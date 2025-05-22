Uzman Danışmanlara göstergeler eklemek için hazır şablonlar (Bölüm 2): Hacim ve Bill Williams göstergeleri

İçindekiler

Giriş

Uzman Danışmanlarda göstergelerin kullanımına yönelik hazır şablonlar oluşturma konusuna devam ediyoruz. Bu makalede, hacim ve Bill Williams göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasını ve kullanımını ele alacağız. Göstergelerden alınan verileri bu serinin ilk makalesinde oluşturulan bilgi panelinde görüntüleyeceğiz. Panel de iyileştirildi. Makalenin sonunda, değişikliklerine ve iyileştirmelerine kısaca bakacağız.

Söz konusu her gösterge için, makalede kendi programlarınızda kullanabileceğiniz hazır şablonlar sunulacaktır:

Girdi ve global değişkenler,

Değişkenleri başlatma ve bir gösterge tanıtıcısı oluşturma,

Sonlandırma,

Uzman Danışmanda göstergeden veri alma,

Elde edilen verilerin bilgi panelinde görüntülenmesine bir örnek.







Hacim göstergeleri

Bu makale, bu serideki önceki ve sonraki makaleler gibi, sadece referans amaçlıdır ve makaledeki kodları Kopyala-Yapıştır olarak kullanmamıza izin verdiği için pratik faydaları vardır.

Hacim göstergeleri, hesaplamalarında hacmi dikkate alan göstergelerdir. Forex piyasası için hacim, bir zaman diliminde ortaya çıkan tik sayısı (fiyat değişiklikleri) anlamına gelir. Menkul kıymetler borsası için hacim, gerçekleştirilen işlemlerin hacmi anlamına gelir (sözleşmeler veya para cinsinden).





Accumulation/Distribution

Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) teknik göstergesi, fiyat ve hacimdeki değişimlere göre hesaplanır. Hacim, fiyat değişiminde bir ağırlık katsayısı görevi görür - katsayı (hacim) ne kadar yüksek olursa, fiyat değişiminin (belirli bir periyot boyunca olan) gösterge değerine katkısı da o kadar büyük olur.

Aslında, bu gösterge, daha yaygın olarak kullanılan On Balance Volume göstergesinin bir çeşididir. Her ikisi de ilgili işlem hacmini ölçerek fiyat değişimlerini onaylamak için kullanılır.

Accumulation/Distribution göstergesi yükselmesi, işlem hacminin ezici payı yukarı yönlü fiyat hareketi ile ilişkili olduğundan, bu, enstrümanın birikmesi (alınması) anlamına gelir. Accumulation/Distribution göstergesi düşmesiyse, işlem hacminin ezici payı aşağı yönlü fiyat hareketi ile ilişkili olduğundan, bu, enstrümanın dağılımı (satılması) anlamına gelir.

Accumulation/Distribution göstergesiyle enstrümanın fiyatı arasındaki diverjanslar, yaklaşan fiyat değişimlerini gösterir. Genellikle bu diverjanslar oluştuğunda fiyat trendi göstergenin hareket ettiği yönde değişir. Dolayısıyla, gösterge yükseliyorsa ve enstrümanın fiyatı düşüyorsa, fiyatta bir terse dönüş beklenmelidir.





Parametreler

iAD() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Accumulation/Distribution göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int iAD ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. applied_volume [in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME değerlerinden biri olabilir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

ENUM_LINE_STATE numaralandırması, bir gösterge çizgisinin durumunu (başka bir göstergenin çizgisine veya herhangi bir seviyeye göre şekli ve konumu) elde etmeyi basitleştirmek için oluşturulmuştur.

Önceki makalenin ATR parametreleri bölümünde numaralandırma hakkında daha fazla bilgi bulabilirsiniz.

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "A/D" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "A/D" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAD ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }

Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:





TestVolumeAD.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.







Money Flow Index

Money Flow Index (MFI), paranın enstrümana yatırılma veya enstrümandan çekilme yoğunluğunu gösterir. Göstergenin yapısı ve yorumlanması, RSI'a benzerdir, tek fark MFI'ın hacmi de hesaba katmasıdır.

Money Flow Index'i analiz ederken şu noktaları dikkate almak gerekir:

Gösterge ve fiyat hareketi arasındaki diverjans. MFI düşerken fiyatlar artıyorsa (veya tam tersi), fiyatın terse dönüş olasılığı yüksektir;

MFI'ın 80'in üzerinde veya 20'nin altında olması, sırasıyla piyasanın potansiyel pikini veya dibini işaret eder.









Parametreler

iMFI() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

int iMFI ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int ma_period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. ma_period [in] Gösterge hesaplaması için periyot (çubuk sayısı). applied_volume [in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME değerlerinden biri olabilir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input double InpOverbough= 80 ; input double InpOversold = 20 ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; double overbough= 0 ; double oversold= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MFI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period= int (InpPeriod< 1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough- 0.01 : InpOversold); ind_title= StringFormat ( "MFI(%lu)" ,period); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 243 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 4 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 100 ); string ovb= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,overbough); panel.DrawText( "Overbough" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 66 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,overbough); color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Oversold" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); string ovs= StringFormat ( "%+.2f" ,oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 68 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 ,oversold); clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Gösterge çizgisinin aşırı alış/aşırı satış alanlarındaki konumu panelde renkli olarak işaretlenir.



Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:





TestVolumeMFI.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





On Balance Volume

On Balance Volume (OBV) teknik göstergesi, hacmi fiyat değişimiyle ilişkilendiren bir momentum göstergesidir. Joseph Granville'in bulduğu bu göstergenin mantığı oldukça basittir. Mevcut çubuğun kapanış fiyatı önceki çubuğun kapanış fiyatından yüksekse, mevcut çubuğun hacmi önceki OBV değerine eklenir. Mevcut çubuğun kapanış fiyatı önceki çubuğun kapanış fiyatından düşükse, mevcut çubuğun hacmi önceki OBV değerinden çıkarılır.

