MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a Multi-Symbol Volatility Indicator in MQL5

Introduction

In this article, we will consider the development of a multi-symbol volatility indicator. The development of multi-symbol indicators may present some difficulties for novice MQL5 developers which this article helps to clarify. The major issues arising in the course of development of a multi-symbol indicator have to do with the synchronization of other symbols' data with respect to the current symbol, the lack of some indicator data and the identification of the beginning of 'true' bars of a given time frame. All of these issues will be closely considered in the article.

We will get values of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator already calculated for each symbol based on the handle. For illustrative purposes, there will be six symbols whose names can be set in the external parameters of the indicator. The names entered will be checked for being correct. Should a certain symbol specified in the parameters not be available in the general list, no calculations will be made for it. All the available symbols will be added to the Market Watch window, unless they are already available there.

In the previous article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar" we already talked about the canvas on which you can print text and even draw. This time, we are not going to draw on the canvas but we will use it to display messages about the current program processes to let the user know what is happening at a given point of time.

Development of the Indicator

Let's begin the development of the program. Using the MQL5 Wizard, create a custom indicator template. After a few modifications, you should get the source code as shown below:

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { }

To implement our idea, we will further fill this template with whatever is required. The need for a timer will be explained later on in the article. Let's add constants at the beginning, right after the specific indicator properties:

#define RESET 0 #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6

The LEVELS_COUNT constant contains the value of the number of levels represented by graphical objects of "Horizontal Line" type (OBJ_HLINE). Values of these levels can be specified in the external parameters of the indicator.

Let's include in the project a file with the class for working with the custom graphics:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

In the external parameters, we will specify the iATR averaging period, names of symbols whose volatility should be displayed and horizontal level values. Symbols are numbered starting from 2 as the first symbol is considered to be the one to whose chart the indicator is attached.

input int IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; sinput string dlm02= "" ; input int Level01 = 10 ; input int Level02 = 50 ; input int Level03 = 100 ; input int Level04 = 200 ; input int Level05 = 400 ; input int Level06 = 600 ;

Further in the code we should create all global variables and arrays to work with later. All of them are provided in the below code with detailed comments:

CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; struct buffers { double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_time { datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_atr { double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrRed , clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_subwindow_height = 0 ; int subwindow_center_x = 0 ; int subwindow_center_y = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "MS_ATR" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_invalid_handle = "Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..." ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; int terminal_max_bars= 0 ;

When loading the indicator to the chart, the OnInit() function will perform the following actions:

setting indicator properties;

determining arrays for drawing plotting series;

initializing arrays;

adding symbols specified in the external parameters to the Market Watch window;

window; checking for correctness of parameters and making the first attempt to get indicator handles.

All these actions will be dealt with in a more convenient way if arranged in separate functions. As a result, the OnInit() function source code will become very easy to understand as shown below::

int OnInit () { if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitLevels(); GetIndicatorHandles(); SetIndicatorProperties(); terminal_max_bars= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Let's have a closer look at the custom functions used in the above code. In the CheckInputParameters() function, we check external parameters for correctness. In our case, we only check one parameter - ATR indicator period. I have set the restriction value of 500. That is, if you set the period value higher than the value specified, the indicator will cease its operation and print the message about the reason of the program termination to the log and the chart comment. The CheckInputParameters() function code is provided below.

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (IndicatorPeriod> 500 ) { Comment ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: " ,IndicatorPeriod, "; Limit: 500;" ); printf ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;" ,IndicatorPeriod, 500 ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

By the way, to quickly jump to a certain function definition, you need to place the cursor over the function name and press Alt+G or right-click on the function to call the context menu and select "Go to Definition". If the function is defined in another file, that file will open in the editor. You can also open include libraries and classes. This is very convenient.

