Gorilla EA 2 Orderflow

  • Эксперты
  • Muhammed Kerem Alkan
    Muhammed Kerem Alkan

    Muhammed Kerem Alkan

    5 (1)
    Я разработчик алгоритмической торговли, специализирующийся на создании советников, пользовательских индикаторов и инструментов для автоматизации торговли на MetaTrader 5. Моя работа сосредоточена на структурированной торговой логике, управлении рисками, фильтрации сигналов, рыночных зонах и
    4 продукта
  • Версия: 3.51
  • Обновлено: 14 июля 2026
  • Активации: 12
Gorilla EA OrderFlow

Gorilla EA OrderFlow is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines custom Price Action and OrderFlow concepts with structured entry confirmation, liquidity-based targets and automated position management.

The system does not rely on a simple indicator crossover. It analyzes price reactions, wick structures, body compression, displacement strength, liquidity formation and the return of price to previously detected zones.

The current architecture contains more than 4,700 lines of strategy, execution, risk-management and broker-compatibility logic.

Strategy Modules

Gorilla EA OrderFlow includes two independently controlled strategy modules.

Normal Wick OrderFlow

This module detects zones created by repeated wick reactions around a similar price level.

A valid structure may include:

  • Multiple wick reactions
  • A clearly defined reaction zone
  • Strong displacement away from the zone
  • Price movement away from the structure
  • Liquidity formation
  • A controlled return to the zone
  • First-retest entry logic

The Wick strategy includes an optional quality filter. Users can adjust the minimum zone score and require additional structure or imbalance confirmation.

Bobin / Coil OrderFlow

The Bobin module detects short candle-body compression structures formed before a directional expansion.

The model analyzes:

  • A minimum three-candle compression structure
  • Similar and aligned candle bodies
  • Alternating bullish and bearish candles
  • Body overlap and compression quality
  • Strong directional displacement
  • Weak-breakout rejection
  • Return and retest behavior

Bobin zones can be used for trading, displayed for analysis only or disabled completely.

Selectable Strategy Operation

Users can control each strategy separately:

  • Use only the Wick strategy
  • Use only the Bobin strategy
  • Use both strategies together
  • Display Wick zones without allowing Wick trades
  • Display Bobin zones without allowing Bobin trades
  • Disable either strategy completely

This allows the Expert Advisor to be adapted to different trading styles and market conditions.

Armed Triangle Entry Model

The Expert Advisor does not automatically enter immediately after a zone is created.

The entry process follows a structured sequence:

  1. A valid OrderFlow zone is detected.
  2. Price moves away from the zone.
  3. A swing high or swing low is formed.
  4. Price begins returning toward the zone.
  5. The zone becomes armed.
  6. The first valid live-price retest can trigger an entry.

This model is designed to avoid entering before the market has shown clear displacement and liquidity formation.

Breaker and Reverse-Retest Logic

A zone is not considered broken because of a simple wick penetration.

The Breaker model requires:

  • A strong body-based break through the zone
  • Clear directional displacement
  • Price movement away from the broken zone
  • A return to the structure
  • A confirmed reverse retest

The Expert Advisor does not immediately open a reverse position when price first crosses a zone.

Stop-Loss Placement

Stop loss is based on the source structure that created the trading zone.

For BUY positions, the system searches for the relevant source or sweep low.

For SELL positions, the system searches for the relevant source or sweep high.

An ATR-based buffer is added behind the structural level. The EA also checks the broker’s minimum stop and freeze-level requirements before sending or modifying an order.

Take-Profit and Position Management

The first profit target is based on the liquidity point created during the triangle movement.

When TP1 is reached, the system can:

  • Close part of the position
  • Move the stop loss to breakeven
  • Keep the remaining volume as a runner
  • Activate broker-side and virtual trailing management

The remaining position is managed using:

  • TrailStopPoints
  • TrailStepPoints

The trailing stop only moves in the profitable direction and does not move back beyond the protected breakeven level.

Risk Management

Gorilla EA OrderFlow supports:

  • Automatic lot calculation based on stop-loss distance
  • Percentage-based risk
  • Fixed-lot operation
  • Maximum volume protection
  • Maximum open-position control
  • Minimum reward-to-risk filtering
  • Margin availability checks
  • Broker volume-step validation
  • Stop-level and freeze-level validation

Operation Modes

The Expert Advisor includes several operating modes:

  • Indicator Only
  • Manual
  • Semi-Automatic
  • Full Automatic

Users can also select different entry styles:

  • Aggressive
  • Normal
  • Safe

Additional Features

  • Wick and Bobin zone visualization
  • Strong-breakout validation
  • Weak-displacement filtering
  • First-retest logic
  • Breaker-zone handling
  • Session and weekday controls
  • Partial close management
  • Breakeven protection
  • Broker-side trailing stop
  • Virtual stop management
  • Automatic risk calculation
  • Dark chart interface
  • Real-time status panel
  • Optional push notifications
  • Hedging and netting account support

Recommended Use

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account:

  • Run a backtest using real tick data.
  • Test the EA on a demo account.
  • Confirm symbol specifications and trading costs with your broker.
  • Select a risk level appropriate for your account.
  • Avoid using settings that have not been tested on the selected symbol and timeframe.

Recommended symbols and timeframes should be chosen according to the backtest and forward-test results supplied with the product.

Important Information

Market conditions, spread, commission, slippage, liquidity and broker execution can affect results.

Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Every trading strategy involves risk, and users are responsible for selecting suitable settings and risk levels.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.86 (507)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
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