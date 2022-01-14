MQL5 Cookbook: Fiyat Farklılığını Analiz Etmek İçin Çoklu Sembollü Bir Göstergenin Geliştirilmesi
Giriş
Bu yazıda, belirli bir zaman diliminde fiyat farklılaşmasını analiz etmek için çoklu sembollü bir göstergenin geliştirilmesini ele alacağız. Temel konular, çoklu para birimi göstergelerinin programlanmasıyla ilgili önceki makalede zaten tartışılmıştı MQL5 Yemek Kitabı: MQL5'te Çok Sembollü Bir Volatilite Göstergesi Geliştirme. Bu sefer sadece çarpıcı biçimde değiştirilmiş olan yeni özellikler ve işlevler üzerinde duracağız. Çoklu para birimi göstergelerinin programlanmasında yeniyseniz, önce bir önceki makaleyi okumanızı tavsiye ederim.
Bu makalesef aşağıdaki soruları ele alacağız:
- Grafik özelliklerini değiştirme.
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG (bir grafik nesnesini sürükleme) ve CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE (grafiği yeniden boyutlandırma veya özellikler iletişim penceresini kullanarak grafik özelliklerini değiştirme) olaylarının işlenmesi.
- Birden fazla renk kullanarak gösterge arabellekleri oluşturma.
- Bir grafiği yüksek/düşük ayarlamak için görünürlük alanı içindeki gösterge arabelleklerindeki yüksek ve alçakları tanımlama.
- Bir serinin ters çevrilmesi.
Göstergemiz için ortaya çıkan kod miktarı oldukça büyük, yaklaşık 1500 satır. Bu nedenle, tüm işlevleri ayrı dosyalar halinde dağıtacağız ve bunları ana proje dosyasına bağlayacağız. Harici dosyalar için üç işlev kategorisi olacaktır:
- Checks.mqh - Çeşitli kontrolleri gerçekleştirme ve mevcut verileri indirme işlevleri.
- Nesneler.mqh - Grafik nesnelerini yönetmeye yönelik işlevler.
- Grafik.mqh - Grafik özelliklerini yönetmeye yönelik işlevler.
Yukarıdaki kategorilere ait olmayan tüm işlevler ana dosyada bırakılacaktır.
Göstergenin Geliştirilmesi
Ardından göstergenin programlanmasına geçin. Öncelikle yeni bir proje oluşturmamız gereklidir. Bunu yapmak için, Metatrader 5\\MQL5\\Indicators dizininde, bizim göstergemiz olarak adlandırılan klasör oluşturun ve bunun içinde, ekleme dosyalarını yerleştireceğimiz Dahil Et klasörünü oluşturun. Ardından, gösterge klasöründe ana dosyayı oluşturun. Bu, *.mq5 uzantılı bir metin dosyası oluşturarak veya şablona göre MQL5 Sihirbazı kullanılarak manuel olarak yapılabilir. OnInit(), OnDeinit() ve OnCalculate() programının temel işlevlerine ek olarak, OnChartEvent() ve OnTimer() de kullanacağız.
Tıpkı önceki makalede olduğu gibi, mevcut sembole ek olarak, harici parametrelerde belirtilen 5 sembol için veri görüntüleyeceğiz. Ancak bu sefer, bir formülle hesaplanan değerler yerine, grafikte ham fiyat verilerini çıkaracağız. Kullanıcı, açılır listeden harici parametrelerde veri gösterimi türünü seçmekte özgürdür: Çizgi, Çubuklar veya Mum Grafik.
Verileri yalnızca tek renkli çizgiler olarak görüntülememiz gerekirse, gösterge özelliklerinde (#property) sembol sayısına eşit arabellek sayısını belirtmemiz yeterli olacaktır. Ancak, dizileri çizmek için çubuklar ve mum grafikler olarak iki mod olduğundan, iki renkli mod için daha fazla arabelleğe ihtiyacımız var: her seriyi oluşturmak için dört arabellek ve bir grafik serisindeki her öğenin (koşullara bağlı olarak) rengini ayarlamak için bir arabellek.
Program özellikleri bölümünde her seri için renklerin belirtilmesi gerekmektedir. Bunu yapmak için bunları virgülle ayırarak listelemeniz yeterlidir. Önce tek renk modunda kullanılan renk gelir. İki renkli modda, yukarı çubuklar/mum grafikler için kullanılır. İkinci renk, iki renkli modda yalnızca aşağı çubuklar/mum grafikler için kullanılacaktır.
