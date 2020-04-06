Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
- Эксперты
- Vyom Tekriwal
- Версия: 100.88
- Активации: 5
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it
Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading.
This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern recognition, volatility analysis, and quantum-optimized logic to identify high-probability trade setups with minimal risk exposure.
Key Features:
- ✅ AI + Quantum Machine Learning Core – adaptive algorithm learns and optimizes with market volatility.
- ✅ High-Frequency Scalping Strategy – designed for intraday precision and consistency.
- ✅ Smart Trade Management – includes trailing stop, auto lot calculation, and dynamic TP/SL placement.
- ✅ Optimized for XAUUSD – fully backtested and fine-tuned for Gold trading performance.
- ✅ Plug & Play Simplicity – easy installation and works on all MT5 brokers with Gold symbol support.
Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1–M15
Platform: MetaTrader 5