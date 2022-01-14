MQL5 Cookbook: Fiyat Farklılığını Analiz Etmek İçin Çoklu Sembollü Bir Göstergenin Geliştirilmesi

Giriş

Bu yazıda, belirli bir zaman diliminde fiyat farklılaşmasını analiz etmek için çoklu sembollü bir göstergenin geliştirilmesini ele alacağız. Temel konular, çoklu para birimi göstergelerinin programlanmasıyla ilgili önceki makalede zaten tartışılmıştı MQL5 Yemek Kitabı: MQL5'te Çok Sembollü Bir Volatilite Göstergesi Geliştirme. Bu sefer sadece çarpıcı biçimde değiştirilmiş olan yeni özellikler ve işlevler üzerinde duracağız. Çoklu para birimi göstergelerinin programlanmasında yeniyseniz, önce bir önceki makaleyi okumanızı tavsiye ederim.

Bu makalesef aşağıdaki soruları ele alacağız:

Grafik özelliklerini değiştirme.

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG (bir grafik nesnesini sürükleme) ve CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE (grafiği yeniden boyutlandırma veya özellikler iletişim penceresini kullanarak grafik özelliklerini değiştirme) olaylarının işlenmesi.

Birden fazla renk kullanarak gösterge arabellekleri oluşturma.

Bir grafiği yüksek/düşük ayarlamak için görünürlük alanı içindeki gösterge arabelleklerindeki yüksek ve alçakları tanımlama.

Bir serinin ters çevrilmesi.

Göstergemiz için ortaya çıkan kod miktarı oldukça büyük, yaklaşık 1500 satır. Bu nedenle, tüm işlevleri ayrı dosyalar halinde dağıtacağız ve bunları ana proje dosyasına bağlayacağız. Harici dosyalar için üç işlev kategorisi olacaktır:

Checks.mqh - Çeşitli kontrolleri gerçekleştirme ve mevcut verileri indirme işlevleri.

- Çeşitli kontrolleri gerçekleştirme ve mevcut verileri indirme işlevleri. Nesneler .mqh - Grafik nesnelerini yönetmeye yönelik işlevler.

- Grafik nesnelerini yönetmeye yönelik işlevler. Grafik.mqh - Grafik özelliklerini yönetmeye yönelik işlevler.

Göstergenin Geliştirilmesi

Ardından göstergenin programlanmasına geçin. Öncelikle yeni bir proje oluşturmamız gereklidir. Bunu yapmak için, Metatrader 5\\MQL5\\Indicators dizininde, bizim göstergemiz olarak adlandırılan klasör oluşturun ve bunun içinde, ekleme dosyalarını yerleştireceğimiz Dahil Et klasörünü oluşturun. Ardından, gösterge klasöründe ana dosyayı oluşturun. Bu, *.mq5 uzantılı bir metin dosyası oluşturarak veya şablona göre MQL5 Sihirbazı kullanılarak manuel olarak yapılabilir. OnInit(), OnDeinit() ve OnCalculate() programının temel işlevlerine ek olarak, OnChartEvent() ve OnTimer() de kullanacağız.

Tıpkı önceki makalede olduğu gibi, mevcut sembole ek olarak, harici parametrelerde belirtilen 5 sembol için veri görüntüleyeceğiz. Ancak bu sefer, bir formülle hesaplanan değerler yerine, grafikte ham fiyat verilerini çıkaracağız. Kullanıcı, açılır listeden harici parametrelerde veri gösterimi türünü seçmekte özgürdür: Çizgi, Çubuklar veya Mum Grafik.

Verileri yalnızca tek renkli çizgiler olarak görüntülememiz gerekirse, gösterge özelliklerinde (#property) sembol sayısına eşit arabellek sayısını belirtmemiz yeterli olacaktır. Ancak, dizileri çizmek için çubuklar ve mum grafikler olarak iki mod olduğundan, iki renkli mod için daha fazla arabelleğe ihtiyacımız var: her seriyi oluşturmak için dört arabellek ve bir grafik serisindeki her öğenin (koşullara bağlı olarak) rengini ayarlamak için bir arabellek.

Program özellikleri bölümünde her seri için renklerin belirtilmesi gerekmektedir. Bunu yapmak için bunları virgülle ayırarak listelemeniz yeterlidir. Önce tek renk modunda kullanılan renk gelir. İki renkli modda, yukarı çubuklar/mum grafikler için kullanılır. İkinci renk, iki renkli modda yalnızca aşağı çubuklar/mum grafikler için kullanılacaktır.

Tüm bu parametrelerin kodları aşağıda verilmiştir:

#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 25 #property indicator_plots 5 #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue , C'0,50,100' #property indicator_color2 clrLimeGreen , C'20,80,20' #property indicator_color3 clrGold , C'160,140,0' #property indicator_color4 clrAqua , C'0,140,140' #property indicator_color5 clrMagenta , C'130,0,130'

#define yönergesi ile sabitleri bildirelim ve tuvalle çalışmak için #include komut satırını kullanarak, yukarıda zaten tanımlanmış olan işlevlere sahip dosyaları ve Standart kitaplıktan sınıfı dahil edelim:

#define RESET 0 #define SYMBOLS_COUNT 5 #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> #include "Include/Checks.mqh" #include "Include/Chart.mqh" #include "Include/Objects.mqh"

Harici parametrelerde fiyat verilerinin çizim türünü ve fiyat farklılık başlangıç noktasının modunu seçmeye izin veren açılır listeler oluşturmak için ENUM_DRAWTYPE ve ENUM_START_POINT numaralandırmalarını ekleyin:

enum ENUM_DRAWTYPE { LINE = 0 , BARS = 1 , CANDLES= 2 }; enum ENUM_START_POINT { VERTICAL_LINE= 0 , MONTH = 1 , WEEK = 2 , DAY = 3 , HOUR = 4 };

Veri oluşturma türleri yukarıda zaten açıklanmıştır, şimdi fiyat farklılık başlangıç noktasının ne anlama geldiğinden biraz daha bahsedelim.

Toplamda beş mod olacak: Dikey çizgi, Ay, Hafta, Gün ve Saat. Dikey çizgi modu için, grafikte gösterge yüklenirken dikey bir çizgi eklenecektir. Bu satırı sürükleyerek tüm sembollerin fiyatlarının tek bir noktada buluşacağı çubuğu belirlemiş olursunuz. Mevcut sembol için belirtilen çubuğun açık fiyatı bu buluşmanın referans noktası olarak kabul edilecektir. Diğer herhangi bir mod, programa fiyatların her seferinde belirtilen dönemin başında buluşması gerektiğini söyleyecektir. Yani her ayın başında, her haftanın başında, her günün başında veya her saat başında.

Aşağıda göstergenin giriş parametrelerinin listesini bulabilirsiniz:

input ENUM_DRAWTYPE DrawType =CANDLES; input ENUM_START_POINT StartPriceDivergence =VERTICAL_LINE; input bool TwoColor = false ; sinput string dlm01= "" ; input string Symbol02 = "GBPUSD" ; input bool Inverse02 = false ; input string Symbol03 = "AUDUSD" ; input bool Inverse03 = false ; input string Symbol04 = "NZDUSD" ; input bool Inverse04 = false ; input string Symbol05 = "USDCAD" ; input bool Inverse05 = false ; input string Symbol06 = "USDCHF" ; input bool Inverse06 = false ;

1, grafikteki geçerli sembol olduğundan, semboller 2'den başlayarak numaralandırılmıştır.

Dahil edilen her sembol için ters çevirme uygulanabilir. Ters çevirme, sembol verilerinin ters çevrileceği anlamına gelir. Bu, analiz edilen sembollerin listesi aynı para biriminin (örneğin ABD doları) hem temel hem de karşı para birimi olabileceği döviz çiftlerini içerdiğinde faydalı olabilir. Örneğin EURUSD döviz çiftinde ABD doları karşı dövizdir ve USDCHF döviz çiftinde temel dövizdir. Grafikteki mevcut sembol EURUSD ise USDCHF için inversiyonu açabilirsiniz; bu, fiyatların temsilini analiz için daha uygun hale getirecektir.

Aşağıda global değişkenlerin ve dizilerin listesi bulunmaktadır:

