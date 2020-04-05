GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5

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GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines Triple SuperTrend trend analysis, momentum filters, market volatility detection, and risk management tools to identify trading opportunities while helping traders control risk.

The system is optimized for Gold trading and includes multiple layers of market confirmation to reduce low-quality entries during unfavorable market conditions.

KEY FEATURES

• Triple SuperTrend trend confirmation

• RSI momentum filter

• ADX trend strength filter

• EMA trend direction filter

• Fibonacci reversal zone analysis

• Native Economic Calendar news filter

• Automatic risk-based lot sizing

• Fixed lot sizing option

• Break-even protection

• Trailing stop management

• ATR-based volatility filters

• Daily profit and loss controls

• Session trading filters

• Multi-timeframe confirmation

• Professional trading dashboard

• Recovery management options

TRADING LOGIC

The EA analyzes market conditions using three SuperTrend calculations combined with momentum and trend filters. Additional confirmations from RSI, ADX, EMA, and volatility measurements help filter out weak trading signals.

To improve trading discipline, the EA can automatically avoid trading during high-impact economic news events using the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The EA includes several built-in risk control features:

• Risk percentage lot calculation

• Fixed lot trading mode

• Stop Loss management

• Take Profit management

• Break-even protection

• Trailing stop functionality

• Daily target controls

• Spread filtering

• Volatility filtering

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M1

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread recommended

Leverage: Broker dependent

Minimum Deposit: According to your chosen risk settings

IMPORTANT

• Past performance does not guarantee future results.

• Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

• Use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live.

• Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and market volatility.

The EA is designed to provide a structured and disciplined approach to automated Gold trading while giving traders flexibility through multiple risk and trade management options.