Tüm bu parametrelerin kodları aşağıda verilmiştir:
#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the main window #property indicator_buffers 25 // Number of buffers for indicator calculation #property indicator_plots 5 // Number of plotting series //--- Indicator buffers colors #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue,C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen,C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold,C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua,C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta,C'130,0,130'
#define yönergesi ile sabitleri bildirelim ve tuvalle çalışmak için #include komut satırını kullanarak, yukarıda zaten tanımlanmış olan işlevlere sahip dosyaları ve Standart kitaplıktan sınıfı dahil edelim:
//--- Constants #define RESET 0 // Returning the indicator recalculation command to the terminal #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 // Number of symbols //--- Include the class for working with the canvas #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> //--- Include the class for working with the canvas #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"
Harici parametrelerde fiyat verilerinin çizim türünü ve fiyat farklılık başlangıç noktasının modunu seçmeye izin veren açılır listeler oluşturmak için ENUM_DRAWTYPE ve ENUM_START_POINT numaralandırmalarını ekleyin:
//--- Drawing type of the price data enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE =0, // Line BARS =1, // Bars CANDLES=2 // Candlesticks }; //--- Mode of the price divergence starting point enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE=0, // Vertical line MONTH =1, // Month WEEK =2, // Week DAY =3, // Day HOUR =4 // Hour };
Veri oluşturma türleri yukarıda zaten açıklanmıştır, şimdi fiyat farklılık başlangıç noktasının ne anlama geldiğinden biraz daha bahsedelim.
Toplamda beş mod olacak: Dikey çizgi, Ay, Hafta, Gün ve Saat. Dikey çizgi modu için, grafikte gösterge yüklenirken dikey bir çizgi eklenecektir. Bu satırı sürükleyerek tüm sembollerin fiyatlarının tek bir noktada buluşacağı çubuğu belirlemiş olursunuz. Mevcut sembol için belirtilen çubuğun açık fiyatı bu buluşmanın referans noktası olarak kabul edilecektir. Diğer herhangi bir mod, programa fiyatların her seferinde belirtilen dönemin başında buluşması gerektiğini söyleyecektir. Yani her ayın başında, her haftanın başında, her günün başında veya her saat başında.
Aşağıda göstergenin giriş parametrelerinin listesini bulabilirsiniz:
//--- External parameters input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; // Drawing type input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; // Start of price divergence input bool TwoColor =false; // Two-color bars/candlesticks sinput string dlm01=""; //- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - input string Symbol02 ="GBPUSD"; // Symbol 2 input bool Inverse02 =false; // Inverse symbol 2 input string Symbol03 ="AUDUSD"; // Symbol 3 input bool Inverse03 =false; // Inverse symbol 3 input string Symbol04 ="NZDUSD"; // Symbol 4 input bool Inverse04 =false; // Inverse symbol 4 input string Symbol05 ="USDCAD"; // Symbol 5 input bool Inverse05 =false; // Inverse symbol 5 input string Symbol06 ="USDCHF"; // Symbol 6 input bool Inverse06 =false; // Inverse symbol 6
1, grafikteki geçerli sembol olduğundan, semboller 2'den başlayarak numaralandırılmıştır.
Dahil edilen her sembol için ters çevirme uygulanabilir. Ters çevirme, sembol verilerinin ters çevrileceği anlamına gelir. Bu, analiz edilen sembollerin listesi aynı para biriminin (örneğin ABD doları) hem temel hem de karşı para birimi olabileceği döviz çiftlerini içerdiğinde faydalı olabilir. Örneğin EURUSD döviz çiftinde ABD doları karşı dövizdir ve USDCHF döviz çiftinde temel dövizdir. Grafikteki mevcut sembol EURUSD ise USDCHF için inversiyonu açabilirsiniz; bu, fiyatların temsilini analiz için daha uygun hale getirecektir.
