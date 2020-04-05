Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro

Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro MT5 - Product Description- Watch Backtest video Below

Note Use Set file attached in comment for backtest_contact me after you buy for set file based on your risk apetite & Capital Investment_ Set files are attached in comment

Welcome to the next generation of Wall Street algorithmic trading. Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro is a premium, multi-strategy, neural-filtering trading system engineered specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the M15 timeframe.

Designed for high-frequency precision, market structure compliance, and institutional-grade risk management, this EA combines 15 Pro trading strategies with an on-board Neural Network Filter and External AI Confluence (OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini) to deliver market-leading win rates and dynamic adaptability.

🚀 Key Advantages & Features

🧠 Dual-Layer Artificial Intelligence

  1. On-Board Neural Network Filter: An offline neural filter analyzing localized trend vectors, momentum, and ATR volatility to score every trade signal. Signals failing the AI Confidence threshold are automatically filtered out.
  2. External AI Agent Confluence: Directly integrates with industry-leading LLMs (OpenAI GPT-4o, Anthropic Claude 3.5, Google Gemini 2.0) via MT5 WebRequest. The EA sends real-time market metrics (candle shapes, ATR, RSI, spread, news status) to the AI to obtain real-time confluences and bias checks, ensuring maximum cost savings and trade accuracy.

📊 15 Built-In Pro Strategies (Selectable)

Swap strategies at the click of a button depending on market conditions:

  1. 1-Min Fib Scalper: High-speed pullback scalper based on swing highs/lows.
  2. Quick Flip Scalper: Exploits volatility box breakouts during the NY Open session.
  3. First Candle Scalping: Targets early momentum reactions off the first NY open candle.
  4. Liquidity Sweep: Detects institution-driven wick sweeps of key support/resistance levels.
  5. FVG Trading Strategy: Smart Money concept targeting unfilled Fair Value Gaps.
  6. Advanced Fib Retracements: Fibonacci pullback signals confirmed by EMA 50/200 trendlines.
  7. Mobile EMA Scalping: Smooth trend following using EMA crosses and RSI boundaries.
  8. Q-Trend & Clinger Volume: Combines ATR trend-lines with the Klinger Volume Oscillator.
  9. 9 EMA & VWAP Scalper: The classic retail volume-weighted average price breakout.
  10. 5 EMA Return: Trades price pullbacks towards the 5 EMA anchor level.
  11. Market Maker Starting Point: Trades expansions off institutional starting zones.
  12. Naked Trendline System: Draws and projects trendlines based on pivot lookbacks.
  13. Quantum Imbalance Trap: Rejection candle detection with volume spike confirmation.
  14. Ranked FVG Imbalance: Evaluates FVG body dominance ratios for higher probability entries.
  15. Structure Matrix + RSI: Identifies Change of Character (CHoCH) shifts in market structure.

🛡️ Institutional Risk & Account Protection

  • SMC Support & Resistance Zones: Automatically draws demand (Dark Green) and supply (Dark Red) boxes on your chart.
  • Golden Fibonacci Retracement: Auto-draws thick dark-blue Fibonacci grids highlighting the Golden Zone (50%-78.6%) with buy/sell arrow indicators.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing & Margin Guard: Automatically checks free margin using  OrderCalcMargin()  and adjusts lot sizes dynamically to avoid margin calls.
  • Breakeven & Trailing Stop Engines: Point-based and ATR-volatility-adjusted trail engines to lock in profits.
  • Drawdown Guards: Strict overall and daily equity drawdown percentage caps, daily profit/loss limits in money, and max daily trade limits.
  • Throttling Engine: Anti-spam trade protection that throttles order placement if server errors or closed markets occur, passing MQL5 marketplace validations with flying colors.

📰 Calendar News Filter & Session Controller

  • Integrates MT5's economic calendar currency filters. Automatically stops trading minutes before and after High, Medium, or Low impact news.
  • Session filter to restrict trading to peak liquidity hours (like the US session).

