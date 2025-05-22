Uzman Danışmanlara göstergeler eklemek için hazır şablonlar (Bölüm 2): Hacim ve Bill Williams göstergeleri
İçindekiler
- Giriş
- Hacim göstergeleri
- Accumulation/Distribution
- Money Flow Index
- On Balance Volume
- Volumes
- Bill Williams göstergeleri
- Accelerator Oscillator
- Alligator
- Awesome Oscillator
- Fractals
- Gator Oscillator
- Market Facilitation Index
- Bilgi paneli sınıflarının iyileştirilmesi. Genel bakış
- Sonuç
Giriş
Uzman Danışmanlarda göstergelerin kullanımına yönelik hazır şablonlar oluşturma konusuna devam ediyoruz. Bu makalede, hacim ve Bill Williams göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasını ve kullanımını ele alacağız. Göstergelerden alınan verileri bu serinin ilk makalesinde oluşturulan bilgi panelinde görüntüleyeceğiz. Panel de iyileştirildi. Makalenin sonunda, değişikliklerine ve iyileştirmelerine kısaca bakacağız.
Söz konusu her gösterge için, makalede kendi programlarınızda kullanabileceğiniz hazır şablonlar sunulacaktır:
- Girdi ve global değişkenler,
- Değişkenleri başlatma ve bir gösterge tanıtıcısı oluşturma,
- Sonlandırma,
- Uzman Danışmanda göstergeden veri alma,
- Elde edilen verilerin bilgi panelinde görüntülenmesine bir örnek.
Hacim göstergeleri
Hacim göstergeleri, hesaplamalarında hacmi dikkate alan göstergelerdir. Forex piyasası için hacim, bir zaman diliminde ortaya çıkan tik sayısı (fiyat değişiklikleri) anlamına gelir. Menkul kıymetler borsası için hacim, gerçekleştirilen işlemlerin hacmi anlamına gelir (sözleşmeler veya para cinsinden).
Accumulation/Distribution
Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) teknik göstergesi, fiyat ve hacimdeki değişimlere göre hesaplanır. Hacim, fiyat değişiminde bir ağırlık katsayısı görevi görür - katsayı (hacim) ne kadar yüksek olursa, fiyat değişiminin (belirli bir periyot boyunca olan) gösterge değerine katkısı da o kadar büyük olur.
Aslında, bu gösterge, daha yaygın olarak kullanılan On Balance Volume göstergesinin bir çeşididir. Her ikisi de ilgili işlem hacmini ölçerek fiyat değişimlerini onaylamak için kullanılır.
Accumulation/Distribution göstergesi yükselmesi, işlem hacminin ezici payı yukarı yönlü fiyat hareketi ile ilişkili olduğundan, bu, enstrümanın birikmesi (alınması) anlamına gelir. Accumulation/Distribution göstergesi düşmesiyse, işlem hacminin ezici payı aşağı yönlü fiyat hareketi ile ilişkili olduğundan, bu, enstrümanın dağılımı (satılması) anlamına gelir.
Accumulation/Distribution göstergesiyle enstrümanın fiyatı arasındaki diverjanslar, yaklaşan fiyat değişimlerini gösterir. Genellikle bu diverjanslar oluştuğunda fiyat trendi göstergenin hareket ettiği yönde değişir. Dolayısıyla, gösterge yükseliyorsa ve enstrümanın fiyatı düşüyorsa, fiyatta bir terse dönüş beklenmelidir.
Parametreler
iAD() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Accumulation/Distribution göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iAD( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
applied_volume
[in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME değerlerinden biri olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeAD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
ENUM_LINE_STATE numaralandırması, bir gösterge çizgisinin durumunu (başka bir göstergenin çizgisine veya herhangi bir seviyeye göre şekli ve konumu) elde etmeyi basitleştirmek için oluşturulmuştur.
Önceki makalenin ATR parametreleri bölümünde numaralandırma hakkında daha fazla bilgi bulabilirsiniz.
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeAD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="A/D"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="A/D"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestVolumeAD.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Money Flow Index
Money Flow Index (MFI), paranın enstrümana yatırılma veya enstrümandan çekilme yoğunluğunu gösterir. Göstergenin yapısı ve yorumlanması, RSI'a benzerdir, tek fark MFI'ın hacmi de hesaba katmasıdır.
Money Flow Index'i analiz ederken şu noktaları dikkate almak gerekir:
- Gösterge ve fiyat hareketi arasındaki diverjans. MFI düşerken fiyatlar artıyorsa (veya tam tersi), fiyatın terse dönüş olasılığı yüksektir;
- MFI'ın 80'in üzerinde veya 20'nin altında olması, sırasıyla piyasanın potansiyel pikini veya dibini işaret eder.
Parametreler
iMFI() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
int iMFI( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
ma_period
[in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı).
applied_volume
[in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME değerlerinden biri olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ input double InpOverbough= 80; /* Overbough level*/ input double InpOversold = 20; /* Oversold level */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // RSI calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values double overbough=0; // Overbought level double oversold=0; // Oversold level string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ input double InpOverbough= 80; /* Overbough level*/ input double InpOversold = 20; /* Oversold level */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // RSI calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values double overbough=0; // Overbought level double oversold=0; // Oversold level string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough-0.01 : InpOversold); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MFI(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough-0.01 : InpOversold); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MFI(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,243); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,112); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to the overbought level string ovb=StringFormat("%+.2f",overbough); panel.DrawText("Overbough", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX(1,2,0)+66, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,overbough); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to the oversold level panel.DrawText("Oversold", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); string ovs=StringFormat("%+.2f",oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX(1,3,0)+68, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,oversold); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); //--- The label color changes depending on the location of the line in the overbought/oversold areas clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Gösterge çizgisinin aşırı alış/aşırı satış alanlarındaki konumu panelde renkli olarak işaretlenir.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestVolumeMFI.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
On Balance Volume
On Balance Volume (OBV) teknik göstergesi, hacmi fiyat değişimiyle ilişkilendiren bir momentum göstergesidir. Joseph Granville'in bulduğu bu göstergenin mantığı oldukça basittir. Mevcut çubuğun kapanış fiyatı önceki çubuğun kapanış fiyatından yüksekse, mevcut çubuğun hacmi önceki OBV değerine eklenir. Mevcut çubuğun kapanış fiyatı önceki çubuğun kapanış fiyatından düşükse, mevcut çubuğun hacmi önceki OBV değerinden çıkarılır.
On Balance Volume analizine ilişkin temel varsayım, OBV'deki değişimlerin fiyat değişimlerinden önce gelmesidir. Bu ilkeye göre, OBV'deki artış, profesyonellerin enstrümana yatırım yaptığını gösterir. Daha sonra, diğer yatırımcılar yatırım yapmaya başladığında hem fiyat hem de OBV göstergesi fırlamaya başlar.
