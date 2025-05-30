Gold Quantum King EA MT5
- Vyom Tekriwal
- Версия: 80.2
- Обновлено: 23 декабря 2025
- Активации: 5
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 -
Upgraded Version V80 as on Date 23 Dec 2025_MUST USE THIS NEW BUILD - NOW Just PLUG & PLAY!! Price is limited to 1st 10 Copies Only - For Backtest Use 1 Minute OHLC Mode only - Note Original Copy of My Expert Advisor is only Sold on MQL5 Market - Anywhere else it's fake & it won't work as my REAL EA
Added AI & Neural Network Enhanced Features_23 Dec 2025_Upgrade_MUST USE- Volatility Filter Parameters Optimised, Rangebound Market avoid filter added for Higher Growth rate and Profitability
🔱 Gold Quantum King EA MT5- Version V80 Upgrade
Advanced AI-Driven Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Expert
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
It combines quantum-inspired logic, AI-based market filtering, and institutional price-action concepts to deliver consistent and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions.
This EA is built for traders who demand precision entries, controlled risk, and long-term stability, rather than reckless over-trading.
🚀 Key Features
✔ AI-Enhanced Trade Logic
Advanced decision-making engine that adapts to changing gold volatility and market structure.
✔ Quantum Precision Entries
Trades are executed only when multiple high-probability conditions align, reducing false signals.
✔ Smart Risk Management
Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, break-even logic, and optional trailing mechanisms for capital protection.
✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
Carefully tuned parameters specifically for Gold’s behavior, spreads, and volatility.
✔ Non-Martingale | Non-Grid
No dangerous recovery systems. Each trade is independent and risk-controlled.
✔ Broker-Friendly Execution
Works efficiently on ECN and standard brokers with realistic spreads and execution conditions.
✔ Fully Automated
No manual intervention required after setup.
📊 Trading Characteristics
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Trading Style: Intraday / Scalping / Smart Swing
Timeframes: Optimized for M5–M15 (works on higher TFs as well)
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+ for optimal stability)
🛡 Risk & Safety Philosophy
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 focuses on:
Capital preservation first
Controlled drawdowns
Quality over quantity trades
Long-term account survivability
This makes it suitable for serious traders and portfolio diversification.
⚙️ Recommended Settings
Use default settings for best results
Run on a low-latency VPS
Avoid major high-impact news if spreads widen significantly
Always test on demo before live deployment
📌 Important Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. Proper risk management is the trader’s responsibility.
The developer provides exceptional support and communicates clearly. Vyom is always available, answers every question with patience, and helps with setup and optimization whenever needed. His dedication and professionalism are truly impressive. I have been testing his EA and the results are extremely promising. The EA behaves very intelligently, opens precise trades, and shows great potential for both small and larger accounts. If it continues to perform like this, it might honestly be one of the best EAs I have ever used. I will continue testing and will update this review once I have more long-term data. For now: highly recommended — outstanding developer and outstanding support!