🖥️ Premium HUD Dashboard

A gorgeous, vertically-stretched dark blue heads-up display drawn directly on your chart, showing live stats, VWAP indicators, neural network outputs, daily trading targets, and live API connection status for your external AI models.

⚙️ Recommended Settings & Setup

  • Instrument: US30 (Dow Jones Index). Highly adaptable to Forex Currencies and Gold (XAUUSD) via built-in auto-scaling point adjusters.
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread Hedging/Netting accounts.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (recommended starting lot: 0.01 / scale up as margin permits).
  • WebRequest Setup (For External AI Agents): If using GPT, Claude, or Gemini integrations, add the following URLs under MT5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> "Allow WebRequest for listed URL":

📈 EA Parameters Guide

  • Recovery Factor Engine: Boosts lot sizes on subsequent trades following a loss to recover drawdowns faster (Grid mode must be OFF).
  • Grid Trading Mode: Multi-position grid basket trading with profit targets and multipliers.
  • Exit Mode: Choose between Strategy Exits, Volatility-Adjusted (ATR) Exits, or Fixed Points.
  • Daily Drawdown Limit %: Stops all trading for the day if daily equity falls by this percentage.
  • Overall Drawdown Limit %: Hard cap lifetime protector.

Рекомендуем также
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
XpertTrader OBV
Divyansh Ingle
5 (1)
Эксперты
XpertTrader OBV - Advanced Trading System Professional Expert Advisor with On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis and comprehensive risk management Overview XpertTrader OBV is a sophisticated trading system that combines On-Balance Volume (OBV) analysis with advanced technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system features multiple filtering layers, comprehensive risk management, and flexible trading modes suitable for various market conditions. Key Features On-Bal
FREE
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Эксперты
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Эксперты
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Divergentes
Dion Lima Dasilva
Эксперты
Descrição Este Expert Advisor (EA) implementa uma estratégia baseada na divergência de preços entre o mini dólar (WDO$N) e o dólar cheio (DOL$N). Ele monitora, segundos antes da abertura do mercado ou ao longo do dia (conforme o modo escolhido), possíveis discrepâncias entre esses dois ativos e efetua ordens no mini dólar, apostando na convergência futura. Principais Recursos Divergência Mínima Configurável: A estratégia utiliza um parâmetro de divergência mínima de 10 pontos, ajustável de acor
FREE
Golden Retracement
Raza Khan
Эксперты
Harness the power of the universe's most perfect number. Golden Retracement is an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to identify and trade precise reversals at key Fibonacci retracement levels. It automatically detects significant market swings and calculates the golden ratio levels (38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%), waiting for the price to "bounce" with a powerful confirmation. This bot brings mathematical elegance and disciplined execution to your trading, helping you capitalize on deep corrections a
FREE
YKL Quant
Ygor Keller Luccas
Эксперты
EA YKL Quant Esse EA faz operações de compra e venda de dois pares de ativos com base no Resíduo  resultado da regressão linear entre esses dois ativos, representado pela fórmula: Y = aX + b + R Onde  Y  é o valor do ativo dependente,  X  é o valor do ativo independente,  a  é a inclinação da reta (Beta) entre os dois ativos,  b  é a intersecção da reta e  R  é o resíduo. O resíduo representa a quantidade da variabilidade que Y que o modelo ajustado não consegue explicar. E os resíduos podem ser
Kings Blade
Kittichamp Masong
Эксперты
King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard. Key Features and Advantages ️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stop
VWAP Mean Reversion
Avinash Pagadala
Эксперты
XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
FREE
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Ultimate Machine
Dragan Drenjanin
Эксперты
Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and highly adaptable expert advisor designed for automated trading of metals (primarily XAUUSD) and major forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, and GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe. The EA is fully customizable through optimization for other instruments and timeframes. Key Features Risk Management The EA uses
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Cat Box EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
Эксперты