On Balance Volume analizine ilişkin temel varsayım, OBV'deki değişimlerin fiyat değişimlerinden önce gelmesidir. Bu ilkeye göre, OBV'deki artış, profesyonellerin enstrümana yatırım yaptığını gösterir. Daha sonra, diğer yatırımcılar yatırım yapmaya başladığında hem fiyat hem de OBV göstergesi fırlamaya başlar.

Enstrümanın fiyat hareketi OBV hareketinden önce geliyorsa, bir "teyit eksikliği" oluşur. Bu, boğa piyasasının piklerinde (enstrümanın fiyatı, OBV eşlik etmeden veya öncesinde yükseldiğinde) veya ayı piyasasının diplerinde (enstrümanın fiyatı, OBV eşlik etmeden veya öncesinde düştüğünde) meydana gelebilir.

OBV, her yeni pik bir önceki pikten daha yüksek olduğunda ve her yeni dip bir önceki dipten daha yüksek olduğunda bir yükseliş trendi içindedir. Benzer şekilde, her yeni pik bir önceki pikten daha düşük olduğunda ve her yeni dip bir önceki dipten daha düşük olduğunda da OBV bir düşüş trendi içindedir. OBV, art arda yükseliş veya düşüş olmaksızın yatay bir şekilde hareket ettiğindeyse, trendin belirsiz olduğundan söz edilebilir.

Trend, oluştuğundan sonra dönüş anına kadar varlığını sürdürür. On Balance Volume göstergesinin trendinde terse dönüş iki şekilde gerçekleşebilir. İlki, trend yükseliş trendinden düşüş trendine veya düşüş trendinden yükseliş trendine değiştiğinde meydana gelir.

İkinci terse dönüş şeklinde ise, OBV'nin trendi belirsiz bir trende dönüşür ve üç periyottan fazla bu şekilde kalır. Bu nedenle, OBV, yükseliş trendinden şüpheli trende dönüşür ve ardından sadece iki gün boyunca trendi belirsiz kalır ve sonrasında tekrar yükseliş trendine geri dönerse, On Balance Volume'ün her zaman yükseliş trendinde olduğu varsayılır.

OBV kırılmaları normalde fiyat kırılmalarından önce geldiğinden, yatırımcılar On Balance Volume'ün yukarı yönlü kırılmalarında alış yapmalıdır. Benzer şekilde, OBV'nin aşağı yönlü kırılmalarında da yatırımcılar satış yapmalıdır. Açık pozisyonlar trend değişene kadar tutulmalıdır.









Parametreler

iOBV() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

On Balance Volume göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int iOBV ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol



[in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. applied_volume [in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "OBV" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOBV ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "OBV" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iOBV ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:





TestVolumeOBV.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Volumes

Forex piyasası için Hacim göstergesi, belirli bir zaman diliminin her periyodundaki fiyat değişikliklerinin sayısını yansıtır. Borsa sembolleri için ise, fiilen işlem gören hacimlerin (sözleşmeler, para, birim vb.) miktarını yansıtır.









Parametreler

iVolumes() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int iVolumes ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume )

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. applied_volume [in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Volumes" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Volumes" ; ind_digits= 0 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Paneldeki durum metninin rengi, imlecin üzerinde bulunduğu gösterge sütununun rengine karşılık gelir.



Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:





TestVolumeVolumes.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Bill Williams göstergeleri

Bill Williams'ın göstergeleri, kitaplarında anlatılan alım-satım sisteminin ayrılmaz bir parçası oldukları için ayrı bir grupta ele alınmıştır.





Accelerator Oscillator

Fiyat, değişen son unsurdur. Fiyat değişimlerinden önce piyasa itici gücü yön değiştirir, bunun için itici gücün ivmesinin yavaşlaması ve sıfıra ulaşması gerekir. Sonrasında, fiyat yön değiştirmeye başlayana kadar itici güç ters yönde hızlanmaya başlar.

Acceleration/Deceleration (AC) göstergesi, mevcut itici gücün hızlanmasını ve yavaşlamasını ölçer. Bu gösterge, fiyattan önce yönünü değiştirecek olan itici güçteki herhangi bir değişiklikten önce yönünü değiştirecektir. AC'nin erken bir uyarı sinyali olduğunu anlamanın fark edilir avantajları vardır.

Sıfır çizgisi esas olarak itici gücün ivme ile dengede olduğu yerdir. Acceleration/Deceleration sıfırın üzerindeyse, hızlanmanın artmaya devam etmesi genellikle daha kolaydır (göstergenin sıfırın altında olduğu durumlardaysa bu durum tam tersidir). Awesome Oscillator'dan farklı olarak, sıfır çizgisinin çaprazlanması bir sinyal olarak değerlendirilmez. Piyasayı kontrol etmek ve karar vermek için yapılması gereken tek şey renk değişimlerini izlemektir. Unutmayın: Acceleration/Deceleration'la, mevcut sütun kırmızı renkteyken alış ve mevcut sütun yeşil renkteyken satış yapmayın.

Piyasaya itici gücün yönünde giriyorsanız (gösterge, alış sırasında sıfırın üzerinde veya satış sırasında sıfırın altındaysa), alış yapmak için yalnızca iki yeşil sütuna, satış yapmak için de yalnızca iki kırmızı sütuna ihtiyacınız vardır. İtici güç açılacak pozisyona karşıysa (gösterge, alış sırasında sıfırın altında veya satış sırasında sıfırın üzerindeyse), onay gereklidir, dolayısıyla ek bir sütun daha gerekir. Bu durumda, göstergenin satış pozisyonu için sıfır çizgisinin üzerinde üç kırmızı sütun, alış pozisyonu içinse sıfır çizgisinin altında üç yeşil sütun göstermesi gerekir.





Parametreler

iAC() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Accelerator Oscillator göstergesini oluşturur ve tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int iAC ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda global değişkenleri bildirelim (göstergenin yükselen ve düşen histogram sütunlarının renklerini ayarlamak dışında hiçbir girdisi yoktur):

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AC" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAC ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AC" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 2 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAC ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Bilgi panelindeki gösterge çizgisi durum metinlerinin rengi, imlecin üzerinde bulunduğu histogram sütunlarının rengine karşılık gelir.



Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:





TestWilliamsAC.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Alligator

Çoğu zaman piyasa durağandır. Piyasa zamanın yalnızca %15-30'unda trend oluşturur ve borsada yer almayan yatırımcılar kârlarının çoğunu trendlerden elde eder. Büyükbabam şunu hep tekrarlardı: "Kör bir tavuk bile her zaman aynı zamanda, aynı yerde beslenirse mısırlarını bulur". Trendle birlikte yapılan işlemlere "kör tavuk piyasası" adını verdik. Yıllarımızı aldı ama "kör tavuk piyasasına" ulaşana kadar her daim hazırlıklı olmamızı sağlayan bir gösterge oluşturduk.

Bill Williams

Alligator teknik göstergesi, fraktal geometri ve doğrusal olmayan dinamikleri kullanan hareketli ortalama çizgilerinin bir kombinasyonudur.

Mavi çizgi (Jaw çizgisi), grafiği oluşturmak için kullanılan zaman dilimindeki hareketli ortalama çizgisidir (periyodu 13 olan Smoothed Moving Average (geleceğe doğru 8 çubuk kaydırılmış));

Kırmızı çizgi (Teeth çizgisi), grafiği oluşturmak için kullanılan zaman diliminin bir dilim aşağısındaki hareketli ortalama çizgisidir (periyodu 8 olan Smoothed Moving Average (geleceğe doğru 5 çubuk kaydırılmış));

Yeşil çizgi (Lips çizgisi), grafiği oluşturmak için kullanılan zaman diliminin iki dilim aşağısındaki hareketli ortalama çizgisidir (periyodu 5 olan Smoothed Moving Average (geleceğe doğru 3 çubuk kaydırılmış));

Alligator'ın Lips, Teeth ve Jaw çizgileri farklı zaman dilimlerinin etkileşimini gösterir. Piyasa trendleri, zamanın yalnızca yüzde 15 ila 30'u arasında görülebildiğinden, trendleri takip etmek ve yalnızca belirli fiyat aralıklarında dalgalanan piyasalarda işlem yapmaktan kaçınmak önemlidir.

Jaw, Teeth ve Lips çizgileri kapandığında veya iç içe geçtiğinde, Alligator'ın uyumak üzere olduğu veya zaten uykuda olduğu anlamına gelir. Uyuduğu süre boyunca açlığı artar - ne kadar uzun uyursa uyandığında o kadar aç olur. Uyandığında yaptığı ilk şey ağzını açıp esnemeye başlamaktır. Sonra burnuna yemek kokusu gelir: boğa eti veya ayı eti ve onun için avlanmaya başlar. Kendini tok hissedecek kadar iyice beslendiğinde Timsah, yiyeceğe/fiyata olan ilgisini kaybetmeye başlar (hareketli ortalama çizgileri birleşir) - bu, kârı sabitleme zamanı anlamına gelir.









Parametreler

iAlligator() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Alligator göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.

int iAlligator ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. jaw_period [in] Mavi çizgi (Jaw çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu. jaw_shift [in] Fiyat grafiğine göre mavi çizgi kayması. teeth_period [in] Kırmızı çizgi (Teeth çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu. teeth_shift [in] Fiyat grafiğine göre kırmızı çizgi kayması. lips_period [in] Yeşil çizgi (Lips çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu. lips_shift [in] Fiyat grafiğine göre yeşil çizgi kayması. ma_method [in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir. applied_price [in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın. Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - GATORJAW_LINE, 1 - GATORTEETH_LINE, 2 - GATORLIPS_LINE.





Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iAlligator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iAlligator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 261 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 5 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); double value_jaws=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORJAW_LINE ); double value_teeth=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORTEETH_LINE ); double value_lips=IndicatorValue(handle,index, GATORLIPS_LINE ); string jaws_str= StringFormat ( "Jaws(%lu)" ,period_jaws); panel.DrawText(jaws_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); string value_str=(value_jaws!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_jaws,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); string teeth_str= StringFormat ( "Teeth(%lu)" ,period_teeth); panel.DrawText(teeth_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value_teeth!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_teeth,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); string lips_str= StringFormat ( "Lips(%lu)" ,period_jaws); panel.DrawText(lips_str, panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value_lips!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value_lips,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Teeth vs Jaws" , panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tj=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 1 ,value_jaws,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , GATORJAW_LINE )); string state_tj_str= ( state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Teeth > Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Teeth < Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_tj) ); color clr=(state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_tj_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Lips vs Teeth" , panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_lt=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 2 ,value_teeth,IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , GATORTEETH_LINE )); string state_lt_str= ( state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Lips > Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Lips < Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_lt) ); clr=(state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_lt_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

İmlecin altındaki çubuklardaki gösterge çizgilerinin değerlerine ek olarak, panel Teeth-Jaws çizgilerinin ve Lips-Teeth çizgilerinin birbirine göre durumlarını da görüntüler. Ayrıca bu durumlar renkli olarak da vurgulanır.



Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:





TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Awesome Oscillator

Bill Williams'ın Awesome Oscillator (AO) göstergesi, periyodu 5 olan basit hareketli ortalamadan (çubukların (H+L)/2 orta noktalarından çizilen) çıkarılan, periyodu 34 olan basit hareketli ortalamadır (çubukların (H+L)/2 orta noktalarından çizilen). Mevcut durumda piyasanın itici gücüne neler olduğunu oldukça açık bir şekilde gösterir.

Alış için sinyaller



çay tabağı sinyali, histogram yönünü aşağıdan yukarıya çevirdiğinde oluşur. İkinci sütun birinciden daha aşağıdadır ve kırmızı renklidir. Üçüncü sütun, ikincisinden daha yukarıdadır ve yeşil renklidir;

çay tabağı sinyalinin oluşması için histogramın en az üç sütunu olmalıdır.