Aşağıda global değişkenlerin ve dizilerin listesi bulunmaktadır:
//--- Structure of the indicator buffers arrays struct buffers { double open[]; // Open prices buffer double high[]; // High prices buffer double low[]; // Low prices buffer double close[]; // Close prices buffer double icolor[]; // Buffer to determine the color of element }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Load the class CCanvas canvas; //--- Variables/arrays for copying data from OnCalculate() int OC_rates_total =0; // Size of input time series int OC_prev_calculated =0; // Bars processed at the previous call datetime OC_time[]; // Opening time double OC_open[]; // Open prices double OC_high[]; // High prices double OC_low[]; // Low prices double OC_close[]; // Close prices long OC_tick_volume[]; // Tick volumes long OC_volume[]; // Real volumes int OC_spread[]; // Spread //--- For the purpose of storing and checking the time of the first bar in the terminal datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Time array of the bar from which we will start drawing datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Symbol names array string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Array of symbol inverse flags bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; //--- Colors of indicator lines color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={clrDodgerBlue,clrLimeGreen,clrGold,clrAqua,clrMagenta}; //--- String representing the lack of the symbol string empty_symbol="EMPTY"; //--- Chart properties int window_number =WRONG_VALUE; // Indicator window number int chart_width =0; // Chart width int chart_height =0; // Chart height int last_chart_width =0; // Last saved chart width int last_chart_height =0; // Last saved chart height int chart_center_x =0; // Horizontal center of chart int chart_center_y =0; // Vertical center of chart color color_bar_up =clrRed; // Up bar color color color_bar_down =C'100,0,0'; // Down bar color string indicator_shortname ="MS_PriceDivergence"; // Short name of the indicator string prefix =indicator_shortname+"_"; // Prefix for objects //--- Name of vertical line of the price divergence starting point string start_price_divergence=prefix+"start_price_divergence"; //--- Canvas properties string canvas_name =prefix+"canvas"; // Canvas name color canvas_background =clrBlack; // Canvas background color uchar canvas_opacity =190; // Opacity int font_size =16; // Font size string font_name ="Calibri"; // Font ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format =COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW; // Color components should be correctly set by the user //--- Canvas messages string msg_prepare_data ="Preparing data! Please wait..."; string msg_not_synchronized ="Unsynchronized data! Please wait..."; string msg_load_data =""; string msg_sync_update =""; string msg_last =""; //--- ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point =Period(); // Timeframe for the price divergence starting point datetime first_period_time =NULL; // Time of the first specified period on chart double divergence_price =0.0; // Price of the price divergence starting point datetime divergence_time =NULL; // Time of the price divergence starting point double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; // Difference in price relative to the current symbol double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; // Difference that is formed when calculating inversion
Ardından, gösterge başlatma sırasında kullanılan işlevleri ele alacağız. Genel olarak, önceki makaledeki OnInit() işleviyle karşılaştırıldığında önemli bir değişiklik yoktur.
İndikatörün kullanıldığı yere kontrol ekleyelim. Mesele şu ki, terminal geliştiricileri grafik özelliklerini kontrol etmenin tüm özelliklerini henüz Strateji Test Cihazına dahil etmedi, bu nedenle göstergemizi yalnızca Strateji Test Cihazı dışında kullanılacak şekilde kısıtlıyoruz. Bunu dahil etmek için basit bir işlev yazacağız - CheckTesterMode(). Checks.mqh dosyasında bulunacak:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks if indicator is used in Strategy Tester | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckTesterMode() { //--- Report that indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) || MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE) || MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)) { Comment("Currently, the <- "+MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+" -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!"); return(false); } //--- return(true); }
Başka bir yeni işlev olan SetBarsColors(), geçerli sembolün çubukları/mum grafikleri için renkleri ayarlamayı amaçlar. Chart.mqh dosyasında bulunur.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sets colors for the current symbol bars | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetBarsColors() { //--- Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,color_bar_up); //--- Body color of a bull candlestick ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,color_bar_up); //--- Line chart color and color of "Doji" Japanese candlesticks ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,color_bar_up); //--- For two-color mode if(TwoColor) { //--- Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,color_bar_down); //--- Body color of a bear candlestick ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,color_bar_down); } //--- If two-color mode is turned off else { //--- Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bear candlesticks ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,color_bar_up); //--- Body color of a bear candlestick ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,color_bar_up); } }
