger Bands (BB) teknik göstergesi, Envelopes göstergesine benzerdir. Tek fark, Envelopes'un bantlarının hareketli ortalamadan sabit bir mesafe (%) uzağa çizilmesi, Bollinger Bands'ın bantlarının ise hareketli ortalamadan belirli bir standart sapma uzağa çizilmesidir. Standart sapma, volatilitenin bir ölçüsüdür, bu nedenle bantlar kendilerini piyasa koşullarına göre ayarlar. Piyasalar daha volatil hale geldiğinde, bantlar genişler, daha az volatil dönemlerde ise bantlar daralır.

Bollinger Bands genellikle fiyat grafiği üzerine çizilir, ancak gösterge grafiğine de eklenebilir. Envelopes'ta olduğu gibi, Bollinger Bands'ın yorumlanması, fiyatların bantların üst ve alt çizgisi arasında kalma eğiliminde olduğu gerçeğine dayanır. Bollinger Bands göstergesinin ayırt edici bir özelliği de, fiyatların volatilitesinden dolayı değişken genişliğidir. Önemli fiyat değişikliklerinin olduğu (yani yüksek volatilitenin olduğu) dönemlerde, bantlar genişler ve fiyatlara hareket etmek için çok yer bırakır. Düşük volatilitenin olduğu dönemlerde ise bantlar daralarak fiyatları kendi sınırları içerisinde tutar.

Aşağıdaki özellikler Bollinger Bands'a özgüdür:

  1. fiyatlarda ani değişiklikler, volatilitenin azalması nedeniyle oluşan bant daralmasından sonra meydana gelme eğilimindedir;
  2. fiyatlar bandın dışına çıkarsa, mevcut trendin devam etmesi beklenir;
  3. bandın dışındaki pik/dip ve çukurları bandın içindeki pik/dip ve çukurlar takip ediyorsa, trend tersine dönebilir;
  4. bantların birinden başlayan fiyat hareketi genellikle diğer banda ulaşır.

Son özellik, fiyat hedeflerini tahmin etmek için kullanışlıdır.



Parametreler

iBands() fonksiyonu, gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Bollinger Bands® göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.

int  iBands(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 bands_period,      // central line calculation period
   int                 bands_shift,       // horizontal shift of the indicator
   double              deviation,         // number of standard deviations
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // price type or handle
   );

symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

bands_period

[in] Göstergenin ana çizgisinin hareketli ortalama periyodu.

bands_shift

[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

deviation

[in]  Ana çizgiden sapma miktarı.

applied_price

[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               TestTrendBands.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod   =  20;            /* Period         */
input double               InpDeviation=  2.0;           /* Deviation      */
input int                  InpShift    =  0;             /* Shift          */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice    =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Bollinger Bands calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               TestTrendBands.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod   =  20;            /* Period         */
input double               InpDeviation=  2.0;           /* Deviation      */
input int                  InpShift    =  0;             /* Shift          */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice    =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Bollinger Bands calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("Bands(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("Bands(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iBands(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,225,243);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,110);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,110);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the Bands Upper line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Upper", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_BAND);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Display the Bands Lower line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Lower", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_BAND);
   string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Display the Bands Middle line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Middle", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2);
   double value_dim=IndicatorValue(handle,index,BASE_LINE);
   string value_dim_str=(value_dim!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dim,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_dim_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendBands.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Double Exponential Moving Average

Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) teknik göstergesi, Patrick Mulloy tarafından geliştirilmiş ve Şubat 1994'te "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" dergisinde yayınlanmıştır. Fiyat serilerini yumuşatmak için kullanılır ve doğrudan finansal enstrümanın fiyat grafiğine uygulanır. Ayrıca, diğer göstergelerin değerlerini yumuşatmak için de kullanılabilir.

Bu göstergenin avantajı, testere dişi fiyat hareketi sırasındaki yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırması ve güçlü bir trend sırasında pozisyonun korunmasına yardımcı olmasıdır.