"Çay tabağı", histogram sıfır çizgisinin üzerindeyken oluşan tek alış sinyalidir. Şunlar akılda tutulmalıdır:

Kullanılacak çay tabağı sinyali için tüm Awesome Oscillator sütunlarının sıfır çizgisinin üzerinde olması gerektiğini unutmayın.

"Sıfır çizgisi geçişi", histogram negatif alandan pozitif alana geçtiğinde oluşan alış sinyalidir. Bu sinyalle ilgili olarak:

bu sinyalin oluşması için sadece iki sütun gereklidir;

ilk sütun sıfır çizgisinin altında olmalı, ikinci sütun da sıfır çizgisini geçmelidir (negatif alandan pozitif alana geçiş);

alış ve satış için eş zamanlı sinyal oluşması imkansızdır.

"İki dip", histogram sıfır çizgisinin altında olduğunda oluşabilecek tek alış sinyalidir. Bu sinyalle ilgili olarak, şunlar akılda tutulmalıdır:

sinyal, bir dip (en düşük minimum) ve devamında bu dipten biraz daha yukarıda olan (sıfır çizgisine daha yakın, mutlak değeri daha düşük olan) başka bir dip varlığında oluşur;

histogram, iki dip arasında sıfır çizgisinin altında olmalıdır. Histogram dipler arasındaki bölümde sıfır çizgisini geçerse, alış sinyali oluşmaz. Ancak, alış için farklı bir sinyal oluşur - sıfır çizgisi geçişi;

histogramın her yeni dibi, önceki dipten daha yukarıda olmalıdır (sıfır çizgisine daha yakın, mutlak değeri daha düşük);

eğer ek bir uygun dip (sıfır çizgisine daha yakın) daha oluşursa ve histogram sıfır çizgisini geçmediyse, ek bir alış sinyali daha oluşacaktır.

Satış için sinyaller



Satış için olan Awesome Oscillator sinyalleri, alış için olan sinyallerle aynıdır. Çay bardağı sinyali ters ve sıfırın altındadır. Sıfır çizgisi geçişi azalış şeklindedir - ilk sütun sıfırın üzerinde, ikinci sütun sıfırın altındadır. Yukarıda bahsedilen alış için söz konusu olan iki dip sinyali burada satış söz konusu olduğundan "iki pik" sinyali olur ve sıfır çizgisinden daha yüksektir ve aynı zamanda terstir.





Parametreler

iAO() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Awesome Osilatör göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int iAO ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.





Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AO" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAO ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "AO" ; ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iAO ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+ 1 , 0 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.DrawText( "AO vs Zero" , panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index, 0 , 0 ); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "AO > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "AO < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrGreen : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE ); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Panel, imlecin altında bulunan histogram sütununun rengine sahip olan gösterge çizgisinin durumunu tanımlamanın yanı sıra, sıfıra göre konumunun durumunu da görüntüler. Gösterge çizgisi sıfır çizgisini yukarı doğru geçtiğinde yeşil metinle işaretlenirken, aşağı doğru geçişi kırmızı metinle işaretlenir.



Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:





TestWilliamsAO.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Fractals

Tüm piyasalar, çoğunlukla fiyatların çok fazla değişmemesi ve sadece kısa bir süre için (%15-30) trend değişimlerinin gözlenmesi ile karakterizedir. Kâr elde etmek için en uygun dönemler, piyasa fiyatlarının belirli bir trende göre değiştiği dönemlerdir.

Fractals, Bill Williams'ın dipleri veya pikleri tespit etmeye olanak sağlayan 5 alım-satım sistemi göstergesinden biridir. Bir yukarı fraktalın teknik tanımı, en yüksek yüksek seviyesine sahip çubuktan önce ve sonra iki düşük yüksek seviyesine sahip çubuğun varlığıyla en az beş ardışık çubuk dizisidir. Bir aşağı fraktalın teknik tanımı ise, en düşük düşük seviyesine sahip çubuktan önce ve sonra iki yüksek düşük seviyesine sahip çubuğun varlığıyla en az beş ardışık çubuk dizisidir. Grafikte fraktallar pik ve dip değerlere sahiptir ve yukarı veya aşağı oklarla işaretlenir.

Fractals sinyallerin Alligator kullanılarak filtrelenmesi gerekir. Başka bir deyişle, fraktal Alligator'ın dişlerinden düşükse alış kapatılmalı, fraktal Alligator'ın dişlerinden yüksekse satış kapatılmalıdır. Bir fraktal sinyali oluştuğunda ve Alligator'ın ağzı dışındaki konumuyla belirlenen güce sahip olduğunda, oluşan sinyal Alligator'ın ağzıyla saldırıya uğrayana kadar veya daha yeni bir fraktal sinyali oluşana kadar sinyal olarak kalır.





Parametreler

iFractals() fonksiyonu gösterge tanı oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Fractals göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür.

int iFractals ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. Geri dönüş değeri Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın. Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE.





Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Fractals" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iFractals ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "Fractals" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iFractals ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_LINE ); string value_str0=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str0,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_LINE ); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,ind_digits) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derleyip grafik üzerinde başlattıktan sonra, bilgi panelinde gösterge arabellek değerlerini kontrol edebiliriz:





TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Gator Oscillator

Gator Oscillator, Alligator'a dayanır ve Smoothed Moving Average çizgilerinin konverjans/diverjans derecesini gösterir. Üstteki histogram, mavi çizgi ve kırmızı çizginin değerleri arasındaki mutlak farktır. Alttaki histogram ise, kırmızı çizgi ve yeşil çizginin değerleri arasındaki mutlak farktır, ancak histogram yukarıdan aşağıya doğru çizildiği için eksi işareti vardır.