Başlatma sırasında StartPriceDivergence harici parametresinde hangi modun seçildiğini belirlememiz gerekiyor. Dikey çizgi seçilirse timeframe_start_point global değişkenine varsayılan değer, yani mevcut zaman dilimi atanacaktır. Aksi takdirde seçilen zaman dilimi uygulanacaktır. Bu amaçla InitStartPointTF() işlevini yazalım:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Identifies timeframe for the price starting point mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitStartPointTF() { //--- Exit if vertical line mode is selected if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return; //--- Otherwise define the timeframe switch(StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_MN1; break; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_W1; break; case DAY : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_D1; break; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point=PERIOD_H1; break; } }
CheckInputParameters() işlevi, önceki makaledekinden farklı olarak şu anda şöyle görünüyor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks input parameters for correctness | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckInputParameters() { //--- For all other modes except the 'Vertical Line' if(StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { //--- If the current period is greater than or equal to the specified period of the price divergence starting point, report of it and exit if(PeriodSeconds()>=PeriodSeconds(timeframe_start_point)) { Print("Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!"); Comment("Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!"); return(false); } } //--- return(true); }
Diziler, önceki makaledeki gibi başlatılır. Yalnızca dizilerin adları ve sayısı değiştirilmiştir.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| First initialization of arrays | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize(limit_time,NULL); ArrayInitialize(symbol_difference,0.0); ArrayInitialize(inverse_difference,0.0); ArrayInitialize(series_first_date,NULL); ArrayInitialize(series_first_date_last,NULL); //--- for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].open,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].high,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].low,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].close,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(buffer_data[s].icolor,EMPTY_VALUE); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializes array of symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[0]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[1]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[2]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[3]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[4]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializes array of inversions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void InitInverse() { inverse[0]=Inverse02; inverse[1]=Inverse03; inverse[2]=Inverse04; inverse[3]=Inverse05; inverse[4]=Inverse06; }
SetIndicatorProperties() işlevinde önemli değişiklikler yapıldı. Aslında, bu tamamen yeni bir işlevdir. Şimdi, hangi veri oluşturma modunun seçildiğine bağlı olarak, başlatma sırasında ilgili özellikler ayarlanır.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sets indicator properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetIndicatorProperties() { //--- Set the short name IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,indicator_shortname); //--- Set the number of decimal digits IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- In the 'Line' mode we need only one buffers that displays the open price if(DrawType==LINE) { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer(s,buffer_data[s].close,INDICATOR_DATA); } //--- In other modes we use all prices for drawing // bars/candlesticks and additional buffer for the two-color mode else if(DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number=0; SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open,INDICATOR_DATA); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high,INDICATOR_DATA); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low,INDICATOR_DATA); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close,INDICATOR_DATA); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer(buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); buffer_number++; } } //--- Set labels for the current timeframe // In the 'Line' mode only opening price is used if(DrawType==LINE) { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString(s,PLOT_LABEL,symbol_names[s]+",Close"); } //--- In other modes all prices of bars/candlesticks // ";" is used as a separator else if(DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString(s,PLOT_LABEL, symbol_names[s]+",Open;"+ symbol_names[s]+",High;"+ symbol_names[s]+",Low;"+ symbol_names[s]+",Close"); } } //--- Set the type of lines for indicator buffers //--- Line if(DrawType==LINE) for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); //--- Bars if(DrawType==BARS) for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_BARS); //--- Candlesticks if(DrawType==CANDLES) for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES); //--- Set the type of lines for data of current symbol //--- Line if(DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_LINE); //--- Bars if(DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_BARS); //--- Candlesticks if(DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES); //--- Set the line width for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1); //--- Set the line color for the 'Line' mode if(DrawType==LINE) for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,line_colors[s]); //--- Display data in Data Window only for existing symbols for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); else PlotIndexSetInteger(s,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false); } //--- Empty value for plotting where nothing will be drawn for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble(s,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); }
