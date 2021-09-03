MQL5 Coobook: MQL5에서 다중 기호 변동성 지표 개발

소개

이 글에서는 다중 기호 변동성 지표의 개발을 고려해볼 것입니다. 다중 기호 지표의 개발은 이 글에서 명확히 하는 데 도움이 되는 초보 MQL5 개발자에게 몇 가지 어려움을 줄 수 있습니다. 다중 기호 지표 개발 과정에서 발생하는 주요 문제는 현재 기호에 대한 다른 기호 데이터의 동기화, 일부 지표 데이터의 부족 및 주어진 시간 프레임의 '참' 바에 대한 시작 식별과 관련이 있습니다. 이 모든 문제는 글에서 면밀히 고려해보겠습니다.

핸들을 기반으로 각 기호에 대해 이미 계산된 Average True Range(ATR) 지표의 값을 가져옵니다. 설명을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 이름을 설정할 수 있는 6개의 기호가 있습니다. 입력한 이름이 올바른지 확인됩니다. 매개변수에 지정된 특정 기호를 일반 목록에서 사용할 수 없는 경우 이에 대한 계산이 수행되지 않습니다. 사용 가능한 모든 기호는 시장 조사 창에서 이미 사용 가능한 경우가 아니면 추가됩니다.

"MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar"라는 제목의 이전 글에서 우리는 이미 텍스트를 프린트하고 그림을 그릴 수 있는 캔버스에 대해 이야기했습니다. 이번에는 캔버스에 그리는 것이 아니라 현재 프로그램 프로세스에 대한 메시지를 표시하여 사용자에게 주어진 시점에 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 알려주는 데 사용할 것입니다.

지표 개발

프로그램 개발을 시작하겠습니다. MQL5 마법사를 사용하여 맞춤 지표 템플릿을 만듭니다. 몇 가지 수정 후에 아래와 같은 소스 코드를 얻을 수 있습니다.

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { }

아이디어를 구현하기 위해 이 템플릿을 필요한 것으로 추가로 채울 것입니다. 타이머의 필요성은 이 글의 뒷부분에서 설명합니다. 특정 지표 속성 바로 뒤에 시작 부분에 상수를 추가해 보겠습니다.

#define RESET 0 #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6

LEVELS_COUNT 상수는 "가로선" 유형(OBJ_HLINE)의 그래픽 개체가 나타내는 수준 수 값을 포함합니다. 이러한 수준의 값은 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 지정할 수 있습니다.

맞춤 그래픽 작업을 위한 클래스가 있는 파일을 프로젝트에 포함해 보겠습니다.

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

외부 매개변수에서 iATR 평균 기간, 변동성을 표시해야 하는 기호의 이름 및 수평 수준 값을 지정합니다. 첫 번째 기호는 차트에 지표가 첨부된 기호로 간주되므로 기호는 2부터 시작하여 번호가 매겨집니다.

input int IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; sinput string dlm02= "" ; input int Level01 = 10 ; input int Level02 = 50 ; input int Level03 = 100 ; input int Level04 = 200 ; input int Level05 = 400 ; input int Level06 = 600 ;

코드에서 나중에 작업할 모든 전역 변수와 배열을 만들어야 합니다. 이들 모두는 자세한 설명과 함께 아래 코드에 제공됩니다.

CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; struct buffers { double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_time { datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_atr { double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrRed , clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_subwindow_height = 0 ; int subwindow_center_x = 0 ; int subwindow_center_y = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "MS_ATR" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_invalid_handle = "Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..." ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; int terminal_max_bars= 0 ;

지표를 차트에 로드할 때 OnInit() 함수는 다음 작업을 수행합니다.

지표 속성 설정;

플로팅 시리즈를 그리기 위한 배열을 결정하는 단계;

배열 초기화;

시장 조사 창에 외부 매개변수에 지정된 기호 추가;

창에 외부 매개변수에 지정된 기호 추가; 매개변수의 정확성을 확인하고 지표 핸들을 얻기 위한 첫 번째 시도를 합니다.