Then we move to three array initialization functions: InitArrays(), InitSymbolNames() and InitLevels(). Their respective source codes are provided below:

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch( _Symbol ); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 5 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[ 0 ]=Level01; indicator_levels[ 1 ]=Level02; indicator_levels[ 2 ]=Level03; indicator_levels[ 3 ]=Level04; indicator_levels[ 4 ]=Level05; indicator_levels[ 5 ]=Level06; }

In the InitSymbolNames() function, we use another custom function - AddSymbolToMarketWatch(). It receives the symbol name and if this symbol is available in the general list, it will be added to the Market Watch window and the function will return the string with the symbol name. If that symbol is not available, the function will return the "EMPTY" string and no actions will further be performed for this element in the array of symbols when running checks in other functions.

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch( string symbol) { int total= 0 ; string name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return (empty_symbol); total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name= SymbolName (i, false ); if (name==symbol) { SymbolSelect (name, true ); return (name); } } return (empty_symbol); }

GetIndicatorHandles() is another function called at the indicator initialization. It attempts to get the ATR indicator handles for each symbol specified. If the handle has not been obtained for some symbol, the function will return false but this will not be processed in any way in OnInit() as the handle availability will be checked in other parts of the program.

bool GetIndicatorHandles() { bool valid_handles= true ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { symbol_handles[s]= iATR (symbol_names[s], Period (),IndicatorPeriod); if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) valid_handles= false ; } } } if (!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } return (valid_handles); }

The ShowCanvasMessage() function will be reviewed a bit later together with other functions for working with the canvas.

Indicator properties are set in the SetIndicatorProperties() function. Since the properties for each plotting series are similar, it is more convenient to set them using loops:

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,atr_buffers[s].data, INDICATOR_DATA ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , "ATR (" + IntegerToString (s)+ ", " +symbol_names[s]+ ")" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

After successful initialization of the program, we need to make the first call of the OnCalculate() function. The value of the prev_calculated variable is zero at the first function call. It is also zeroed out by the terminal when a deeper history is being loaded or gaps in the history are being filled. In such cases, indicator buffers are completely recalculated. If this parameter value is non-zero, i.e. the result previously returned by the same function, which is the size of input time series, it is sufficient to only update the last values of the buffers.

You might not always manage to make all calculations correctly at the first attempt. In this case, in order to return we will use the RESET constant that contains zero value. At the next call of OnCalculate() (e.g. at the next tick), the prev_calculated parameter will contain zero value, which means that we will need to make one more attempt to do all the necessary calculations prior to displaying plotting series of the indicator in the chart.

But the chart will remain empty when the market is closed and there are no new ticks or following unsuccessful calculations. In this case, you can try a simple way of giving a command to make another attempt - by manually changing the chart time frame. But we will use a different approach. This is why at the very beginning we added the timer, the OnTimer() function, to our program template and set the time interval of 1 second in the OnInit() function.

Every second the timer will check whether the OnCalculate() function has returned zero. For this purpose, we will write a CopyDataOnCalculate() function that will copy all parameters from OnCalculate() to the global variables with corresponding names and arrays with the prefix OC_.

void CopyDataOnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy (OC_time,time); ArrayCopy (OC_open,open); ArrayCopy (OC_high,high); ArrayCopy (OC_low,low); ArrayCopy (OC_close,close); ArrayCopy (OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy (OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy (OC_spread,spread); }

This function should be called at the very beginning of the OnCalculate() function body. Furthermore, at the very beginning we should also add another custom function, ResizeCalculatedArrays(), that will set the size to the arrays for data preparation before placing them in indicator buffers. The size of these arrays should be equal to the size of input time series.

void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize (tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }

Further, we will create a ZeroCalculatedArrays() function that initializes arrays for data preparation to zero before outputting them to the chart.

void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (tmp_atr_values[s].value, EMPTY_VALUE ); } }

The same function will be required to preliminary zero out indicator buffers. Let's call it ZeroIndicatorBuffers().

void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); }

The current code of the OnCalculate() function will be as shown below. I have also provided comments for the main operations to be filled in later on (comments and dots underneath).