Enstrümanın fiyat hareketi OBV hareketinden önce geliyorsa, bir "teyit eksikliği" oluşur. Bu, boğa piyasasının piklerinde (enstrümanın fiyatı, OBV eşlik etmeden veya öncesinde yükseldiğinde) veya ayı piyasasının diplerinde (enstrümanın fiyatı, OBV eşlik etmeden veya öncesinde düştüğünde) meydana gelebilir.
OBV, her yeni pik bir önceki pikten daha yüksek olduğunda ve her yeni dip bir önceki dipten daha yüksek olduğunda bir yükseliş trendi içindedir. Benzer şekilde, her yeni pik bir önceki pikten daha düşük olduğunda ve her yeni dip bir önceki dipten daha düşük olduğunda da OBV bir düşüş trendi içindedir. OBV, art arda yükseliş veya düşüş olmaksızın yatay bir şekilde hareket ettiğindeyse, trendin belirsiz olduğundan söz edilebilir.
Trend, oluştuğundan sonra dönüş anına kadar varlığını sürdürür. On Balance Volume göstergesinin trendinde terse dönüş iki şekilde gerçekleşebilir. İlki, trend yükseliş trendinden düşüş trendine veya düşüş trendinden yükseliş trendine değiştiğinde meydana gelir.
İkinci terse dönüş şeklinde ise, OBV'nin trendi belirsiz bir trende dönüşür ve üç periyottan fazla bu şekilde kalır. Bu nedenle, OBV, yükseliş trendinden şüpheli trende dönüşür ve ardından sadece iki gün boyunca trendi belirsiz kalır ve sonrasında tekrar yükseliş trendine geri dönerse, On Balance Volume'ün her zaman yükseliş trendinde olduğu varsayılır.
OBV kırılmaları normalde fiyat kırılmalarından önce geldiğinden, yatırımcılar On Balance Volume'ün yukarı yönlü kırılmalarında alış yapmalıdır. Benzer şekilde, OBV'nin aşağı yönlü kırılmalarında da yatırımcılar satış yapmalıdır. Açık pozisyonlar trend değişene kadar tutulmalıdır.
Parametreler
iOBV() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
On Balance Volume göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iOBV( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
applied_volume
[in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="OBV"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iOBV(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="OBV"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iOBV(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestVolumeOBV.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Volumes
Forex piyasası için Hacim göstergesi, belirli bir zaman diliminin her periyodundaki fiyat değişikliklerinin sayısını yansıtır. Borsa sembolleri için ise, fiilen işlem gören hacimlerin (sözleşmeler, para, birim vb.) miktarını yansıtır.
Parametreler
iVolumes() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iVolumes( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type )
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
applied_volume
[in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Volumes"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Volumes"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Paneldeki durum metninin rengi, imlecin üzerinde bulunduğu gösterge sütununun rengine karşılık gelir.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestVolumeVolumes.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Bill Williams göstergeleri
Bill Williams'ın göstergeleri, kitaplarında anlatılan alım-satım sisteminin ayrılmaz bir parçası oldukları için ayrı bir grupta ele alınmıştır.
Accelerator Oscillator
Fiyat, değişen son unsurdur. Fiyat değişimlerinden önce piyasa itici gücü yön değiştirir, bunun için itici gücün ivmesinin yavaşlaması ve sıfıra ulaşması gerekir. Sonrasında, fiyat yön değiştirmeye başlayana kadar itici güç ters yönde hızlanmaya başlar.
Acceleration/Deceleration (AC) göstergesi, mevcut itici gücün hızlanmasını ve yavaşlamasını ölçer. Bu gösterge, fiyattan önce yönünü değiştirecek olan itici güçteki herhangi bir değişiklikten önce yönünü değiştirecektir. AC'nin erken bir uyarı sinyali olduğunu anlamanın fark edilir avantajları vardır.
Sıfır çizgisi esas olarak itici gücün ivme ile dengede olduğu yerdir. Acceleration/Deceleration sıfırın üzerindeyse, hızlanmanın artmaya devam etmesi genellikle daha kolaydır (göstergenin sıfırın altında olduğu durumlardaysa bu durum tam tersidir). Awesome Oscillator'dan farklı olarak, sıfır çizgisinin çaprazlanması bir sinyal olarak değerlendirilmez. Piyasayı kontrol etmek ve karar vermek için yapılması gereken tek şey renk değişimlerini izlemektir. Unutmayın: Acceleration/Deceleration'la, mevcut sütun kırmızı renkteyken alış ve mevcut sütun yeşil renkteyken satış yapmayın.
Piyasaya itici gücün yönünde giriyorsanız (gösterge, alış sırasında sıfırın üzerinde veya satış sırasında sıfırın altındaysa), alış yapmak için yalnızca iki yeşil sütuna, satış yapmak için de yalnızca iki kırmızı sütuna ihtiyacınız vardır. İtici güç açılacak pozisyona karşıysa (gösterge, alış sırasında sıfırın altında veya satış sırasında sıfırın üzerindeyse), onay gereklidir, dolayısıyla ek bir sütun daha gerekir. Bu durumda, göstergenin satış pozisyonu için sıfır çizgisinin üzerinde üç kırmızı sütun, alış pozisyonu içinse sıfır çizgisinin altında üç yeşil sütun göstermesi gerekir.
Parametreler
iAC() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Accelerator Oscillator göstergesini oluşturur ve tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iAC( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda global değişkenleri bildirelim (göstergenin yükselen ve düşen histogram sütunlarının renklerini ayarlamak dışında hiçbir girdisi yoktur):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAC.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAC.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AC"; ind_digits=Digits()+2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAC(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AC"; ind_digits=Digits()+2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAC(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Bilgi panelindeki gösterge çizgisi durum metinlerinin rengi, imlecin üzerinde bulunduğu histogram sütunlarının rengine karşılık gelir.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestWilliamsAC.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Alligator
Çoğu zaman piyasa durağandır. Piyasa zamanın yalnızca %15-30'unda trend oluşturur ve borsada yer almayan yatırımcılar kârlarının çoğunu trendlerden elde eder. Büyükbabam şunu hep tekrarlardı: "Kör bir tavuk bile her zaman aynı zamanda, aynı yerde beslenirse mısırlarını bulur". Trendle birlikte yapılan işlemlere "kör tavuk piyasası" adını verdik. Yıllarımızı aldı ama "kör tavuk piyasasına" ulaşana kadar her daim hazırlıklı olmamızı sağlayan bir gösterge oluşturduk.
Bill Williams
Alligator teknik göstergesi, fraktal geometri ve doğrusal olmayan dinamikleri kullanan hareketli ortalama çizgilerinin bir kombinasyonudur.
