MQL5 クックブック: MQL5でのマルチシンボルボラティリティインジケーターの開発

イントロダクション

この記事では、マルチシンボルボラティリティインジケーターを紹介します。マルチシンボルインジケーターの開発は、MQL5開発初心者にとっていくつか難しい点があります。マルチシンボルインジケーターの開発中に生じる主要な問題は、現在のシンボルに関連したその他のシンボルのデータの同期化、いくつかのインジケーターデータの欠如、特定のタイムフレーム間の初めの「本当の」バーの特定などに関連します。これらの問題は、この記事にて詳しく焦点が当てられます。

ハンドルに基づいたそれぞれのシンボルごとに計算されたAverage True Range (ATR) インジケーターの値を取得します。そのインジケーターの外部パラメーターにセットされる名前を持つ６つのシンボルがあります。入力された名前は正しいかチェックされます。そのパラメーターにて明記された特定のシンボルがリストにて使用できなければ、それに対して計算が行われません。すでにそこで使用できるという形でないかぎり、全てのシンボルは、Market Watchウィンドウに追加されます。

"MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar" という以前の記事では、すでにテキストを貼り付けたり描画できるキャンバスについて紹介しました。今回は、キャンバスに描画しませんが、源氏あのプログラムの進行についてのメッセージを表示するために使用し、特定の時間に何が起こっているのかをユーザーに知らせることができます。

インジケーターの開発

プログラムの開発を始めましょう。MQL5 ウィザードを用いて、カスタムインジケーターテンプレートを作成してください。いくつかの修正の後、以下に示された通りのソースコードを取得できるはずです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { }

アイディアを実装するために、このテンプレートに必要なものすべて記入していきます。タイマーの必要性は、この記事の最後に説明されます。最初に、特定のインジケーターの属性の直後に定数を追加します。

#define RESET 0 #define LEVELS_COUNT 6 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 6

LEVELS_COUNT定数は、「水平線」タイプ(OBJ_HLINE)のグラフィカルオブジェクトによって表現されるレベル数の値を所持します。これらのレベルの値は、インジケーターの外部パラメーターにて明記されます。

カスタムグラフィックスを扱うためのクラスを持つファイルをプロジェクトに追加しましょう:

#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>

外部パラメーターにて、iATR 平均期間、ボラティリティが表示されるシンボル名と、水平レベル値を明記します。最初のシンボルはインジケーターが添付されるチャートのものであり、シンボルは２から数字がつけられます。

input int IndicatorPeriod= 14 ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; sinput string dlm02= "" ; input int Level01 = 10 ; input int Level02 = 50 ; input int Level03 = 100 ; input int Level04 = 200 ; input int Level05 = 400 ; input int Level06 = 600 ;

後ほど扱うグローバル変数と配列を作成しなければなりません。それらすべて詳細なコメント付きで以下のコードにて提供されています。

CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; struct buffers { double data[];}; buffers atr_buffers[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_time { datetime time[];}; temp_time tmp_symbol_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; struct temp_atr { double value[];}; temp_atr tmp_atr_values[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int indicator_levels[LEVELS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; int symbol_handles[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrRed , clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int subwindow_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int subwindow_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_subwindow_height = 0 ; int subwindow_center_x = 0 ; int subwindow_center_y = 0 ; string subwindow_shortname = "MS_ATR" ; string prefix =subwindow_shortname+ "_" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_invalid_handle = "Invalid indicator handle! Please wait..." ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; int terminal_max_bars= 0 ;

インジケーターをチャートに追加する際に、OnInit()関数が以下を実行します；

インジケータープロパティの設定：

プロッティング描画用配列の決定；

配列の初期化;

Market Watch ウィンドウへの外部パラメーターで明記されているシンボルの追加；

ウィンドウへの外部パラメーターで明記されているシンボルの追加； パラメーターの正誤チェックとインジケーターハンドルの初期取得

これらすべてのアクションは個別の関数にて調整されれば、より便利な方法で処理されます。結果として、OnInit()関数ソースコードは、以下のようにとても理解しやすいです；

int OnInit () { if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitLevels(); GetIndicatorHandles(); SetIndicatorProperties(); terminal_max_bars= TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

