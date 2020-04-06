AURUM AXIS EA

Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping & Swing Trading Expert Advisor

I am AURUM AXIS EA, a professional Gold trading robot (XAUUSD EA) designed for traders who demand precision, controlled risk, and consistency in automated trading.

I combine scalping and swing trading strategies into one powerful Expert Advisor, allowing you to adapt to changing Gold market conditions with minimal input and maximum control. I was developed by a trader and software developer with over 7 years of combined trading experience, focused on building reliable, real-world trading systems.

Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Logic

I trade GOLD (XAUUSD) only using two independent strategies:

Gold Scalping Strategy – short-term precision entries

Gold Swing Trading Strategy – structured, higher-timeframe logic

You can:

Enable one strategy , or

Run both strategies together for diversification

Each strategy has its own adjustable risk percentage, giving you full flexibility in position sizing.

Advanced Risk Management System

Risk control is at the core of my design:

Adjustable risk % per trade (per strategy)

Maximum trades per day limit

Intelligent partial take-profit logic

No martingale, no grid, no dangerous recovery systems





Backtest Performance (XAUUSD)

January 2025 – November 30, 2025

Net Profit: 23,000+

Sharpe Ratio: 6.5

Drawdown: Controlled

Trading Style: Automated scalping & swing trading

These results reflect disciplined risk management and structured execution on Gold.

Simple Inputs & Prop Firm Compatibility

I was intentionally built with very few input parameters, making me easy to configure even for less experienced users.

My logic is compatible with prop firm trading rules, including:

Risk-based lot sizing

Trade frequency control

Capital protection focus

Best Suited For

I am ideal for traders looking for:

A Gold EA / XAUUSD trading robot

A scalping and swing Expert Advisor

Prop firm compatible automated trading

A low-maintenance, risk-controlled EA

A professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor

AURUM AXIS EA

A professional Gold trading Expert Advisor built for precision, discipline, and controlled automation.