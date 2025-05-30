Gold Quantum King EA MT5 -

For Backtest Use 1 Minute OHLC Mode only - Note Original Copy of My Expert Advisor is only Sold on MQL5 Market

Added AI & Neural Network Enhanced Features_23 Dec 2025_Upgrade_MUST USE- Volatility Filter Parameters Optimised, Rangebound Market avoid filter added for Higher Growth rate and Profitability

🔱 Gold Quantum King EA MT5- Version V80 Upgrade

Advanced AI-Driven Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Expert

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

It combines quantum-inspired logic, AI-based market filtering, and institutional price-action concepts to deliver consistent and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions.

This EA is built for traders who demand precision entries, controlled risk, and long-term stability, rather than reckless over-trading.

🚀 Key Features

✔ AI-Enhanced Trade Logic

Advanced decision-making engine that adapts to changing gold volatility and market structure.

✔ Quantum Precision Entries

Trades are executed only when multiple high-probability conditions align, reducing false signals.

✔ Smart Risk Management

Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even logic, and optional trailing mechanisms for capital protection.

✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Carefully tuned parameters specifically for Gold’s behavior, spreads, and volatility.

✔ Non-Martingale | Non-Grid

No dangerous recovery systems. Each trade is independent and risk-controlled.

✔ Broker-Friendly Execution

Works efficiently on ECN and standard brokers with realistic spreads and execution conditions.

✔ Fully Automated

No manual intervention required after setup.

📊 Trading Characteristics

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading Style: Intraday / Scalping / Smart Swing

Timeframes: Optimized for M5–M15 (works on higher TFs as well)

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for optimal stability)

🛡 Risk & Safety Philosophy

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 focuses on:

Capital preservation first

Controlled drawdowns

Quality over quantity trades

Long-term account survivability

This makes it suitable for serious traders and portfolio diversification.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Use default settings for best results

Run on a low-latency VPS

Avoid major high-impact news if spreads widen significantly

Always test on demo before live deployment

📌 Important Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. Proper risk management is the trader’s responsibility.