Interactive SMC Dashboard with Alert

Interactive Structure Dashboard (SMC Engine) FREE TRIAL 


IMPORTANT NOTE: SEND ME YOUR MT4 ACCOUNT NUMBER TO GET YOUR ACCESS KEY UNPON DOWNLOAD.

The Interactive Structure Dashboard is an advanced, institutional-grade Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automate your top-down analysis. By tracking raw liquidity shifts and order flows in real-time, it strips away market noise to reveal true high-probability trading zones.

Equipped with a live, multi-pair dashboard and algorithmic zone-reaction monitoring, this indicator allows you to monitor an entire watchlist across 6 distinct timeframes from a single chart.

 Core Operational Features

  • Algorithmic Swing Detection Engine: Uses strict multi-bar fractional filters to find authentic structural swing points, completely eliminating manual drawing errors.

  • Dynamic BOS Projections: Automatically plots and tracks Break of Structure (BOS) levels with precise horizontal alignments.

  • Smart Money Zone Isolation: Instantly calculates and isolates pristine, unmitigated Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) the exact moment structure breaks.

  • Live Price-Action Validation: Monitors the precise bar-by-bar reaction when price revisits a zone, printing real-time visual tags for:

    • WICK REJECTION (Liquidity sweeps / fast absorption)

    • BODY HOLD ZONE (Institutional defense of a structural zone)

    • ZONE BREACHED (FAILED) (Invalidation of structural bias)

 Multi-Pair HUD Matrix Dashboard

Stop switching charts endlessly. The integrated HUD dashboard acts as a comprehensive multi-timeframe scanner:

  • Watchlist Multi-Tasking: Scans your target pairs across D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, and M5 concurrently.

  • Automated Confluence Grading: Colors code and upgrades markers to "CONFLUENCE BUY/SELL" when multiple timeframes line up a structural bias perfectly.

  • Interactive One-Click Chart Interlinking: Click on any asset row inside the dashboard panel to automatically snap your current MetaTrader window to that symbol.

 Input Parameters & Settings

Parameter Default Value Description
PairsList EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD... List of assets to build and display in the HUD grid.
SwingPeriod 5 Margin of bars required on either side to validate structure peaks.
ExtendBars 50 Maximum distance to project unmitigated zones into the future.
ShowOnlyLastZones true Keeps charts clean by purging old, historic zones when a new BOS prints.
Alert On Zones true Individual toggle filters for Bullish/Bearish FVG and OB entry retests.
FillBoxes true Draws Order Blocks and FVGs as a solid background fill for easy visibility.

 Enterprise Alert Framework

Never miss an institutional entry. The indicator comes built with non-repaint, single-instance alert filters to ping you the precise moment a live candlestick retests an unmitigated zone.

  • Symbol and Timeframe details included directly in the popup.

  • Built-in memory tracking blocks repetitive popups on the same bar.

Trading Recommendations: Best used as a structural filter alongside your existing confirmation setups. Look for higher timeframe (H4/D1) confluences on the dashboard, then drop down to lower timeframes (M5/M15) inside the zone for clean, tight risk-reward entries.

NO MORE ZONE GUESS, NO MORE STRUCTURE CONFUSION, NO MORE MANUAL TOP DOWN ANALYSIS,JUST FOLLOW THE INTERACTIVE SMC DASHBOARD.