上記のコードにて使用されているカスタム関数を詳しく見てみましょう。CheckInputParameters()関数では、正誤判定のため外部パラメーターをチェックします。この場合、パラメーター一つのみをチェックします - ATRインジケーター期間です500の制限値を設定しました。つまり、もし明記された値より高い期間値を設定すれば、そのインジケーターは処理を終了し、プログラムの終了理由に関するメッセージをログとチャートコメントに出力します。CheckInputParameters()関数コードは以下にて提供されています。

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (IndicatorPeriod> 500 ) { Comment ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: " ,IndicatorPeriod, "; Limit: 500;" ); printf ( "Decrease the indicator period! Indicator Period: %d; Limit: %d;" ,IndicatorPeriod, 500 ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

ところで、特定の関数の定義に飛ぶ上で、関数名の上にカーソルを持って行き、Alt+Gを押すか、関数の上で右クリックし、コンテクストメニューを開き"Go to Definition".を選択します。もしその関数が別のファイルにて定義されていれば、そのファイルはエディターにて展開されます。ライブラリやクラスを開くこともできます。これはかなり便利です。

３つの配列初期化関数に移ります: InitArrays()、InitSymbolNames()とInitLevels()です。それぞれのソースコードは以下で提供されています：

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_handles, INVALID_HANDLE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch( _Symbol ); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 5 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitLevels() { indicator_levels[ 0 ]=Level01; indicator_levels[ 1 ]=Level02; indicator_levels[ 2 ]=Level03; indicator_levels[ 3 ]=Level04; indicator_levels[ 4 ]=Level05; indicator_levels[ 5 ]=Level06; }

InitSymbolNames()関数では、別のカスタム関数を使用します - AddSymbolToMarketWatch()です。シンボル名を取得し、このシンボルがリストにて使用できる場合、Market Watchウィンドウに追加されその関数はシンボル名を持つStringを返します。そのシンボルは使用できなければ、その関数は「Empty」Stringを返し、その他の関数のチェック中、シンボル配列のこの要素に対して何も実行されません。

string AddSymbolToMarketWatch( string symbol) { int total= 0 ; string name= "" ; if (symbol== "" ) return (empty_symbol); total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name= SymbolName (i, false ); if (name==symbol) { SymbolSelect (name, true ); return (name); } } return (empty_symbol); }

GetIndicatorHandles()はインジケーター初期化中に呼ばれる別の関数です。明記されているそれぞれのシンボルにおけるATR インジケーターハンドルを取得します。もしそのハンドルがその他のシンボルにて取得されていなければ、その関数はfalseを返しますが、これは OnInit() 関数にてどのみち処理されません。ハンドルが使用できるかはプログラムのその他の部分にてチェックされます。

bool GetIndicatorHandles() { bool valid_handles= true ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) { symbol_handles[s]= iATR (symbol_names[s], Period (),IndicatorPeriod); if (symbol_handles[s]== INVALID_HANDLE ) valid_handles= false ; } } } if (!valid_handles) { msg_last=msg_invalid_handle; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_invalid_handle); } return (valid_handles); }

ShowCanvasMessage()関数はキャンバスを扱うその他の関数とともに後ほど概観します。

インジケーターの属性はSetIndicatorProperties()関数雨にて設定されています。それぞれの描画における属性は同様なので、ループを用いて設定する方が便利です。

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,subwindow_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,atr_buffers[s].data, INDICATOR_DATA ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , "ATR (" + IntegerToString (s)+ ", " +symbol_names[s]+ ")" ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

プログラムの初期化の後、OnCalculate()関数の最初の呼び出しを行う必要があります。prev_calculated変数の値は最初の呼び出し時は０です。より多くの履歴がロードされるか、履歴内のギャップが埋められている際にターミナルにより０にされます。そのような場合、インジケーターバッファーは完全に再計算されます。もしこのパラメーター値が０でなければ、すなわち、入力時系列のサイズである、同じ関数により返された結果であれば、バッファーの最後の値を更新するだけで十分です。

