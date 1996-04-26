Interactive SMC Dashboard with Alert

Interactive Structure Dashboard (SMC Engine) FREE TRIAL



IMPORTANT NOTE: SEND ME YOUR MT4 ACCOUNT NUMBER TO GET YOUR ACCESS KEY UNPON DOWNLOAD.

The Interactive Structure Dashboard is an advanced, institutional-grade Market Structure and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automate your top-down analysis. By tracking raw liquidity shifts and order flows in real-time, it strips away market noise to reveal true high-probability trading zones.

Equipped with a live, multi-pair dashboard and algorithmic zone-reaction monitoring, this indicator allows you to monitor an entire watchlist across 6 distinct timeframes from a single chart.

Core Operational Features

Algorithmic Swing Detection Engine: Uses strict multi-bar fractional filters to find authentic structural swing points, completely eliminating manual drawing errors.

Dynamic BOS Projections: Automatically plots and tracks Break of Structure (BOS) levels with precise horizontal alignments.

Smart Money Zone Isolation: Instantly calculates and isolates pristine, unmitigated Order Blocks (OB) and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) the exact moment structure breaks.

Live Price-Action Validation: Monitors the precise bar-by-bar reaction when price revisits a zone, printing real-time visual tags for: WICK REJECTION (Liquidity sweeps / fast absorption) BODY HOLD ZONE (Institutional defense of a structural zone) ZONE BREACHED (FAILED) (Invalidation of structural bias)



Multi-Pair HUD Matrix Dashboard

Stop switching charts endlessly. The integrated HUD dashboard acts as a comprehensive multi-timeframe scanner:

Watchlist Multi-Tasking: Scans your target pairs across D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, and M5 concurrently.

Automated Confluence Grading: Colors code and upgrades markers to "CONFLUENCE BUY/SELL" when multiple timeframes line up a structural bias perfectly.

Interactive One-Click Chart Interlinking: Click on any asset row inside the dashboard panel to automatically snap your current MetaTrader window to that symbol.

Input Parameters & Settings

Parameter Default Value Description PairsList EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD... List of assets to build and display in the HUD grid. SwingPeriod 5 Margin of bars required on either side to validate structure peaks. ExtendBars 50 Maximum distance to project unmitigated zones into the future. ShowOnlyLastZones true Keeps charts clean by purging old, historic zones when a new BOS prints. Alert On Zones true Individual toggle filters for Bullish/Bearish FVG and OB entry retests. FillBoxes true Draws Order Blocks and FVGs as a solid background fill for easy visibility.

Enterprise Alert Framework

Never miss an institutional entry. The indicator comes built with non-repaint, single-instance alert filters to ping you the precise moment a live candlestick retests an unmitigated zone.

Symbol and Timeframe details included directly in the popup.

Built-in memory tracking blocks repetitive popups on the same bar.