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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4 (1)
Индикаторы
Многофреймовая гистограмма спроса и предложения Описание: Многофреймовая гистограмма спроса и предложения — это мощный и чистый индикатор, который показывает силу рыночного спроса и предложения на нескольких таймфреймах, в частности H4 и D1. Он отображает гистограммы, выделяющие моменты доминирования покупателей или продавцов, позволяя трейдерам быстро определять ключевые зоны рыночного давления. Ключевые особенности: Гистограммы H4 и D1: Четкая визуализация силы рынка на старших таймфреймах.
FREE
Smc Mtf Reversal Indicator Plus Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
SMC Reversal Indicator Pro Plus Alert Ловите развороты рынка в момент их появления с помощью мощного пересечения Синей линии (%K) ! Мгновенно отображаются стрелки на покупку , когда синяя линия поднимается выше 20, и стрелки на продажу , когда она опускается ниже 80. Каждый сигнал сопровождается моментальными уведомлениями — прямо на экране, со звуком или на мобильное устройство. Визуализируйте точки разворота цены как никогда раньше с помощью Зон Разворота — красиво выделенные области спроса и
TrendSeeker Dashboard
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
TrendSeeker Dashboard – интеллектуальный рыночный фильтр для сделок с высокой вероятностью TrendSeeker Dashboard — это мощный многоинструментальный аналитический модуль, предназначенный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам избегать флэтовых рынков и сосредотачиваться только на качественных трендовых инструментах на таймфрейме H4. Панель постоянно сканирует все доступные торговые символы и классифицирует каждый из них как: Восходящий тренд (Trending UP) Нисходящий тренд (Trending DOWN) Флэт / условия
FREE
Industry Machine
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Industry Machine – это универсальный инструмент для трейдинга, который объединяет в себе динамическую панель мониторинга, зоны спроса и предложения, сигналы разворота и гистограмму многотаймфреймного анализа. Он позволяет трейдеру получать полное представление о рынке в один взгляд. В центре системы находится панель мониторинга , которая отслеживает все активные валютные пары и показывает их состояние на разных таймфреймах. Панель указывает, является ли пара бычьей или медвежьей на H4 и M30, ото
FREE
Artemis Sub Window Reversal System
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
СИСТЕМА РАЗВОРОТА ПОДОКНА ARTEMIS — это мощный индикатор форекс без перерисовки, созданный для выявления высоковероятных разворотных сделок с использованием сочетания концепций Smart Money (умных денег) и анализа стохастического импульса. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые стремятся к точным точкам входа, этот индикатор объединяет определение снятия ликвидности, смену рыночной структуры и подтверждение импульса в одном чистом и профессиональном торговом инструменте. ПОЧЕМУ ЭТОТ ИНДИКАТОР ВЫДЕЛ
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Ultimate Market Master Trend Овладей направлением рынка с точностью Индикатор Ultimate Market Master Trend — это универсальный анализатор рыночных настроений, созданный для трейдеров, которые ценят ясность, точность и уверенность в каждом движении. Он сочетает в себе умное определение тренда, многофреймовый стохастик и динамические визуальные подсказки, помогая легко находить входы и выходы с высокой вероятностью успеха.  Основные характеристики 1. Умная система тренда (основной график) Использ
Super Reversal Indicator with Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Super Reversal Indicator with Alert — это мульти таймфреймовый торговый инструмент, предназначенный для выявления высоковероятных разворотных точек на рынке с использованием комбинации стохастического импульса, зон спроса и предложения, а также сигналов отклонения цены. Индикатор помогает трейдерам определять потенциальные точки разворота с помощью наглядных визуальных сигналов и оповещений в реальном времени. Основные возможности Мульти таймфреймовый стохастический анализ Использует стохастиче
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert Профессиональные зоны спроса и предложения + точные сигналы разворота тренда Trend Reversal Zone and Alert — это мощный, не перерисовывающийся индикатор рыночной структуры, созданный для трейдеров, которые хотят находить высоковероятные развороты цены на институциональных уровнях с максимальной точностью. Индикатор интеллектуально объединяет зоны спроса и предложения старших таймфреймов (H4 и D1) с точными сигналами отбоев от дневных максимумов и минимумов , позволя