Parametreler

iGator() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Gator göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Osilatör, mavi ve kırmızı Alligator çizgileri arasındaki farkı (üst histogram) ve kırmızı ve yeşil Alligator çizgileri arasındaki farkı (alt histogram) gösterir.

int iGator ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int jaw_period, int jaw_shift, int teeth_period, int teeth_shift, int lips_period, int lips_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. jaw_period [in] Mavi çizgi (Jaw çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu. jaw_shift [in] Fiyat grafiğine göre mavi çizgi kayması. Gösterge histogramının görsel kaymasıyla doğrudan ilgili değildir. teeth_period [in] Kırmızı çizgi (Teeth çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu. teeth_shift [in] Fiyat grafiğine göre kırmızı çizgi kayması. Gösterge histogramının görsel kaymasıyla doğrudan ilgili değildir. lips_period [in] Yeşil çizgi (Lips çizgisi) için hareketli ortalama periyodu. lips_shift [in] Fiyat grafiğine göre yeşil çizgi kayması. Gösterge histogramının görsel kaymasıyla doğrudan ilgili değildir. ma_method [in] Hareketli ortalama yöntemi. ENUM_MA_METHOD numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir. applied_price [in] Uygulanan fiyat. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE fiyat sabitlerinden biri veya başka bir gösterge tanıtıcısı olabilir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın. Arabellek indeksleri: 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - üst histogramın renk arabelleği, 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - alt histogramın renk arabelleği.





Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13 ; input int InpShiftJaws = 8 ; input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8 ; input int InpShiftTeeth = 5 ; input uint InpPeriodLips = 5 ; input int InpShiftLips = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int period_jaws= 0 ; int period_teeth= 0 ; int period_lips= 0 ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iGator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); period_jaws= int (InpPeriodJaws< 1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth= int (InpPeriodTeeth< 1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips= int (InpPeriodLips< 1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); ind_title= StringFormat ( "Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits= Digits ()+ 1 ; ResetLastError (); handle= iGator ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 229 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 112 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, UPPER_HISTOGRAM ); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 1 ); double value2=IndicatorValue(handle,index, LOWER_HISTOGRAM ); double value3=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 3 ); color clr= clrNONE ; panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); string value_str=(value0!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value0,ind_digits) : "" ); clr=(value1> 0 ? clrRed : clrGreen ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); value_str=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,ind_digits) : "" ); clr=(value3> 0 ? clrRed : clrGreen ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 100 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

Gösterge arabellek değerlerini açıklayan metnin rengi, gösterge histogramının ilgili sütunuyla aynı renge sahiptir.



Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:







TestWilliamsGator.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Market Facilitation Index

Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) teknik göstergesi, tik başına fiyat değişimini gösterir. Göstergenin mutlak değerleri tek başına bir şey ifade etmez, sadece göstergedeki değişimlerin anlamı vardır. Bill Williams, MFI ve hacim arasındaki ilişkiyi vurgular:

Market Facilitation Index artıyor ve hacim de artıyorsa - bu şuna işaret eder:

a) piyasaya giren oyuncu sayısı artıyor (hacim artıyor);

b) yeni gelen oyuncular trendin yönünde pozisyon açıyorlar, yani hareket başlamış ve hızlanmaktadır.

a) piyasaya giren oyuncu sayısı artıyor (hacim artıyor); b) yeni gelen oyuncular trendin yönünde pozisyon açıyorlar, yani hareket başlamış ve hızlanmaktadır. Market Facilitation Index azalıyor ve hacim de azalıyor. Bu, piyasa katılımcılarının artık ilgilenmediği anlamına gelir;

Market Facilitation Index artıyor, ancak hacim azalıyor. Büyük olasılıkla, piyasa katılımcılardan gelen hacimle desteklenmiyor, yatırımcıların (aracı kurumlar vb.) spekülasyonları nedeniyle fiyat değişiyor;

Market Facilitation Index azalıyor, ancak hacim artıyor. Boğalar ve ayılar arasında, büyük bir satış ve alış hacmi içeren bir savaş vardır, ancak güçler eşit olduğu için fiyat önemli ölçüde değişmiyor. Rekabet eden taraflardan biri (alıcılar ya da satıcılar) sonunda savaşı kazanacak. Genellikle, çubuğun kırılması, trendin devam edip etmediğini veya trendin iptal olup olmadığını size bildirir. Bill Williams böyle bir çubuğu "selamlama" olarak adlandırır.









Parametreler

iBWMFI() fonksiyonu gösterge tanıtıcısını oluşturmak için kullanılır:

Market Facilitation Index göstergesinin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Sadece 1 arabellek vardır.

int iBWMFI ( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume );

symbol [in] Göstergenin hesaplanması için verileri kullanılacak finansal enstrümanın sembol adı. NULL mevcut sembol anlamına gelir. period [in] Zaman dilimi ENUM_TIMEFRAMES numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir, 0 mevcut zaman dilimi anlamına gelir. applied_volume [in] Kullanılacak hacim türü. ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME numaralandırma değerlerinden biri olabilir. Belirtilen teknik göstergenin tanıtıcısını geri döndürür. Başarısız olursa INVALID_HANDLE geri döndürür. Kullanılmayan bir göstergeden bilgisayar belleğini boşaltmak için, gösterge tanıtıcısının iletildiği IndicatorRelease() fonksiyonunu kullanın.





Göstergeyi oluşturmak için Uzman Danışmanda girdi ve global değişkenleri bildirelim:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title;

Uzman Danışmanda bilgi panelini kullanırken, onun için global değişkenler bildirmemiz ve panel sınıfı dosyasını dahil etmemiz gerekir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_UNDER, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, }; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; int handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; int ind_digits= 0 ; string ind_title; int mouse_bar_index; CDashboard *panel= NULL ;





Başlatma

Gösterge için global değişkenlerin değerlerinin ayarlanması ve tanıtıcısının oluşturulması:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "BW MFI" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iBWMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Uzman Danışman bilgi panelini kullanmayı içeriyorsa, panel burada oluşturulur:

int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 60 ); ind_title= "BW MFI" ; ind_digits= Digits (); ResetLastError (); handle= iBWMFI ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,ind_title, GetLastError ()); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 , 199 , 225 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 3 , 2 , 18 , 97 ); panel.GridPrint( 0 , 2 ); panel.GridPrint( 1 , 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Sonlandırma