Son olarak, OnInit() içinde kullanılacak yeni bir işlev SetDivergenceLine(). Dikey çizgi modunda fiyat farklılık başlangıç noktasını değiştirmek için dikey yeşil çizgiyi ayarlar.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sets vertical line for price divergence starting point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetDivergenceLine() { //--- If there is no vertical line yet, set it if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind(0,start_price_divergence)<0) //--- Place a vertical line on the true bar CreateVerticalLine(0,0,TimeCurrent()+PeriodSeconds(),start_price_divergence, 2,STYLE_SOLID,clrGreenYellow,true,true,false,"","\n"); //--- For all other modes except the 'Vertical Line' if(StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }
Aşağıda, yukarıda açıklanan her şeyin OnInit() işlevi içinde temsili yer almaktadır. Her şey ayrı işlevlere ve dosyalara bölündüğünde, program kodunu okumak çok pratik hale gelir.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Check if indicator is currently being used in Strategy Tester if(!CheckTesterMode()) return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Set the color for bars/candlesticks SetBarsColors(); //--- Define the timeframe for the price divergence starting point InitStartPointTF(); //--- Check input parameters for correctness if(!CheckInputParameters()) return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT); //--- Set the timer at 1-second intervals EventSetMillisecondTimer(1000); //--- Set the font to be displayed on the canvas canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size,FW_NORMAL); //--- Initialization of arrays InitArrays(); //--- Initialize the array of symbols InitSymbolNames(); //--- Initialize the array of inversions InitInverse(); //--- Set indicator properties SetIndicatorProperties(); //--- Set vertical line of the price divergence start SetDivergenceLine(); //--- Clear the comment Comment(""); //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
OnCalculate() işlevinde, program kodu hemen hemen değişmeden kaldı. Önceki makalede, verilerin kullanılabilirliği ile ilgili tüm kontroller yapıldıktan sonra, program önce yardımcı dizileri doldurdu ve ancak bundan sonra gösterge arabelleklerini hazırlanan verilerle doldurdu. Bu sefer her şeyi tek bir döngüde düzenlemeye çalışacağız.
Verileri doğrulama ve yükleme işlevlerini daha katı hale getirdim. Artık almak istediğiniz her değer belirtilen sayıda denemeden geçer. Değer elde edilirse döngü durdurulur. Artık bir dönemin başlangıcını (ay, hafta, gün, saat) belirlememiz gereken modlarımız olduğu için, o zaman döneminin başlangıç zamanını daha yüksek zaman dilimi aracılığıyla alacağız. Bu nedenle, benzer bir LoadAndFormDataHighTF() işlevine benzer bir isme sahip LoadAndFormData() işlevine benzer bir ek işlev oluşturdum. Kodu orijinaline çok benziyor, bu yüzden burada yayınlamayacağım.
Mevcut ve daha yüksek zaman dilimleri için veri kullanılabilirliğinin doğrulanması tek bir işlevde uygulandı CheckAvailableData():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checks the amount of available data for all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts=100; //--- for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If this symbol is available if(symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; // Array for checking the number of bars int total_period_bars =0; // Number of bars of the current period datetime terminal_first_date =NULL; // First date of the current time frame data available in the terminal //--- Get the first date of the current time frame data in the terminal terminal_first_date=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(symbol_names[s],Period(),SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE); //--- Get the number of available bars from the date specified total_period_bars=Bars(symbol_names[s],Period(),terminal_first_date,TimeCurrent()); //--- Check the readiness of bar data for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) { //--- Copy the specified amount of data if(CopyTime(symbol_names[s],Period(),0,total_period_bars,time)) { //--- If the required amount has been copied, terminate the loop if(ArraySize(time)>=total_period_bars) break; } } //--- If the amount of data copied is not sufficient, one more attempt is required if(ArraySize(time)==0 || ArraySize(time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated=0; return(false); } } } //--- Exit if current mode is vertical line of the price divergence starting point if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return(true); else { datetime time[]; // Array for checking the number of bars int total_period_bars =0; // Number of bars of the current period datetime terminal_first_date =NULL; // First date of the current time frame data available in the terminal //--- Get the first date of the current time frame data in the terminal for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) if((terminal_first_date=(datetime)SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),Period(),SERIES_FIRSTDATE))>0) break; //--- Get the number of available bars from the date specified for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) if((total_period_bars=(int)SeriesInfoInteger(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,SERIES_BARS_COUNT))>0) break; //--- Check the readiness of bar data for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) //--- Copy the specified amount of data if(CopyTime(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+PeriodSeconds(timeframe_start_point),TimeCurrent(),time)>0) break; //--- If the amount of data copied is not sufficient, one more attempt is required if(ArraySize(time)<=0 || total_period_bars<=0) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated=0; return(false); } } //--- return(true); }
FillIndicatorBuffers() işlevi, mevcut görev için önemli ölçüde karmaşıktır. Bunun nedeni, şimdi birkaç modun olması ve her birinin kendi eylemlerini gerektirmesidir. Aslında, her şey dört adıma ayrılabilir.
- Belirtilen sembol için veri alınıyor.