이러한 모든 작업을 별도의 기능으로 정리하면 보다 편리하게 처리할 수 있습니다. 결과적으로 OnInit() 함수 소스 코드는 아래와 같이 매우 이해하기 쉬워집니다.:

int OnInit () { if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitLevels(); GetIndicatorHandles(); SetIndicatorProperties(); terminal_max_bars= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

위의 코드에서 사용된 사용자 정의 함수를 자세히 살펴보겠습니다. CheckInputParameters() 함수에서 외부 매개변수가 정확한지 확인합니다. 우리의 경우 하나의 매개변수인 ATR 지표 기간만 확인합니다. 제한 값을 500으로 설정했습니다. 즉, 기간 값을 지정된 값보다 높게 설정하면 지표는 동작을 멈추고 프로그램 종료 사유에 대한 메시지를 로그와 차트 주석에 출력하게 됩니다. CheckInputParameters() 함수 코드는 아래에 나와 있습니다.

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (IndicatorPeriod> 500 ) { Comment ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: " ,IndicatorPeriod, "; Limit: 500;" ); printf ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;" ,IndicatorPeriod, 500 ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

그건 그렇고, 특정 함수 정의로 빠르게 이동하려면 함수 이름 위에 커서를 놓고 Alt+G를 누르거나 함수를 마우스 오른쪽 버튼으로 클릭하여 컨텍스트 메뉴를 호출하고 "정의로 이동"을 선택하면 됩니다. 함수가 다른 파일에 정의되어 있으면 해당 파일이 편집기에서 열립니다. 라이브러리 및 클래스 포함을 열 수도 있습니다. 이것은 매우 편리합니다.

그런 다음 InitArrays(), InitSymbolNames() 및 InitLevels()의 세 가지 배열 초기화 함수로 이동합니다. 각각의 소스 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch( _Symbol ); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 5 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[ 0 ]=Level01; indicator_levels[ 1 ]=Level02; indicator_levels[ 2 ]=Level03; indicator_levels[ 3 ]=Level04; indicator_levels[ 4 ]=Level05; indicator_levels[ 5 ]=Level06; }

InitSymbolNames() 함수에서 다른 사용자 정의 함수인 AddSymbolToMarketWatch()를 사용합니다. 기호 이름을 수신하고 이 기호가 일반 목록에서 사용 가능한 경우 시장 조사 창에 추가되고 함수는 기호 이름과 함께 문자열을 반환합니다. 해당 기호를 사용할 수 없는 경우 함수는 "EMPTY" 문자열을 반환하고 다른 함수에서 검사를 실행할 때 기호 배열의 이 요소에 대해 더 이상 작업이 수행되지 않습니다.

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch( string symbol) { int total= 0 ; string name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return (empty_symbol); total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name= SymbolName (i, false ); if (name==symbol) { SymbolSelect (name, true ); return (name); } } return (empty_symbol); }

GetIndicatorHandles()는 지표 초기화 시 호출되는 또 다른 함수입니다. 지정된 각 기호에 대해 ATR 지표 핸들을 가져오려고 시도합니다. 일부 기호에 대한 핸들을 얻지 못한 경우 함수는 false를 반환하지만 핸들 가용성은 프로그램의 다른 부분에서 확인되므로 OnInit()에서는 어떤 식으로든 처리되지 않습니다.

bool GetIndicatorHandles() { bool valid_handles= true ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { symbol_handles[s]= iATR (symbol_names[s], Period (),IndicatorPeriod); if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) valid_handles= false ; } } } if (!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } return (valid_handles); }

ShowCanvasMessage() 함수는 캔버스 작업을 위한 다른 함수와 함께 잠시 후에 검토됩니다.