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Индикатор Follow The Labels — это многофункциональный индикатор MT4, разработанный для предоставления трейдерам полного визуального обзора рыночных условий в нескольких измерениях. Он объединяет анализ тренда, уровни предыдущего дня, стохастический моментум и сигналы отскока в одном легко читаемом интерфейсе. Основные функции: Фильтр тренда MA200 для нескольких таймфреймов (H1→M15) Отображает выравнивание MA200 (LWMA) на трёх таймфреймах: H1, M30, M15. Показывает общую метку тренда: бычий, медве
FREE
Ultimate Pro Panel with Trade Zone
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
ULTIMATE PRO PANEL WITH TRADE THE RANGE SYSTEM (MT4) Описание индикатора ULTIMATE PRO PANEL WITH TRADE THE RANGE SYSTEM — это продвинутый индикатор поддержки принятия решений для MetaTrader 4, который превращает сложный анализ рынка в простую и наглядную торговую систему. Индикатор оценивает текущие рыночные условия с использованием количественных моделей поведения рынка, помогая выявлять высоковероятные торговые ситуации и диапазоны. Система объединяет вероятностный анализ с логикой диапазонов,
FREE
Extreme Pro Engine
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
EXTREME PRO ULTRA CLEAN преобразует сложный рыночный анализ в понятную визуальную систему принятия торговых решений, предназначенную для выявления торговых условий с высокой вероятностью успеха . Вместо использования запаздывающих индикаторов или субъективной интерпретации, система оценивает реальные рыночные условия на основе: Среднего дневного диапазона (ADR) Направленного смещения относительно открытия дня (Daily Open) Силы ценового импульса Модели вероятностной оценки Институциональной матри
FREE
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows Ultimate Daily SR Zones — это мощный ценовой индикатор, который автоматически определяет ключевые уровни рынка на основе данных предыдущего дня: максимум , минимум , средняя линия , а также линии открытия и закрытия дня. Индикатор также обнаруживает свечные отскоки (rejection-wicks) и автоматически рисует стрелки Buy/Sell при готовности рынка развернуться от этих зон. Инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров, использующих уровни предыдущего дня для р
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of: Previous Day High & Low Midline equilibrium zone Rejection candle patterns Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters Smart alert and arrow system Daily auto-reset filtering Optional trend filter using Moving Averages The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones. It automatically marks:  Sell Reject
Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts — это полноценный торговый инструмент, который объединяет Стохастик, уровни предыдущего дня, мульти-таймфрейм анализ тренда и обнаружение свечных разворотов в одном мощном индикаторе. Он помогает трейдерам находить ключевые уровни поддержки/сопротивления, направление тренда, точки разворота и пробои , используя наглядные графические элементы и автоматические алерты.  Основные функции  Окно Стохастика Отображает линии %K и %D в отдельном
Ultimate HTF Bias Plus Smart Turning Point System
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Максимизируйте свою торговлю по тренду с H4 & M30 Turning Point PRO! Скажите «прощай» догадкам и захламленным графикам. Этот премиум-индикатор сочетает определение тренда на старшем таймфрейме с точными сигналами краткосрочных точек разворота, предоставляя вам кристально ясные возможности для покупки и продажи. Почему трейдеры его любят: Трендовая направленность H4 EMA200: Узнавайте доминирующий тренд с одного взгляда. Торгуйте только в направлении тренда. Стрелки исполнения M30: Ждите высоковер
Ultimate Scalper Zone
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Scalpers Zone – Ультимативный индикатор Supply/Demand + Стохастический Отбой & Triple Touch Scalpers Zone создан для трейдеров, ищущих высоковероятные точки входа для скальпинга. Он определяет дневные и 7-дневные зоны supply/demand и выделяет места, где эти зоны идеально совпадают, обозначая самые сильные потенциальные точки разворота. Для волатильных активов, таких как криптовалюты и золото, толщину зон можно увеличивать для лучшей видимости и точности. Основные функции: Обнаружение совпадающих
Trade The Range
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Trade the Range – Индикатор Ranging Markets H4 и Ежедневные Зоны SR с Уведомлениями о Отскоках Свечей Обзор: «Trade the Range» — это точный инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят сосредоточиться исключительно на высоковероятных боковых (range) рынках . Вместо того чтобы слепо следовать за каждым трендом, этот индикатор определяет моменты консолидации на таймфрейме H4 и помогает уверенно торговать по верхним и нижним зонам диапазона. Ключевые функции: Определение диапазона H4: Автоматически опр
TrendSeeker Dashboard Pro
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
TrendSeeker Pro — Универсальный трендовый и разворотный дашборд + H4 детектор диапазона Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard — это комплексная многофреймовая система принятия торговых решений, созданная для того, чтобы удерживать трейдера на правильной стороне тренда, исключать низковероятные флэтовые условия и уверенно находить точные точки разворота рынка. Это не просто индикатор — это полноценная торговая концепция, которая отвечает на три ключевых вопроса перед входом в сделку: Рынок в т
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA
Godwin Edward Enyali
Эксперты
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA Интеллектуальная торговая система разворота на зонах спроса и предложения Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA — это профессиональный, не перерисовывающийся (Non-Repainting) экспертный советник, разработанный для поиска высоковероятных разворотов тренда в институциональных зонах спроса и предложения , подтверждённых отбоем цены по фитилям от дневных максимумов и минимумов . Советник объединяет мультитаймфреймовую структуру рынка с точным таймингом входа , позволяя в
Premium Supply and Demand Zones with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
PREMIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND ZONES WITH ALERTS Premium Supply and Demand Zones with Alerts — это профессиональный индикатор в стиле Smart Money , который объединяет институциональные зоны спроса и предложения с мультитаймфреймовым трендовым гистограммным фильтром для получения высокоточных сигналов на откатах . Индикатор автоматически определяет премиальные зоны спроса и предложения на основном графике и подтверждает входы с помощью сильной логики отклонения по тени свечи . Сигналы формируются тол
Moving Average of Supply and Demand
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Moving Average of Supply and Demand это мощный и в то же время простой трендовый индикатор, созданный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ясно видеть направление рынка и входить в сделки с уверенностью, даже без глубоких знаний технического анализа. В отличие от классических скользящих средних, которые рассчитываются по цене, данный индикатор применяет сглаживание по давлению спроса и предложения. Результат отображается непосредственно на ценовом графике в виде динамической гистограммы трендовой зо
Impulse Zone Hunter
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Impulse Zone Hunter – Точное торговое решение Impulse Zone Hunter — это высокопроизводительный индикатор для MT4 , предназначенный для того, чтобы дать трейдерам визуальное преимущество в обнаружении высокопробных рыночных движений. Он сосредоточен на зонах спроса и предложения , ордерных блоках и ChoCH (Change of Character, смена характера рынка) , предоставляя ясные сигналы прямо на вашем ценовом графике . Ключевые особенности: Двухрежимная торговля Переключайтесь между зонами спроса и предлож
FibStrike Fibonacci with Zone Rejection
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
FibStrike Rejection — это мощный индикатор для MT4, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят визуализировать зоны с высокой вероятностью покупки и продажи, используя уровни Фибоначчи в сочетании с сигналами от отскоков свечей (wick rejection). Индикатор автоматически определяет недавние максимумы и минимумы на основе настраиваемого периода просмотра и строит уровни Фибоначчи от 100% до 40%. Зоны покупки и продажи выделяются внутри этих уровней. Кроме того, индикатор выявляет свечи с отскоками
Liquidity Sentinel Dashboard Pro with alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
Индикаторы
Liquidity Sentinel Pro – Многофреймовый Дашборд и Оповещения о Отбойных Свечах Описание: Liquidity Sentinel Pro – это мощный универсальный индикатор для MT4, который обеспечивает трейдерам полный обзор рыночной динамики, объединяя анализ тренда на нескольких таймфреймах, силу спроса/предложения и точные оповещения о отбойных свечах (wick rejection). Этот инструмент предоставляет практические рекомендации о том, какие валютные пары или активы находятся в тренде, выделяет точки с высокой вероятнос
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