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit= 0 ; CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); ResizeCalculatedArrays(); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; return (rates_total); }

Currently, the OnTimer() function code is as follows:

void OnTimer () { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Now, let's consider other functions that will be used when the prev_calculated variable is equal to zero. These functions will:

load and generate the necessary amount of data (bars);

check for availability of all handles;

check the readiness of the required amount of data;

synchronize data with the server;

determine bars from which plotting series will be drawn.

In addition, we will identify the first 'true' bar for each symbol. This concise term has been coined to make it more convenient later on. Here is what it means. All the time frames in MetaTrader 5 are built from minute data. But if, for example, daily data on the server are available from 1993, whereas minute data are only available from 2000, then if we select, say, hourly chart time frame, bars will be built starting from the date where minute data becomes available, i.e. from year 2000. Everything prior to 2000 will either be represented by daily data or the data nearest to the current time frame. Therefore, to avoid confusion you should not display indicator data for data that are not related to the current time frame. This is the reason why we are going to identify the first 'true' bar of the current time frame and mark it with a vertical line of the same color as that of the indicator buffer of the symbol.

Identification of 'true' bars is also important when developing Expert Advisors because if parameters are optimized for a certain time frame, data from other time frames would in that case be inappropriate.

Before running the above checks, we will add the canvas to the indicator subwindow. So first we should write all the functions we will need to manage the canvas. Prior to adding the canvas to the subwindow, we need to determine its size, as well as the coordinates based on which text messages will be displayed on the canvas. For this purpose, let's write a GetSubwindowGeometry() function:

void GetSubwindowGeometry() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); subwindow_center_x=chart_width/ 2 ; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/ 2 ; }

When the subwindow properties are obtained, you can add the canvas. Its background will be 100% transparent (opacity equal to 0), only becoming visible when loading and generating data to let the user know what is currently happening. When visible, the background opacity will be equal to 190. You can set the opacity value anywhere between 0 and 255. For further information, please refer to the ColorToARGB() function description available under Help .

To set the canvas, let's write a SetCanvas() function:

void SetCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) { canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background, 0 )); canvas.Update(); } }

We will also need a function that checks whether the indicator subwindow has been resized. If it has, the canvas size will be automatically adjusted to the new subwindow size. Let's call this function OnSubwindowChange():

void OnSubwindowChange() { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if (! SubwindowSizeChanged() ) return ; if (subwindow_height< 1 || subwindow_center_y< 1 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }

The functions highlighted in the above code can be explored below. Please note the types of checks that are run before resizing the subwindow. If any property turns out to be incorrect, the function stops its operation.

The SubwindowSizeChanged() function code is as follows:

bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { if (last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return ( false ); else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } return ( true ); }

The ResizeCanvas() function code is as follows:

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }

And finally, below is the ShowCanvasMessage() function code which we also used earlier when getting indicator handles:

void ShowCanvasMessage( string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { if (message_text!= "" && subwindow_center_x> 0 && subwindow_center_y> 0 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas. TextOut (subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); canvas.Update(); } } }

The canvas will be deleted with disappearing effect. To implement it, right before deleting the canvas, we need to gradually change the opacity from the current value to zero in a loop, while refreshing the canvas at each iteration.

The DeleteCanvas() function code is as follows:

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) { for ( int i=canvas_opacity; i> 0 ; i-= 5 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,( uchar )i)); canvas.Update(); } canvas.Destroy(); } }

Next, let's take a look at the functions required for checking the readiness of data before placing them in indicator buffers and displaying on the chart. Let's start with the LoadAndFormData() function. We use it to compare the size of the current symbol array with the data available for other symbols. If necessary, data are loaded from the server. The function code is provided with detailed comments for your consideration.

void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts = 0 ; int array_size = 0 ; datetime firstdate_server = NULL ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_server); msg_last=msg_load_data= "Loading and generating data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); while (array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server> PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=- 1 ) { if (copied_time[ 0 ]- PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count<OC_time[ 0 ]) break ; if ( ArraySize (copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; else array_size= ArraySize (copied_time); if (attempts== 100 ) { attempts= 0 ; break ; } } if (!(array_size% 2000 )) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

After the attempt to load the required amount of data, we once again check for indicator handles. For this purpose, we use the GetIndicatorHandles() function considered above.