지표 속성은 SetIndicatorProperties() 함수에서 설정됩니다. 각 플로팅 시리즈의 속성은 비슷하므로 루프를 사용하여 설정하는 것이 더 편리합니다.

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,atr_buffers[s].data, INDICATOR_DATA ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , "ATR (" + IntegerToString (s)+ ", " +symbol_names[s]+ ")" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

프로그램을 성공적으로 초기화한 후 OnCalculate() 함수를 처음 호출해야 합니다. prev_calculated 변수의 값은 첫 번째 함수 호출에서 0입니다. 또한 더 깊은 히스토리가 로드되거나 히스토리의 공백이 채워질 때 터미널에 의해 0이 됩니다. 이러한 경우 지표 버퍼가 완전히 다시 계산됩니다. 이 매개변수 값이 0이 아닌 경우, 즉 입력 시계열의 크기인 동일한 함수에서 이전에 반환된 결과인 경우 버퍼의 마지막 값만 업데이트하면 됩니다.

첫 번째 시도에서 항상 모든 계산을 올바르게 수행할 수 있는 것은 아닙니다. 이 경우 반환하기 위해 0 값을 포함하는 RESET 상수를 사용합니다. OnCalculate()의 다음 호출에서(예: 다음 틱에서) prev_calculated 매개변수는 0 값을 포함합니다. 차트에 지표의 플로팅 시리즈를 표시하기 전에 필요한 모든 계산을 수행하십시오.

그러나 차트는 시장이 닫히고 새로운 틱이 없거나 계산에 실패한 경우 비어 있는 상태로 유지됩니다. 이 경우 차트 시간 프레임을 수동으로 변경하여 다른 시도를 하도록 명령을 내리는 간단한 방법을 시도할 수 있습니다. 그러나 우리는 다른 접근 방식을 사용할 것입니다. 이것이 바로 처음에 타이머 OnTimer() 함수를 프로그램 템플릿에 추가하고 OnInit() 함수에서 시간 간격을 1초로 설정한 이유입니다.

매초 타이머는 OnCalculate() 함수가 0을 반환했는지 여부를 확인합니다. 이를 위해 OnCalculate()의 모든 매개변수를 접두어가 OC_인 해당 이름과 배열이 있는 전역 변수로 복사하는 CopyDataOnCalculate() 함수를 작성할 것입니다.

void CopyDataOnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy (OC_time,time); ArrayCopy (OC_open,open); ArrayCopy (OC_high,high); ArrayCopy (OC_low,low); ArrayCopy (OC_close,close); ArrayCopy (OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy (OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy (OC_spread,spread); }

이 함수는 OnCalculate() 함수 본문의 맨 처음에 호출되어야 합니다. 또한 맨 처음에 다른 사용자 정의 함수 ResizeCalculatedArrays()도 추가해야 합니다. 이 함수는 데이터 준비를 위해 배열을 지표 버퍼에 배치하기 전에 배열의 크기를 설정합니다. 이러한 배열의 크기는 입력 시계열의 크기와 같아야 합니다.

void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize (tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }

또한 데이터 준비를 위한 배열을 차트에 출력하기 전에 0으로 초기화하는 ZeroCalculatedArrays() 함수를 생성합니다.

void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (tmp_atr_values[s].value, EMPTY_VALUE ); } }

지표 버퍼를 예비 제로 아웃하려면 동일한 기능이 필요합니다. ZeroIndicatorBuffers()라고 해봅시다.

void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); }

OnCalculate() 함수의 현재 코드는 아래와 같습니다. 나는 또한 나중에 채워질 주요 작업에 대한 설명을 제공했습니다(아래에 설명과 점).

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit= 0 ; CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); ResizeCalculatedArrays(); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; return (rates_total); }

현재 OnTimer() 함수 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void OnTimer () { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

이제 prev_calculated 변수가 0일 때 사용될 다른 함수를 살펴보겠습니다. 이러한 기능은 다음을 수행합니다.

필요한 양의 데이터(바)를 로드하고 생성합니다.

