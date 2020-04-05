Cci sniper EA

Sniper EA V2 — CCI Reversal Trading Robot with Confirmed Entry Filter
Stop trading every CCI spike. Wait for the reversal that actually confirms.

Sniper EA V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a refined CCI (Commodity Channel Index) reversal strategy. Instead of firing the instant CCI touches an overbought or oversold level — a habit that gets most basic CCI bots caught entering right before price keeps trending against them — Sniper EA V2 waits for a confirmed pullback from the extreme on a fully closed candle before it commits to a trade. The result is fewer, more deliberate entries instead of a flood of premature ones.


Why traders choose Sniper EA V2

1.Confirmed reversal entry, not raw threshold touch. CCI must reach a configurable extreme level and then pull back by a set margin before the EA acts — filtering out spikes where momentum is still trending straight through.

2. Closed-candle logic. All entry decisions are evaluated on the last fully closed bar, never a live, still-forming candle — eliminating the tick-by-tick noise that causes false signals on faster timeframes.
3. No martingale, no lot escalation. Every trade uses a single fixed lot size. No doubling down, no chain risk, no account blow-up scenarios from adverse runs.
4. Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Auto-Trailing Stop. Every position is protected from entry, and profits are locked in progressively as the trade moves in your favor.
5. Multiple concurrent positions supported. Configure how many trades the EA is allowed to hold open at once instead of being limited to one at a time.

6. Auto-tuning per instrument. Built-in, separately configurable parameter profiles for Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), and Volatility Index synthetic instruments — the EA detects the chart symbol and applies the right settings automatically.

7. Daily profit target and daily loss limit. Choose to have the EA stop opening new trades once your daily goal is hit, or let it keep running — and set a hard daily loss ceiling to protect your account on a bad day.

8. Visual trade markers. Buy/sell/close arrows, connecting trade lines, and an on-chart info panel showing live floating P/L, daily P/L, open position count, and which instrument profile is active.

Safety-gated timeframes. Runs only on M1, M2, and M5 charts, preventing accidental misuse on timeframes it wasn't designed for.


How it works
The EA tracks CCI(14/34 — configurable) on the chart's timeframe.
When CCI reaches a defined extreme (overbought or oversold) and then pulls back by a confirmed number of points, an entry signal is generated.
A position opens with your configured lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit already attached.
As price moves favorably, the Auto-Trailing Stop steps the Stop Loss forward to lock in gains.
Positions also close automatically when CCI reaches the opposite extreme, optionally only when the trade is already in profit.
Daily profit/loss tracking resets automatically at the start of each trading day.
Recommended use
Timeframes: M1, M2, M5
Instruments: Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), major Volatility Index synthetics — each with its own tunable parameter profile
Account type: Any MT5 account with hedging or netting support
Recommended: test thoroughly on a demo account and tune the CCI extreme level, reversal confirmation margin, Stop Loss/Take Profit, and trailing stop distances to your broker's spread and the specific instrument's volatility before running live
Key inputs
Setting
Purpose
CCI Period / Price
Core indicator configuration
CCI Entry Extreme Level
How far CCI must spike before a signal can arm
CCI Reversal Confirm Points
How much pullback is required to confirm the reversal
Max Open Positions
Caps concurrent trades
Stop Loss / Take Profit (points)
Per-instrument, fully configurable
Trailing Stop / Step (points)
Per-instrument auto-trailing behavior
Daily Profit Target / Daily Loss Limit
Automatic daily risk controls
Per-symbol profiles (BTC / Gold / Volatility Index)