Parametreler

iDEMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Double Exponential Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int  iDEMA(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 ma_period,         // averaging period
   int                 ma_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // price type or handle
   );

symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

ma_period

[in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı).

ma_shift

[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

applied_price

[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                TestTrendDEMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod      =  14;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift       =  0;             /* DEMA Shift     */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice       =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // DEMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                TestTrendDEMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod      =  14;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift       =  0;             /* DEMA Shift     */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice       =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // DEMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("DEMA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iDEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("DEMA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iDEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendDEMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz


Envelopes

Envelopes teknik göstergesi, biri yukarı, diğeri aşağı kaydırılmış iki hareketli ortalamadan oluşur. İki çizginin kayma düzeyi, piyasa volatilitesiyle belirlenir: volatilite ne kadar yüksekse, kayma da o kadar fazla olur.

Envelopes, fiyat dalgalanmaları aralığının üst ve alt sınırlarını tanımlar. Fiyat aralığının üst sınırına ulaştığında satış sinyali, alt sınırına ulaştığında da alış sinyali oluşur.

Envelopes göstergesinin kullanımı, piyasa davranışının doğal mantığına dayanır: aşırı istekli alıcı ve satıcıların baskısıyla fiyat aşırı uç değerlere (yani, fiyat aralığının üst ve alt sınırlarına) ulaştığında, fiyat bu aşırı uç değerlerden genellikle daha gerçekçi seviyelere geri dönerek dengelenir. Aynı prensip Bollinger Bands® (BB) yorumlanırken de kullanılır.



Parametreler

iEnvelopes() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Envelopes göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.

int  iEnvelopes(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 ma_period,         // central line calculation period
   int                 ma_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_MA_METHOD      ma_method,         // smoothing type
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price,     // price type or handle
   double              deviation          // deviation of channel borders from the central line
   );
symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

ma_period

[in] Göstergenin ana çizgisinin hareketli ortalama periyodu.

ma_shift

[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

ma_method

[in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.

applied_price

[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

deviation

[in] Ana çizgiden sapma miktarı.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE.


Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           TestTrendEnvelopes.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod   =  14;            /* Period         */
input double               InpDeviation=  0.1;           /* Deviation      */
input int                  InpShift    =  0;             /* Shift          */
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod   =  MODE_SMA;      /* Method         */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice    =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Envelopes calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           TestTrendEnvelopes.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod   =  14;            /* Period         */
input double               InpDeviation=  0.1;           /* Deviation      */
input int                  InpShift    =  0;             /* Shift          */
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod   =  MODE_SMA;      /* Method         */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice    =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Envelopes calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("Envelopes(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iEnvelopes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("Envelopes(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iEnvelopes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,257,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,126);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,126);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the Envelopes Upper line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Upper", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_LINE);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Display the Envelopes Lower line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Lower", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   double value_dip=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_LINE);
   string value_dip_str=(value_dip!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_dip,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_dip_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,100);

//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendEnvelopes.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Fractal Adaptive Moving Average

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA) teknik Göstergesi, John Ehlers tarafından geliştirilmiştir. Bu gösterge, fiyat serisinin mevcut fraktal boyutuna göre yumuşatma faktörünün hesaplandığı Exponential Moving Average algoritmasına dayanır. FrAMA göstergesinin avantajı, güçlü trend hareketlerini karakteristik olarak takip etme ve fiyat konsolidasyonu anlarındaysa yeterince yavaşlama yeteneğidir.

Hareketli ortalamalar için kullanılan her türlü analiz bu göstergeye de uygulanabilir.



Parametreler

iFrAMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Fractal Adaptive Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int  iFrAMA(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 ma_period,         // averaging period
   int                 ma_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // price type or handle
   );
symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

ma_period

[in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı).

ma_shift

[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

applied_price

[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               TestTrendFRAMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod      =  14;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift       =  0;             /* FRAMA Shift    */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice       =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // FRAMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               TestTrendFRAMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod      =  14;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift       =  0;             /* FRAMA Shift    */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice       =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // FRAMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("FRAMA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iFrAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("FRAMA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iFrAMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendFRAMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo teknik göstergesi, piyasa trendini, destek ve direnç seviyelerini belirlemek ve alım-satım sinyalleri oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır. Gösterge en iyi haftalık ve günlük grafiklerde çalışır.

Parametreler tanımlanırken, farklı uzunluktaki dört periyot kullanılır. Bu göstergeyi oluşturan her bir çizgi bu periyotlara dayanır:

  • Tenkan-sen, ilk periyodun ortalama fiyatını (bu periyottaki yüksek ve düşük fiyatlarının toplamı) ikiye bölerek gösterir;
  • Kijun-sen, ikinci periyodun ortalama fiyatını gösterir;
  • Senkou Span A, ikinci periyot kadar ileriye kaydırarak önceki iki çizgi arasındaki mesafenin ortasını gösterir;
  • Senkou Span B, ikinci periyot kadar ileriye kaydırarak üçüncü periyodun ortalama fiyatını gösterir.