最初にすべての計算を正しく行えることはありません。この場合、戻るため０の値を含むRESET定数を用います。OnCalculate()の次の呼び出し時（次のティック時に） prev_calculatedパラメーターが０の値を所持します。つまり、チャートのインジケーターを表示する前の必要な計算を行うさらなる試みをする必要があります。

しかし、マーケットが閉まっているか、失敗した計算や新しいティックがない際、そのチャートはなにもない状態になります。この場合、チャートのタイムフレームを変更することで、さらなる試みを行うため命令を与えるという簡単な方法を試すことができます。しかし、異なるアプローチを使用します。そのため、最初に、タイマー、OnTimer()関数をプログラムのテンプレートに追加し、OnInit()関数にて１秒のインターバルを設定しました。

毎秒毎にそのタイマーがOnCalculate()関数が０を返したか否かをチェックします。このため、OnCalculate()から、 OC_という接頭辞を持つ配列や一致する名前のグローバル変数まですべてのパラメーターをコピーするCopyDataOnCalculate()関数を記述します。

void CopyDataOnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { OC_rates_total=rates_total; OC_prev_calculated=prev_calculated; ArrayCopy (OC_time,time); ArrayCopy (OC_open,open); ArrayCopy (OC_high,high); ArrayCopy (OC_low,low); ArrayCopy (OC_close,close); ArrayCopy (OC_tick_volume,tick_volume); ArrayCopy (OC_volume,volume); ArrayCopy (OC_spread,spread); }

OnCalculate()関数の最初にこの関数を呼び出します。さらに、最初にさらに別のカスタム関数ResizeCalculatedArrays()を追加する必要があります。この関数はインジケーターバッファーに設定する前にデータの準備のために配列にサイズを設定します。これらの配列のサイズは入力時系列のサイズと等しいです。

void ResizeCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayResize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time,OC_rates_total); ArrayResize (tmp_atr_values[s].value,OC_rates_total); } }

さらに、チャートに出力する前にデータの準備のために配列を０に初期化するZeroCalculatedArrays()関数を作成します。

void ZeroCalculatedArrays() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (tmp_symbol_time[s].time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (tmp_atr_values[s].value, EMPTY_VALUE ); } }

同じ関数にてインジケーターバッファーを０にする必要があります。それを ZeroIndicatorBuffers()と呼びましょう。

void ZeroIndicatorBuffers() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); }

OnCalculate()関数の現在のコードは以下にてご覧になれます。後ほど主要な処理が記入されるようコメントを記載しています。

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit= 0 ; CopyDataOnCalculate(rates_total,prev_calculated, time,open,high,low,close, tick_volume,volume,spread); ResizeCalculatedArrays(); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; } else limit=prev_calculated- 1 ; return (rates_total); }

OnTimer() 関数コードは以下にあります：

void OnTimer () { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

prev_calculated変数が０に等しい際に使用されるそのほかの関数を考察してみましょう。これらの関数は:

必要なデータ量を生成し、ロードします；

ハンドルが使用できるかチェックします;

必要なデータが読めるかをチェックします;

サーバーとデータを同期化します;

描画が行われるバーを決定します。

さらに、各シンボル毎で最初の「本当の」バーを特定します。この意味は後ほど紹介します。詳しくは以下です。すべてのタイムフレームが分毎のデータから作成されます。しかし、例えば、サーバーの日々のデータは1993年から使用できますが、一方、分毎のデータは2000年からしかし使用できないとすれば、時間毎のチャートを選択した際、分毎のデータが使用可能になった2000年からバーが作成され始めます。2000年より前は、日毎のデータや現在のタイムフレームに近いデータにて表現されます。したがって、混乱を避けるために現在のタイムフレームに関連しないデータのためにインジケータデータを表示すべきではありません。これは、現在のタイムフレームにおける「本当の」最初のバーを特定し、シンボルのインジケーターバッファーと同じ色の垂直線でマークするためです。

「本当の」バーの特定は、エキスパートアドバイザーを開発する際にも重要です。なぜなら、パラメーターが特定のタイムフレームにおいて最適化される際、その他のタイムフレームからのデータが不適切になる可能性があるためです。