- Daha yüksek zaman dilimi için veri almak ve tüm sembollerin fiyatlarının buluştuğu zaman ve fiyat seviyesini belirlemek.
- Değerlerin hesaplanması ve gösterge arabelleğinin doldurulması.
- Hesaplanan değerlerin doğrulanması.
İşlev kodu, değerlendirmeniz için ayrıntılı yorumlarla birlikte verilir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fills indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void FillIndicatorBuffers(int i,int s,datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; // Data structure double period_open[]; // Opening price for bar at the price divergence starting point datetime period_time[]; // Time of the price divergence starting point int attempts=100; // Number of copying attempts datetime high_tf_time=NULL; // Time of higher timeframe's bar //--- Exit if we are out of "true" bars zone if(time[i]<limit_time[s]) return; //--- Reset the last error ResetLastError(); //--- Get data of current bar for the specified symbol for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++) if(CopyRates(symbol_names[s],Period(),time[i],1,rates)==1) { ResetLastError(); break; } //--- Exit if failed to get data if(ArraySize(rates)<1 || GetLastError()!=0) return; //--- If the current time is before the first timeframe's time or // bar time is not equal to the bar time of the current symbol or // empty values are fetched if(rates[0].time==NULL || time[i]!=rates[0].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[0].low==EMPTY_VALUE || rates[0].open==EMPTY_VALUE || rates[0].high==EMPTY_VALUE || rates[0].close==EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Write empty value if(DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] =EMPTY_VALUE; buffer_data[s].open[i] =EMPTY_VALUE; buffer_data[s].high[i] =EMPTY_VALUE; } buffer_data[s].close[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; return; } //--- If current mode is vertical line of the price divergence starting point if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { //--- Get the time of the line divergence_time=(datetime)ObjectGetInteger(0,start_price_divergence,OBJPROP_TIME); //--- Get the time of the first bar first_period_time=time[0]; } //--- For all other modes, we will keep track the beginning of period else { //--- If we are here for the first time, store data of the first bar of higher timeframe if(divergence_time==NULL) { ResetLastError(); //--- Get opening time of the first bar of higher timeframe for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++) if(CopyTime(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,time[0]+PeriodSeconds(timeframe_start_point),1,period_time)==1) { ResetLastError(); break; } //--- Exit if failed to get price/time if(ArraySize(period_time)<1 || GetLastError()!=0) return; //--- Otherwise store time of the first bar of higher timeframe else first_period_time=period_time[0]; } //--- If current bar's time on the current timeframe is before the first bar's time on higher timeframe if(time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; //--- Otherwise we will receive data of the last bar of the higher timeframe with respect to the current bar on the current timeframe else high_tf_time=time[i]; //--- Reset the last error ResetLastError(); //--- Get the opening price of the first bar of the higher timeframe for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++) if(CopyOpen(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time,1,period_open)==1) { ResetLastError(); break; } //--- Get opening time of the first bar of higher timeframe for(int j=0; j<attempts; j++) if(CopyTime(Symbol(),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time,1,period_time)==1) { ResetLastError(); break; } //--- Exit if failed to get price/time if(ArraySize(period_open)<1 || ArraySize(period_time)<1 || GetLastError()!=0) return; //--- If the current timeframe's time is before the first period's time or // time of specified period is not equal to the one in memory if(time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[0]) { symbol_difference[s] =0.0; // Zero out difference in symbol prices inverse_difference[s] =0.0; // Zero our difference of inversion //--- Store time of the price divergence starting point divergence_time=period_time[0]; //--- Store price of the price divergence starting point divergence_price=period_open[0]; //--- Set vertical line in the beginning of the price divergence start CreateVerticalLine(0,0,period_time[0],start_price_divergence+"_"+TimeToString(divergence_time), 2,STYLE_SOLID,clrWhite,false,false,true,TimeToString(divergence_time),"\n"); } } //--- If current mode is 'Vertical Line' and bar's time is less than line's time if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { //--- Keep zero values of difference symbol_difference[s] =0.0; inverse_difference[s] =0.0; //--- For the 'Line' drawing mode only opening price is used if(DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s]; //--- For all other modes all prices are used else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[0].