모든 핸들의 가용성을 확인하십시오.

필요한 데이터 양의 준비 상태를 확인하십시오.

서버와 데이터를 동기화합니다.

플로팅 시리즈를 그릴 바를 결정합니다.

또한 각 기호에 대한 첫 번째 '참' 바를 식별합니다. 또한 각 기호에 대한 첫 번째 '참' 바를 식별합니다. 이것이 의미하는 바입니다. MetaTrader 5의 모든 시간 프레임은 분 데이터로 구성됩니다. 그러나 예를 들어 서버의 일별 데이터는 1993년부터 사용할 수 있고 분 데이터는 2000년부터 사용할 수 있는 경우 시간별 차트 시간 프레임을 선택하면 분 데이터를 사용할 수 있게 된 날짜부터 바가 작성됩니다 (즉, 2000년부터). 2000년 이전의 모든 것은 일일 데이터 또는 현재 시간 프레임에 가장 가까운 데이터로 표시됩니다. 따라서 혼동을 피하기 위해 현재 시간 프레임과 관련이 없는 데이터에 대한 지표 데이터를 표시하지 않아야 합니다. 이것이 현재 시간 프레임의 첫 번째 '참' 바를 식별하고 기호의 지표 버퍼와 동일한 색상의 수직선으로 표시하는 이유입니다.

매개변수가 특정 시간 프레임에 최적화되어 있으면 다른 시간 프레임의 데이터가 부적절하기 때문에 Expert Advisors를 개발할 때 '참' 바를 식별하는 것도 중요합니다.

위의 검사를 실행하기 전에 지표 하위 창에 캔버스를 추가합니다. 따라서 먼저 캔버스를 관리하는 데 필요한 모든 기능을 작성해야 합니다. 캔버스를 하위 창에 추가하기 전에 캔버스에 표시할 텍스트 메시지를 기반으로 한 좌표와 크기를 결정해야 합니다. 이를 위해 GetSubwindowGeometry() 함수를 작성해 보겠습니다.

void GetSubwindowGeometry() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); subwindow_center_x=chart_width/ 2 ; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/ 2 ; }

서브 윈도우 속성을 획득하면 캔버스를 추가할 수 있습니다. 배경은 100% 투명하며(불투명도는 0임), 사용자에게 현재 일어나고 있는 일을 알리기 위해 데이터를 로드하고 생성할 때만 표시됩니다. 표시될 때 배경 불투명도는 190과 같습니다. 불투명도 값은 0과 255 사이에서 설정할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용은 도움말 아래에 있는 ColorToARGB() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.

캔버스를 설정하려면 SetCanvas() 함수를 작성해보겠습니다.

void SetCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) { canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background, 0 )); canvas.Update(); } }

또한 지표 하위 창의 크기가 조정되었는지 확인하는 함수가 필요합니다. 있는 경우 캔버스 크기가 새 하위 창 크기로 자동 조정됩니다. 이 함수를 OnSubwindowChange()라고 합시다.

void OnSubwindowChange() { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if (! SubwindowSizeChanged() ) return ; if (subwindow_height< 1 || subwindow_center_y< 1 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }

위 코드에서 강조 표시된 기능은 아래에서 탐색할 수 있습니다. 하위 창의 크기를 조정하기 전에 실행되는 검사 유형에 유의하십시오. 속성이 잘못된 것으로 판명되면 함수가 작동을 중지합니다.

SubwindowSizeChanged() 함수 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { if (last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return ( false ); else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } return ( true ); }

ResizeCanvas() 함수 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }

마지막으로 다음은 이전에 지표 핸들을 가져올 때 사용한 ShowCanvasMessage() 함수 코드입니다.

void ShowCanvasMessage( string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { if (message_text!= "" && subwindow_center_x> 0 && subwindow_center_y> 0 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas. TextOut (subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); canvas.Update(); } } }

캔버스가 사라지는 효과와 함께 삭제됩니다. 이를 구현하려면 캔버스를 삭제하기 직전에 루프에서 불투명도를 현재 값에서 0으로 점진적으로 변경하면서 반복할 때마다 캔버스를 새로 고쳐야 합니다.