上記のチェックを行う前に、キャンバスをインジケーターサブウィンドウに追加します。最初にキャンバスを管理するのに必要な関数を記述します。キャンバスをサブウィンドウに追加する前に、テキストメッセージがキャンバスに表示される際に重要な座標値に加えて、サイズを決定する必要があります。このために、GetSubwindowGeometry()関数を記述しましょう：

void GetSubwindowGeometry() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); subwindow_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); subwindow_center_x=chart_width/ 2 ; subwindow_center_y=subwindow_height/ 2 ; }

サブウィンドウ属性が取得された際にキャンバスを追加できます。その背景は100% 透明になります(不透明度は 0に等しいです)、何が起こっているかユーザーに知らせるためにデータをロードし生成する際に見えるようになります。見えるようにする場合、背景の不透明度は190に等しくなります。0から 255の間で不透明度の値を設定できます。より詳しくは、Help下にあるColorToARGB()関数の記述を参照してください。

キャンバスを設定するためにSetCanvas()関数を記述します；

void SetCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)< 0 ) { canvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 ,subwindow_number,canvas_name, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,subwindow_height,clr_format); canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background, 0 )); canvas.Update(); } }

インジケーターサブウィンドウが再調整されたかをチェックする関数も必要です。もしあれば、キャンバスのサイズが自動的に新しいサブウィンドウのサイズに調整されます。この関数をOnSubwindowChange()と呼びましょう：

void OnSubwindowChange() { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if (! SubwindowSizeChanged() ) return ; if (subwindow_height< 1 || subwindow_center_y< 1 ) return ; ResizeCanvas(); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_last); }

上記のコードにてハイライト表示されている関数は以下にて詳しく述べられます。サブウィンドウのサイズ変更を行う前に稼働しているチェックの種類に注目してください。どれかプロパティが間違っていれば、その関数は処理を停止します。

SubwindowSizeChanged()関数のコードは以下です：

bool SubwindowSizeChanged() { if (last_chart_width==chart_width && last_subwindow_height==subwindow_height) return ( false ); else { last_chart_width=chart_width; last_subwindow_height=subwindow_height; } return ( true ); }

ResizeCanvas()関数のコードは以下です：

void ResizeCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) canvas.Resize(chart_width,subwindow_height); }

そして、最後に、インジケーターのハンドルを取得する際に使用するShowCanvasMessage()関数のコードが以下です。

void ShowCanvasMessage( string message_text) { GetSubwindowGeometry(); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)==subwindow_number) { if (message_text!= "" && subwindow_center_x> 0 && subwindow_center_y> 0 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,canvas_opacity)); canvas. TextOut (subwindow_center_x,subwindow_center_y,message_text, ColorToARGB ( clrRed ), TA_CENTER | TA_VCENTER ); canvas.Update(); } } }

キャンバスは消去エフェクトともに削除されます。それを実装するため、キャンバス削除前に徐々に不透明度を現在の値から０にループを用いて変更する必要があります。

DeleteCanvas()関数のコードは以下です：

void DeleteCanvas() { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,canvas_name)> 0 ) { for ( int i=canvas_opacity; i> 0 ; i-= 5 ) { canvas.Erase( ColorToARGB (canvas_background,( uchar )i)); canvas.Update(); } canvas.Destroy(); } }

次に、インジケーターバッファーに配置し、チャートに表示する前にデータが読めるかをチェックする上で必要な関数を見ていきましょう。LoadAndFormData()関数から始めましょう。現在のシンボルの配列のサイズとその他のシンボルにて使用できるデータを比較するために使用します。必要な際には、データはサーバーからロードされます。その関数のコードは、詳細なコメント付きで以下に記載されています。

void LoadAndFormData() { int bars_count= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { int attempts = 0 ; int array_size = 0 ; datetime firstdate_server = NULL ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_server); msg_last=msg_load_data= "Loading and generating data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_load_data); while (array_size<OC_rates_total && firstdate_terminal-firstdate_server> PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count) { datetime copied_time[]; SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ,firstdate_terminal); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,array_size+bars_count,copied_time)!=- 1 ) { if (copied_time[ 0 ]- PeriodSeconds ()*bars_count<OC_time[ 0 ]) break ; if ( ArraySize (copied_time)==array_size) attempts++; else array_size= ArraySize (copied_time); if (attempts== 100 ) { attempts= 0 ; break ; } } if (!(array_size% 2000 )) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

