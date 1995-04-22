Duskfall Precision

Duskfall Precision is a session-timed breakout Expert Advisor built around a single, disciplined idea: the highest-quality trades don't come from chasing every breakout — they come from waiting for exhaustion to confirm itself before the market moves. Where most breakout EAs fire blindly at range extremes and eat repeated fakeouts, Duskfall Precision layers a proprietary neckline-confirmation filter on top of session-range analysis, so it only pulls the trigger when momentum has genuinely stalled and reversed.

How it thinks about the market. Every session, the EA maps three reference structures: the Asian session range, the previous day's high and low, and the most recent inside-swing extremes. These aren't traded blindly. Before committing capital, Duskfall Precision scans recent price action for a Proximal M (double-top) or Proximal W (double-bottom) formation forming near these levels — a classic sign that buyers or sellers have made one more attempt at a level and failed to improve on it. Only when the second peak (or trough) sits proximally close to the first, confirming exhaustion rather than continuation, does the EA consider the setup valid. This is the same logic professional discretionary traders use to avoid buying tops and selling bottoms — automated, consistent, and free of emotion.

Built for asymmetric risk-reward. Duskfall Precision is not a high-win-rate scalper — it's engineered for a small-loss, large-win profile. Stops are kept tight and calculated dynamically from the pattern's own structure (or a safe fallback distance), while profits are scaled out intelligently: half the position banks at a 1:1 risk-reward milestone, the stop is immediately walked to breakeven, and the remaining runner is left to pursue a much larger 2.5R+ target. This means a single strong trend day can offset several small, controlled losing days — exactly the kind of edge that compounds over a full trading month rather than a single session.

Protection layers most EAs skip. A minimum Asia-range filter prevents the EA from trading tight, indecisive overnight ranges that are statistically prone to faking out. A "chase guard" automatically deletes any pending order if price runs too far past the trigger level before filling, preventing bad fills in fast markets. A London-open cleanup routine clears any unfilled breakout orders once the setup window has passed, so the EA never holds stale orders into unrelated volatility. And a consecutive-loss circuit breaker temporarily pauses new entries after a defined losing streak, protecting the account from grinding through an unfavorable regime.

Money management that respects your account. Every trade is sized from your actual account balance and free margin using live OrderCalcMargin() validation — never a fixed lot size that can blow past what your account can support. Stops always account for the current spread and your broker's minimum stop-level, so orders are never rejected for being placed too tight.

A dashboard you can actually read at a glance. Duskfall Precision ships with a fully custom, professionally themed control panel — dark navy and gold, cleanly stacked in a single column so nothing overlaps regardless of which chart corner you anchor it to. At a glance you see today's Asia High/Low and range, yesterday's levels, trades taken vs. your daily cap, your current loss-streak status, whether a position is open, and a live feed of the EA's most recent signal and action — so you always know exactly what the robot is thinking, not just what it's done.

Who it's for. Duskfall Precision suits traders who prefer a small number of high-conviction setups over high-frequency scalping, who value visible risk controls over "black box" automation, and who want an EA that behaves like a patient, rules-based discretionary trader rather than a blunt-force breakout script. Every input — session hours, pattern sensitivity, risk per trade, TP/SL multipliers, daily trade caps — is fully configurable, so the EA can be tuned to your broker, symbol, and risk tolerance without touching a single line of code.

Recommended: run a Strategy Tester validation pass on your target symbol and session hours before deploying live, and start with a reduced risk-per-trade setting while you observe live behavior.


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4.43 (130)
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
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5 (3)
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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