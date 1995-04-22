Duskfall Precision

Duskfall Precision is a session-timed breakout Expert Advisor built around a single, disciplined idea: the highest-quality trades don't come from chasing every breakout — they come from waiting for exhaustion to confirm itself before the market moves. Where most breakout EAs fire blindly at range extremes and eat repeated fakeouts, Duskfall Precision layers a proprietary neckline-confirmation filter on top of session-range analysis, so it only pulls the trigger when momentum has genuinely stalled and reversed.

How it thinks about the market. Every session, the EA maps three reference structures: the Asian session range, the previous day's high and low, and the most recent inside-swing extremes. These aren't traded blindly. Before committing capital, Duskfall Precision scans recent price action for a Proximal M (double-top) or Proximal W (double-bottom) formation forming near these levels — a classic sign that buyers or sellers have made one more attempt at a level and failed to improve on it. Only when the second peak (or trough) sits proximally close to the first, confirming exhaustion rather than continuation, does the EA consider the setup valid. This is the same logic professional discretionary traders use to avoid buying tops and selling bottoms — automated, consistent, and free of emotion.

Built for asymmetric risk-reward. Duskfall Precision is not a high-win-rate scalper — it's engineered for a small-loss, large-win profile. Stops are kept tight and calculated dynamically from the pattern's own structure (or a safe fallback distance), while profits are scaled out intelligently: half the position banks at a 1:1 risk-reward milestone, the stop is immediately walked to breakeven, and the remaining runner is left to pursue a much larger 2.5R+ target. This means a single strong trend day can offset several small, controlled losing days — exactly the kind of edge that compounds over a full trading month rather than a single session.

Protection layers most EAs skip. A minimum Asia-range filter prevents the EA from trading tight, indecisive overnight ranges that are statistically prone to faking out. A "chase guard" automatically deletes any pending order if price runs too far past the trigger level before filling, preventing bad fills in fast markets. A London-open cleanup routine clears any unfilled breakout orders once the setup window has passed, so the EA never holds stale orders into unrelated volatility. And a consecutive-loss circuit breaker temporarily pauses new entries after a defined losing streak, protecting the account from grinding through an unfavorable regime.

Money management that respects your account. Every trade is sized from your actual account balance and free margin using live OrderCalcMargin() validation — never a fixed lot size that can blow past what your account can support. Stops always account for the current spread and your broker's minimum stop-level, so orders are never rejected for being placed too tight.

A dashboard you can actually read at a glance. Duskfall Precision ships with a fully custom, professionally themed control panel — dark navy and gold, cleanly stacked in a single column so nothing overlaps regardless of which chart corner you anchor it to. At a glance you see today's Asia High/Low and range, yesterday's levels, trades taken vs. your daily cap, your current loss-streak status, whether a position is open, and a live feed of the EA's most recent signal and action — so you always know exactly what the robot is thinking, not just what it's done.

Who it's for. Duskfall Precision suits traders who prefer a small number of high-conviction setups over high-frequency scalping, who value visible risk controls over "black box" automation, and who want an EA that behaves like a patient, rules-based discretionary trader rather than a blunt-force breakout script. Every input — session hours, pattern sensitivity, risk per trade, TP/SL multipliers, daily trade caps — is fully configurable, so the EA can be tuned to your broker, symbol, and risk tolerance without touching a single line of code.

Recommended: run a Strategy Tester validation pass on your target symbol and session hours before deploying live, and start with a reduced risk-per-trade setting while you observe live behavior.