必要な量のデータをロードしたのち、再度インジケーターハンドルをチェックしあmす。このため、上記のGetIndicatorHandles()関数を使用します。

そのハンドルがチェックされれば、プログラムは明記されたシンボルのデータや各シンボルのインジケーター値が使用できるか、CheckAvailableData()関数を用いてチェックします。以下にてどのように実行されるかご覧になれます。

bool CheckAvailableData() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double data[]; datetime time[]; int calculated_values = 0 ; int available_bars = 0 ; datetime firstdate_terminal= NULL ; calculated_values= BarsCalculated (symbol_handles[s]); firstdate_terminal=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),firstdate_terminal, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=available_bars) break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[s], 0 , 0 ,calculated_values,data)!=- 1 ) { if ( ArraySize (data)>=calculated_values) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)<available_bars || ArraySize (data)<calculated_values) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } return ( true ); }

CheckAvailableData()関数は、すべてのシンボルにおけるデータが準備完了になるまでさらなる計算を行いません。すべてのチェックを行う関数の処理は類似したパターンに沿います。

次の関数は、取引価格の履歴のロードを行うイベントの監視のために必要です。CheckEventLoadHistoryと呼びましょう。さらなるデータ量がロードされれば、そのインジケーターは再度計算されます。この関数のソースコードは以下です；

bool CheckLoadedHistory() { bool loaded= false ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]== NULL ) series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; } else { series_first_date[s]=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); if (series_first_date_last[s]>series_first_date[s]) { Print ( "(" ,symbol_names[s], "," ,TimeframeToString( Period ()), ") > A deeper history has been loaded/generated: " , series_first_date_last[s], " > " ,series_first_date[s]); series_first_date_last[s]=series_first_date[s]; loaded= true ; } } } } if (loaded) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

ターミナルとサーバーのデータの同期化をチェックする別の関数を記述しましょう。そのチェックはサーバーとの接続が行われた際にのみ稼働します。CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() 関数のコードは以下にて提供されています；

bool CheckSymbolIsSynchronized() { if ( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { if (! SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { msg_last=msg_not_synchronized; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_not_synchronized); return ( false ); } } } } return ( true ); }

タイムフレームのString型への変換のための関数は"MQL5クックブック"の記事から取得できます；

string TimeframeToString( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { string str= "" ; if (timeframe== WRONG_VALUE || timeframe== NULL ) timeframe= Period (); switch (timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : str= "M1" ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : str= "M2" ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : str= "M3" ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : str= "M4" ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : str= "M5" ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : str= "M6" ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : str= "M10" ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : str= "M12" ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : str= "M15" ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : str= "M20" ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : str= "M30" ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : str= "H1" ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : str= "H2" ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : str= "H3" ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : str= "H4" ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : str= "H6" ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : str= "H8" ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : str= "H12" ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : str= "D1" ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : str= "W1" ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : str= "MN1" ; break ; } return (str); }

そして最後に、チャート内を垂直線にてマークし、それぞれのシンボルごとの最初の「本当の」バーを特定し、保存する必要があります。このために、DetermineFirstTrueBar()関数と、最初のバーの時間を返す補助関数GetFirstTrueBarTime()を記述しましょう.

bool DetermineFirstTrueBar() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { datetime time[]; int available_bars= 0 ; if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; available_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period ()); if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,available_bars,time)<available_bars) return ( false ); limit_time[s]=GetFirstTrueBarTime(time); CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,limit_time[s],prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" , 2 , STYLE_SOLID ,line_colors[s], false , TimeToString (limit_time[s]), "

" ); } return ( true ); } datetime GetFirstTrueBarTime( datetime &time[]) { datetime true_period = NULL ; int array_size = 0 ; array_size= ArraySize (time); ArraySetAsSeries (time, false ); for ( int i= 1 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (time[i]-time[i- 1 ]== PeriodSeconds ()) { true_period=time[i]; break ; } } return (true_period); }