Chikou Span, ikinci periyot kadar geriye kaydırarak mevcut mumun kapanış fiyatını gösterir. Senkou çizgileri arasındaki mesafe farklı bir renkle taranır ve "bulut" olarak adlandırılır. Fiyat bu çizgiler arasındaysa, piyasa trend dışı olarak kabul edilir ve bulutun kenarları da destek ve direnç seviyelerini oluşturur.

  • Fiyat bulutun üzerindeyse, üst çizgi birinci destek seviyesini, ikinci çizgi ise ikinci destek seviyesini oluşturur;
  • Fiyat bulutun altındaysa, alt çizgi birinci direnç seviyesini, ikinci çizgi ise ikinci direnç seviyesini oluşturur;
  • Chikou Span çizgisi, fiyat grafiğini aşağıdan yukarıya doğru çaprazlıyorsa, bu alış sinyalidir. Chikou Span çizgisi, fiyat grafiğini yukarıdan aşağıya doğru çaprazlıyorsa, bu satış sinyalidir.

Kijun-sen, piyasa hareketinin göstergesi olarak kullanılır. Fiyat bu çizginin üzerindeyse, fiyat muhtemelen yükselmeye devam edecektir. Fiyat bu çizgiyi çaprazladığında, trendin yakında değişebileceğine işaret eder. Kijun-sen'in kullanımının başka bir yolu da sinyal sağlamasıdır. Alış sinyali, Tenkan-sen çizgisi Kijun-sen'i aşağıdan yukarıya doğru çaprazladığında oluşur. Satış sinyali de, Tenkan-sen çizgisi Kijun-sen'i yukarıdan aşağıya doğru çaprazladığında oluşur. Tenkan-sen, piyasa trendinin göstergesi olarak kullanılır. Bu çizgi artıyor veya azalıyorsa, trend vardır. Yatay ilerlediğindeyse piyasa kanala girmiş demektir.



Parametreler

iIchimoku () fonksiyonu, gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.

int  iIchimoku(
   string           symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,            // period
   int              tenkan_sen,        // Tenkan-sen period
   int              kijun_sen,         // Kijun-sen period
   int              senkou_span_b      // Senkou Span B period
   );
symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

tenkan_sen

[in] Tenkan Sen hareketli ortalama periyodu.

kijun_sen

[in] Kijun Sen hareketli ortalama periyodu.

senkou_span_b

[in] Senkou Span B hareketli ortalama periyodu.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - TENKANSEN_LINE, 1 - KIJUNSEN_LINE, 2 - SENKOUSPANA_LINE, 3 -SENKOUSPANB_LINE, 4 - CHIKOUSPAN_LINE.


Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            TestTrendIchimoku.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriodTenkan=  9;    /* Tenkan-sen     */
input uint                 InpPeriodKijun =  26;   /* Kijun-sen      */
input uint                 InpPeriodSpanB =  52;   /* Senkou Span B  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period_tenkan=0;        // Tenkan-sen line calculation period
int      period_kijun=0;         // Kijun-sen line calculation period
int      period_spanb=0;         // Senkou Span B line calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            TestTrendIchimoku.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriodTenkan=  9;    /* Tenkan-sen     */
input uint                 InpPeriodKijun =  26;   /* Kijun-sen      */
input uint                 InpPeriodSpanB =  52;   /* Senkou Span B  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period_tenkan=0;        // Tenkan-sen line calculation period
int      period_kijun=0;         // Kijun-sen line calculation period
int      period_spanb=0;         // Senkou Span B line calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary
   period_tenkan=int(InpPeriodTenkan<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodTenkan);
   period_kijun=int(InpPeriodKijun<1 ? 26 : InpPeriodKijun);
   period_spanb=int(InpPeriodSpanB<1 ? 52 : InpPeriodSpanB);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iIchimoku(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary
   period_tenkan=int(InpPeriodTenkan<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodTenkan);
   period_kijun=int(InpPeriodKijun<1 ? 26 : InpPeriodKijun);
   period_spanb=int(InpPeriodSpanB<1 ? 52 : InpPeriodSpanB);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iIchimoku(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_tenkan,period_kijun,period_spanb);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,261);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,5,2,18,112);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Get the indicator buffers data
   double tenkan=IndicatorValue(handle,index,TENKANSEN_LINE);     // Tenkan Sen line
   double kijun =IndicatorValue(handle,index,KIJUNSEN_LINE);      // Kijun Sen line
   double spana =IndicatorValue(handle,index,SENKOUSPANA_LINE);   // Senkou Span A line
   double spanb =IndicatorValue(handle,index,SENKOUSPANB_LINE);   // Senkou Span B line
   double chikou=IndicatorValue(handle,index,CHIKOUSPAN_LINE);    // Chikou Span line
   color clr=clrNONE;