推荐产品
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
专家
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
专家
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
专家
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Xau Archangel Genesis
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU ARCHANGEL GENESIS  The Divine Breakout Scalper for Gold XAU Archangel Genesis  is a precision-engineered Gold breakout trading system inspired by the purest form of price action — the raw structure of highs and lows. Most EAs fail because they rely on lagging indicators or dangerous martingale logic. Archangel Genesis solves this by using a Donchian Channel Breakout Engine with ATR Volatility Confirmation to identify only the most explosive, high-probability breakout moments. Combined wit
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
专家
XGen Scalper MT5 - 专业自动交易系统 XGen Scalper 是一款尖端专家顾问，通过将先进算法结构与成熟技术分析相结合，在所有市场中提供稳定可靠的交易结果。该强大交易系统可无缝运行于外汇货币对、黄金白银等贵金属、加密货币及大宗商品指数等多种市场。 先进算法技术 其专利波浪扫描算法通过实时处理市场数据，识别手动交易者可能忽略的高概率交易机会。该系统能持续适应变化的市场环境，在趋势、区间及波动市场中均能高效运作。 全局兼容性 不同于针对特定货币对设计的传统EA，XGen在所有交易品种中均表现卓越。 专业控制面板 通过精美的界面实时监控账户指标、详细交易统计数据及系统状态。集成波浪可视化功能清晰展示系统对市场状况的解读。 企业级风险管理 基于账户余额和风险承受能力的自适应仓位规模 根据市场波动动态调整的跟踪止损 点差过滤机制避免不利交易条件 多时间周期确认实现更高精度交易 精准交易 闪电般快速的订单处理，以最小滑点实现最优价格。兼容所有MT5经纪商和交易类型。智能订单管理自动处理从入场到离场的全流程。 完全可定制 根据您的策略调整头寸规
Inferno Storm AI V225 Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid (MT5) [Subtitle: Generative AI Quant | Universal LLM Bridge | Tri-State Execution] Introduction Welcome to the next evolution of algorithmic trading. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid bridges the gap between strict mathematical quantitative analysis and the adaptive reasoning of Generative Artificial Intelligence. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely solely on static historical logic, Inferno Storm possesses a dynamic "Neural Bridge." It allows you to plug the
Haven JPY Miner
Maksim Tarutin
专家
Haven JPY Miner - USDJPY 专用算法 隆重介绍 Haven JPY Miner – 一款专为 USDJPY 货币对设计和调整的专业自动交易程序（EA）。这是一个为需要现成系统化方法且无需长时间参数调整的交易者提供的解决方案。 该 EA 配备了 Smart Time Sync 技术。您不再需要计算经纪商服务器的时间偏移量 (GMT Offset)。EA 会通过 API 自动与世界时间同步，确定正确的交易时段。 我的其他产品 -> 点击这里 || EA 信号监控 -> 查看 主要特点 专注于 USDJPY: 算法充分考虑了该货币对的具体运动特征。 即插即用 (Plug & Play): 设置最少。策略已“内置”其中。您只需选择风险。 智能时间同步 (Smart Time Sync): 自动检测服务器时间。无论是冬令时还是夏令时，无需用户干预即可正常工作。 安全性: 无马丁格尔 (Martingale)、网格 (Grid) 或加仓摊平。每笔交易都有止损 (Stop Loss) 保护。 恢复功能: 如果终端重启，EA 将获取当前市场状态并继续工作。 主要设置 Auto_G
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
Grid MA Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
专家
Grid MA: Institutional Risk Edition by Hello Quant is an advanced, fully-automated mean-reversion grid framework engineered for stringent capital preservation and extreme volatility management. Unlike traditional grid systems that hold stranded losing positions while scraping small individual profits, Grid MA V1.71 utilizes a proprietary Directional Basket Profit Realization engine. It calculates the net equity of your entire directional exposure (including swaps and commissions) and executes a
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
专家
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
Radiant MT5
Sigit Hariyono
专家
Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades. Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-f
Kings Blade
Kittichamp Masong
专家
King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard. Key Features and Advantages ️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stop
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
Jacob Medah
5 (1)
专家
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4 — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).   It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Set
Cci sniper EA
Gema L Buyoga
专家
Sniper EA V2 — CCI Reversal Trading Robot with Confirmed Entry Filter Stop trading every CCI spike. Wait for the reversal that actually confirms. Sniper EA V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a refined CCI (Commodity Channel Index) reversal strategy. Instead of firing the instant CCI touches an overbought or oversold level — a habit that gets most basic CCI bots caught entering right before price keeps trending against them — Sniper EA V2 waits for a confirmed pullback from the
Gorilla EA 2 Orderflow
Muhammed Kerem Alkan
专家
Gorilla EA OrderFlow Gorilla EA OrderFlow is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines custom Price Action and OrderFlow concepts with structured entry confirmation, liquidity-based targets and automated position management. The system does not rely on a simple indicator crossover. It analyzes price reactions, wick structures, body compression, displacement strength, liquidity formation and the return of price to previously detected zones. The current architecture c
MultiGroupScalpingRSIBB
Paphangkon Luangsanit
专家
High-Converting Promo Version GLOBAL EA GRAND LAUNCH — 70% OFF Trade Above the Rest The wait is over. Our flagship EA is now available at an exclusive 70% launch discount for traders worldwide. Limited-Time Offer: 15 March - 30 April 2026 Launch Offers 1 Month: $60 (Regular $200) Perfect for beginners and trial users. 3 Months: $150 (Regular $500) Great for conservative traders who want more testing time. 6 Months: $240 (Regular $800) Designed for traders focused on medium-term results.
GlodSilver
Paphangkon Luangsanit
专家
High-Converting Promo Version GLOBAL EA GRAND LAUNCH — 70% OFF Trade Above the Rest The wait is over. Our flagship EA is now available at an exclusive 70% launch discount for traders worldwide. Limited-Time Offer: 15 March - 30 April 2026 Launch Offers 1 Month: $60 (Regular $200) Perfect for beginners and trial users. 3 Months: $150 (Regular $500) Great for conservative traders who want more testing time. 6 Months: $240 (Regular $800) Designed for traders focused on medium-term results.