struct buffers { double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; double icolor[]; }; buffers buffer_data[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; CCanvas canvas; int OC_rates_total = 0 ; int OC_prev_calculated = 0 ; datetime OC_time[]; double OC_open[]; double OC_high[]; double OC_low[]; double OC_close[]; long OC_tick_volume[]; long OC_volume[]; int OC_spread[]; datetime series_first_date[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime series_first_date_last[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; datetime limit_time[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; string symbol_names[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; bool inverse[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; color line_colors[SYMBOLS_COUNT]={ clrDodgerBlue , clrLimeGreen , clrGold , clrAqua , clrMagenta }; string empty_symbol= "EMPTY" ; int window_number = WRONG_VALUE ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int last_chart_width = 0 ; int last_chart_height = 0 ; int chart_center_x = 0 ; int chart_center_y = 0 ; color color_bar_up = clrRed ; color color_bar_down = C'100,0,0' ; string indicator_shortname = "MS_PriceDivergence" ; string prefix =indicator_shortname+ "_" ; string start_price_divergence=prefix+ "start_price_divergence" ; string canvas_name =prefix+ "canvas" ; color canvas_background = clrBlack ; uchar canvas_opacity = 190 ; int font_size = 16 ; string font_name = "Calibri" ; ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format = COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_RAW ; string msg_prepare_data = "Preparing data! Please wait..." ; string msg_not_synchronized = "Unsynchronized data! Please wait..." ; string msg_load_data = "" ; string msg_sync_update = "" ; string msg_last = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_start_point = Period (); datetime first_period_time = NULL ; double divergence_price = 0.0 ; datetime divergence_time = NULL ; double symbol_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT]; double inverse_difference[SYMBOLS_COUNT];

Ardından, gösterge başlatma sırasında kullanılan işlevleri ele alacağız. Genel olarak, önceki makaledeki OnInit() işleviyle karşılaştırıldığında önemli bir değişiklik yoktur.

İndikatörün kullanıldığı yere kontrol ekleyelim. Mesele şu ki, terminal geliştiricileri grafik özelliklerini kontrol etmenin tüm özelliklerini henüz Strateji Test Cihazına dahil etmedi, bu nedenle göstergemizi yalnızca Strateji Test Cihazı dışında kullanılacak şekilde kısıtlıyoruz. Bunu dahil etmek için basit bir işlev yazacağız - CheckTesterMode(). Checks.mqh dosyasında bulunacak:

bool CheckTesterMode() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { Comment ( "Currently, the <- " + MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " -> indicator is not intended to be used in Strategy Tester!" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Başka bir yeni işlev olan SetBarsColors(), geçerli sembolün çubukları/mum grafikleri için renkleri ayarlamayı amaçlar. Chart.mqh dosyasında bulunur.

void SetBarsColors() { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE ,color_bar_up); if (TwoColor) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_down); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_down); } else { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN ,color_bar_up); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR ,color_bar_up); } }

Başlatma sırasında StartPriceDivergence harici parametresinde hangi modun seçildiğini belirlememiz gerekiyor. Dikey çizgi seçilirse timeframe_start_point global değişkenine varsayılan değer, yani mevcut zaman dilimi atanacaktır. Aksi takdirde seçilen zaman dilimi uygulanacaktır. Bu amaçla InitStartPointTF() işlevini yazalım:

void InitStartPointTF() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ; switch (StartPriceDivergence) { case MONTH : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_MN1 ; break ; case WEEK : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_W1 ; break ; case DAY : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_D1 ; break ; case HOUR : timeframe_start_point= PERIOD_H1 ; break ; } }

CheckInputParameters() işlevi, önceki makaledekinden farklı olarak şu anda şöyle görünüyor:

bool CheckInputParameters() { if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) { if ( PeriodSeconds ()>= PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point)) { Print ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); Comment ( "Current timeframe should be less than one specified in the Start Price Divergence parameter!" ); return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

Diziler, önceki makaledeki gibi başlatılır. Yalnızca dizilerin adları ve sayısı değiştirilmiştir.

void InitArrays() { ArrayInitialize (limit_time, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (symbol_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (inverse_difference, 0.0 ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date, NULL ); ArrayInitialize (series_first_date_last, NULL ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].open, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].high, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].low, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].close, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (buffer_data[s].icolor, EMPTY_VALUE ); } } void InitSymbolNames() { symbol_names[ 0 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol02); symbol_names[ 1 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol03); symbol_names[ 2 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol04); symbol_names[ 3 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol05); symbol_names[ 4 ]=AddSymbolToMarketWatch(Symbol06); } void InitInverse() { inverse[ 0 ]=Inverse02; inverse[ 1 ]=Inverse03; inverse[ 2 ]=Inverse04; inverse[ 3 ]=Inverse05; inverse[ 4 ]=Inverse06; }

SetIndicatorProperties() işlevinde önemli değişiklikler yapıldı. Aslında, bu tamamen yeni bir işlevdir. Şimdi, hangi veri oluşturma modunun seçildiğine bağlı olarak, başlatma sırasında ilgili özellikler ayarlanır.