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[0].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[0].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s]; //--- Set color for the current element of indicator buffer SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[0].close,rates[0].open); } } //--- For all other modes else { //--- If inversion of symbol data is required if(inverse[s]) { //--- If new period has started, recalculate variables if(symbol_difference[s]==0.0) { //--- For the 'Vertical Line' mode if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { //--- Calculate the difference symbol_difference[s] =rates[0].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } //--- For all other modes else { //--- Calculate the difference symbol_difference[s] =rates[0].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } //--- In the 'Line' mode only opening price is used if(DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; //--- For all other modes all prices are used else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[0].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[0].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[0].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; //--- Set color for the current element of indicator buffer SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[0].close,rates[0].open); } } //--- If inversion is not used, then we need to calculate only the difference between symbol prices at the beginning of period else { //--- If new period has started if(symbol_difference[s]==0.0) { //--- For the 'Vertical Line' mode if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[0].open-OC_open[i]; //--- For all other modes else symbol_difference[s]=rates[0].open-divergence_price; } //--- For the 'Line' drawing mode only opening price is used if(DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s]; //--- For all other modes all prices are used else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[0].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[0].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[0].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[0].close-symbol_difference[s]; //--- Set color for the current element of indicator buffer SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[0].close,rates[0].open); } } } //--- Verification of the calculated values // In the 'Line' mode only opening price is used if(DrawType==LINE) { //--- If the current time is before the first timeframe's time or // bar time is not equal to the bar time, write empty value if(time[i]!=rates[0].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } //--- For all other modes all prices are used else { //--- If the current time is before the first timeframe's time or // bar time is not equal to the bar time of the current symbol or // empty values are fetched if(rates[0].time==NULL || time[i]!=rates[0].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[0].low==EMPTY_VALUE || rates[0].open==EMPTY_VALUE || rates[0].high==EMPTY_VALUE || rates[0].close==EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Write empty value buffer_data[s].low[i] =EMPTY_VALUE; buffer_data[s].open[i] =EMPTY_VALUE; buffer_data[s].high[i] =EMPTY_VALUE; buffer_data[s].close[i] =EMPTY_VALUE; } } }
Yukarıdaki işlevi incelerken başka bir SetBufferColorIndex() özel işlevine dikkat etmelisiniz. Bu işlev, gösterge renk arabelleğindeki rengi ayarlar.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sets the color for buffer element by condition | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetBufferColorIndex(int i,int symbol_number,double close,double open) { //--- For two-color mode, check condition if(TwoColor) { //--- If the closing price is more than the opening price, this is up bar, so we use the first color if(close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]=0; //--- otherwise it is down bar, so we use the second color else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]=1; } //--- For one-color mode we use the first color for all bars/candlesticks else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]=0; }
Gösterge arabellekleri doldurulduktan sonra, grafik penceresinde şu anda görünen tüm değerlerden maksimum ve minimumu belirlememiz gerekir. MQL5, bir grafik penceresindeki ilk görünür çubuğu ve görünür çubuk sayısını almayı sağlar. Bu özelliklerden başka bir CorrectChartMaxMin() özel işlevden yararlanacağız. İşlevdeki kod akışı birkaç adıma ayrılabilir:
- İlk ve son görünen çubukların numaralarının belirlenmesi.
- Mevcut sembol için maksimum ve minimum görünür çubukların belirlenmesi.
- Tüm sembol dizileri arasında maksimum ve minimumun belirlenmesi.
- Grafik özelliklerinde maksimum ve minimumu ayarlama.
Chart.mqh dosyasında bulunan CorrectChartMaxMin() işlevinin kodu aşağıdadır.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Corrects chart's high/low with respect to all buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; // Array of lows double high[]; // Array of highs int attempts =10; // Number of attempts int array_size =0; // Array size for drawing int visible_bars =0; // Number of visible bars int first_visible_bar =0; // Number of the first visible bar int last_visible_bar =0; // Number of the last visible bar double max_price =0.0; // Highest price double min_price =0.0; // Lowest price double offset_max_min =0.0; // Offset from chart's high/low //--- Reset the last error ResetLastError(); //--- Number of visible bars visible_bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS); //--- Number of the first visible bar first_visible_bar=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR); //--- Number of the last visible bar last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; //--- Exit in case of error if(GetLastError()!=0) return; //--- Fix incorrect value if(last_visible_bar<0) last_visible_bar=0; //--- Get the current symbol high/low in visible area of chart for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) if(CopyHigh(Symbol(),Period(),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break; for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) if(CopyLow(Symbol(),Period(),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break; //--- Exit if failed to get data if(ArraySize(high)<=0 || ArraySize(low)<=0) return; //--- If succeeded to get data, identify high and low in the current symbol arrays else { min_price=low[ArrayMinimum(low)]; max_price=high[ArrayMaximum(high)]; } //--- Get high and low prices in all price arrays for(int s=0; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { //--- If current symbol is not present, go to the next one if(symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue; //--- datetime time[]; // Time array int bars_count=0; // Number of bars for calculation //--- Set zero size for arrays ArrayResize(high,0); ArrayResize(low,0); //--- Get the time of the first bar visible on chart for(int i=0; i<attempts; i++) if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break; //--- Exit if the amount of data is less than number of visible bars on chart if(ArraySize(time)<visible_bars) return; //--- If time of the first "true" bar is greater than // time of the first visible bar on the chart, then // get available number of bars of the current symbol in loop if(limit_time[s]>time[0]) { //--- Get the array size array_size=ArraySize(time); //--- Get the number of bars from the first "true" one if((bars_count=Bars(Symbol(),Period(),limit_time[s],time[array_size-1]))<=0) return; } //--- Else get number of visible bars on chart else bars_count=visible_bars; //--- Index elements in indicator buffers as timeseries ArraySetAsSeries(low,true); ArraySetAsSeries(high,true); //--- Copy data from the indicator buffer // All modes except 'Line' if(DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy(low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy(high,buffer_data[s].high); } //--- For the 'Line' mode else { ArrayCopy(low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy(high,buffer_data[s].close); } //--- Get the array size array_size=ArraySize(high); //--- Fill empty values, // so they are not considered when calculating high/low for(int i=0; i<array_size; i++) { if(high[i]==EMPTY_VALUE) high[i]=max_price; if(low[i]==EMPTY_VALUE) low[i]=min_price; } //--- Get high/low with respect to inversion if(inverse[s]) { //--- If no errors occur, store values if(ArrayMaximum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0 && ArrayMinimum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0) { max_price=fmax(max_price,low[ArrayMaximum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price=fmin(min_price,high[ArrayMinimum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { //--- If no errors occur, store values if(ArrayMinimum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0 && ArrayMaximum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>=0) { min_price=fmin(min_price,low[ArrayMinimum(low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price=fmax(max_price,high[ArrayMaximum(high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } //--- Calculate offset (3%) form chart's top and bottom offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)*3)/100; //--- Turn on the fixed chart scale mode. ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SCALEFIX,true); //--- Set high/low ChartSetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MAX,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble(0,CHART_FIXED_MIN,min_price-offset_max_min); //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); }
Yukarıda açıklanan işlev, dikey çizgiyi sürükleme olayı işlenirken (ve elbette OnCalculate içindeki gösterge değerleri hesaplanırken) kullanılacaktır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Event of dragging a graphical object if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG) { //--- If current mode is vertical line for the price divergence starting point, then update indicator buffers if(StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate(OC_rates_total, 0, OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } //--- Event of resizing the chart or modifying the chart properties using the properties dialog window. if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) //--- Correct the maximum and minimum of chart with respect to the indicator buffers' values CorrectChartMaxMin(); }
Tüm fonksiyonlar hazır. Bu makaleye tüm yorumlarıyla beraber eklenmiş kodu inceleyebilirsiniz.
Neticede ne elde ettiğimizi gösterelim. Varsayılan GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF sembolleri harici parametrelerde belirtilir. Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde, ters çevirme devre dışı bırakılmış Dikey çizgi modunda EURUSD için haftalık grafiği görebilirsiniz:
Şek. 1 - "Dikey çizgi" modunda haftalık zaman dilimi
Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde Gün modunda M30 zaman dilimini görebilirsiniz ancak bu sefer temel para birimi olarak USD olan semboller için tersine çevirme etkinleştirilmiştir. Bizim durumumuzda bunlar USDCAD (açık mavi mum grafikler) ve USDCHF (mor mum grafikler).
Şek. 2 - "Gün" modunda M30 zaman dilimi
Sonuç
Fiyat farklılığının çoklu para birimi analizi için oldukça ilginç ve bilgilendirici bir araç oluşturduğumuzu düşünüyorum. Bu gösterge sonsuza kadar geliştirilebilir.
Zaman ayırdığınız için teşekkür ederim!