- Mavi çizgi (Jaw çizgisi), grafiği oluşturmak için kullanılan zaman dilimindeki hareketli ortalama çizgisidir (periyodu 13 olan Smoothed Moving Average (geleceğe doğru 8 çubuk kaydırılmış));
- Kırmızı çizgi (Teeth çizgisi), grafiği oluşturmak için kullanılan zaman diliminin bir dilim aşağısındaki hareketli ortalama çizgisidir (periyodu 8 olan Smoothed Moving Average (geleceğe doğru 5 çubuk kaydırılmış));
- Yeşil çizgi (Lips çizgisi), grafiği oluşturmak için kullanılan zaman diliminin iki dilim aşağısındaki hareketli ortalama çizgisidir (periyodu 5 olan Smoothed Moving Average (geleceğe doğru 3 çubuk kaydırılmış));
Alligator'ın Lips, Teeth ve Jaw çizgileri farklı zaman dilimlerinin etkileşimini gösterir. Piyasa trendleri, zamanın yalnızca yüzde 15 ila 30'u arasında görülebildiğinden, trendleri takip etmek ve yalnızca belirli fiyat aralıklarında dalgalanan piyasalarda işlem yapmaktan kaçınmak önemlidir.
Jaw, Teeth ve Lips çizgileri kapandığında veya iç içe geçtiğinde, Alligator'ın uyumak üzere olduğu veya zaten uykuda olduğu anlamına gelir. Uyuduğu süre boyunca açlığı artar - ne kadar uzun uyursa uyandığında o kadar aç olur. Uyandığında yaptığı ilk şey ağzını açıp esnemeye başlamaktır. Sonra burnuna yemek kokusu gelir: boğa eti veya ayı eti ve onun için avlanmaya başlar. Kendini tok hissedecek kadar iyice beslendiğinde Timsah, yiyeceğe/fiyata olan ilgisini kaybetmeye başlar (hareketli ortalama çizgileri birleşir) - bu, kârı sabitleme zamanı anlamına gelir.
Parametreler
iAlligator() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Alligator göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.
int iAlligator( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int jaw_period, // period for calculating jaws int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaws int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth int teeth_shift, // horizontal shift of teeth int lips_period, // period for calculating lips int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lips ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
jaw_period
[in] Mavi çizgi (Jaw çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu.
jaw_shift
[in] Fiyat grafiğine göre mavi çizgi kayması.
teeth_period
[in] Kırmızı çizgi (Teeth çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu.
teeth_shift
[in] Fiyat grafiğine göre kırmızı çizgi kayması.
lips_period
[in] Yeşil çizgi (Lips çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu.
lips_shift
[in] Fiyat grafiğine göre yeşil çizgi kayması.
ma_method
[in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - GATORJAW_LINE, 1 - GATORTEETH_LINE, 2 - GATORLIPS_LINE.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAlligator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAlligator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,261); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,5,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Get the indicator lines data double value_jaws=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORJAW_LINE); double value_teeth=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORTEETH_LINE); double value_lips=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORLIPS_LINE); //--- Display the Jaws line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string jaws_str=StringFormat("Jaws(%lu)",period_jaws); panel.DrawText(jaws_str, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); string value_str=(value_jaws!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_jaws,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Teeth line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string teeth_str=StringFormat("Teeth(%lu)",period_teeth); panel.DrawText(teeth_str, panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); value_str=(value_teeth!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_teeth,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Lips line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string lips_str=StringFormat("Lips(%lu)",period_jaws); panel.DrawText(lips_str, panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); value_str=(value_lips!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_lips,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the Teeth line state relative to the Jaws line panel.DrawText("Teeth vs Jaws", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tj=LineStateRelative(handle,index,1,value_jaws,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,GATORJAW_LINE)); string state_tj_str= ( state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Teeth > Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Teeth < Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_tj) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level color clr=(state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_tj_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Display a description of the Lips line state relative to the Teeth line panel.DrawText("Lips vs Teeth", panel.CellX(1,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,4,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_lt=LineStateRelative(handle,index,2,value_teeth,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,GATORTEETH_LINE)); string state_lt_str= ( state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Lips > Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Lips < Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_lt) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_lt_str,panel.CellX(1,4,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,4,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
İmlecin altındaki çubuklardaki gösterge çizgilerinin değerlerine ek olarak, panel Teeth-Jaws çizgilerinin ve Lips-Teeth çizgilerinin birbirine göre durumlarını da görüntüler. Ayrıca bu durumlar renkli olarak da vurgulanır.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Awesome Oscillator
Bill Williams'ın Awesome Oscillator (AO) göstergesi, periyodu 5 olan basit hareketli ortalamadan (çubukların (H+L)/2 orta noktalarından çizilen) çıkarılan, periyodu 34 olan basit hareketli ortalamadır (çubukların (H+L)/2 orta noktalarından çizilen). Mevcut durumda piyasanın itici gücüne neler olduğunu oldukça açık bir şekilde gösterir.
Alış için sinyaller
- çay tabağı sinyali, histogram yönünü aşağıdan yukarıya çevirdiğinde oluşur. İkinci sütun birinciden daha aşağıdadır ve kırmızı renklidir. Üçüncü sütun, ikincisinden daha yukarıdadır ve yeşil renklidir;
- çay tabağı sinyalinin oluşması için histogramın en az üç sütunu olmalıdır.
Kullanılacak çay tabağı sinyali için tüm Awesome Oscillator sütunlarının sıfır çizgisinin üzerinde olması gerektiğini unutmayın.
"Sıfır çizgisi geçişi", histogram negatif alandan pozitif alana geçtiğinde oluşan alış sinyalidir. Bu sinyalle ilgili olarak:
- bu sinyalin oluşması için sadece iki sütun gereklidir;
- ilk sütun sıfır çizgisinin altında olmalı, ikinci sütun da sıfır çizgisini geçmelidir (negatif alandan pozitif alana geçiş);
- alış ve satış için eş zamanlı sinyal oluşması imkansızdır.
"İki dip", histogram sıfır çizgisinin altında olduğunda oluşabilecek tek alış sinyalidir. Bu sinyalle ilgili olarak, şunlar akılda tutulmalıdır:
- sinyal, bir dip (en düşük minimum) ve devamında bu dipten biraz daha yukarıda olan (sıfır çizgisine daha yakın, mutlak değeri daha düşük olan) başka bir dip varlığında oluşur;
- histogram, iki dip arasında sıfır çizgisinin altında olmalıdır. Histogram dipler arasındaki bölümde sıfır çizgisini geçerse, alış sinyali oluşmaz. Ancak, alış için farklı bir sinyal oluşur - sıfır çizgisi geçişi;
- histogramın her yeni dibi, önceki dipten daha yukarıda olmalıdır (sıfır çizgisine daha yakın, mutlak değeri daha düşük);
- eğer ek bir uygun dip (sıfır çizgisine daha yakın) daha oluşursa ve histogram sıfır çizgisini geçmediyse, ek bir alış sinyali daha oluşacaktır.