void SetIndicatorProperties() { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,indicator_shortname); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) SetIndexBuffer (s,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { static int buffer_number= 0 ; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].open, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].high, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].low, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].close, INDICATOR_DATA ); buffer_number++; SetIndexBuffer (buffer_number,buffer_data[s].icolor, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); buffer_number++; } } if (DrawType==LINE) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL ,symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } else if (DrawType==BARS || DrawType==CANDLES) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { PlotIndexSetString (s, PLOT_LABEL , symbol_names[s]+ ",Open;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",High;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Low;" + symbol_names[s]+ ",Close" ); } } if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE , DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ); if (DrawType==LINE) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_LINE ); if (DrawType==BARS) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_BARS ); if (DrawType==CANDLES) ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MODE , CHART_CANDLES ); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH , 1 ); if (DrawType==LINE) for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,line_colors[s]); for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); else PlotIndexSetInteger (s, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) PlotIndexSetDouble (s, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , EMPTY_VALUE ); }

Son olarak, OnInit() içinde kullanılacak yeni bir işlev SetDivergenceLine(). Dikey çizgi modunda fiyat farklılık başlangıç noktasını değiştirmek için dikey yeşil çizgiyi ayarlar.

void SetDivergenceLine() { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && ObjectFind ( 0 ,start_price_divergence)< 0 ) CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ PeriodSeconds (),start_price_divergence, 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrGreenYellow , true , true , false , "" , "

" ); if (StartPriceDivergence!=VERTICAL_LINE) DeleteObjectByName(start_price_divergence); }

Aşağıda, yukarıda açıklanan her şeyin OnInit() işlevi içinde temsili yer almaktadır. Her şey ayrı işlevlere ve dosyalara bölündüğünde, program kodunu okumak çok pratik hale gelir.

int OnInit () { if (!CheckTesterMode()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); SetBarsColors(); InitStartPointTF(); if (!CheckInputParameters()) return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 1000 ); canvas.FontSet(font_name,font_size, FW_NORMAL ); InitArrays(); InitSymbolNames(); InitInverse(); SetIndicatorProperties(); SetDivergenceLine(); Comment ( "" ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnCalculate() işlevinde, program kodu hemen hemen değişmeden kaldı. Önceki makalede, verilerin kullanılabilirliği ile ilgili tüm kontroller yapıldıktan sonra, program önce yardımcı dizileri doldurdu ve ancak bundan sonra gösterge arabelleklerini hazırlanan verilerle doldurdu. Bu sefer her şeyi tek bir döngüde düzenlemeye çalışacağız.

Verileri doğrulama ve yükleme işlevlerini daha katı hale getirdim. Artık almak istediğiniz her değer belirtilen sayıda denemeden geçer. Değer elde edilirse döngü durdurulur. Artık bir dönemin başlangıcını (ay, hafta, gün, saat) belirlememiz gereken modlarımız olduğu için, o zaman döneminin başlangıç zamanını daha yüksek zaman dilimi aracılığıyla alacağız. Bu nedenle, benzer bir LoadAndFormDataHighTF() işlevine benzer bir isme sahip LoadAndFormData() işlevine benzer bir ek işlev oluşturdum. Kodu orijinaline çok benziyor, bu yüzden burada yayınlamayacağım.

Mevcut ve daha yüksek zaman dilimleri için veri kullanılabilirliğinin doğrulanması tek bir işlevde uygulandı CheckAvailableData():

bool CheckAvailableData() { int attempts= 100 ; for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]!=empty_symbol) { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger (symbol_names[s], Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); total_period_bars= Bars (symbol_names[s], Period (),terminal_first_date, TimeCurrent ()); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) { if ( CopyTime (symbol_names[s], Period (), 0 ,total_period_bars,time)) { if ( ArraySize (time)>=total_period_bars) break ; } } if ( ArraySize (time)== 0 || ArraySize (time)<total_period_bars) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) return ( true ); else { datetime time[]; int total_period_bars = 0 ; datetime terminal_first_date = NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((terminal_first_date=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (), Period (), SERIES_FIRSTDATE ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ((total_period_bars=( int ) SeriesInfoInteger ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, SERIES_BARS_COUNT ))> 0 ) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point, terminal_first_date+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), TimeCurrent (),time)> 0 ) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<= 0 || total_period_bars<= 0 ) { msg_last=msg_prepare_data; ShowCanvasMessage(msg_prepare_data); OC_prev_calculated= 0 ; return ( false ); } } return ( true ); }

FillIndicatorBuffers() işlevi, mevcut görev için önemli ölçüde karmaşıktır. Bunun nedeni, şimdi birkaç modun olması ve her birinin kendi eylemlerini gerektirmesidir. Aslında, her şey dört adıma ayrılabilir.

