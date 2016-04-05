Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition





Overview

Aegis BTC Aggressive Edition is engineered for traders who prioritize aggressive capital growth over low drawdown. Unlike the Standard and Balanced Editions, this version is specifically optimized to capture larger market moves by accepting a higher level of risk in exchange for significantly higher return potential.





If your goal is substantial growth and you are fully comfortable with higher volatility and drawdowns, this EA is designed for you.





Aegis Edition Lineup

The Aegis EA Series consists of multiple editions, each tailored to a specific trading style. Choose the one that matches your risk tolerance:

⚪ Standard Edition: Designed for general trading with balanced default settings.

🔵 Stable Edition (Planned): Focused on long-term stability and minimal drawdown.

🟢 Balanced Edition: Optimized for an optimal balance between profit and drawdown.

🔴 Aggressive Edition ⭐ (This Product): Optimized for maximum profit potential with higher risk tolerance.

⚫ Professional Edition (Planned): Advanced version for experienced traders.





Key Features

- Asset & Timeframe: Optimized exclusively for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe.

- Strategy: Trend-following logic utilizing multiple technical indicators to capture major crypto market swings.

- Rigorous Testing: Developed using extensive historical data and validated with approximately 2 years of forward testing.

- Target Audience: Suited for medium- to high-risk portfolios and experienced crypto traders.





Recommended Settings & Risk Management

To achieve results consistent with our tests, please use the following parameters:

- Symbol: BTCUSD

- Timeframe: H4

- Minimum Deposit: USD 5,000 (Recommended for proper risk management with the default lot size)

- Recommended Lot (Standard Setting): 1.41

- Aggressive Lot Setting (For higher risk/return): 2.30





⚠️ Important Risk Disclaimer:

- High Drawdown Warning: The Aggressive setting involves a substantial level of risk and higher drawdowns. Ensure your account balance can withstand potential consecutive losses.

- Lot Sizing: Adjust the lot size strictly according to your personal risk tolerance and account equity.

- Environment: A stable VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency is strongly recommended for 24/5 or 24/7 uninterrupted operation.

- Testing: Always thoroughly test the EA on a demo account under live market conditions before deploying real capital.

- No Guarantee: Past performance (including backtests and forward tests) does not guarantee future results. Crypto markets are highly volatile.





Performance Results (Backtest / Forward Test Data)

The strategy has been validated through rigorous long-term testing.





[Recommended Settings (Lot 1.41)]

- Profit Factor: 1.51

- Maximum Drawdown: 32.42%

- Total Trades: 137

- Net Profit / Test Return: $70,946





[Aggressive Settings (Lot 2.30)]

- Profit Factor: 1.49

- Maximum Drawdown: 35.03%

- Total Trades: 137

- Net Profit / Test Return: $111,811





Thank You

Thank you for your interest in the Aegis EA Series.





If you have any questions, encounter issues, or need setup assistance, please feel free to contact us via MQL5 Private Message BEFORE leaving a neutral or negative review. We are always here to help.

If you are satisfied with your results, your honest rating and review would be greatly appreciated and will support future developments.



