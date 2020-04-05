Signal XauUsd Trend Scalper MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor specially designed for XAUUSD traders who want a simple and practical trend scalping system.

This EA follows trend signals and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions when market conditions match the strategy logic. It is built to capture short-term opportunities on Gold while managing positions automatically with trailing profit logic.

The system is suitable for traders who prefer:

automatic execution

clear chart signals

simple setup

fast reaction to trend changes

Key Features:

Fully automated trading for XAUUSD

Trend-following scalping strategy

Automatic BUY and SELL entries

Supports multiple positions

Can start from 0.01 lot

Example setup: 0.01 lot with up to 10 positions

Automatic trailing profit management

Telegram notifications for position open and close

Visual trend zones and signal display on chart

Recommended Trading Conditions:

Minimum balance: 100 USD or more

Recommended account type: RAW account

Can also be used on Standard and Cent accounts

and accounts Recommended leverage: 1:500, 1:1000, or higher

Optimized for XAUUSD

Why RAW account is recommended:

Gold scalping is sensitive to spread and entry quality. A lower spread account can help the EA perform more efficiently, especially during active market movement.

Important Notes:

This EA is designed for XAUUSD only

Market conditions can change, so results may vary depending on broker, spread, leverage, and execution speed

Please test on demo account first before using on real account

before using on real account Start with a small lot size and use proper risk management

Who is this EA for?

This EA is suitable for traders who want an automatic XAUUSD trading tool with trend-based entry logic, simple operation, and clear visual monitoring.