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
专家
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — 适用于自定义指标的通用交易 Expert Advisor 将几乎任何自定义指标快速转化为自动化交易系统。 The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 是一款通用型 Expert Advisor，能够读取您的自定义指标信号，并按照您设定的逻辑自动执行交易。 您只需要填写指标名称、信号缓冲区和关键参数，EA 就会基于这些数据完成自动执行。对于希望把自定义指标快速接入实盘交易、又不想为每一个新想法都重新编写一个机器人 的交易者和开发者来说，这是一个高效、灵活且可重复使用的交易引擎。 The xCustomEA 并不只是一个“信号转订单”的简单工具。它把自定义指标接入能力与 The X 产品线成熟的交易架构结合在一起，为您提供完整的进场、出场、过滤、保护和持仓管理环境。 The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 4 | 完整使用说明 + DEMO + PDF | 设置与输入参数说明 | PIPFINITE TREND PRO 策略示例 | The X — Universal EA 产品定位 这款
Weke Weke
AutomaticTrading
专家
# WEKE WEKE EA (MQL5) - Advanced Multi-Currency Grid System **Weke Weke EA** is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to exploit mathematical inefficiencies in the forex market. Unlike traditional systems that attempt to predict the future based solely on the past, Weke Weke focuses on **exploiting mean reversions** and professional risk management. This enhanced version has been optimized to offer maximum stability and security on live accounts, incorporating capital protection mech
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
专家
BTCmax EA - 是 Meta Trader 5 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Click Here ] 建議： 經紀商 - Weltrade   或其他，成功優化後 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN 時間範圍 - H1  符號-BTCUSD（Bitcoin) 初始存款 - 5000 起 槓桿 - 1:100起 交易模式 - 建議 VPS（24/7）= 可接受的 ping 值為 0-30 毫秒 優化
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
专家
FXmax EA   - 是 Meta Trader 5 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格走勢，綜合考慮技術和數學分析因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用 Meta Trader 5 標準指標。 Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real account >>>   [ Click Here ] 建議： 經紀商 - RoboForex, Weltrade 或其他（需優化） 帳戶類型 - PRO/ECN 帶對沖功能 時間週期 - H1 或其他（需優化） 交易品種 - XAUUSD, BTCUSD 或其他（需優化） 初始入金 - 100 起，建議 1000 起 槓桿 - 1:100 起 交易模式 - VPS（24/7）建議 = 可接受 ping
Signal XauUsd Trend Scalper MT5
Jinarto
专家
Signal XauUsd Trend Scalper MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor specially designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple and practical trend scalping system. This EA follows trend signals and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when market conditions match the strategy logic. It is built to capture short-term opportunities on Gold while managing positions automatically with trailing profit logic. The system is suitable for traders who prefer: automatic execution clear chart signals
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
专家
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
BTC Mine
Yurii Yasny
专家
Only 5 copies at a price of 199 USD. Last price 1000 USD BTC Mine is a scalping trading strategy based on artificial intelligence, specially designed for the cryptocurrency market. It is based on years of experience in analyzing and trading BTC, taking into account all possible scenarios! The strategy does not require any optimization. Installed on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of BTC Mine: - self-learning parameters - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL,
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
专家
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
专家
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
NonSimulated Gold Scalper
Ankan Biswas
专家
NonSimulated Gold Scalper is a precision-built expert advisor designed for gold trading on Exness, optimized specifically for the 30-minute timeframe (M30). It uses a dynamic price structure and trend-following logic to generate stable and reliable profits. This EA features tight risk control: Take Profit : 4444 points Stop Loss : 2222 points Trailing SL Activation : 1111 points Trailing Step : 555 points The EA intelligently avoids trading during consolidation phases using a smart swing-detecti
Little mouth
Wognin David Paul-marie Vangah
专家
这款统计套利交易机器人基于短期价格偏离度分析执行自动交易。系统在。一分钟（M1）时间框架上实时监测价格的移动速度和分散度，以确定统计学上的反转区域。当价格达到预设的数学阈值时，程序将开设反向持仓。 针对美分（Cent）类型账户的策略特点： 保证金管理：程序利用美分账户的特性来容忍市场波动，而无需占用大额资本。 持仓退出：程序不使用止损（Stop Loss）保护订单。持仓仅在达到由点数表示的止盈（Take Profit）设定的目标时才会关闭。 计算频率：数学分析在一分钟（M1）时间框架的每根新K线开始时重复进行。 技术功能： 自动化：程序管理订单的开设、价格水平的计算以及按利润目标执行关闭。 代码优化：脚本经过开发，可在 MetaTrader 5 平台上无延迟运行。 使用建议： 账户类型：美分交易账户，或根据您的风险管理配置了相应杠杆的标准账户。 推荐资金：一万个账户基础货币单位（例如，美分账户为一万美分，或标准账户为一万美元）。 时间框架：一分钟图表（M1）。 兼容资产：具有高流动性的金融工具，例如欧元兑美元（EURUSD）、英镑兑美元（GBPUSD）、美元兑日元（USDJPY）或黄
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.02 (43)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 14th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
EMA sniper
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
EMA Sniper Pro — Triple EMA Crossover Expert Advisor with RR Trailing Stop and Drawdown Protection EMA Sniper Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built entirely on Exponential Moving Average crossovers and candle close confirmation. The strategy is transparent, rule-based, and free of complex indicators, neural networks, or martingale mechanics. Every trade decision follows a strict logical sequence that can be audited, backtested, and understood without ambiguity. The goal is to capture