CreateVerticalLine()関数を用いて、最初のバーの時刻が垂直線でチャート内にてマークされています。

void CreateVerticalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, datetime time, string object_name, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, string description_text, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_VLINE ,window_number,time, 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,description_text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

チェック関数は準備完了です。結果として、prev_calculated変数が０の時、OnCalculate()関数コードは以下のようになります：

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { ZeroCalculatedArrays(); ZeroIndicatorBuffers(); GetSubwindowGeometry(); SetCanvas(); LoadAndFormData(); if (!GetIndicatorHandles()) return (RESET); if (!CheckAvailableData()) return (RESET); if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) return (RESET); if (!CheckSymbolIsSynchronized()) return (RESET); if (!DetermineFirstTrueBar()) return (RESET); OC_prev_calculated=rates_total; }

特定のチェックが失敗するごとに、そのプログラムは次のティックか、タイマーイベント時に再度試すためにもどります。タイマーにて、OnCalculate()関数から履歴をロードするためのチェックを稼働します。

void OnTimer () { if (!CheckLoadedHistory()) OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; if (OC_prev_calculated== 0 ) { OnCalculate (OC_rates_total,OC_prev_calculated, OC_time,OC_open,OC_high,OC_low,OC_close, OC_tick_volume,OC_volume,OC_spread); } }

あとは、OnCalculate()関数にて配置されている二つのメインループを記述するだけです。

最初のループは、「あらゆる方法で値を取得する」という法則に基づいたデータを準備し、インジケータのギャップを避けます。そのアイディアの元はシンプルです；特定回数の試みがその値を取得に失敗した際に行われます。このループでは、シンボルのタイム値とボラティリティインジケーター( ATR )値が個別の配列に保存されます。

)値が個別の配列に保存されます。 二番目のループにて、インジケーターバッファーに記入する際にその他のシンボルのタイム配列が現在のシンボルの時間とすべての病がの同期の比較に必要となります。

最初のループのコードは以下です；

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { double percent= 0.0 ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" + IntegerToString (rates_total)+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )(SYMBOLS_COUNT)+ ") - 00% ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { PrepareData(i,s,time); if (i% 1000 == 0 ) { ProgressPercentage(i,s,percent); ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); } if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

値のコピーと保存を行うメイン関数PrepareData()は上記のコードにてハイライト表示されています。いまだ考慮されていなかった新しい関数 ProgressPercentage()があります。どのくらいの時間続くのかユーザーに知らせるため、現在の処理の進行率を計算します。

PrepareData()関数のコードは以下の通りです：

void PrepareData( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { int attempts= 100 ; datetime symbol_time[]; double atr_values[]; if (time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,symbol_time)== 1 ) { tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]=symbol_time[ 0 ]; break ; } } for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyBuffer (symbol_handles[symbol_number], 0 ,time[bar_index], 1 ,atr_values)== 1 ) { tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]=atr_values[ 0 ]; break ; } } } else tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

ProgressPercentage()関数のコードは以下の通りになります：

void ProgressPercentage( int bar_index, int symbol_number, double &percent) { string message_text= "" ; percent=( double (bar_index)/OC_rates_total)* 100 ; if (percent<= 9.99 ) message_text= "0" + DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else if (percent< 99 ) message_text= DoubleToString (percent, 0 ); else message_text= "100" ; msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Preparing data (" +( string )OC_rates_total+ " bars) : " + symbol_names[symbol_number]+ "(" +( string )(symbol_number+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") - " +message_text+ "% ... " ; }

インジケーターバッファーはOnCalculate()関数の二番目のループにて記入されます：

for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) ArrayInitialize (atr_buffers[s].data, EMPTY_VALUE ); else { msg_last=msg_sync_update= "Updating indicator data: " + symbol_names[s]+ "(" +( string )(s+ 1 )+ "/" +( string )SYMBOLS_COUNT+ ") ... " ; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_sync_update); for ( int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { FillIndicatorBuffers(i,s,time); if (i% 2000 == 0 ) OnSubwindowChange(); } } }

上記のコードでハイライト表示されたStringは、FillIndicatorBuffers()関数を含みます。これは、最後のオペレーションがチャート内でインジケーターの描画を表示する前、実行されるところです。

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int bar_index, int symbol_number, datetime const &time[]) { bool check_value= false ; static int bars_count= 0 ; if (bar_index== 0 ) bars_count= 0 ; if (bars_count<IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]>=limit_time[symbol_number]) bars_count++; if (bars_count>=IndicatorPeriod && time[bar_index]==tmp_symbol_time[symbol_number].time[bar_index]) { if (tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) { check_value= true ; atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]=tmp_atr_values[symbol_number].value[bar_index]; } } if (!check_value) atr_buffers[symbol_number].data[bar_index]= EMPTY_VALUE ; }

OnCalculate()関数の最後にキャンバスを削除し、レベルを設定、メッセージの変数を０にし、チャートをリフレッシュする必要があります。最後にrates_total 配列のサイズが返され、その後、最後の値がOnCalculate()の後続のティックやタイマーイベントごとに再計算されます。

これらはに番目のループと関数によって返される値の間に挿入されるコードです。

DeleteCanvas(); SetIndicatorLevels(); msg_last= "" ; msg_sync_update= "" ; ChartRedraw ();

水平レベルを設定するためのSetIndicatorLevels()関数のコードは以下のようになります；

void SetIndicatorLevels() { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) CreateHorizontalLine( 0 ,subwindow_number, prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" , CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(indicator_levels[i]* _Point ), 1 , STYLE_DOT , clrLightSteelBlue , false , false , false , "

" ); } double CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( double value) { return ( _Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5 ) ? value*= 10 : value; }

特定のプロパティにて水平レベルを設定するためのCreateHorizontalLine()関数コードは以下の通りです：

void CreateHorizontalLine( long chart_id, int window_number, string object_name, double price, int line_width, ENUM_LINE_STYLE line_style, color line_color, bool selectable, bool selected, bool back, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,object_name, OBJ_HLINE ,window_number, 0 ,price)) { ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selectable); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selected); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,line_style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,line_color); ObjectSetString (chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); } }

グラフィカルオブジェクト削除のための関数：:

void DeleteLevels() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<LEVELS_COUNT; i++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+ "level_0" +( string )(i+ 1 )+ "" ); } void DeleteVerticalLines() { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) DeleteObjectByName(prefix+symbol_names[s]+ ": begin time series" ); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 ,object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

以下のコードがOnDeinit()関数に追加されます；

すべて準備が整い、やっとテストできますね。ウィンドウのバーの最大数がターミナル設定のChartsタブにて設定できます。インジケーターの稼働のために準備する速さはウィンドウのバー数に基づいています。





図1. ターミナル設定のバーの最大数の設定

バーの最大数の設定の後、インジケーターが変更値を取得できるようそのターミナルは再起動されなければなりません。さもなければ、以前の値が使用されます。

チャートにインジケーターをロードする際に、すべてのシンボルにおけるデータの準備の進行をご覧になれます。





図2. データ準備中のキャンバスにおけるメッセージ

２０分間のタイムフレームにおけるインジケーターを表示しているスクリーンショットを以下で見ることができます。

図3. ２０分間のタイムフレームにおける、マルチシンボルATRインジケーター

「本当の」バーのはじめが、垂直の線にてマークされています。 NZDUSDにおけるバーが2000年（MEtaQuotes-Demoサーバー）から開始し、一方その他の現在の通貨ペアにおけるバーは1999年はじめに現れていることを以下のスクリーンショットが示しています。このため、一つの線のみ表示されています。期間の区切りが1999年以前小さいインターバルであり、もしバーの時間を分析すると、これらが日ごとのバーであることがわかると思います。

図4. 垂直線がそれぞれのシンボルごとのバーの初めをマークしています。

結論

ここでこの記事を終わりにしたいと思います。紹介したソースコードは記事に添付されており、ダウンロードできます。今後の記事にて、ボラティリティを分析するトレーディングシステムを実装したいと思います。