//--- Display the Tenkan Sen line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   string tenkan_str=StringFormat("Tenkan-sen(%lu)",period_tenkan);
   panel.DrawText(tenkan_str, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   string value_str=(tenkan!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(tenkan,ind_digits) : " ");
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tenkan=LineStateRelative(handle,index,TENKANSEN_LINE,kijun,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,KIJUNSEN_LINE));
   clr=(state_tenkan==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : state_tenkan==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE);
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clr,100);
   
//--- Display the Kijun Sen line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   string kijun_str=StringFormat("Kijun-sen(%lu)",period_kijun);
   panel.DrawText(kijun_str, panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   value_str=(kijun!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(kijun,ind_digits) : " ");
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state_kijun=LineState(handle,index,KIJUNSEN_LINE);
   clr=
     (
      state_kijun==LINE_STATE_UP || state_kijun==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP ? clrBlue : 
      state_kijun==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_kijun==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE
     );
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100);

//--- Display the Senkou Span A line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText("Senkou Span A", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2);
   value_str=(spana!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(spana,ind_digits) : " ");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display the Senkou Span B line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   string spanb_str=StringFormat("Senkou Span B(%lu)",period_spanb);
   panel.DrawText(spanb_str, panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2);
   value_str=(spanb!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(spanb,ind_digits) : " ");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display the Chikou Span line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText("Chikou Span", panel.CellX(1,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,4,0)+2);
   value_str=(chikou!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(chikou,ind_digits) : " ");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,4,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,4,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Tenkan-sen ve Kijun-sen çizgi değerlerinin rengi, birbirine göre konumlarına ve yönlerine bağlıdır.

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendIchimoku.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Moving Average

Moving Average (MA) teknik göstergeleri, enstrümanın belirli bir periyot boyuncaki ortalama fiyatını gösterir. Hareketli ortalamalar hesaplanırken, bu periyot boyuncaki enstrüman fiyatının ortalaması alınır. Fiyat değiştikçe, hareketli ortalaması da artar ya da azalır.

Dört farklı hareketli ortalama türü vardır: Simple (Arithmetic olarak da adlandırılır), Exponential, Smoothed ve Linear Weighted. Açılış ve kapanış fiyatları, yüksek ve düşük fiyatları, işlem hacmi veya diğer göstergeler dahil olmak üzere herhangi bir sıralı veriler kümesi için hareketli ortalamalar hesaplanabilir. Hareketli ortalamaların kendilerinin hareketli ortalamaları da sıklıkla kullanılır.

Farklı türlerdeki hareketli ortalamaları birbirinden önemli ölçüde farklı kılan tek şey, en son verilere atanan ağırlık katsayılarının farklı olmasıdır. SMA (Simple Moving Average) söz konusu olduğunda, dikkate alınan periyodun tüm fiyatları eşit ağırlığa sahiptir. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) ve LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average), son fiyatları daha önemli hale getirir.

Hareketli ortalamaları yorumlamanın en yaygın yöntemi, hareketlerini fiyatın kendi hareketleriyle karşılaştırmaktır. Enstrümanın fiyatı hareketli ortalama değerinin üzerine çıktığında alış sinyali, altına düştüğündeyse satış sinyali oluşur.

Hareketli Ortalamalar, göstergelere de uygulanabilir. Buradaki yorumlama da, fiyatlara uygulanan hareketli ortalamaların yorumlanmasına benzer: gösterge hareketli ortalamanın üzerine çıkarsa, bu, göstergenin yukarı yönlü hareketinin devam edeceği anlamına gelir; gösterge hareketli ortalamanın altına düşerse, bu da, göstergenin aşağı yönlü hareketinin devam edeceği anlamına gelir.

Hareketli ortalamalar:

  • Simple Moving Average (SMA)
  • Exponential Moving Average (EMA)
  • Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA)
  • Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)



Parametreler

iMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır: 

Return moving average indicator handle. Only one buffer.

int  iMA(
   string               symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period,            // period
   int                  ma_period,         // averaging period
   int                  ma_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_MA_METHOD       ma_method,         // smoothing type
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   applied_price      // price type or handle
   );
symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

ma_period

[in] Hareketli ortalama periyodu.

ma_shift

[in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

ma_method

[in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.

applied_price

[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.


Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  TestTrendMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod=  10;            /* Period         */ 
input int                  InpShift =  0;             /* MA Shift       */ 
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod=  MODE_SMA;      /* Method         */ 
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */ 
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // MA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  TestTrendMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod=  10;            /* Period         */ 
input int                  InpShift =  0;             /* MA Shift       */ 
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod=  MODE_SMA;      /* Method         */ 
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */ 
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // MA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("MA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 10 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("MA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Panel, gösterge değerlerini ve çizginin durumunu görüntüler.

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Parabolik SAR

Parabolik SAR teknik göstergesi, trend içerisinde olan piyasaları analiz etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Gösterge, fiyat grafiği üzerinde oluşturulur. Parabolik SAR, Moving Average'a benzerdir, tek fark Parabolik SAR'ın daha yüksek ivmeyle hareket etmesi ve fiyata göre konumunu değiştirebilmesidir. Boğa piyasası (yükseliş trendi) sırasında gösterge fiyatın altında, ayı piyasası (düşüş trendi) sırasında da gösterge fiyatın üzerindedir.

Fiyat Parabolik SAR'ı çaprazlarsa, gösterge tersine döner ve değerleri fiyatın diğer tarafında bulunur. Göstergenin terse dönüşünün ardından, başlangıç ​​noktası önceki periyodun yüksek veya düşük fiyatı olur. Gösterge terse döndüğünde, trendin sona erdiğini (düzeltmeye veya yatay harekete geçiş) veya trendin terse döndüğünü bildirir.

Parabolik SAR, piyasadan çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için mükemmel bir göstergedir. Fiyat SAR çizgisinin altına düştüğünde alış pozisyonları, SAR çizgisinin üzerine çıktığındaysa satış pozisyonları kapatılmalıdır. Bu, Parabolik SAR'ın hareketinin izlenmesi ve açık pozisyonların yalnızca hareket yönünde tutulması gerektiği anlamına gelir. Gösterge genellikle bir takip eden durdurucu çizgisi şeklinde hizmet eder.

Alış pozisyonu açıksa (yani fiyat SAR çizgisinin üzerindeyse), fiyatların hangi yönde hareket ettiğinden bağımsız olarak SAR çizgisi yukarı hareket edecektir. Parabolik SAR çizgisinin hareket miktarı, fiyat hareketinin büyüklüğüne bağlıdır.



Parametreler

iSAR() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Parabolik SAR göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int  iSAR(
   string           symbol,      // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  period,      // period
   double           step,        // price change step — acceleration factor
   double           maximum      // maximum step
   );
symbol

[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

period

[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

step

[in] Fiyat değişimi adımı, genellikle 0.02.

maximum

[in] Maksimum adım, genellikle 0.2.

Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 TestTrendSAR.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input double   InpStep  =  0.02; /* Step     */ 
input double   InpMax   =  0.2;  /* Maximum  */ 
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // MA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 TestTrendSAR.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input double   InpStep  =  0.02; /* Step     */ 
input double   InpMax   =  0.2;  /* Maximum  */ 
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // MA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("SAR(%.2f,%.2f)",InpStep,InpMax);
   ind_digits=Digits();
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iSAR(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpStep,InpMax);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("SAR(%.2f,%.2f)",InpStep,InpMax);
   ind_digits=Digits();
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iSAR(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpStep,InpMax);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display the header of the indicator line state description
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   
//--- Save Close value on 'index' bar to the variable
   double close0=rates[0].close;
//--- If failed to get bar data by index+1, leave
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index+1,1,rates)!=1)
      return;
//--- Save Close value on 'index+1' bar to the variable and get the indicator value on 'index+1' bar
   double close1=rates[0].close;
   double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0);
//--- Get and adjust the state of the indicator line
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   if(value<close0 && value1>close1)
      state=LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
   if(state==LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN)
      state=LINE_STATE_UP;
   if(value>close0 && value1<close1)
      state=LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
   if(state==LINE_STATE_STOP_UP)
      state=LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


TestTrendSAR.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


Standard Deviation

Standard Deviation (StdDev), piyasa volatilitesini ölçer. Bu gösterge, Moving Average'a göre fiyat değişimlerinin boyutunu karakterize eder. Dolayısıyla, gösterge değeri yüksekse, piyasa volatildir ve çubukların fiyatları hareketli ortalamaya göre oldukça dağınıktır. Gösterge değeri yüksek değilse, piyasa volatilitesinin düşük olduğu ve çubukların fiyatlarının hareketli ortalamaya oldukça yakın olduğu anlamına gelir.

Genellikle bu gösterge diğer göstergelerin bir bileşeni olarak kullanılır. Bollinger Bands® hesaplanırken, enstrümanın standart sapması, hareketli ortalamasına eklenir.

Piyasa hareketleri, yüksek alım-satım aktivitesi ile durgun piyasanın art arda değişmesinden oluşur. Bu nedenle, bu gösterge kolayca yorumlanabilir:

  • Gösterge değeri çok düşükse, yani piyasa tamamen hareketsizse, yakında bir alım-satım aktivitesi patlaması beklemek mantıklıdır;
  • Aksine, gösterge değeri aşırı yüksekse, büyük olasılıkla alım-satım aktivitesi yakında düşecektir.


    Parametreler

    iStdDev() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

    Standard Deviation göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

    int  iStdDev(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 ma_period,         // averaging period
   int                 ma_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_MA_METHOD      ma_method,         // smoothing type
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // price type or handle
   );
    symbol

    [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

    period

    [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

    ma_period

    [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için hareketli ortalama periyodu.

    ma_shift

    [in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

    ma_method

    [in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.

    applied_price

    [in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

    Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

    Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              TestTrendStdDev.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod=  20;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift =  0;             /* StdDev Shift   */
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod=  MODE_SMA;      /* Method         */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Standard Deviation calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

    Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              TestTrendStdDev.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod=  20;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift =  0;             /* StdDev Shift   */
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethod=  MODE_SMA;      /* Method         */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Standard Deviation calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


    Başlatma

    Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod<2 ? 2 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("StdDev(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iStdDev(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

    Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 20 : InpPeriod<2 ? 2 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("StdDev(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iStdDev(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


    Sonlandırma

    Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

    Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


    Veri alma

    Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

    Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

    Panel, gösterge çizgisinin değerini ve durumunu görüntüler.

    Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

    Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


    TestTrendStdDev.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


    Triple Exponential Moving Average

    Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) teknik göstergesi, Patrick Mulloy tarafından geliştirilmiş ve "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" dergisinde yayınlanmıştır. Hesaplama prensibi, Double Exponential Moving Average'a (DEMA) benzerdir. "Triple Exponential Moving Average" adı, algoritmasını çok doğru bir şekilde yansıtmamaktadır. Bu, tekli, ikili ve üçlü üstel hareketli ortalamaların (sırasıyla EMA, DEMA ve TEMA) benzersiz bir karışımıdır ve her birinden ayrı daha düşük gecikme sağlar.

    Fiyat verilerini ve diğer göstergelerin değerlerini yumuşatmak için geleneksel hareketli ortalamalar yerine TEMA göstergesi kullanılabilir.



    Parametreler

    iTEMA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

    Triple Exponential Moving Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

    int  iTEMA(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 ma_period,         // averaging period
   int                 ma_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // price type or handle
   );

    symbol

    [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

    period

    [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

    ma_period

    [in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı).

    ma_shift

    [in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

    applied_price

    [in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

    Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

    Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                TestTrendTEMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod=  14;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift =  0;             /* TEMA Shift     */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Triple Exponential Moving Average calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

    Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                TestTrendTEMA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriod=  14;            /* Period         */
input int                  InpShift =  0;             /* StdDev Shift   */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period=0;               // Triple Exponential Moving Average calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


    Başlatma

    Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("TEMA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iTEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

    Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("TEMA(%lu)",period);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iTEMA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


    Sonlandırma

    Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

    Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


    Veri alma

    Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

    Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

    Panel, gösterge çizgisi değerlerini ve durumunu görüntüler.

    Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

    Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


    TestTrendTEMA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


    Variable Index Dynamic Average

    Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) teknik göstergesi Tushar Chande tarafından geliştirilmiştir. Dinamik olarak değişen ortalama hesaplama periyoduyla Exponential Moving Average'ı (EMA) hesaplamanın orijinal yöntemidir. Ortalama hesaplama periyodu piyasa volatilitesine bağlıdır; volatilite ölçüsü olarak Chande Momentum Oscillator (CMO) kullanılır. Bu osilatör, belirli bir periyod boyuncaki (CMO periyodu) pozitif hareketlerin toplamı ile negatif hareketlerin toplamı arasındaki oranı ölçer. CMO değeri, EMA yumuşatma faktörünün katsayısı olarak kullanılır. Bu nedenle VIDYA şu parametreleri ayarlamak zorundadır: CMO periyodu ve EMA periyodu.



    Parametreler

    iVIDyA() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

    Variable Index Dynamic Average göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

    int  iVIDyA(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 cmo_period,        // Chande Momentum period
   int                 ema_period,        // smoothing factor period
   int                 ma_shift,          // horizontal shift of the indicator
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // price type or handle
   );

    symbol

    [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.

    period

    [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.

    cmo_period

    [in] Chande Momentum Oscillator göstergesini hesaplamak için periyot (çubuk sayısı).

    ema_period

    [in] Yumuşatma faktörünü hesaplamak için EMA periyodu (çubuk sayısı).

    ma_shift

    [in] Göstergenin fiyat grafiğine göre kayması.

    applied_price

    [in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.

    Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

    Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               TestTrendVIDYA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriodCMO=  9;             /* CMO Period     */
input int                  InpShift    =  0;             /* VIDYA Shift    */
input uint                 InpPeriodEMA=  12;            /* EMA Period     */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice    =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period_cmo=0;           // CMO calculation period
int      period_ema=0;           // EMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description

    Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir: 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               TestTrendVIDYA.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh>
//--- enums
enum ENUM_LINE_STATE
  {
   LINE_STATE_NONE,        // Undefined state
   LINE_STATE_UP,          // Upward
   LINE_STATE_DOWN,        // Downward
   LINE_STATE_TURN_UP,     // Upward reversal
   LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN,   // Downward reversal
   LINE_STATE_STOP_UP,     // Upward stop
   LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN,   // Downward stop
   LINE_STATE_ABOVE,       // Above value
   LINE_STATE_UNDER,       // Below value
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP,    // Crossing value upwards
   LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN,  // Crossing value downwards
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below 
   LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above
   LINE_STATE_EQUALS,      // Equal to value
  };
//--- input parameters
input uint                 InpPeriodCMO=  9;             /* CMO Period     */
input int                  InpShift    =  0;             /* VIDYA Shift    */
input uint                 InpPeriodEMA=  12;            /* EMA Period     */
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpPrice    =  PRICE_CLOSE;   /* Applied Price  */
//--- global variables
int      handle=INVALID_HANDLE;  // Indicator handle
int      period_cmo=0;           // CMO calculation period
int      period_ema=0;           // EMA calculation period
int      ind_digits=0;           // Number of decimal places in the indicator values
string   ind_title;              // Indicator description
//--- variables for the panel
int      mouse_bar_index;        // Index of the bar the data is taken from
CDashboard *panel=NULL;          // Pointer to the panel object


    Başlatma

    Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period_cmo=int(InpPeriodCMO<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodCMO);
   period_ema=int(InpPeriodEMA<1 ? 12 : InpPeriodEMA);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("VIDYA(%lu,%lu)",period_cmo,period_ema);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iVIDyA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_cmo,period_ema,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

    Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(60);

//--- Indicator
//--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary
   period_cmo=int(InpPeriodCMO<1 ? 9 : InpPeriodCMO);
   period_ema=int(InpPeriodEMA<1 ? 12 : InpPeriodEMA);
//--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places
   ind_title=StringFormat("VIDYA(%lu,%lu)",period_cmo,period_ema);
   ind_digits=Digits()+1;
//--- Create indicator handle
   ResetLastError();
   handle=iVIDyA(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_cmo,period_ema,InpShift,InpPrice);
   if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }

//--- Dashboard
//--- Create the panel
   panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,197,225);
   if(panel==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create panel object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
//--- Set font parameters
   panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9);
//--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text
   panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7));
//--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(0);
//--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,96);

//--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it
   panel.CreateNewTable(1);
//--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and
//--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1
   int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22;
//--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background
   panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,96);
   
//--- Display tabular data in the journal
   panel.GridPrint(0,2);
   panel.GridPrint(1,2);
//--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar
   mouse_bar_index=0;
//--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel
   DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent());

//--- Successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


    Sonlandırma

    Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
  }

    Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
   
//--- Release handle of the indicator
   ResetLastError();
   if(!IndicatorRelease(handle))
      PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
//--- Clear all comments on the chart
   Comment("");
   
//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(panel!=NULL)
      delete panel;
  }


    Veri alma

    Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator data on the specified bar                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
   double array[1]={0};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return EMPTY_VALUE;
     }
   return array[0];
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the indicator line                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
   const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP;
//--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_UP;
//--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP;
//--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN;
//--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_DOWN;
//--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1)
   else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE)
  {
//--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index
   const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index,  buffer_num);
   const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num);
//--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value 
   if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE)
      return LINE_STATE_NONE;
//--- Define the second level to compare
   double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1);
//--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_UNDER;
//--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_ABOVE;
//--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP;
//--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0)
      return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN;
//--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW;
//--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0)
   if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0)
      return LINE_STATE_EQUALS;
//--- Undefined state
   return LINE_STATE_NONE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the indicator line state description                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state)
  {
   switch(state)
     {
      case LINE_STATE_UP         :  return "Up";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP    :  return "Stop Up";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP    :  return "Turn Up";
      case LINE_STATE_DOWN       :  return "Down";
      case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN  :  return "Stop Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN  :  return "Turn Down";
      case LINE_STATE_ABOVE      :  return "Above level";
      case LINE_STATE_UNDER      :  return "Under level";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP   :  return "Crossing Up";
      case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN :  return "Crossing Down";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW:  return "Touch from Below";
      case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE:  return "Touch from Above";
      case LINE_STATE_EQUALS     :  return "Equals";
      default                    :  return "Unknown";
     }
  }

    Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time)
  {
//--- Declare the variables to receive data in them
   MqlTick  tick={0};
   MqlRates rates[1];

//--- Exit if unable to get the current prices
   if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick))
      return;
//--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1)
      return;

//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers
   int  size=0;
   uint flags=0;
   uint angle=0;
   string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle);
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD);
   panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6);
   panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6);
//--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data
   panel.SetFontParams(name,9);

//--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel
   panel.DrawText("Date",  panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_DATE),     panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Time",  panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString(  rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES),  panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Open",  panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("High",  panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()),      panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Low",   panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()),       panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()),     panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90);

//--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1
   panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2);
   double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0);
   string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : "");
   panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100);
   
//--- Display a description of the indicator line state
   panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2);
   ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0);
   panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90);
   
//--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel
   ChartRedraw(ChartID());
  }

    Panel, gösterge çizgisi değerlerini ve durumunu görüntüler.

    Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Handling the panel
//--- Call the panel event handler
   panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them
      datetime time=0;
      double price=0;
      int wnd=0;
      //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time
      if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price))
        {
         //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable
         mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time);
         //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel 
         DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time);
        }
     }

//--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel
      PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam);
     }
  }

    Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:


    TestTrendVIDYA.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.


    Sonuç

    MetaTrader 5 terminalinde bulunan her türlü teknik göstergeye baktık, ayrıca bunların göstergeler ve Uzman Danışmanlarla bağlantılarını ve veri alımını değerlendirdik. Uzman Danışmanlarda ve göstergelerde çok sembollü, çok zaman dilimli göstergelerin kullanılması konusu açık kalmaya devam etmektedir. Bir sonraki makale, çok sembollü, çok zaman dilimli göstergeleri Uzman Danışmanlara ve göstergelere bağlamanın ve onlardan veriler ve sinyaller almanın araçlarını oluşturmaya ayrılacaktır.

    Yukarıdaki tüm kodları 'olduğu gibi' kopyalayabilir ve geliştirmelerinizde kullanabilirsiniz. Dikkate alınan tüm test Uzman Danışmanları aşağıya eklenmiştir.