DeleteCanvas() 함수 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) { for ( int i=canvas_opacity; i> 0 ; i-= 5 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,( uchar )i)); canvas.Update(); } canvas.Destroy(); } }

다음으로 데이터를 지표 버퍼에 넣고 차트에 표시하기 전에 데이터의 준비 상태를 확인하는 데 필요한 기능을 살펴보겠습니다. LoadAndFormData() 함수부터 시작하겠습니다. 현재 기호 배열의 크기를 다른 기호에 사용할 수 있는 데이터와 비교하는 데 사용합니다. 필요한 경우 데이터가 서버에서 로드됩니다. 기능 코드는 고려 사항에 대한 자세한 설명과 함께 제공됩니다.

void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts = 0 ; int array_size = 0 ; datetime firstdate_server = NULL ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_server); msg_last=msg_load_data= "Loading and generating data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); while (array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server> PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=- 1 ) { if (copied_time[ 0 ]- PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count<OC_time[ 0 ]) break ; if ( ArraySize (copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; else array_size= ArraySize (copied_time); if (attempts== 100 ) { attempts= 0 ; break ; } } if (!(array_size% 2000 )) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

필요한 양의 데이터를 로드하려고 시도한 후 지표 핸들을 다시 한 번 확인합니다. 이를 위해 위에서 고려한 GetIndicatorHandles() 함수를 사용합니다.

핸들이 확인되면 프로그램은 CheckAvailableData() 함수를 사용하여 지정된 기호의 데이터 및 각 기호에 대한 지표 값의 가용성을 확인합니다. 아래에서 이것이 어떻게 수행되는지 자세히 볼 수 있습니다.

bool CheckAvailableData() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; datetime time[]; int calculated_values = 0 ; int available_bars = 0 ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; calculated_values= BarsCalculated (symbol_handles[s]); firstdate_terminal=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),firstdate_terminal, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=available_bars) break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[s], 0 , 0 ,calculated_values,data)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (data)>=calculated_values) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)<available_bars || ArraySize (data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } return ( true ); }

CheckAvailableData() 함수는 모든 기호에 대한 데이터가 준비될 때까지 추가 계산을 허용하지 않습니다. 모든 검사 기능의 작동은 유사한 패턴을 따릅니다.

다음 함수는 따옴표의 더 깊은 기록을 로드하는 이벤트를 모니터링하는 데 필요합니다. CheckEventLoadHistory()라고 합시다. 더 많은 양의 데이터가 로드되면 지표가 완전히 다시 계산되어야 합니다. 이 함수의 소스 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded= false ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]== NULL ) series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { Print ( "(" ,symbol_names[s], "," ,TimeframeToString( Period ()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: " , series_first_date_last[s], " > " ,series_first_date[s]); series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded= true ; } } } } if (loaded) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

터미널과 서버의 데이터 간의 동기화를 확인하는 또 다른 함수를 작성해보겠습니다. 이 검사는 서버에 대한 연결이 설정된 경우에만 실행됩니다. CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() 함수 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (! SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return ( false ); } } } } return ( true ); }

시간 프레임을 문자열로 변환하는 함수는 "MQL5 Cookbook" 시리즈의 이전 글에서 가져옵니다.

string TimeframeToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str= "" ; if (timeframe== WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL ) timeframe= Period (); switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str= "M1" ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : str= "M2" ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : str= "M3" ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : str= "M4" ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : str= "M5" ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : str= "M6" ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : str= "M10" ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : str= "M12" ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : str= "M15" ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : str= "M20" ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : str= "M30" ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : str= "H1" ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : str= "H2" ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : str= "H3" ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : str= "H4" ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : str= "H6" ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : str= "H8" ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : str= "H12" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : str= "D1" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : str= "W1" ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : str= "MN1" ; break ; } return (str); }