目前這個 EA 定價為兩年 5900.00 美元，有意願購買的話請用 MQL5 帳號或其它聯絡方式與我聯繫，購買後會再贈送之前已經上市發布的 EA。 由於客戶太多，這已經嚴重影響到我開發新 EA 的進度和公司營運了，因此僅在每年的 10 月 01 日至隔年的 03 月 01 日進行銷售，其餘時間不進行任何銷售。 （舊客戶續約和租用新 EA 不受此限制） 1.) 交易信號 Cat Box EA MT5 Medium risk：  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2382696 我的所有 EA 與信號列表： https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 產品特點 在 MQL5 上罕見的 US500 + XAUUSD 投資組合，不是單一交易策略。 由10組US500交易策略與5組XAUUSD交易策略組成，共15組交易策略。 US500和XAUUSD 具有長期上漲的性質，因此 EA 只進行做多交易，確保交易長期與大趨勢同方向。 安全第一！不是馬丁格爾和網格交易策略，確保了資金的安全，只要做好資金管理就不會爆倉。
QuantumPulse BTC
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
Hello, traders! I am QuantumPulse BTC - a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for one mission: trading BITCOIN with the discipline of an algorithm and the instincts of a seasoned trader. My specialty? BTCUSD. My promise? Precise, patient, intelligent execution - one clean trade at a time, never gambling, never chasing noise. IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the setup guide and recommended settings.  Why traders choose QuantumPulse BTC I am
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Turbo Panel V9
Cleber Sousa Da Costa
Эксперты
Turbo Panel V9 PRO - High-Frequency Scalping & Risk Management Description: Engineered for precision. Built for speed. Are you tired of standard trading panels that freeze your MetaTrader 5 during high-volatility news events? Turbo Panel V9 is a professional-grade trading dashboard developed with mathematical precision to deliver zero-delay execution and ultimate risk control. Designed specifically for demanding Scalpers and Day Traders operating in fast markets like Gold (XAUUSD) and
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Эксперты
ДОСТИГНУТ РУБЕЖ: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 ОФИЦИАЛЬНО ЗАПУЩЕН в MT5 Market! После непрерывной разработки, глубокой доработки системы и стресс-тестов в реальных условиях, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 успешно покорил MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — одну из самых жестоких сред автоматизированного тестирования в индустрии. Это НЕ просто базовое одобрение. ️ Валидатор MT5 симулирует: Экстремальные скачки спреда Хаос на нескольких символах Мультитаймфреймовый стресс Худшие брокерские условия Пр
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
Эксперты
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho
Эксперты
Sapphire Strat Maker Alt   is an EA builder ( Expert Advisor Builder) . With it you can easily create new strategies and optimize them to find the bests parameters to improve your results at maximum. The objective is to bring the capabilities of MQL5 to everyone, even if you don't know how to code. Check out   the Pro Version   clicking here - Sapphire Strat Maker . With this Expert Advisor you can create strategies by combining the indicators provided by the EA. A few of the functionalities ar
FREE
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Эксперты
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Утилиты
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
MetaFlex Trader
Diego De Cesaro
Эксперты
MetaFlex Trader – O Robô Definitivo para Operações Inteligentes e Otimizadas! O MetaFlex Trader é um robô de alta performance desenvolvido para traders que buscam operações inteligentes, flexíveis e altamente configuráveis. Equipado com uma poderosa combinação de indicadores técnicos e sistemas avançados de gerenciamento de risco, o MetaFlex Trader oferece uma abordagem robusta e adaptável ao mercado, permitindo otimizações personalizadas para maximizar seus resultados. Principais Recurs
Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
5 (1)
Эксперты
This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated , and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach). It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions , and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only). Key advantages Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trad
FREE
Pivot Monster EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Эксперты
PIVOT MONSTER EA Обзор PIVOT MONSTER торгует по дневным пивот-уровням (Classic, Camarilla или Woodie) в сочетании с пробоями максимума/минимума предыдущего дня. Робот работает в трёх взаимозаменяемых режимах — Bounce (отскок), Breakout (пробой) или Combo (слияние уровней) — с отложенными ордерами, размещаемыми раз в день, и единым расчётом SL/TP в множителях ATR или в процентах от цены. Создан для трейдеров, которым нужна полностью оптимизируемая система на основе правил, а не фиксированный инд
FREE
Bitcoin Apex Predator
Emanuel Ivan Andersson
Эксперты