ICT Silver Bullet Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT SILVER BULLET Pro   is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built around the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. It is designed for traders who operate within institutional frameworks and need precision timing tools overlaid directly on their charts. The indicator maps the three major trading sessions — London, New York, and Asian — as shaded kill zone boxes on the chart, each with its own high, low, and midpoint levels drawn as dotted reference lines. These levels update in real
FREE
Omega Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Omega Zones Pro - Indicator Description Overview Omega Zones Pro is a professional Support and Resistance indicator that automatically detects and displays price zones on your chart. It helps traders identify key levels where price is likely to react. How It Works The indicator analyzes historical price data to find swing highs and swing lows. It then groups nearby price levels into zones and rates their strength based on how many times price has reacted to them. Key Features Automatic Zone Dete
FREE
ICT Oracle PRO
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ICT Oracle PRO is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on authentic Inner Circle Trader concepts. Unlike many EAs that claim to use ICT but rely on simple moving average crossovers or forced synthetic signals, this EA implements genuine ICT detection logic including Fair Value Gaps with three-candle gap validation, Order Blocks identified as the last candle before an impulsive move, Breaker Blocks that form when price breaks through an Order Block, and proper market structure analysis with
Candle Dominance Index
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Candle Dominance Index (CDI) is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals the true conviction behind every candle — not just direction, but how hard bulls or bears dominated the full price range. Most traders look at candle color and size. CDI goes deeper. It measures the ratio of the candle body to the total wick range, giving you an instant read on whether the move was decisive or weak. A tall green bar means bulls closed near the high — genuine strength. A tall red bar me
TrendGate RSI Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
TrendGate RSI Signal is a precision multi-timeframe indicator that combines a Daily trend filter with H1 RSI momentum crossovers to deliver clean, high-probability trade signals — without repainting. Key Features: Daily Trend Filter : Uses EMA(50) on the Daily timeframe to establish a clear bullish or bearish market bias H1 RSI Crossover Entries : Detects RSI(14) crosses above 35 (buy) or below 65 (sell) on confirmed, closed H1 candles only Trend-Aligned Signals Only : Automatically filters out
BreakEdge US30
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
BreakEdge US30 is a fully automated breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It captures the high-momentum price expansion that follows the New York session open by placing a buy stop and sell stop bracket above and below the current price, then manages the winning trade automatically while cancelling the losing side. STRATEGY At the start of each session window, BreakEdge places a dual pending order bracket — a buy stop above the ask and a sell
GoldSwing Structure Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldSwing Structure Trader is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor specifically developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional-grade market structure analysis. This EA implements a disciplined swing trading approach that identifies trend direction on the Daily timeframe, executes trades on the H4 timeframe, and uses the H1 timeframe strictly for entry confirmation. The core trading logic is built around accurate detection of market structure including Higher Highs, Higher Low
Account Lens
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Account Lens is a professional-grade account monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4 that transforms the way traders stay informed about their account health during live sessions. Instead of squinting at the tiny account toolbar at the bottom of your terminal or switching windows mid-trade to check your numbers, Account Lens opens a fully independent, dedicated popup chart window that expands to fill your screen and displays your six most critical account metrics in giant, ultra-readable text — Ba
H4 Gold Fortress
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
H4 Gold Fortress EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. It combines a clean H4 candle breakout strategy with a structured martingale recovery system and a hard equity protection layer, giving the EA both offensive entry logic and a defined risk boundary — something most martingale EAs on the market lack entirely. How the Strategy Works At the close of every H4 candle, the EA locks in the high and low of that completed candle. When live price breaks a
ICT Liquidity Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
ICT Liquidity Zones Pro – FVG, PDH/PDL, Session & Smart Money Levels Product Overview ICT Liquidity Zones Pro is a professional-grade trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional trading concepts derived from the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This tool provides traders with a comprehensive suite of liquidity detection, fair value gap analysis, session mapping, and market structure tools typically used by institutional traders. Key Features Supply and Demand Zones The
MTF Liquidity Radar
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
指标
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
专家
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
筛选:
无评论
回复评论