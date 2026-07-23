



Lucky Auric Guard is a focused Expert Advisor for traders who want systematic XAUUSD execution with clear controls and lightweight operation. One proprietary market model manages entries while position sizing and protection remain fully automated.





What users receive





• Designed for XAUUSD and equivalent broker gold symbols.

• Automatic position sizing by risk percentage or fixed lot.

• Broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit on every accepted entry.

• Optional break-even and volatility-based trailing protection.

• One protected position at a time.

• Daily trade and loss limits.

• Spread and broker-session checks.

• Compact status panel that stays lightweight during backtesting.

• Compatible with hedging and netting accounts.

• No grid, martingale, averaging or recovery lot escalation.

• No DLL, WebRequest, external files, account lock or external license.





Practical account guidance





A starting balance of USD 1,000 or more is recommended. For an account near this level, begin your broker-specific evaluation with a fixed volume of 0.01 lot and conservative settings. Gold contract size, minimum volume, leverage, spread and commission differ between brokers, so smaller balances should be evaluated on demo before any live use.





Larger accounts can use percentage-based position sizing after completing their own broker-specific backtest and demo evaluation.





Multi-year development





Lucky Auric Guard was evaluated across historical XAUUSD conditions from 2021 through 2026, including different volatility and market phases. This historical development work is used for risk evaluation and does not represent live trading or guarantee future performance.





The internal signal rules, optimized values and detailed development reports are proprietary and are intentionally not disclosed in the public description.





Recommended setup





1. Attach the EA to the broker's XAUUSD chart.

2. Keep algorithmic trading enabled.

3. For a starting balance near USD 1,000, begin testing with 0.01 fixed lot.

4. Backtest with the broker's own gold symbol and trading conditions.

5. Continue on demo before considering live use.





Trading frequency is selective and depends on market conditions. Historical performance does not guarantee future results.

Lucky Auric Guard — Practical Gold Automation for MetaTrader 5