Belirtilen sembol için veri alınıyor.

Daha yüksek zaman dilimi için veri almak ve tüm sembollerin fiyatlarının buluştuğu zaman ve fiyat seviyesini belirlemek.

Değerlerin hesaplanması ve gösterge arabelleğinin doldurulması.

Hesaplanan değerlerin doğrulanması.

İşlev kodu, değerlendirmeniz için ayrıntılı yorumlarla birlikte verilir:

void FillIndicatorBuffers( int i, int s, datetime const &time[]) { MqlRates rates[]; double period_open[]; datetime period_time[]; int attempts= 100 ; datetime high_tf_time= NULL ; if (time[i]<limit_time[s]) return ; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyRates (symbol_names[s], Period (),time[i], 1 ,rates)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (rates)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { if (DrawType!=LINE) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; return ; } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { divergence_time=( datetime ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,start_price_divergence, OBJPROP_TIME ); first_period_time=time[ 0 ]; } else { if (divergence_time== NULL ) { ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,time[ 0 ]+ PeriodSeconds (timeframe_start_point), 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; else first_period_time=period_time[ 0 ]; } if (time[i]<first_period_time) high_tf_time=first_period_time; else high_tf_time=time[i]; ResetLastError (); for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyOpen ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_open)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } for ( int j= 0 ; j<attempts; j++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (),timeframe_start_point,high_tf_time, 1 ,period_time)== 1 ) { ResetLastError (); break ; } if ( ArraySize (period_open)< 1 || ArraySize (period_time)< 1 || GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (time[i]<first_period_time || divergence_time!=period_time[ 0 ]) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; divergence_time=period_time[ 0 ]; divergence_price=period_open[ 0 ]; CreateVerticalLine( 0 , 0 ,period_time[ 0 ],start_price_divergence+ "_" + TimeToString (divergence_time), 2 , STYLE_SOLID , clrWhite , false , false , true , TimeToString (divergence_time), "

" ); } } if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE && time[i]<divergence_time) { symbol_difference[s] = 0.0 ; inverse_difference[s] = 0.0 ; if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (inverse[s]) { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; inverse_difference[s] =OC_open[i]-(-OC_open[i]); } else { symbol_difference[s] =rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; inverse_difference[s] =divergence_price-(-divergence_price); } } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =-(rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s])+inverse_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } else { if (symbol_difference[s]== 0.0 ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-OC_open[i]; else symbol_difference[s]=rates[ 0 ].open-divergence_price; } if (DrawType==LINE) buffer_data[s].close[i]=rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; else { buffer_data[s].low[i] =rates[ 0 ].low-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].open[i] =rates[ 0 ].open-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].high[i] =rates[ 0 ].high-symbol_difference[s]; buffer_data[s].close[i] =rates[ 0 ].close-symbol_difference[s]; SetBufferColorIndex(i,s,rates[ 0 ].close,rates[ 0 ].open); } } } if (DrawType==LINE) { if (time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time) buffer_data[s].close[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } else { if (rates[ 0 ].time== NULL || time[i]!=rates[ 0 ].time || time[i]<first_period_time || rates[ 0 ].low== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].open== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].high== EMPTY_VALUE || rates[ 0 ].close== EMPTY_VALUE ) { buffer_data[s].low[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].open[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].high[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; buffer_data[s].close[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; } } }

Yukarıdaki işlevi incelerken başka bir SetBufferColorIndex() özel işlevine dikkat etmelisiniz. Bu işlev, gösterge renk arabelleğindeki rengi ayarlar.

void SetBufferColorIndex( int i, int symbol_number, double close, double open) { if (TwoColor) { if (close>open) buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 1 ; } else buffer_data[symbol_number].icolor[i]= 0 ; }

Gösterge arabellekleri doldurulduktan sonra, grafik penceresinde şu anda görünen tüm değerlerden maksimum ve minimumu belirlememiz gerekir. MQL5, bir grafik penceresindeki ilk görünür çubuğu ve görünür çubuk sayısını almayı sağlar. Bu özelliklerden başka bir CorrectChartMaxMin() özel işlevden yararlanacağız. İşlevdeki kod akışı birkaç adıma ayrılabilir:

İlk ve son görünen çubukların numaralarının belirlenmesi.