Satış için sinyaller
Satış için olan Awesome Oscillator sinyalleri, alış için olan sinyallerle aynıdır. Çay bardağı sinyali ters ve sıfırın altındadır. Sıfır çizgisi geçişi azalış şeklindedir - ilk sütun sıfırın üzerinde, ikinci sütun sıfırın altındadır. Yukarıda bahsedilen alış için söz konusu olan iki dip sinyali burada satış söz konusu olduğundan "iki pik" sinyali olur ve sıfır çizgisinden daha yüksektir ve aynı zamanda terstir.
Parametreler
iAO() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Awesome Osilatör göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iAO( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAO.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAO.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AO"; ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAO(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AO"; ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAO(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to zero panel.DrawText("AO vs Zero", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,0); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "AO > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "AO < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrGreen : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Panel, imlecin altında bulunan histogram sütununun rengine sahip olan gösterge çizgisinin durumunu tanımlamanın yanı sıra, sıfıra göre konumunun durumunu da görüntüler. Gösterge çizgisi sıfır çizgisini yukarı doğru geçtiğinde yeşil metinle işaretlenirken, aşağı doğru geçişi kırmızı metinle işaretlenir.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestWilliamsAO.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Fractals
Tüm piyasalar, çoğunlukla fiyatların çok fazla değişmemesi ve sadece kısa bir süre için (%15-30) trend değişimlerinin gözlenmesi ile karakterizedir. Kâr elde etmek için en uygun dönemler, piyasa fiyatlarının belirli bir trende göre değiştiği dönemlerdir.
Fractals, Bill Williams'ın dipleri veya pikleri tespit etmeye olanak sağlayan 5 alım-satım sistemi göstergesinden biridir. Bir yukarı fraktalın teknik tanımı, en yüksek yüksek seviyesine sahip çubuktan önce ve sonra iki düşük yüksek seviyesine sahip çubuğun varlığıyla en az beş ardışık çubuk dizisidir. Bir aşağı fraktalın teknik tanımı ise, en düşük düşük seviyesine sahip çubuktan önce ve sonra iki yüksek düşük seviyesine sahip çubuğun varlığıyla en az beş ardışık çubuk dizisidir. Grafikte fraktallar pik ve dip değerlere sahiptir ve yukarı veya aşağı oklarla işaretlenir.
Fractals sinyallerin Alligator kullanılarak filtrelenmesi gerekir. Başka bir deyişle, fraktal Alligator'ın dişlerinden düşükse alış kapatılmalı, fraktal Alligator'ın dişlerinden yüksekse satış kapatılmalıdır. Bir fraktal sinyali oluştuğunda ve Alligator'ın ağzı dışındaki konumuyla belirlenen güce sahip olduğunda, oluşan sinyal Alligator'ın ağzıyla saldırıya uğrayana kadar veya daha yeni bir fraktal sinyali oluşana kadar sinyal olarak kalır.
Parametreler
iFractals() fonksiyonu gösterge tanı oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Fractals göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.
int iFractals( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
Geri dönüş değeri
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Fractals"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFractals(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Fractals"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFractals(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 (upper fractal) panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Up", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_LINE); string value_str0=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str0,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 (lower fractal) panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Down", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_LINE); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derleyip grafik üzerinde başlattıktan sonra, bilgi panelinde gösterge arabellek değerlerini kontrol edebiliriz:
TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Gator Oscillator
Gator Oscillator, Alligator'a dayanır ve Smoothed Moving Average çizgilerinin konverjans/diverjans derecesini gösterir. Üstteki histogram, mavi çizgi ve kırmızı çizginin değerleri arasındaki mutlak farktır. Alttaki histogram ise, kırmızı çizgi ve yeşil çizginin değerleri arasındaki mutlak farktır, ancak histogram yukarıdan aşağıya doğru çizildiği için eksi işareti vardır.
Parametreler
iGator() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Gator göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Osilatör, mavi ve kırmızı Alligator çizgileri arasındaki farkı (üst histogram) ve kırmızı ve yeşil Alligator çizgileri arasındaki farkı (alt histogram) gösterir.
int iGator( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int jaw_period, // period for calculating jaws int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaws int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth int teeth_shift, // teeth shift int lips_period, // period for calculating lips int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lips ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
jaw_period
[in] Mavi çizgi (Jaw çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu.
jaw_shift
[in] Fiyat grafiğine göre mavi çizgi kayması. Gösterge histogramının görsel kaymasıyla doğrudan ilgili değildir.
teeth_period
[in] Kırmızı çizgi (Teeth çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu.
teeth_shift
[in] Fiyat grafiğine göre kırmızı çizgi kayması. Gösterge histogramının görsel kaymasıyla doğrudan ilgili değildir.
lips_period
[in] Yeşil çizgi (Lips çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu.
lips_shift
[in] Fiyat grafiğine göre yeşil çizgi kayması. Gösterge histogramının görsel kaymasıyla doğrudan ilgili değildir.
ma_method
[in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
applied_price
[in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - üst histogramın renk arabelleği, 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - alt histogramın renk arabelleği.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsGator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsGator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iGator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iGator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,112); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Get the indicator buffers data double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_HISTOGRAM); // Upper histogram double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index,1); // Upper histogram color buffer double value2=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_HISTOGRAM); // Lower histogram double value3=IndicatorValue(handle,index,3); // Lower histogram color buffer color clr=clrNONE; //--- Display the upper histogram data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Up", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); clr=(value1>0 ? clrRed : clrGreen); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display the lower histogram data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Down", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); value_str=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,ind_digits) : ""); clr=(value3>0 ? clrRed : clrGreen); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Gösterge arabellek değerlerini açıklayan metnin rengi, gösterge histogramının ilgili sütunuyla aynı renge sahiptir.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestWilliamsGator.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Market Facilitation Index
Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) teknik göstergesi, tik başına fiyat değişimini gösterir. Göstergenin mutlak değerleri tek başına bir şey ifade etmez, sadece göstergedeki değişimlerin anlamı vardır. Bill Williams, MFI ve hacim arasındaki ilişkiyi vurgular:
- Market Facilitation Index artıyor ve hacim de artıyorsa - bu şuna işaret eder:
a) piyasaya giren oyuncu sayısı artıyor (hacim artıyor);
b) yeni gelen oyuncular trendin yönünde pozisyon açıyorlar, yani hareket başlamış ve hızlanmaktadır.
- Market Facilitation Index azalıyor ve hacim de azalıyor. Bu, piyasa katılımcılarının artık ilgilenmediği anlamına gelir;
- Market Facilitation Index artıyor, ancak hacim azalıyor. Büyük olasılıkla, piyasa katılımcılardan gelen hacimle desteklenmiyor, yatırımcıların (aracı kurumlar vb.) spekülasyonları nedeniyle fiyat değişiyor;
- Market Facilitation Index azalıyor, ancak hacim artıyor. Boğalar ve ayılar arasında, büyük bir satış ve alış hacmi içeren bir savaş vardır, ancak güçler eşit olduğu için fiyat önemli ölçüde değişmiyor. Rekabet eden taraflardan biri (alıcılar ya da satıcılar) sonunda savaşı kazanacak. Genellikle, çubuğun kırılması, trendin devam edip etmediğini veya trendin iptal olup olmadığını size bildirir. Bill Williams böyle bir çubuğu "selamlama" olarak adlandırır.
Parametreler
iBWMFI() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:
Market Facilitation Index göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.
int iBWMFI( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir.
period
[in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir.
applied_volume
[in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir.
Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Başlatma
Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="BW MFI"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBWMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="BW MFI"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBWMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Sonlandırma
Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Veri alma
Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Create Volumes indicator handle static bool create=false; static int hv=INVALID_HANDLE; if(!create) { ResetLastError(); hv=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(hv==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle Volumes. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return; } create=true; } //--- Get Volumes indicator status ENUM_LINE_STATE state_vol=LineState(hv,index,0); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("BW MFI State", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); color clr=clrNONE; string state_str=LineStateDescription(state); if((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str="MFI Up, Vol Up"; clr=clrGreen; } if((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str="MFI Dn, Vol Dn"; clr=clrSaddleBrown; } if((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str="MFI Up, Vol Dn"; clr=clrBlue; } if((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str="MFI Dn, Vol Up"; clr=clrLightCoral; } //--- Set font parameters for indicator state data (bold font) name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText(state_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Restore the normal thickness of the panel font panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
BW MFI gösterge verilerinin elde edilmesi, burada sağlanan evrensel fonksiyonlar aracılığıyla olağan şekilde mümkündür. Ancak gösterge sütunlarının değerlerini yorumlamak için başka bir göstergeye ihtiyacımız vardır - Hacim göstergesi, çünkü histogram sütunlarını renklendirmek için iki gösterge karşılaştırılır - önceki değerlerine göre histogram sütununun değeri ve hacim değeri. Fonksiyonda hacmi almak için, Hacim göstergesinin tanıtıcısını oluştururuz (ilk erişimde bir kez) ve BW MFI ve Hacim çizgilerinin durumlarını karşılaştırırız. Birbirleriyle ilişkilerinin açıklaması panelde metin olarak gösterilir.
Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:
TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.
Bilgi paneli sınıflarının iyileştirilmesi. Genel bakış
Bu serideki test Uzman Danışmanlarında, ilk makalede oluşturulan bilgi panelini kullanıyoruz. Panelde, verilerin panelde görüntülenebileceği koordinatlara göre tek bir tablo oluşturmak mümkündü. Artık bilgi paneli sınıfları iyileştirildi - içlerine veri yerleştirmek için istediğiniz sayıda tablo oluşturabilirsiniz. Bilgi panelini simge durumuna küçülttükten, zaman dilimini değiştirdikten ve bilgi panelini tekrar genişlettikten sonra bilgi paneli verilerinin geçici olarak kaybolmasını da düzelttim. Bilgi paneli sınıflarında yapılan değişiklikler konusuna geri dönmemek için yapılan değişiklikleri kısaca gözden geçirelim.
Artık panelde oluşturulan her tablo kendi koordinatlarını geri döndürebilir: X1, Y1 - sol üst köşe, X2 ve Y2 - sağ alt köşe. Her plakaya, veri elde etmek için erişebileceğiniz kendi kimliği ve adı atanmıştır.
Bu değerleri yazmak ve geri döndürmek için CTableData tablo veri sınıfı artık private değişkenlere ve public metotlara sahiptir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Table data class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTableData : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list_rows; // List of rows uint m_id; // Table ID int m_x1; // X1 coordinate int m_y1; // Y1 coordinate int m_x2; // X2 coordinate int m_y2; // Y2 coordinate int m_w; // Width int m_h; // Height string m_name; // Table name public: //--- Set table name void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } //--- Return table (1) ID and (2) name uint ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } //--- Set coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2 void SetX1(const uint x1) { this.m_x1=(int)x1; } void SetX2(const uint x2) { this.m_x2=(int)x2; } //--- Set coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2 void SetY1(const uint y1) { this.m_y1=(int)y1; } void SetY2(const uint y2) { this.m_y2=(int)y2; } //--- Set table coordinates void SetCoords(const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2) { this.SetX1(x1); this.SetY1(y1); this.SetX2(x2); this.SetY2(y2); } //--- Return coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2 int X1(void) const { return this.m_x1; } int X2(void) const { return this.m_x2; } //--- Return coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2 int Y1(void) const { return this.m_y1; } int Y2(void) const { return this.m_y2; } //--- Return (1) width and (2) height int Width(void) const { return this.m_x2-this.m_x1+1; } int Height(void) const { return this.m_y2-this.m_y1+1; } //--- Return the list of table rows
Belirtilen satırdaki hücre sayısını geri döndüren public bir metot eklendi:
int ColumnsInRow(const int row_index) { //--- If there is no row in the list, return 0 if(this.RowsTotal()==0) return 0; //--- Get a pointer to the specified row and return the number of cells in it CTableRow *row=this.GetRow(row_index); return(row!=NULL ? row.CellsTotal() : 0); } //--- Return the total number of cells in the table
Tablo hücrelerinin toplam sayısını geri döndüren public bir metot eklendi:
//--- Return the total number of cells in the table int CellsTotal(void) { //--- If there is no row in the list, return 0 if(this.RowsTotal()==0) return 0; //--- int num=0; int total=this.RowsTotal(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) num+=this.ColumnsInRow(i); return num; } //--- Clear lists of rows and table cells
Önceden, sayılarının her satırda aynı olmasını umarak tablonun ilk satırındaki sütun sayısını geri döndürüyorduk. Şimdi tablonun her satırına yerleştirilen hücre sayısına göre toplam tablo hücresi sayısını elde edebiliriz. Belirli bir satırdaki hücre sayısını da alabiliriz. Böylece kafes şeklinde olmayan tablolar oluşturmak mümkündür. Satırlarda farklı sayıda hücreye sahip tabloların oluşturulması, mevcut görevlerdeki talep eksikliği nedeniyle test edilmemiştir. Büyük olasılıkla ilave iyileştirmelere ihtiyaç duyulacaktır. Ancak şimdilik bu tür tablolara gerek yok.
Sınıf, tabloları kimliklere (mode = 0) veya adlara (mode != 0) göre karşılaştırmamızı sağlayan sanal Compare metoduna sahiptir:
//--- Virtual method for comparing two objects virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CTableData *compared=node; if(mode==0) return(this.ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared.ID() ? -1 : 0); else return(this.Name()==compared.Name() ? 0 : this.Name()>compared.Name() ? 1 : -1); }
Oluşturulan tablonun kimliği artık sınıfın parametrik yapıcısına aktarılır:
//--- Constructor/destructor CTableData(const uint id) : m_id(id){ this.m_list_rows.Clear(); this.m_name=""; } ~CTableData(void) { this.m_list_rows.Clear(); }
Tablo veri nesnesi örneği daha önce panel sınıfında bildirilmişken, şimdi panelde oluşturulan tabloların işaretçilerini içerecek bir liste bildiriyoruz.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dashboard class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDashboard : public CObject { private: CCanvas m_canvas; // Canvas CCanvas m_workspace; // Work space CArrayObj m_list_table; // List of tables ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; // Program type ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state; // Mouse button status
Arka plan ve çalışma alanı piksellerini bir dosyaya kaydetmek üzere dosya adları oluşturmak için private bölümde değişkenler bildiriyoruz:
string m_name_gv_m; // Name of the global terminal variable storing the collapsed panel flag string m_name_gv_u; // Name of the global terminal variable storing the flag of the pinned panel string m_filename_bg; // File name to save background pixels string m_filename_ws; // File name for saving work space pixels uint m_array_wpx[]; // Array of pixels to save/restore the workspace uint m_array_ppx[]; // Array of pixels to save/restore the panel background
Panel yazı tipleriyle çalışmanın yanı sıra tablolar ve koordinatlarını oluşturma ve elde etme metotları eklendi ve geliştirildi:
//--- Set default panel font parameters void SetFontParams(const string name,const int size,const uint flags=0,const uint angle=0); //--- Return the specified dashboard font parameters string FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle); //--- Return the specified panel (1) font, (2) size and font flags string FontName(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } //--- Display a text message at the specified coordinates void DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a new table bool CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Return tabular data object by (1) ID and (2) name CTableData *GetTable(const uint id); CTableData *GetTable(const string name); //--- Draw a (1) background grid (2) with automatic cell size void DrawGrid(const uint table_id,const uint x,const uint y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true); void DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true); //--- Print grid data (line intersection coordinates) void GridPrint(const uint table_id,const uint indent=0) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } table.Print(indent); } //--- Write the X and Y coordinate values of the specified table cell to variables void CellXY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } //--- Return the (1) X and (2) Y coordinate of the specified table cell int CellX(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE; } return table.CellY(row,column); } //--- Write X1 and Y1, X2 and Y2 coordinate values of the specified table to the variables void TableCoords(const uint table_id,int &x1,int &y1,int &x2,int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2=WRONG_VALUE; CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) return; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } //--- Return the (1) X1, (2) Y1, (3) X2 and (4) Y2 coordinate of the specified table int TableX1(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableY1(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableX2(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableY2(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE); } //--- Event handler void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam); //--- Constructor/destructor CDashboard(const uint id,const int x,const int y, const int w,const int h,const int wnd=-1); ~CDashboard();
Sınıf yapıcısında, arka planı ve çalışma alanını kaydetmek için dosya adları oluşturuyoruz:
//--- Set the names of global terminal variables to store panel coordinates, collapsed/expanded state and pinning this.m_name_gv_x=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_X"; this.m_name_gv_y=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Y"; this.m_name_gv_m=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Minimize"; this.m_name_gv_u=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Unpin"; //--- Set file names for saving background and work space pixels this.m_filename_bg=this.m_program_name+"\\Dashboard"+(string)this.m_id+"\\background.bin"; this.m_filename_ws=this.m_program_name+"\\Dashboard"+(string)this.m_id+"\\workspace.bin";
Yapıcının en sonunda, panel simge durumuna küçültülmüşse dosyalardaki veriler arka plan ve çalışma alanı piksel dizilerine yüklenir:
//--- If the panel collapse flag is set, load the background and work space pixels from the files into arrays if(this.m_minimized) { if(::FileIsExist(this.m_filename_bg)) this.FileLoadBackground(); if(::FileIsExist(this.m_filename_ws)) this.FileLoadWorkspace(); } }
Böylece, pikseller daha önce dosyalara kaydedilmişse ve panel simge durumuna küçültülmüş bir biçimde oluşturulmuşsa, panelin görünümü dosyalardan yüklenir ve panel simge durumuna küçültülmüş bir biçimde çizilir. Genişletildiğinde, görünümü dosyalardan doldurulan piksel dizilerinden elde edilecektir.
Yıkıcıda, panel simge durumuna küçültülmüşse, panel nesnelerini silmeden önce genişletmemiz, piksel verilerini dosyalara yazmamız ve tekrar simge durumuna küçültmemiz gerekir. Bundan sonra, panel nesnelerini silebiliriz - görünümü, yapıcıda sonraki oluşturma sırasında onlardan geri yüklenecek dosyalara zaten kaydedilmiştir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDashboard::~CDashboard() { //--- Write the current values to global terminal variables ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_x,this.m_x); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_y,this.m_y); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_m,this.m_minimized); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_u,this.m_movable); //--- If the panel is collapsed, //--- expand the panel, save the appearance into pixel arrays and collapse the panel if(this.m_minimized) { this.Expand(); this.SaveBackground(); this.SaveWorkspace(); this.Collapse(); } //--- otherwise, if the panel is expanded, //--- save the appearance into pixel arrays else { this.SaveBackground(); this.SaveWorkspace(); } //--- Save pixel arrays to files this.FileSaveBackground(); this.FileSaveWorkspace(); //--- Delete panel objects this.m_canvas.Destroy(); this.m_workspace.Destroy(); }
Panel küçültme/genişletme düğmesine tıklamayı işleme bloğunda, bayrağı kontrol ederiz ve panel genişletilirse arka planı ve çalışma alanını piksel dizilerine kaydederiz:
//--- If the panel collapse/expand button is pressed else if(state==MOUSE_STATE_PRESSED_INSIDE_MINIMIZE) { //--- Disable chart scrolling, right-click menu and crosshair this.SetChartsTool(false); //--- If the panel is not collapsed, save the background and work space into pixel arrays if(!this.m_minimized) { this.SaveWorkspace(); this.SaveBackground(); } //--- "flip" the panel collapse flag, this.m_minimized=!this.m_minimized; //--- redraw the panel taking into account the new state of the flag, this.Draw(this.m_title); //--- redraw the panel header area this.RedrawHeaderArea(); //--- If the panel is pinned and expanded, move it to the stored location coordinates if(this.m_minimized && !this.m_movable) this.Move(this.m_x_dock,this.m_y_dock); //--- Update the canvas with chart redrawing and this.m_canvas.Update(); //--- write the state of the panel expand flag to the global terminal variable ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_m,this.m_minimized); }
Piksel dizisini kaydetmek için kullanılan dizgeler paneli simge durumuna küçültme metodundan kaldırılmıştır. Artık pikselleri kaydetme işlemi yalnızca simge durumuna küçültme/genişletme düğmesine basıldığında yapılır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collapse the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::Collapse(void) { //--- Save the pixels of the working space and the panel background into arrays this.SaveWorkspace(); this.SaveBackground(); //--- Remember the current height of the panel int h=this.m_h; //--- Change the dimensions (height) of the canvas and working space if(!this.SetSizes(this.m_canvas.Width(),this.m_header_h)) return; //--- Draw the header area this.DrawHeaderArea(this.m_title); //--- Return the saved panel height to the variable this.m_h=h; }
Bilgi paneli yazı tipi parametreleri kümesini geri döndüren bir metot uygulandı:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the specified dashboard font parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CDashboard::FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle) { size=this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); flags=this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); angle=this.m_workspace.FontAngleGet(); return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet(); }
Metot, yazı tipinin adını geri döndürür. Yazı tipi boyutu, bayrakları ve açısı referans olarak iletilen değişkenlere yazılır.
Metin rengi de artık çizim metoduna aktarılmaktadır. Varsayılan değer clrNONE'dır, yani önceden ayarlanmış metin rengidir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a text message at the specified coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Declare variables to record the text width and height in them int w=width; int h=height; //--- If the width and height of the text passed to the method have zero values, //--- then the entire working space is completely cleared using the transparent color if(width==0 && height==0) this.m_workspace.Erase(0x00FFFFFF); //--- Otherwise else { //--- If the passed width and height have default values (-1), we get its width and height from the text if(width==WRONG_VALUE && height==WRONG_VALUE) this.m_workspace.TextSize(text,w,h); //--- otherwise, else { //--- if the width passed to the method has the default value (-1) - get the width from the text, or //--- if the width passed to the method has a value greater than zero, use the width passed to the method, or //--- if the width passed to the method has a zero value, use the value 1 for the width w=(width ==WRONG_VALUE ? this.m_workspace.TextWidth(text) : width>0 ? width : 1); //--- if the height passed to the method has a default value (-1), get the height from the text, or //--- if the height passed to the method has a value greater than zero, use the height passed to the method, or //--- if the height passed to the method has a zero value, use value 1 for the height h=(height==WRONG_VALUE ? this.m_workspace.TextHeight(text) : height>0 ? height : 1); } //--- Fill the space according to the specified coordinates and the resulting width and height with a transparent color (erase the previous entry) this.m_workspace.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h,0x00FFFFFF); } //--- Display the text to the space cleared of previous text and update the working space without redrawing the screen this.m_workspace.TextOut(x,y,text,::ColorToARGB(clr==clrNONE ? this.m_fore_color : clr)); this.m_workspace.Update(false); }
Yeni bir tablo oluşturmak ve tablo verilerini tablo kimliği ve adına göre elde etmek için metotların uygulanması:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new table | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE) { uint num=(id>WRONG_VALUE ? id : this.m_list_table.Total()); CTableData *table=new CTableData(num); this.m_list_table.Sort(); if(this.m_list_table.Search(table)!=WRONG_VALUE) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Table with id %lu already exists in the list",__FUNCTION__,num); delete table; return false; } if(!this.m_list_table.Add(table)) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to add table with id %lu to the list",__FUNCTION__,num); delete table; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return tabular data object by ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable(const uint id) { if(this.m_list_table.Total()==0) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable",__FUNCTION__); .return NULL; } CTableData *table=new CTableData(id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,id); .return NULL; } this.m_list_table.Sort(); int index=this.m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this.m_list_table.At(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return tabular data object by name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable(const string name) { if(this.m_list_table.Total()==0) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable",__FUNCTION__); .return NULL; } CTableData *table=new CTableData(0); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create table object"); .return NULL; } table.SetName(name); this.m_list_table.Sort(1); int index=this.m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this.m_list_table.At(index); }
Tablo çizim metotlarında değişiklikler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the background grid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawGrid(const uint table_id, const uint x,const uint y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size, const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true) { //--- Get a table object by ID CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } //--- Clear all lists of the tabular data object (remove cells from rows and all rows) table.Clear(); //--- Line height cannot be less than 2 int row_h=int(row_size<2 ? 2 : row_size); //--- Column width cannot be less than 2 int col_w=int(col_size<2 ? 2 : col_size); //--- The X1 (left) coordinate of the table cannot be less than 1 (to leave one pixel around the perimeter of the panel for the frame) int x1=int(x<1 ? 1 : x); //--- Calculate the X2 coordinate (right) depending on the number of columns and their width int x2=x1+col_w*int(columns>0 ? columns : 1); //--- The Y1 coordinate is located under the panel title area int y1=this.m_header_h+(int)y; //--- Calculate the Y2 coordinate (bottom) depending on the number of lines and their height int y2=y1+row_h*int(rows>0 ? rows : 1); //--- Set table coordinates table.SetCoords(x1,y1-this.m_header_h,x2,y2-this.m_header_h); //--- Get the color of the table grid lines, either by default or passed to the method color clr=(line_color==clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); //--- If the initial X coordinate is greater than 1, draw a table frame //--- (in case of the coordinate 1, the table frame is the panel frame) if(x1>1) this.m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- In the loop by table rows, for(int i=0;i<(int)rows;i++) { //--- calculate the Y coordinate of the next horizontal grid line (Y coordinate of the next table row) int row_y=y1+row_h*i; //--- if the flag of "alternating" line colors is passed and the line is even if(alternating_color && i%2==0) { //--- lighten the table background color and draw a background rectangle color new_color=this.NewColor(clr,45,45,45); this.m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+1,row_y+1,x2-1,row_y+row_h-1,::ColorToARGB(new_color,this.m_alpha)); } //--- Draw a table grid horizontal line this.m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Create a new table row object CTableRow *row_obj=new CTableRow(i); if(row_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add it to the list of rows of the tabular data object //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; //--- Set its Y coordinate in the created row object taking into account the offset from the panel title row_obj.SetY(row_y-this.m_header_h); } //--- In the loop by table columns, for(int i=0;i<(int)columns;i++) { //--- calculate the X coordinate of the next vertical grid line (X coordinate of the next table row) int col_x=x1+col_w*i; //--- If the grid line goes beyond the panel, interrupt the loop if(x1==1 && col_x>=x1+m_canvas.Width()-2) break; //--- Draw a vertical line of the table grid this.m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Get the number of created rows from the table data object int total=table.RowsTotal(); //--- In the loop by table rows for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next row CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if(row==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new table cell CTableCell *cell=new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if(cell==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add the created cell to the row //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue; } //--- In the created cell object, set its X coordinate and the Y coordinate from the row object cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } //--- Update the canvas without redrawing the chart this.m_canvas.Update(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draws the background grid with automatic cell sizing | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true) { //--- Get a table object by ID CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } //--- X1 (left) table coordinate int x1=(int)border; //--- X2 (right) table coordinate int x2=this.m_canvas.Width()-(int)border-1; //--- Y1 (upper) table coordinate int y1=this.m_header_h+(int)border; //--- Y2 (lower) table coordinate int y2=this.m_canvas.Height()-(int)border-1; //--- Set table coordinates table.SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); //--- Get the color of the table grid lines, either by default or passed to the method color clr=(line_color==clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); //--- If the offset from the edge of the panel is greater than zero, draw a table border, //--- otherwise, the panel border is used as the table border if(border>0) this.m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Height of the entire table grid int greed_h=y2-y1; //--- Calculate the row height depending on the table height and the number of rows int row_h=(int)::round((double)greed_h/(double)rows); //--- In the loop based on the number of rows for(int i=0;i<(int)rows;i++) { //--- calculate the Y coordinate of the next horizontal grid line (Y coordinate of the next table row) int row_y=y1+row_h*i; //--- if the flag of "alternating" line colors is passed and the line is even if(alternating_color && i%2==0) { //--- lighten the table background color and draw a background rectangle color new_color=this.NewColor(clr,45,45,45); this.m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+1,row_y+1,x2-1,row_y+row_h-1,::ColorToARGB(new_color,this.m_alpha)); } //--- Draw a table grid horizontal line this.m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Create a new table row object CTableRow *row_obj=new CTableRow(i); if(row_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add it to the list of rows of the tabular data object //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; //--- Set its Y coordinate in the created row object taking into account the offset from the panel title row_obj.SetY(row_y-this.m_header_h); } //--- Table grid width int greed_w=x2-x1; //--- Calculate the column width depending on the table width and the number of columns int col_w=(int)::round((double)greed_w/(double)columns); //--- In the loop by table columns, for(int i=0;i<(int)columns;i++) { //--- calculate the X coordinate of the next vertical grid line (X coordinate of the next table row) int col_x=x1+col_w*i; //--- If this is not the very first vertical line, draw it //--- (the first vertical line is either the table frame or the panel frame) if(i>0) this.m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Get the number of created rows from the table data object int total=table.RowsTotal(); //--- In the loop by table rows for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next row CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if(row==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new table cell CTableCell *cell=new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if(cell==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add the created cell to the row //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue; } //--- In the created cell object, set its X coordinate and the Y coordinate from the row object cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } //--- Update the canvas without redrawing the chart this.m_canvas.Update(false); }
Pikselleri dosyaya kaydetme/yükleme metotları artık daha önce yapıcıda oluşturulan dosya adlarını kullanır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save the pixel array of the working space to a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileSaveWorkspace(void) { //--- If the saved array is empty, inform of that and return 'false' if(this.m_array_wpx.Size()==0) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. The workspace pixel array is empty.",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- If the array could not be saved to a file, report this and return 'false' if(!::FileSave(this.m_filename_ws,this.m_array_wpx)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_ws,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save the pixel array of the panel background to a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileSaveBackground(void) { //--- If the saved array is empty, inform of that and return 'false' if(this.m_array_ppx.Size()==0) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. The background pixel array is empty.",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- If the array could not be saved to a file, report this and return 'false' if(!::FileSave(this.m_filename_bg,this.m_array_ppx)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_bg,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Upload the array of working space pixels from a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileLoadWorkspace(void) { //--- If failed to upload data from the file into the array, report this and return 'false' if(::FileLoad(this.m_filename_ws,this.m_array_wpx)==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_ws,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Upload the array of panel background pixels from a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileLoadBackground(void) { if(::FileLoad(this.m_filename_bg,this.m_array_ppx)==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_bg,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; }
Sonuç
Bu makalede hacim ve Bill Williams göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlarla bağlantısını ele aldık. Makalede verilen tüm kodlar, programlarınızın koduna eklemek için "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir. Bir sonraki makalede, son gösterge kategorisini inceleyeceğiz - trend göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanması ve kullanımı.
Tüm dosyalar (test Uzman Danışmanları ve panel sınıfları) aşağıda ekli dosyalar listesinden indirilebilir. Panel sınıfı \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh konumuna yerleştirilmelidir.
MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal makale: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/13277
Uyarı: Bu materyallerin tüm hakları MetaQuotes Ltd.'a aittir. Bu materyallerin tamamen veya kısmen kopyalanması veya yeniden yazdırılması yasaktır.
Bu makale sitenin bir kullanıcısı tarafından yazılmıştır ve kendi kişisel görüşlerini yansıtmaktadır. MetaQuotes Ltd, sunulan bilgilerin doğruluğundan veya açıklanan çözümlerin, stratejilerin veya tavsiyelerin kullanımından kaynaklanan herhangi bir sonuçtan sorumlu değildir.
- Ücretsiz alım-satım uygulamaları
- İşlem kopyalama için 8.000'den fazla sinyal
- Finansal piyasaları keşfetmek için ekonomik haberler
Gizlilik ve Veri Koruma Politikasını ve MQL5.com Kullanım Şartlarını kabul edersiniz
Bir ayrıntı; Bill Williams'ın kitabında kör bir tavukla ilgili cümle şöyle:
"Kör bir tavuk bile ara sıra bir başak mısır bulacaktır."
Burada şöyle diyor:
"Kör bir tavuk bile, eğer hep aynı zamanda beslenirse mısırlarını bulacaktır." Ama bu Rusça/İngilizce bir çeviri etkisi olabilir.
Bill Williams, kitabında "çağdaş kitlesel hipnoz eğilimi" olduğunu varsaydığım bir konuda gerçekten başarılı oluyor ve Alligator göstergesinin üç hareketli ortalama eğrisini şunlarla ilişkilendiriyor:
"Kuantum fiziği, holografi, sibernetik, doğrusal olmayan dinamikler, bilgi teorisi ve fraktal geometri ile birlikte Kaos Bilimi." Ancak kaos konuşması biraz abartılı. Kitapta büyük bir bilgelik de var. Her şeye rağmen Timsah uygun bir MA kombinasyonudur.
"Kuantum fiziği, holografi, sibernetik, doğrusal olmayan dinamikler, bilgi teorisi ve fraktal geometri ile birlikte Kaos Bilimi." Ancak kaos konuşması biraz abartılı. Kitapta büyük bir bilgelik de var. Her şeye rağmen Timsah uygun bir MA kombinasyonu.
Değerlendirmeniz için teşekkür ederim.
Williams'ın eserlerini okumadım, bu nedenle tam olarak nasıl ve ne dediğini söylemeyeceğim.
Pekala, çok konuşabilir ve yazabilirsiniz. Ancak daha önemli olan şey bunu yapmaktır. Ve daha da iyisi, doğru yapmak)
Paneli simge durumuna küçültüp zaman dilimini değiştirirseniz ızgarayı görebilirsiniz.
Nasıl düzeltilir?
Video, oynatmak için basın
-
Video, oynatmak için basın
-
Daha aşağıda bir yerde bu kütüphaneyi kullanan daha fazla makale var. Orada oldukça geliştirilmiştir. Lütfen bu kütüphanenin en son sürümünü kullanın. Şimdi en son hangi makalede kullanıldığını tam olarak söyleyemem. Ancak makalelerimin listelerinde bulabilirsiniz. Kütüphanenin kullanıldığı son makale bu kütüphanenin en son sürümüdür. Onunla kontrol etmelisiniz. İyi nedenlerden dolayı henüz yapamıyorum.