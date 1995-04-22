Duskfall Precision is a session-timed breakout Expert Advisor built around a single, disciplined idea: the highest-quality trades don't come from chasing every breakout — they come from waiting for exhaustion to confirm itself before the market moves. Where most breakout EAs fire blindly at range extremes and eat repeated fakeouts, Duskfall Precision layers a proprietary neckline-confirmation filter on top of session-range analysis, so it only pulls the trigger when momentum has genuinely stalled and reversed.

How it thinks about the market. Every session, the EA maps three reference structures: the Asian session range, the previous day's high and low, and the most recent inside-swing extremes. These aren't traded blindly. Before committing capital, Duskfall Precision scans recent price action for a Proximal M (double-top) or Proximal W (double-bottom) formation forming near these levels — a classic sign that buyers or sellers have made one more attempt at a level and failed to improve on it. Only when the second peak (or trough) sits proximally close to the first, confirming exhaustion rather than continuation, does the EA consider the setup valid. This is the same logic professional discretionary traders use to avoid buying tops and selling bottoms — automated, consistent, and free of emotion.

Built for asymmetric risk-reward. Duskfall Precision is not a high-win-rate scalper — it's engineered for a small-loss, large-win profile. Stops are kept tight and calculated dynamically from the pattern's own structure (or a safe fallback distance), while profits are scaled out intelligently: half the position banks at a 1:1 risk-reward milestone, the stop is immediately walked to breakeven, and the remaining runner is left to pursue a much larger 2.5R+ target. This means a single strong trend day can offset several small, controlled losing days — exactly the kind of edge that compounds over a full trading month rather than a single session.

Protection layers most EAs skip. A minimum Asia-range filter prevents the EA from trading tight, indecisive overnight ranges that are statistically prone to faking out. A "chase guard" automatically deletes any pending order if price runs too far past the trigger level before filling, preventing bad fills in fast markets. A London-open cleanup routine clears any unfilled breakout orders once the setup window has passed, so the EA never holds stale orders into unrelated volatility. And a consecutive-loss circuit breaker temporarily pauses new entries after a defined losing streak, protecting the account from grinding through an unfavorable regime.

Money management that respects your account. Every trade is sized from your actual account balance and free margin using live OrderCalcMargin() validation — never a fixed lot size that can blow past what your account can support. Stops always account for the current spread and your broker's minimum stop-level, so orders are never rejected for being placed too tight.

A dashboard you can actually read at a glance. Duskfall Precision ships with a fully custom, professionally themed control panel — dark navy and gold, cleanly stacked in a single column so nothing overlaps regardless of which chart corner you anchor it to. At a glance you see today's Asia High/Low and range, yesterday's levels, trades taken vs. your daily cap, your current loss-streak status, whether a position is open, and a live feed of the EA's most recent signal and action — so you always know exactly what the robot is thinking, not just what it's done.

Who it's for. Duskfall Precision suits traders who prefer a small number of high-conviction setups over high-frequency scalping, who value visible risk controls over "black box" automation, and who want an EA that behaves like a patient, rules-based discretionary trader rather than a blunt-force breakout script. Every input — session hours, pattern sensitivity, risk per trade, TP/SL multipliers, daily trade caps — is fully configurable, so the EA can be tuned to your broker, symbol, and risk tolerance without touching a single line of code.

Recommended: run a Strategy Tester validation pass on your target symbol and session hours before deploying live, and start with a reduced risk-per-trade setting while you observe live behavior.