Mevcut sembol için maksimum ve minimum görünür çubukların belirlenmesi.

Tüm sembol dizileri arasında maksimum ve minimumun belirlenmesi.

Grafik özelliklerinde maksimum ve minimumu ayarlama.

Chart.mqh dosyasında bulunan CorrectChartMaxMin() işlevinin kodu aşağıdadır.

void CorrectChartMaxMin() { double low[]; double high[]; int attempts = 10 ; int array_size = 0 ; int visible_bars = 0 ; int first_visible_bar = 0 ; int last_visible_bar = 0 ; double max_price = 0.0 ; double min_price = 0.0 ; double offset_max_min = 0.0 ; ResetLastError (); visible_bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS ); first_visible_bar=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ); last_visible_bar=first_visible_bar-visible_bars; if ( GetLastError ()!= 0 ) return ; if (last_visible_bar< 0 ) last_visible_bar= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyHigh ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,high)==visible_bars) break ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyLow ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,low)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (high)<= 0 || ArraySize (low)<= 0 ) return ; else { min_price=low[ ArrayMinimum (low)]; max_price=high[ ArrayMaximum (high)]; } for ( int s= 0 ; s<SYMBOLS_COUNT; s++) { if (symbol_names[s]==empty_symbol) continue ; datetime time[]; int bars_count= 0 ; ArrayResize (high, 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<attempts; i++) if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),last_visible_bar,visible_bars,time)==visible_bars) break ; if ( ArraySize (time)<visible_bars) return ; if (limit_time[s]>time[ 0 ]) { array_size= ArraySize (time); if ((bars_count= Bars ( Symbol (), Period (),limit_time[s],time[array_size- 1 ]))<= 0 ) return ; } else bars_count=visible_bars; ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); if (DrawType!=LINE) { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].low); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].high); } else { ArrayCopy (low,buffer_data[s].close); ArrayCopy (high,buffer_data[s].close); } array_size= ArraySize (high); for ( int i= 0 ; i<array_size; i++) { if (high[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) high[i]=max_price; if (low[i]== EMPTY_VALUE ) low[i]=min_price; } if (inverse[s]) { if ( ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { max_price= fmax (max_price,low[ ArrayMaximum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); min_price= fmin (min_price,high[ ArrayMinimum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } else { if ( ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 && ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)>= 0 ) { min_price= fmin (min_price,low[ ArrayMinimum (low,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); max_price= fmax (max_price,high[ ArrayMaximum (high,last_visible_bar,bars_count)]); } } } offset_max_min=((max_price-min_price)* 3 )/ 100 ; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALEFIX , true ); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MAX ,max_price+offset_max_min); ChartSetDouble ( 0 , CHART_FIXED_MIN ,min_price-offset_max_min); ChartRedraw (); }

Yukarıda açıklanan işlev, dikey çizgiyi sürükleme olayı işlenirken (ve elbette OnCalculate içindeki gösterge değerleri hesaplanırken) kullanılacaktır:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG ) { if (StartPriceDivergence==VERTICAL_LINE) OnCalculate (OC_rates_total, 0 , OC_time, OC_open, OC_high, OC_low, OC_close, OC_tick_volume, OC_volume, OC_spread); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) CorrectChartMaxMin(); }

Tüm fonksiyonlar hazır. Bu makaleye tüm yorumlarıyla beraber eklenmiş kodu inceleyebilirsiniz.

Neticede ne elde ettiğimizi gösterelim. Varsayılan GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF sembolleri harici parametrelerde belirtilir. Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde, ters çevirme devre dışı bırakılmış Dikey çizgi modunda EURUSD için haftalık grafiği görebilirsiniz:





Şek. 1 - "Dikey çizgi" modunda haftalık zaman dilimi

Aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde Gün modunda M30 zaman dilimini görebilirsiniz ancak bu sefer temel para birimi olarak USD olan semboller için tersine çevirme etkinleştirilmiştir. Bizim durumumuzda bunlar USDCAD (açık mavi mum grafikler) ve USDCHF (mor mum grafikler).





Şek. 2 - "Gün" modunda M30 zaman dilimi





Sonuç

Fiyat farklılığının çoklu para birimi analizi için oldukça ilginç ve bilgilendirici bir araç oluşturduğumuzu düşünüyorum. Bu gösterge sonsuza kadar geliştirilebilir.

Zaman ayırdığınız için teşekkür ederim!