Once the handles have been checked, the program checks for the availability of the specified symbols' data and indicator values for each symbol using the CheckAvailableData() function. Below you can have a closer look at how this is done:

bool CheckAvailableData() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; datetime time[]; int calculated_values = 0 ; int available_bars = 0 ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; calculated_values= BarsCalculated (symbol_handles[s]); firstdate_terminal=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),firstdate_terminal, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=available_bars) break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[s], 0 , 0 ,calculated_values,data)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (data)>=calculated_values) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)<available_bars || ArraySize (data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } return ( true ); }

The CheckAvailableData() function will not allow to make further calculations until data for all symbols are ready. The operation of all check functions follows a similar pattern.

The next function is required to monitor the event of loading a deeper history of quotes. Let's call it CheckEventLoadHistory(). If greater amount of data is loaded, the indicator should be fully recalculated. The source code of this function is provided below:

bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded= false ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]== NULL ) series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { Print ( "(" ,symbol_names[s], "," ,TimeframeToString( Period ()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: " , series_first_date_last[s], " > " ,series_first_date[s]); series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded= true ; } } } } if (loaded) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Let's write another function for checking the synchronization between the data in the terminal and on the server. This check will only be run if the connection to the server is established. The CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() function code is provided below:

bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (! SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return ( false ); } } } } return ( true ); }

The function for conversion of the time frame to a string will be taken from previous articles of the "MQL5 Cookbook" series:

string TimeframeToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str= "" ; if (timeframe== WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL ) timeframe= Period (); switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str= "M1" ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : str= "M2" ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : str= "M3" ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : str= "M4" ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : str= "M5" ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : str= "M6" ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : str= "M10" ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : str= "M12" ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : str= "M15" ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : str= "M20" ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : str= "M30" ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : str= "H1" ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : str= "H2" ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : str= "H3" ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : str= "H4" ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : str= "H6" ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : str= "H8" ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : str= "H12" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : str= "D1" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : str= "W1" ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : str= "MN1" ; break ; } return (str); }

And finally, we need to identify and save the first true bar for each symbol by marking it in the chart with a vertical line. To do this, let's write a DetermineFirstTrueBar() function and an auxiliary function GetFirstTrueBarTime() which returns the time of the first true bar.

bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; int available_bars= 0 ; if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period ()); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return ( false ); limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ,line_colors[s], false , TimeToString (limit_time[s]), "

" ); } return ( true ); } datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime( datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period = NULL ; int array_size = 0 ; array_size= ArraySize (time); ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); for ( int i= 1 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (time[i]-time[i- 1 ]== PeriodSeconds ()) { true_period=time[i]; break ; } } return (true_period); }

The time of the first true bar is marked in the chart with a vertical line using the CreateVerticalLine() function:

void CreateVerticalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, datetime time, string object_name, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, string description_text, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_VLINE ,window_number,time, 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,description_text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

The check functions are ready. As a result, the part of the OnCalculate() function code when the prev_calculated variable is equal to zero will now look as shown below:

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); GetSubwindowGeometry(); SetCanvas(); LoadAndFormData(); if (!GetIndicatorHandles()) return (RESET); if (!CheckAvailableData()) return (RESET); if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) return (RESET); if (!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return (RESET); if (!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return (RESET); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }

Now, every time a certain check fails, the program will step backwards to make another attempt at the next tick or timer event. In the timer, we should also run the check for loading a deeper history outside of the OnCalculate() function:

void OnTimer () { if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

Now we only need to write two main loops to be placed in the OnCalculate() function:

The first loop will prepare data based on the principle of "getting the value by all means" to avoid gaps in indicator series. The idea behind it is simple: a given number of attempts will be made in case of failure to get the value. In this loop, time values of the symbols and volatility indicator ( ATR ) values will be saved to separate arrays.

) values will be saved to separate arrays. In the second main loop, when filling indicator buffers, time arrays of other symbols will be required for comparison with the time of the current symbol and synchronization of all plotting series.

The code of the first loop is provided below:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent= 0.0 ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" + IntegerToString (rates_total)+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+ ") - 00% ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); if (i% 1000 == 0 ) { ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

The main function for copying and saving values, PrepareData(), is highlighted in the code above. There is also a new function which has not yet been considered - ProgressPercentage(). It calculates progress percentage of the current operation to let the user know how long it will last.

The code of the PrepareData() function is as follows:

void PrepareData( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { int attempts= 100 ; datetime symbol_time[]; double atr_values[]; if (time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,symbol_time)== 1 ) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[ 0 ]; break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,atr_values)== 1 ) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[ 0 ]; break ; } } } else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

The code of the ProgressPercentage() function is as follows:

void ProgressPercentage( int bar_index, int symbol_number, double &percent) { string message_text= "" ; percent=( double (bar_index)/OC_rates_total)* 100 ; if (percent<= 9.99 ) message_text= "0" + DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else if (percent< 99 ) message_text= DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else message_text= "100" ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" +( string )OC_rates_total+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "(" +( string )(symbol_number+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") - " +message_text+ "% ... " ; }

The indicator buffers are filled in the second main loop of the OnCalculate() function:

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else { msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Updating indicator data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

The highlighted string in the above code contains the FillIndicatorBuffers() function. This is where the final operations are performed prior to displaying plotting series of the indicator in the chart:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { bool check_value= false ; static int bars_count= 0 ; if (bar_index== 0 ) bars_count= 0 ; if (bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; if (bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { if (tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) { check_value= true ; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } if (!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

At the end of the OnCalculate() function, we need to delete the canvas, set levels, zero out variables of messages and refresh the chart. Finally, the rates_total array size will be returned, following which only the last value will be recalculated at each subsequent tick or timer event in OnCalculate().

These are the strings of code to be inserted between the second main loop and the value returned by the function:

DeleteCanvas(); SetIndicatorLevels(); msg_last= "" ; msg_sync_update= "" ; ChartRedraw ();

The code of the SetIndicatorLevels() function for setting horizontal levels is as follows:

void SetIndicatorLevels() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine( 0 ,subwindow_number, prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" , CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]* _Point ), 1 , STYLE_DOT , clrLightSteelBlue , false , false , false , "

" ); } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value) { return ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? value*= 10 : value; }

The CreateHorizontalLine() function code for setting a horizontal level with the specified properties is as follows:

void CreateHorizontalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, string object_name, double price, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, bool selected, bool back, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_HLINE ,window_number, 0 ,price)) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selected); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

Functions for deleting graphical objects:

void DeleteLevels() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" ); } void DeleteVerticalLines() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" ); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

The following code should be added to the OnDeinit() function:

Now everything is ready and can be tested thoroughly. The maximum number of bars in the window can be set in the Charts tab of the terminal settings. How fast the indicator will be ready to run is conditional on the number of bars in the window.





Fig. 1. Setting the maximum number of bars in the terminal settings

After setting the maximum number of bars, the terminal should be restarted for the indicator to pick up the changes, otherwise the previous value will be used.

When loading the indicator to the chart, you can see the progress of data preparation for all symbols:





Fig. 2. The message on the canvas during data preparation

Below you can see the screenshot displaying the indicator on a 20-minute time frame:

Fig. 3. Multi-symbol ATR indicator on a 20-minute time frame

The beginning of 'true' bars is marked in the chart with the vertical lines. The screenshot below shows that true bars for NZDUSD (yellow line) start from 2000 (MetaQuotes-Demo server), while for all other currency pairs true bars appear in early 1999, which is why only one line is displayed (all of them are on the same date). We can also notice that period separators have a smaller interval prior to 1999 and if you analyze the time of the bars, you will be able to see that these are daily bars.

Fig. 4. The vertical lines mark the beginning of true bars for each symbol

Conclusion

The article can be finished here. The source code described is attached to the article and is available for download. In one of the future articles, we will try to implement a trading system that would analyze volatility and see what comes out of it.