Auto-applied tuned settings by instrument


Important disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic indices on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — including any backtest or demo results — is not indicative of future results. No trading strategy or algorithm can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first, only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and use the built-in risk controls (Stop Loss, daily loss limit) appropriate to your own risk tolerance.
Suggested MQL5 Market category: Expert Advisors → Trend / Oscillators
Suggested tags: CCI, reversal, scalping, gold, bitcoin, volatility index, trailing stop, risk management
Рекомендуем также
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT5 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Эксперты
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
Эксперты
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Old Price: ~~$1400~~ Promo Price: $340   Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $340   Next Price Increase: $400 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] | Set File in Use: LAST SET 01-05-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, etc.) EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been successfully withdrawn and transferred to VT Markets). User Guide & Technical Ma
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
Jacob Medah
5 (1)
Эксперты
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4 — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).   It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Set
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Эксперты
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Trader AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Trader AI | Профессиональный специалист по трендам EURUSD Trader AI — это современная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная специально для валютной пары EURUSD. В отличие от обычных советников, Trader AI использует автоматизированный механизм ежедневного анализа на основе нейронных сетей для расшифровки структуры рынка и совершения сделок с хирургической точностью. 3 года работы на реальном торговом счете Устойчивые результаты роста Ежедневный анализ с помощью ИИ Разработанный для
Little mouth
Wognin David Paul-marie Vangah
Эксперты
Этот торговый робот статистического арбитража выполняет автоматические сделки на основе анализа краткосрочных отклонений цены. Система в режиме реального времени отслеживает скорость движения и дисперсию котировок на минутном таймфрейме (M1) для определения зон статистического разворота. Когда цена достигает заданного математического порога, программа открывает позицию в противоположном направлении. Особенности стратегии для центовых счетов: Управление маржой: Программа использует специфику цен
AurumEdge EA
Tlotliso Casmeer Mofolo
Эксперты
AurumEdge EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the Gold market with confidence and consistency. Developed specifically for XAUUSD and Gold Micro instruments, AurumEdge EA combines intelligent market analysis with automated execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. Built for both new and experienced traders, AurumEdge EA removes emotional decision-making and executes trades based on predef
Roulette Grid Pro
Martin Bundgaard
Эксперты
Roulette Grid Pro - The Ultimate Equity Flipper Превратите рыночную волатильность в свое самое большое преимущество! Вы устали от «безопасных» советников, которым требуются месяцы, чтобы достичь прибыли в 2%? Добро пожаловать в Roulette Grid Pro . Это не просто очередной робот; это высокооктановый полуалгоритмический мощный инструмент , разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят быстро масштабировать счета, используя математическую определенность принципа Мартингейла. Почему «Рулетка»? В
Inferno Storm AI V225 Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid (MT5) [Subtitle: Generative AI Quant | Universal LLM Bridge | Tri-State Execution] Introduction Welcome to the next evolution of algorithmic trading. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid bridges the gap between strict mathematical quantitative analysis and the adaptive reasoning of Generative Artificial Intelligence. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely solely on static historical logic, Inferno Storm possesses a dynamic "Neural Bridge." It allows you to plug the
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Эксперты
CornGrid EA MT5 – Advanced Algorithmic Trading System Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90 Executive Overview CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model , CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements. Unlike traditional momentu
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Inferno Storm AI V226G Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid (MT5) [Subtitle: Deep Prompt Engineering | Universal LLM Bridge | Tri-State Matrix] Introduction Welcome to the apex of algorithmic evolution.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid   is a next-generation trading architecture that shatters the limitations of traditional Expert Advisors. By integrating a dynamic "Neural Bridge," it merges a lightning-fast quantitative core with the cognitive reasoning of the world's most advanced Generative AI models. While ordinary bots
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Эксперты
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
HD ThrillerBark MT5
Jiradech Suchada
Эксперты
ThrillerBark – Адаптивный трендовый pullback-движок для US500 / SPX500 (MT5) Входы по тренду. Pullback с подтверждением. ️ Контролируемое накопление. ThrillerBark — это структурно-ориентированный индексный Expert Advisor, созданный специально для US500 / SPX500 и предназначенный для торговли в направлении подтверждённого рыночного смещения, избегая слабых, перерастянутых и низкокачественных условий входа. Вместо того чтобы полагаться на эскалацию martingale, восстановление через grid
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Lorentzian Classification EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5 Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position. The system was built for traders who
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Эксперты
The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — универсальный торговый советник для работы с пользовательскими индикаторами Постройте собственную торговую систему на базе практически любого пользовательского индикатора. The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — это универсальный Expert Advisor, который получает сигналы от ваших пользовательских индикаторов и автоматически исполняет сделки по заданной логике. Вы указываете имя индикатора, сигнальные буферы и ключевые параметры, а советник использует эти данные для автом
Gold Rouse
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
GOLD ROUSE | Expert Advisor for XAU/USD Developed by Worldinversor 2026 What is Gold Rouse? Gold Rouse is a high-precision algorithmic Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. Its architecture combines a proprietary Rejection Blocks system with five technical confluence filters, achieving a multi-layered approach that filters out low-quality signals and only executes trades with a high probability of success. Developed under a Turbo Aggres
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Weke Weke
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
# WEKE WEKE EA (MQL5) - Advanced Multi-Currency Grid System **Weke Weke EA** is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to exploit mathematical inefficiencies in the forex market. Unlike traditional systems that attempt to predict the future based solely on the past, Weke Weke focuses on **exploiting mean reversions** and professional risk management. This enhanced version has been optimized to offer maximum stability and security on live accounts, incorporating capital protection mech
Account Turbo Flip Pro
Adrian Titilincu
Эксперты
Feel free to contact me for XAUUSD setfiles. Watch more videos to reveal ATF PRO during backtesting: - [ XAUUSD ] ->  Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - XAUUSD - [ GBPUSD ] ->   Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - GBPUSD Account Turbo Flip Pro: Configuration Guide To ensure optimal performance, please refer to this guide when configuring your EA settings. 1. Visual Settings Show Panel: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart graphical user interface dashboard. Top Labels Font Color: Determines the color matri
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Советник Forex Bacteria для MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria — это автоматический экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5. Так же как полезные бактерии симбиотически сосуществуют с нами в природе, мы стремимся гармонично и симбиотически сосуществовать с рынками. Это советник типа "подключи и работай", где вам нужно только установить предпочтения управления рисками и выбрать дни недели для торговли. За последние 12 лет он был сфокусирован и оптимизирован для трех основных валютных пар
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Эксперты
Внимание, трейдеры платины! XPTUSD Trend Protected EA не открывает сделки случайным образом. Он входит только тогда, когда тренд силен и рынок подтверждает движение. Избегает шумных колебаний и случайных движений, разрушающих счета. Умное управление риском: снижает экспозицию после убытков и использует выигрышные серии. Каждая сделка независима — без мартингейла, сетки и хеджирования. Прогрессивный трейлинг-стоп защищает прибыль, не мешая тренду развиваться. Адаптируется под сессии Лондона, Нью
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв