Gold Martingale Grid Expert EA MT5
- Эксперты
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Phan Van KhoaAlgorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
- Версия: 1.1
GOLD MARTINGALE GRID EXPERT EA — A powerful grid-based Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) with controlled martingale and strict drawdown limits.
Designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, this Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders around the current price on Gold (XAUUSD) and manages recovery with a disciplined, controlled martingale scheme. Unlike aggressive grid systems, it combines ATR-based dynamic spacing, a capped lot multiplier and hard drawdown protection so risk stays measurable and controllable.
How it works
- Smart Grid — dynamic order spacing based on ATR volatility, so the grid adapts to current market conditions instead of using fixed blind steps.
- Controlled Martingale — a limited lot multiplier with a hard drawdown stop, never an open-ended recovery.
- Risk Guard — a max lot cap and equity-based position sizing keep each cycle proportionate to the account.
- Auto Recovery — the grid closes as a whole when the aggregate position reaches the break-even target.
- Emergency Shutdown — the EA stops trading automatically if the maximum drawdown is hit.
Key features
- Gold-optimized: tuned specifically for XAUUSD M15/H1
- ATR-based dynamic grid spacing adapts to volatility
- Limited martingale multiplier with hard drawdown stop
- Max lot cap and equity-based position sizing
- Grid closes at aggregate break-even target
- Emergency shutdown at maximum drawdown
- Clear logging of every grid order and recovery step
Risk management
- Every grid cycle has defined boundaries: lot cap, multiplier cap and drawdown limit
- The emergency shutdown acts as a final safety switch on extreme moves
- Ideal for traders who understand grid/martingale mechanics and want them strictly bounded
Important note
This is a grid-martingale Expert Advisor. Grid and martingale strategies can increase exposure during strong trends, so the built-in limits are essential. Use conservative settings on a demo account first and never trade funds you cannot afford to lose.
Suitable for
- Gold (XAUUSD) M15 and H1 charts
- Accounts where a disciplined, bounded grid approach fits the trader's risk profile
- MetaTrader 5 on any broker offering Gold, with a VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
Recommended Broker: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/rk7rnl25jp