마지막으로 차트에서 수직선으로 표시하여 각 기호에 대한 첫 번째 실제 바를 식별하고 저장해야 합니다. 이를 위해 DetermineFirstTrueBar() 함수와 첫 번째 실제 바의 시간을 반환하는 보조 함수 GetFirstTrueBarTime()을 작성해 보겠습니다.

bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; int available_bars= 0 ; if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period ()); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return ( false ); limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ,line_colors[s], false , TimeToString (limit_time[s]), "

" ); } return ( true ); } datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime( datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period = NULL ; int array_size = 0 ; array_size= ArraySize (time); ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); for ( int i= 1 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (time[i]-time[i- 1 ]== PeriodSeconds ()) { true_period=time[i]; break ; } } return (true_period); }

첫 번째 실제 바의 시간은 CreateVerticalLine() 함수를 사용하여 차트에 세로선으로 표시됩니다.

void CreateVerticalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, datetime time, string object_name, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, string description_text, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_VLINE ,window_number,time, 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,description_text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

확인 기능이 준비되었습니다. 결과적으로 prev_calculated 변수가 0일 때 OnCalculate() 함수 코드의 일부는 이제 아래와 같이 표시됩니다.

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); GetSubwindowGeometry(); SetCanvas(); LoadAndFormData(); if (!GetIndicatorHandles()) return (RESET); if (!CheckAvailableData()) return (RESET); if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) return (RESET); if (!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return (RESET); if (!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return (RESET); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }

이제 특정 검사가 실패할 때마다 프로그램은 뒤로 이동하여 다음 틱 또는 타이머 이벤트에서 다시 시도합니다. 타이머에서 OnCalculate() 함수 외부에 더 깊은 기록을 로드하기 위한 검사도 실행해야 합니다.

void OnTimer () { if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

이제 OnCalculate() 함수에 배치할 두 개의 주요 루프만 작성하면 됩니다.

첫 번째 루프는 지표 계열의 공백을 피하기 위해 "꼭 값을 가져옵니다"라는 원칙에 따라 데이터를 준비합니다. 그 이면의 아이디어는 간단합니다. 값을 얻지 못할 경우 주어진 횟수만큼 시도합니다. 이 루프에서 기호의 시간 값과 변동성 지표( ATR ) 값은 별도의 배열에 저장됩니다.

) 값은 별도의 배열에 저장됩니다. 두 번째 메인 루프에서 지표 버퍼를 채울 때 현재 기호의 시간과 모든 플로팅 시리즈의 동기화를 비교하기 위해 다른 기호의 시간 배열이 필요합니다.

첫 번째 루프의 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent= 0.0 ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" + IntegerToString (rates_total)+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+ ") - 00% ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); if (i% 1000 == 0 ) { ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

값을 복사하고 저장하는 주요 기능인 PrepareData()는 위 코드에서 강조표시되어 있습니다. 아직 고려되지 않은 새로운 기능인 ProgressPercentage()도 있습니다. 현재 작업의 진행률을 계산하여 사용자에게 작업이 얼마나 오래 지속되는지 알려줍니다.

PrepareData() 함수의 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void PrepareData( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { int attempts= 100 ; datetime symbol_time[]; double atr_values[]; if (time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,symbol_time)== 1 ) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[ 0 ]; break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,atr_values)== 1 ) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[ 0 ]; break ; } } } else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

ProgressPercentage() 함수의 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void ProgressPercentage( int bar_index, int symbol_number, double &percent) { string message_text= "" ; percent=( double (bar_index)/OC_rates_total)* 100 ; if (percent<= 9.99 ) message_text= "0" + DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else if (percent< 99 ) message_text= DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else message_text= "100" ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" +( string )OC_rates_total+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "(" +( string )(symbol_number+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") - " +message_text+ "% ... " ; }

지표 버퍼는 OnCalculate() 함수의 두 번째 기본 루프에서 채워집니다.

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else { msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Updating indicator data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

위 코드에서 강조 표시된 문자열에는 FillIndicatorBuffers() 함수가 포함되어 있습니다. 차트에 지표의 플로팅 시리즈를 표시하기 전에 최종 작업이 수행되는 곳입니다.

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { bool check_value= false ; static int bars_count= 0 ; if (bar_index== 0 ) bars_count= 0 ; if (bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; if (bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { if (tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) { check_value= true ; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } if (!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

OnCalculate() 함수가 끝나면 캔버스를 삭제하고 수준을 설정하고 메시지 변수를 0으로 만들고 차트를 새로 고쳐야 합니다. 마지막으로 rates_total 배열 크기가 반환되며, 이후 OnCalculate()의 각 후속 틱 또는 타이머 이벤트에서 마지막 값만 다시 계산됩니다.

다음은 두 번째 메인 루프와 함수에서 반환된 값 사이에 삽입할 코드 문자열입니다.

DeleteCanvas(); SetIndicatorLevels(); msg_last= "" ; msg_sync_update= "" ; ChartRedraw ();

수평 레벨 설정을 위한 SetIndicatorLevels() 함수의 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void SetIndicatorLevels() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine( 0 ,subwindow_number, prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" , CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]* _Point ), 1 , STYLE_DOT , clrLightSteelBlue , false , false , false , "

" ); } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value) { return ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? value*= 10 : value; }

지정된 속성으로 수평 레벨을 설정하기 위한 CreateHorizontalLine() 함수 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void CreateHorizontalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, string object_name, double price, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, bool selected, bool back, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_HLINE ,window_number, 0 ,price)) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selected); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

그래픽 개체 삭제 기능::

void DeleteLevels() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" ); } void DeleteVerticalLines() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" ); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

OnDeinit() 함수에 다음 코드를 추가해야 합니다.

이제 모든 것이 준비되었으며 철저히 테스트할 수 있습니다. 창의 최대 바 수는 터미널 설정의 차트 탭에서 설정할 수 있습니다. 지표를 실행할 준비가 되는 속도는 창의 바 수에 따라 달라집니다.





그림 1. 터미널 설정에서 최대 바 수 설정

최대 바 수를 설정한 후 지표가 변경 사항을 선택하려면 터미널을 다시 시작해야 합니다. 그렇지 않으면 이전 값이 사용됩니다.

지표를 차트에 로드할 때 모든 기호에 대한 데이터 준비 진행 상황을 볼 수 있습니다.





그림 2. 데이터 준비 중 캔버스의 메시지

아래에서 20분 단위로 지표를 표시하는 스크린샷을 볼 수 있습니다.

그림 3. 20분 단위의 다중 기호 ATR 지표

'true' 바의 시작 부분은 차트에서 수직선으로 표시됩니다. 아래 스크린샷은 NZDUSD(노란색 선)의 실제 바가 2000년(MetaQuotes-Demo 서버)부터 시작하는 반면 다른 모든 통화 쌍의 경우 실제 바가 1999년 초에 나타나는 것을 보여주게 되는데, 그런 이유로 오직 한 라인만 표시됩니다 (모두 같은 날짜에 있음). 또한 1999년 이전에는 마침표 구분 기호의 간격이 더 작아서 바의 시간을 분석하면 일일 바임을 알 수 있습니다.

그림 4. 수직선은 각 기호에 대한 실제 바의 시작을 표시합니다.

결론

글은 여기서 마쳐도 될 것 같습니다. 설명된 소스 코드는 글에 첨부되어 있으며 다운로드 가능합니다. 향후에 올라올 글 중 하나에서 우리는 변동성을 분석하고 그 결과를 확인하는 거래 시스템을 구현하려고 노력해볼 것입니다.