Uzman Danışmanın OnDeinit() işleyicisinde, gösterge tanıtıcısı serbest bırakılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); }

Bilgi paneli kullanılıyorsa, oluşturulan bilgi paneli nesnesi kaldırılır:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); ResetLastError (); if (! IndicatorRelease (handle)) PrintFormat ( "%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); Comment ( "" ); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; }





Veri alma

Gösterge tanıtıcısı ile veri elde etmek için genel fonksiyonlar aşağıda verilmiştir. Osilatörlerin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanmasıyla ilgili makalede fonksiyonlar gözden geçirilmiştir. Bu fonksiyonlar kendi programlarınızda "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir:



double IndicatorValue( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { double array[ 1 ]={ 0 }; ResetLastError (); if ( CopyBuffer (ind_handle,buffer_num,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return array[ 0 ]; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 2 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if ( NormalizeDouble (value2-value1,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-value1,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int index, const int buffer_num, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+ 1 ,buffer_num); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)<= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)>= 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)< 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)> 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if ( NormalizeDouble (value1-level,ind_digits)== 0 && NormalizeDouble (value0-level0,ind_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } string LineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Bilgi panelini kullanırken, veriler şu fonksiyon kullanılarak panelde görüntülenir:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicator data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0 ); string value_str=(value!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value,ind_digits) : "" ); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); static bool create= false ; static int hv= INVALID_HANDLE ; if (!create) { ResetLastError (); hv= iVolumes ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); if (hv== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle Volumes. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } create= true ; } ENUM_LINE_STATE state_vol=LineState(hv,index, 0 ); panel.DrawText( "BW MFI State" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index, 0 ); color clr= clrNONE ; string state_str=LineStateDescription(state); if ((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str= "MFI Up, Vol Up" ; clr= clrGreen ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str= "MFI Dn, Vol Dn" ; clr= clrSaddleBrown ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str= "MFI Up, Vol Dn" ; clr= clrBlue ; } if ((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str= "MFI Dn, Vol Up" ; clr= clrLightCoral ; } name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText(state_str,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,clr, 90 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

BW MFI gösterge verilerinin elde edilmesi, burada sağlanan evrensel fonksiyonlar aracılığıyla olağan şekilde mümkündür. Ancak gösterge sütunlarının değerlerini yorumlamak için başka bir göstergeye ihtiyacımız vardır - Hacim göstergesi, çünkü histogram sütunlarını renklendirmek için iki gösterge karşılaştırılır - önceki değerlerine göre histogram sütununun değeri ve hacim değeri. Fonksiyonda hacmi almak için, Hacim göstergesinin tanıtıcısını oluştururuz (ilk erişimde bir kez) ve BW MFI ve Hacim çizgilerinin durumlarını karşılaştırırız. Birbirleriyle ilişkilerinin açıklaması panelde metin olarak gösterilir.



Ayrıca, Uzman Danışmanın OnChartEvent() olay işleyicisinde panel olayları işleyicisi çağrılır ve imleç altındaki çubuk indeksini alma olayları işlenir:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Uzman Danışmanı derledikten ve grafikte başlattıktan sonra, panelde gösterge çizgisinin durumunu izleyebiliriz:

TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 test Uzman Danışmanını makaleye ekli dosyalarda görüntüleyebilirsiniz.





Bilgi paneli sınıflarının iyileştirilmesi. Genel bakış

Bu serideki test Uzman Danışmanlarında, ilk makalede oluşturulan bilgi panelini kullanıyoruz. Panelde, verilerin panelde görüntülenebileceği koordinatlara göre tek bir tablo oluşturmak mümkündü. Artık bilgi paneli sınıfları iyileştirildi - içlerine veri yerleştirmek için istediğiniz sayıda tablo oluşturabilirsiniz. Bilgi panelini simge durumuna küçülttükten, zaman dilimini değiştirdikten ve bilgi panelini tekrar genişlettikten sonra bilgi paneli verilerinin geçici olarak kaybolmasını da düzelttim. Bilgi paneli sınıflarında yapılan değişiklikler konusuna geri dönmemek için yapılan değişiklikleri kısaca gözden geçirelim.

Artık panelde oluşturulan her tablo kendi koordinatlarını geri döndürebilir: X1, Y1 - sol üst köşe, X2 ve Y2 - sağ alt köşe. Her plakaya, veri elde etmek için erişebileceğiniz kendi kimliği ve adı atanmıştır.

Bu değerleri yazmak ve geri döndürmek için CTableData tablo veri sınıfı artık private değişkenlere ve public metotlara sahiptir:

class CTableData : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_rows; uint m_id; int m_x1; int m_y1; int m_x2; int m_y2; int m_w; int m_h; string m_name; public : void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } uint ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } void SetX1( const uint x1) { this .m_x1=( int )x1; } void SetX2( const uint x2) { this .m_x2=( int )x2; } void SetY1( const uint y1) { this .m_y1=( int )y1; } void SetY2( const uint y2) { this .m_y2=( int )y2; } void SetCoords( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .SetX1(x1); this .SetY1(y1); this .SetX2(x2); this .SetY2(y2); } int X1( void ) const { return this .m_x1; } int X2( void ) const { return this .m_x2; } int Y1( void ) const { return this .m_y1; } int Y2( void ) const { return this .m_y2; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_x2- this .m_x1+ 1 ; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_y2- this .m_y1+ 1 ; }

Belirtilen satırdaki hücre sayısını geri döndüren public bir metot eklendi:

int ColumnsInRow( const int row_index) { if ( this .RowsTotal()== 0 ) return 0 ; CTableRow *row= this .GetRow(row_index); return (row!= NULL ? row.CellsTotal() : 0 ); }

Tablo hücrelerinin toplam sayısını geri döndüren public bir metot eklendi:

int CellsTotal( void ) { if ( this .RowsTotal()== 0 ) return 0 ; int num= 0 ; int total= this .RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) num+= this .ColumnsInRow(i); return num; }

Önceden, sayılarının her satırda aynı olmasını umarak tablonun ilk satırındaki sütun sayısını geri döndürüyorduk. Şimdi tablonun her satırına yerleştirilen hücre sayısına göre toplam tablo hücresi sayısını elde edebiliriz. Belirli bir satırdaki hücre sayısını da alabiliriz. Böylece kafes şeklinde olmayan tablolar oluşturmak mümkündür. Satırlarda farklı sayıda hücreye sahip tabloların oluşturulması, mevcut görevlerdeki talep eksikliği nedeniyle test edilmemiştir. Büyük olasılıkla ilave iyileştirmelere ihtiyaç duyulacaktır. Ancak şimdilik bu tür tablolara gerek yok.