СПЕЦИАЛЬНАЯ ЦЕНА ЗАПУСКА :   349 U S D Цена в ыр а стет  до  499USD после продажи первых 10 копий Важно: после приобретения EA, пожалуйста, напишите мне личное сообщение здесь, на MQL5. Я помогу вам с корректной установкой и отправлю руководство по настройке. BTC Apex Predator — это трендследящий торговый советник (EA), созданный для работы на крупных бычьих циклах Bitcoin и для ухода с рынка во время медвежьих фаз. Это не скальпер и не система с увеличением ставок: советник стремится захват
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
Эксперты
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
NaoT CuD VOL and Mono Hedg
Duc Toan Vo
Эксперты
Это бот-советник, использующий автоматизированную торговую стратегию, основанную на торговле по объему тиков (Volume Tick trading), сравнивающий пики объема для определения того, входит ли рынок в сильный тренд. Почему бот не использует DCA (Double-Age Contraction) для входа в сделку? Потому что это привело бы к ликвидации счета, если рынок резко двинется в одном направлении или столкнется с сильным трендом. Поэтому этот бот выбирает сигналы на вход, сравнивая пики объема. Кроме того, я включи
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Эксперты
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Neuro Quant US30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Эксперты
NEURON US30 NEURON US30 — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для индекса US30 / Dow Jones . Он объединяет мультитаймфреймовый анализ рынка, фильтры импульса и системное управление капиталом. Советник разработан с учетом особенностей US30, включая сильные внутридневные движения, расширение волатильности и выраженные направленные импульсы. Перед открытием позиции торговая логика анализирует несколько рыночных условий. Логика BUY использует ATR на H1, Stochastic на H1, наклон EMA на M1
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Quantum King EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Эксперты
Gold Quantum King EA MT5  Watch BackTest Video below_Fast Scalper EA so use 1 Mint OHLC Mode/Everytick Mode_ Set file for Latest Version V200 is attached in Comment Gold Quantum King EA is a rule-based, multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines trend, momentum, breakout, and adaptive ATR-based risk controls in one system, with optional AI scoring and full trade-management automation. Upgraded Version V200 as on Date 29July 2026_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!!
GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (3)
Эксперты
Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader EA (MT5) 12-Strategy Gold Trading EA with External AI Integration (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Groq, Perplexity) | Triple SuperTrend + CVD + BOS/CHoCH + DCA + Fibonacci | Neural Network ML Filter | Smart Recovery System | Real-Time AI Dashboar d - Promo Offer- Eagle Eye EA free worth $98 with this EA    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181207?source=Site+Profile+Seller Live Signal Link is here    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385349?source=Site+Profi
Gold Safe Aurum Scalper EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Safe Aurum Scalper AI Driven EA MT5- Prop Firm Compatible-External AI Agents Integrated for Using AI in EA through API- Instructions on how to use are below! Advanced Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System with AI-Driven Decision Logic, Risk Protection & Smart Trade Management Limited Copies available at this Price! Watch Backtest Video Below! Note Use Set file attached in comment for Latest Upgraded Version V 8.0 for best Results! Gold Safe Aurum Scalper EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advis
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engi
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 -(Prop-Firm Compatible) - All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended MUST WATCH BACKTEST VIDEO BELOW New Advanced Version V800 launched with Higher Consistency, win rate, Growth & Profit Factor and Lowest drawdown_Upgraded Version V800 as of 14JUNE 2026 USE M30 Time for best results-  You Can use on Everytick mode & 1 Mint OHLC & for Live & Demo Account Backtesting - Note External AI is seeded for in-depth Analysis & Trade Executi
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Эксперты
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M30 time- For Back test Use Everytick Mode-Set file is attached in Comment of Date 18FEB 2026 Promo Offer- Buy This BTCUSD EA and write to me to get for free 1 XAUUSD/Gold Mt5 EA_The offer is valid from Today 18FEB 2026 Upgrade V598 as of 18 Feb 2026_Uses External AI Agents such as Claude, Gemini, Open AI, GPTs for decision making and analysis. Agentic AI – Satoshimind Bitcoin MT5 EA Advanced AI-Driven BTCUSD Tradi
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5 is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for precision gold/XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Powered by integrated Agentic AI modules, the EA performs intelligent market analysis and executes trades autonomously with speed and discipline.  Recommended Testing Mode- Use 1 Mint OHLC mode for backtest as this EA is designed for quick scalping on XAUUSD in M1 time_Note_Use Latest Version 2.0_Directly Plug & Play_ Use Set file attached In Comment on 29th J
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4.2 (5)
Эксперты
Advanced Satoshimind Bitcoin BTCUSD EA MT4 - AN  Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System_Latest Version 598.10 Set file is attached in Comment_Must use_20April2026 Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System Advanced Satoshimind is a next-generation BTCUSD Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 4, powered by an Agentic AI framework designed for intelligent, adaptive decision-making in high-volatility crypto markets. Integrated Agentic AI Architecture This EA concept is built around multi-agent
Aurum Ai Trader
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Aurum AI Trader – Agentic AI Gold EA for MT5 The Intelligent Neural Consensus Engine for XAUUSD Auto-Trading using Agentic AIs -Use Latest Upgrade Version 10 as of 4th March 2026 Now Integrate External AI agents such as Claude, Gemini,Open AI & GPTs through API key with this EA- Use M1/M15 for Frequent Scalping Trades_Use H4 for Selective few but best Trades Product Overview Aurum AI Trader is a next-generation, Agentic AI–powered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on M
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free Live Signal Link of this EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385351?source=Site+Profile New Version V800 Available with External AI Connectivity through API such as Anthropic,Deep Seek,GPTs,Open AIs,Gemini   Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/demo Account. (in Input Properties of EA set tim
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase.  Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in Comment Section- Must Use it on XAUUSD/Gold in M30 time. The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 is a next-generation trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional order flow logic . It identifies high-probability zones where inst
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5: Advanced Hybrid Intelligence- Launch offer- New Version 4.0 Available_Upgraded_MUST Use Price will be increased to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies Satoshi Pulse is a high-performance, multi-strategy trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD. It bridges traditional quantitative finance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, utilizing a Gemini AI external agent for real-time market sentiment analysis and trade influence. Core Trading Architectures The
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5 is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining multiple high-precision strategies with adaptive AI-based market logic. Built for traders who demand consistency, risk control, and intelligent execution, this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions using a combination of trend-following, reversal, and volatility-based strategies. Unlike single-strategy bots, this system uses a diversified multi
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5 -Backtest Video Uploaded Below-Must Watch! A precision-built   US30 (Dow Jones) M15   Expert Advisor designed to trade the   New York session Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   with smart filters, adaptive ATR risk management, and strict protection rules. This EA focuses on   clean, rule-based entries   (no grid, no martingale) and aims to participate only when market conditions match the strategy. Core Strategy (What it does) 1) New York Opening Range Breako
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 MUst Watch Backtest Video of 1 Year On Fusion Markets Below -   Live Signal Link is here      https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383227?source=Site+Profile+Seller GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines Triple SuperTrend trend analysis, momentum filters, market volatility detection, and risk management tools to identify trading opportunities while helping traders
Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5 Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL Overview Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5   is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) ,   Indices (US30, NASDAQ) , and major currency pairs. It combines   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with   real-time Externa
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв