GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5

GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5

MUst Watch Backtest Video of 1 Year On Fusion Markets Below -  Live Signal Link is here     https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383227?source=Site+Profile+Seller

GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines Triple SuperTrend trend analysis, momentum filters, market volatility detection, and risk management tools to identify trading opportunities while helping traders control risk.

The system is optimized for Gold trading and includes multiple layers of market confirmation to reduce low-quality entries during unfavorable market conditions.

KEY FEATURES

• Triple SuperTrend trend confirmation
• RSI momentum filter
• ADX trend strength filter
• EMA trend direction filter
• Fibonacci reversal zone analysis
• Native Economic Calendar news filter
• Automatic risk-based lot sizing
• Fixed lot sizing option
• Break-even protection
• Trailing stop management
• ATR-based volatility filters
• Daily profit and loss controls
• Session trading filters
• Multi-timeframe confirmation
• Professional trading dashboard
• Recovery management options

TRADING LOGIC

The EA analyzes market conditions using three SuperTrend calculations combined with momentum and trend filters. Additional confirmations from RSI, ADX, EMA, and volatility measurements help filter out weak trading signals.

To improve trading discipline, the EA can automatically avoid trading during high-impact economic news events using the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The EA includes several built-in risk control features:

• Risk percentage lot calculation
• Fixed lot trading mode
• Stop Loss management
• Take Profit management
• Break-even protection
• Trailing stop functionality
• Daily target controls
• Spread filtering
• Volatility filtering

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread recommended

Leverage: Broker dependent

Minimum Deposit: According to your chosen risk settings

IMPORTANT

• Past performance does not guarantee future results.
• Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
• Use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live.
• Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and market volatility.

The EA is designed to provide a structured and disciplined approach to automated Gold trading while giving traders flexibility through multiple risk and trade management options.


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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5 is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining multiple high-precision strategies with adaptive AI-based market logic. Built for traders who demand consistency, risk control, and intelligent execution, this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions using a combination of trend-following, reversal, and volatility-based strategies. Unlike single-strategy bots, this system uses a diversified multi
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5 -Backtest Video Uploaded Below-Must Watch! A precision-built   US30 (Dow Jones) M15   Expert Advisor designed to trade the   New York session Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   with smart filters, adaptive ATR risk management, and strict protection rules. This EA focuses on   clean, rule-based entries   (no grid, no martingale) and aims to participate only when market conditions match the strategy. Core Strategy (What it does) 1) New York Opening Range Breako
Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5 Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL Overview Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5   is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) ,   Indices (US30, NASDAQ) , and major currency pairs. It combines   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with   real-time Externa
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