Sınıf, tabloları kimliklere (mode = 0) veya adlara (mode != 0) göre karşılaştırmamızı sağlayan sanal Compare metoduna sahiptir:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CTableData *compared=node; if (mode== 0 ) return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); else return ( this .Name()==compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()>compared.Name() ? 1 : - 1 ); }

Oluşturulan tablonun kimliği artık sınıfın parametrik yapıcısına aktarılır:

CTableData( const uint id) : m_id(id){ this .m_list_rows.Clear(); this .m_name= "" ; } ~CTableData( void ) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); }





Tablo veri nesnesi örneği daha önce panel sınıfında bildirilmişken, şimdi panelde oluşturulan tabloların işaretçilerini içerecek bir liste bildiriyoruz.



class CDashboard : public CObject { private : CCanvas m_canvas; CCanvas m_workspace; CArrayObj m_list_table; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state;

Arka plan ve çalışma alanı piksellerini bir dosyaya kaydetmek üzere dosya adları oluşturmak için private bölümde değişkenler bildiriyoruz:

string m_name_gv_m; string m_name_gv_u; string m_filename_bg; string m_filename_ws; uint m_array_wpx[]; uint m_array_ppx[];

Panel yazı tipleriyle çalışmanın yanı sıra tablolar ve koordinatlarını oluşturma ve elde etme metotları eklendi ve geliştirildi:

void SetFontParams( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 ); string FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle); string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } void DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ); bool CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableData *GetTable( const uint id); CTableData *GetTable( const string name); void DrawGrid( const uint table_id, const uint x, const uint y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id, const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void GridPrint( const uint table_id, const uint indent= 0 ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table. Print (indent); } void CellXY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } int CellX( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellY(row,column); } void TableCoords( const uint table_id, int &x1, int &y1, int &x2, int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2= WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return ; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } int TableX1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableX2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam); CDashboard( const uint id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const int wnd=- 1 ); ~CDashboard();





Sınıf yapıcısında, arka planı ve çalışma alanını kaydetmek için dosya adları oluşturuyoruz:

this .m_name_gv_x= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_X" ; this .m_name_gv_y= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Y" ; this .m_name_gv_m= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Minimize" ; this .m_name_gv_u= this .m_program_name+ "_id_" +( string ) this .m_id+ "_" +( string ) this .m_chart_id+ "_Unpin" ; this .m_filename_bg= this .m_program_name+ "\\Dashboard" +( string ) this .m_id+ "\\background.bin" ; this .m_filename_ws= this .m_program_name+ "\\Dashboard" +( string ) this .m_id+ "\\workspace.bin" ;

Yapıcının en sonunda, panel simge durumuna küçültülmüşse dosyalardaki veriler arka plan ve çalışma alanı piksel dizilerine yüklenir:

if ( this .m_minimized) { if (:: FileIsExist ( this .m_filename_bg)) this .FileLoadBackground(); if (:: FileIsExist ( this .m_filename_ws)) this .FileLoadWorkspace(); } }

Böylece, pikseller daha önce dosyalara kaydedilmişse ve panel simge durumuna küçültülmüş bir biçimde oluşturulmuşsa, panelin görünümü dosyalardan yüklenir ve panel simge durumuna küçültülmüş bir biçimde çizilir. Genişletildiğinde, görünümü dosyalardan doldurulan piksel dizilerinden elde edilecektir.

Yıkıcıda, panel simge durumuna küçültülmüşse, panel nesnelerini silmeden önce genişletmemiz, piksel verilerini dosyalara yazmamız ve tekrar simge durumuna küçültmemiz gerekir. Bundan sonra, panel nesnelerini silebiliriz - görünümü, yapıcıda sonraki oluşturma sırasında onlardan geri yüklenecek dosyalara zaten kaydedilmiştir:

CDashboard::~CDashboard() { :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_x, this .m_x); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_y, this .m_y); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_m, this .m_minimized); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_u, this .m_movable); if ( this .m_minimized) { this .Expand(); this .SaveBackground(); this .SaveWorkspace(); this .Collapse(); } else { this .SaveBackground(); this .SaveWorkspace(); } this .FileSaveBackground(); this .FileSaveWorkspace(); this .m_canvas.Destroy(); this .m_workspace.Destroy(); }





Panel küçültme/genişletme düğmesine tıklamayı işleme bloğunda, bayrağı kontrol ederiz ve panel genişletilirse arka planı ve çalışma alanını piksel dizilerine kaydederiz:

else if (state==MOUSE_STATE_PRESSED_INSIDE_MINIMIZE) { this .SetChartsTool( false ); if (! this .m_minimized) { this .SaveWorkspace(); this .SaveBackground(); } this .m_minimized=! this .m_minimized; this .Draw( this .m_title); this .RedrawHeaderArea(); if ( this .m_minimized && ! this .m_movable) this .Move( this .m_x_dock, this .m_y_dock); this .m_canvas.Update(); :: GlobalVariableSet ( this .m_name_gv_m, this .m_minimized); }





Piksel dizisini kaydetmek için kullanılan dizgeler paneli simge durumuna küçültme metodundan kaldırılmıştır. Artık pikselleri kaydetme işlemi yalnızca simge durumuna küçültme/genişletme düğmesine basıldığında yapılır:

void CDashboard::Collapse( void ) { this .SaveWorkspace(); this .SaveBackground(); int h= this .m_h; if (! this .SetSizes( this .m_canvas.Width(), this .m_header_h)) return ; this .DrawHeaderArea( this .m_title); this .m_h=h; }





Bilgi paneli yazı tipi parametreleri kümesini geri döndüren bir metot uygulandı:

string CDashboard::FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle) { size= this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); flags= this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); angle= this .m_workspace.FontAngleGet(); return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); }

Metot, yazı tipinin adını geri döndürür. Yazı tipi boyutu, bayrakları ve açısı referans olarak iletilen değişkenlere yazılır.



Metin rengi de artık çizim metoduna aktarılmaktadır. Varsayılan değer clrNONE'dır, yani önceden ayarlanmış metin rengidir:

void CDashboard::DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ) { int w=width; int h=height; if (width== 0 && height== 0 ) this .m_workspace.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); else { if (width== WRONG_VALUE && height== WRONG_VALUE ) this .m_workspace.TextSize(text,w,h); else { w=(width == WRONG_VALUE ? this .m_workspace.TextWidth(text) : width> 0 ? width : 1 ); h=(height== WRONG_VALUE ? this .m_workspace.TextHeight(text) : height> 0 ? height : 1 ); } this .m_workspace.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h, 0x00FFFFFF ); } this .m_workspace. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB ( clr== clrNONE ? this .m_fore_color : clr)); this .m_workspace.Update( false ); }





Yeni bir tablo oluşturmak ve tablo verilerini tablo kimliği ve adına göre elde etmek için metotların uygulanması:



bool CDashboard::CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ) { uint num=(id> WRONG_VALUE ? id : this .m_list_table.Total()); CTableData *table= new CTableData(num); this .m_list_table.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_table.Search(table)!= WRONG_VALUE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Table with id %lu already exists in the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,num); delete table; return false ; } if (! this .m_list_table.Add(table)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add table with id %lu to the list" , __FUNCTION__ ,num); delete table; return false ; } return true ; } CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable( const uint id) { if ( this .m_list_table.Total()== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable" , __FUNCTION__ ); . return NULL ; } CTableData *table= new CTableData(id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,id); . return NULL ; } this .m_list_table.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this .m_list_table.At(index); } CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable( const string name) { if ( this .m_list_table.Total()== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable" , __FUNCTION__ ); . return NULL ; } CTableData *table= new CTableData( 0 ); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create table object" ); . return NULL ; } table.SetName(name); this .m_list_table.Sort( 1 ); int index= this .m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this .m_list_table.At(index); }





Tablo çizim metotlarında değişiklikler:

void CDashboard::DrawGrid( const uint table_id , const uint x, const uint y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.Clear(); int row_h= int (row_size< 2 ? 2 : row_size); int col_w= int (col_size< 2 ? 2 : col_size); int x1= int (x< 1 ? 1 : x); int x2=x1+col_w* int (columns> 0 ? columns : 1 ); int y1= this .m_header_h+( int )y; int y2=y1+row_h* int (rows> 0 ? rows : 1 ); table.SetCoords(x1,y1- this .m_header_h,x2,y2- this .m_header_h); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (x1> 1 ) this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } this .m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y- this .m_header_h); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (x1== 1 && col_x>=x1+m_canvas.Width()- 2 ) break ; this .m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); } void CDashboard::DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id , const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } int x1=( int )border; int x2= this .m_canvas.Width()-( int )border- 1 ; int y1= this .m_header_h+( int )border; int y2= this .m_canvas.Height()-( int )border- 1 ; table.SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); color clr=(line_color== clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); if (border> 0 ) this .m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int greed_h=y2-y1; int row_h=( int ):: round (( double )greed_h/( double )rows); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )rows;i++) { int row_y=y1+row_h*i; if (alternating_color && i% 2 == 0 ) { color new_color= this .NewColor(clr, 45 , 45 , 45 ); this .m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+ 1 ,row_y+ 1 ,x2- 1 ,row_y+row_h- 1 ,:: ColorToARGB (new_color, this .m_alpha)); } this .m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); CTableRow *row_obj= new CTableRow(i); if (row_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; row_obj.SetY(row_y- this .m_header_h); } int greed_w=x2-x1; int col_w=( int ):: round (( double )greed_w/( double )columns); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )columns;i++) { int col_x=x1+col_w*i; if (i> 0 ) this .m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,:: ColorToARGB (clr, this .m_alpha)); int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total;j++) { CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if (row== NULL ) continue ; CTableCell *cell= new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if (cell== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu" ,( string ) __FUNCTION__ ,i); continue ; } if (!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue ; } cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); }





Pikselleri dosyaya kaydetme/yükleme metotları artık daha önce yapıcıda oluşturulan dosya adlarını kullanır:

bool CDashboard::FileSaveWorkspace( void ) { if ( this .m_array_wpx.Size()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The workspace pixel array is empty." , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (!:: FileSave ( this .m_filename_ws , this .m_array_wpx)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_ws ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileSaveBackground( void ) { if ( this .m_array_ppx.Size()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. The background pixel array is empty." , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (!:: FileSave ( this .m_filename_bg , this .m_array_ppx)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_bg ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileLoadWorkspace( void ) { if (:: FileLoad ( this .m_filename_ws , this .m_array_wpx)== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_ws ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; } bool CDashboard::FileLoadBackground( void ) { if (:: FileLoad ( this .m_filename_bg , this .m_array_ppx)== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_filename_bg ,:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }





Sonuç

Bu makalede hacim ve Bill Williams göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlarla bağlantısını ele aldık. Makalede verilen tüm kodlar, programlarınızın koduna eklemek için "olduğu gibi" kullanılabilir. Bir sonraki makalede, son gösterge kategorisini inceleyeceğiz - trend göstergelerinin Uzman Danışmanlara bağlanması ve kullanımı.

Tüm dosyalar (test Uzman Danışmanları ve panel sınıfları) aşağıda ekli dosyalar listesinden indirilebilir. Panel sınıfı \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh konumuna yerleştirilmelidir.

